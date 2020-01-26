On File: Jan. 26, 2020

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Jan. 16-23, 2020:
Jeffery Michael Wallace, 25, of St. Albans and Madison Ruthann Greathouse, 24, of Nitro.
Wayne Thomas Smith, 35, and Mika Nikol Crace, 42, both of Charleston.
Kennith Ray Newhouse Jr., 56, and Kimberly Ann O’Dell, 60, both of Charleston.
Archie Howard Satterfield Jr., 50, and Christy Ann Robinson, 43, both of South Charleston.
Jacob Michael Yoder, 24, and Kimberly Suevella Middleton, 25, both of Cross Lanes.
Jeffrey Dale Lucas, 62, and Diedre Ann Wisniewski, 56, both of Charleston.
Steven Leonard Taylor, 54, and Joy Ann Short, 55, both of Cabin Creek.
Joseph Paul Stewart, 52, and Carolyn Sue Carter, 61, both of Charleston.
Logan Scott Thomas, 23, of Chesapeake, and Meghan Maggie-Marie Varney, 21, of Leechburg, Pennsylvania.
Raymond Allen Jarrett, 75, of Nitro, and Geraldine Lucille Schronce, 71, of Point Pleasant.
Mark Wayne Neely, 62, of Charleston, and Tara Medlin Smarr, 36, of St. Albans.
Robert Lee Legg Jr., 49, and Amber Dawn Shawver, 31, both of Nitro.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Jan. 16-23, 2020:
Abdo Dimitri Chaber, 41, and Leslie Michael Pritt, 42, both of Scott Depot.
Brian Ethan Bailey, 19, and Destinee Faith Smith, 19, both of Nitro.
David Austin Miles, 52, and Sharon Ann Taylor, 51, both of Hurricane.
Jason Michael Davis, 22, and Myah Paige Winter, 21, both of Buffalo.
Zachary Taylor Harmon, 18, and Ashley Dawn Henson, 24, both of Hurricane.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Jan. 16-23, 2020:
Joanna Paige Randolph from Steven Michael Randolph.
Gary Joel Rucker from Bethany Dawn Rucker.
Samantha Sue Johnson from Ralph Estel Johnson
Abigail Lynn Gunnoe from Toney Lee Pritt Smith
Brooke Renna Wisen from Michael Lee Wisen
Ralph Alexander Grady from Kasey Lynn Grady.
Brandy Hill from Benjamin Hill.
The Putnam County Divorces were unavailable between Jan. 16-23, 2020.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Jan. 16-23, 2020:
Brickstreet Mutual Insurance Company to Bruce Lee Miller. Lot, Union District, $202,500.
Mason L. Stuter to Jason T. and Tammy S. Bonham. Lot, Jefferson District, $125,000.
James E. Wilder to Joy L. Burns and Tiwana K. Mack. Lot, St. Albans, $133,500.
Natalie H. Stanley to Michelle Renee Ferrell. Lot, Charleston, $243,500.
Jeremy S. Forren to William H. Miller. Lot, Union District, $190,000.
Kenneth Archie Adams and David Russell Adams to Aaron A. Allred and Elizabeth Ashley Summitt. Lot, Charleston, $107,700.
Ken E. and Debra K. O’Dell to Ronnie A. and Bonnie Melton. Lot, Elk District, $190,250.
Pamela Jo Cook to Michael T. Brandt. Lot, Nitro, $75,000.
Elizabeth M. Dabis and Marion M.B. Moir to Jeremy J. and Sarah B. Roncaglione. Lots, St. Albans, $118,000.
Douglas Q. Gale to Noah J.T. Moody and Robert Cleland. Lot, Charleston, $128,000.
John Louis Carvill to Anthony Adkins and Kerbi Stone. Lots, Jefferson District, $180,000.
D&J Rentals LLC to Robin Childress. Lot, Charleston, $85,000.
Curtis Ward Blair to Swarthmore Capital LLC. Lot, Elk District, $75,000.
Pepora Environmental Reclamation and Construction Inc. to Shannon Page. Lot, Malden District, $85,000.
Mark A.T. Williams and Jeannie L. Morgan to Jason K. and Jessica N. Barnhouse. Lot, Elk District, $190,000.
Maria Nicoloudakis to Jason Lee and Kimberly Mitchell. Lots, Charleston, $195,000.
Julia R. Larck to Richard and Michelle Carter Adkins. Lot, Nitro, $185,000.
Michael and Sherry A. Sydenstricker to Pioneer Federal Credit Union. Lot, Loudon District, $180,000.
Roger V. and Linda M. Hall to Gilbert J. Richard II. Lot, Malden District, $75,000.
Bailey and Slotnick PLLC to Milestone LLC. Lot, Big Sandy District, $172,500.
William D. Currence to Skylee Cottrill and August Neifert. Lots, Charleston, $79,900.
P and A LLC to Jose L. Onate. Lot, Nitro, $79,000.
Michaela and John Kessler to Amanda D. Ansell and Ashlea M. Loy. Lots, Elk District, $285,900.
Vicki D. Spurlock and Kimberly Spurlock Rahin to Ian M. Lafferty. Lot, Loudon District, $77,500.
Cesli R. and Byron T. Guerrant to Russell S. and Lorie R. Kennedy. Lot, Union District, $115,000.
J. Nicholas Barth to United Bank. Lot, Poca District, $135,100.
Frederick William Cavender and Vickie Sharon Cavender Ovington to William E. Carlon Jr. and Luanne M. McGovern. Lot, Loudon District, $350,000.
R. Mark Hatfield, Monica J. Hatfield and Mary Ellen Wilton to Kristin Anne Reynolds and Eileen K. Tavaglione. Lot, Charleston, $240,000.
Melissa J. Rich and Benjamin D. Litwack to Brian Townsend II. Lot, St. Albans, $130,000.
Frank A. and Sally B. Snyder to Bethany McNeal Middleton. Lots, Union District, $155,000.
Bobby J. Kirkland to Michael T. Cain II. Lot, St. Albans, $101,000.
Christopher K. and Amy G. Pack to Brendon A.H. and Allycia T. Stennett. Lots, Charleston, $136,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Jan. 16-23, 2020:
Paul E. and Connie J. Vickers to Harold Keith and Cheryl Martin. Lot, Scott District, $469,000.
Corey M. and Jannifer R. Farley to Matthew Mark Papesh. Lot, Hurricane, $218,000.
Fix & Flip Processing LLC to Brandon Payne. Lot, Curry District, $132,500.
Diana Pence to Heather Dawn and Ronald Lee Sherrod Jr. Lot, Hurricane, $265,000.
Nicholas D. and Tracy A. Smith to Donald G. and Sandra K. Smith. Lot, Scott District, $240,000.
Thomas W. Mills Jr. to Marc T. and Casey L. Norman. Lot, Scott District, $177,900.
Joshua Lee Jones to Appalachian Power Company. Lots, Poca, $87,500.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Jan. 16-23, 2020:
Robert Glenn and Debra Ann Salmons, West Hamlin, Chapter 7. Assets: $103,452, Liabilities: $78,592.
Gregory Allen Patterson, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $57,915, Liabilities: $171,042.
John Edward Swain II, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $185,927, Liabilities: $260,107.
Mason Edward Nichols, Elkview, Chapter 7. Assets: $156,299, Liabilities: $165,787.
Donna Belle Carter, Dunbar, Chapter 7. Assets: $16,362, Liabilities: $51,462.
Richard Neal Williams, Verdunville, Chapter 7. Assets: $180,300, Liabilities: $277,546.
Jason Edward and Angela Dawn Cyrus, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $214,512, Liabilities: $186,505.
Joshua David Humphrey, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $17,575, Liabilities: $26,397.
Michael Edward and Denise Ann Cook, Itmann, Chapter 7. Assets: $79,888, Liabilities: $185,988.
Johnny Steven Thacker, Edgarton, Chapter 7. Assets: $17,652, Liabilities: $63,742.
Whitney Nicole Louden, Clendenin, Chapter 7. Assets: $176,666, Liabilities: $319,925.
Paula Kay and James Thomas Riggle, Van, Chapter 7. Assets: $107,227, Liabilities: $113,051.
Regina Rae and Jarrett Ray Adkins, Huntington, Chapter 7. Assets: $58,801, Liabilities: $679,399.
Christina Lynn Jumper, Buffalo, Chapter 7. Assets: $142,100, Liabilities: $164,245.
Bernadette Alicia Fisher, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $7,899, Liabilities: $29,283.
Gregory Scot Compton, Huntington, Chapter 13. Assets: $2,300, Liabilities: $190,475.
James Daniel and Jennifer Michelle Adkins, Man, Chapter 13. Assets: $296,357, Liabilities: $155,150.