On File: Jan. 19, 2020

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Jan. 9-16, 2020:
Jason Harold Underwood, 45, of Huntington, and Jennifer Lou Dingess, 46, of St. Albans.
Caitlin Moira Gibbs, 33, and Jara Beth Howard, 27, both of Madison.
Stanford Eugene Burdette II, 41, and Ashley Nicole Williams, 36, both of Charleston.
Russell Sarrett Anderson, 56, and Maelene Ellen Lewis, 53, both of Nitro.
Michael Alan Hill, 33 and Kristen Faye Crabtree, 33, both of South Charleston.
Summer Leann Atkinson, 25, and Gloria Ann Church, 24, both of East Bank.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Jan. 9-16, 2020:
Ezekiel Paul Goodwin, 32, and Vanessa Gail Nutter, 30, both of Hurricane.
Chapman Edward Dillon Jr., 73, and Odelia Darlene Woods, 64, both of Hurricane.
James Gregory Harper, 30, and Danielle Ann Davis, 25, both of Poca.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Jan. 9-16, 2020:
Shannon Delisi from Michael Delisi
Taylor R. Null from Joshua Null
Tessie Miller from Ronald Miller Jr.
Amy Arrecia Atkins from Stephen Dwayne Duran
Gary Clifton Moles Jr. from Regina A. Moles
Lara Ann Quinn from Marshall Wayne Quinn Jr.
Sean Snider from Amanda Grefski
Amy Dawn Ware from Stephan Lewis Ware Jr.
Deanna Lynn McClanahan from Mark Fonzo McClanahan
Lora Jean Mullins from Michael Truman Mullins Jr.
Morgan Danielle Wendell from Christopher Seth Wendell
Susan Marie Myers from William Allen Myers
Corey Valton Williams from Jesikah Nicole Williams
The Putnam County Divorces were unavailable between Jan. 9-16, 2020.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Jan. 9-16, 2020:
Susan G. Apostolakis to Bernadette Cooney. Lot, South Charleston, $126,000.
Melody D. Shannon and Brian S. Briles to Amanda J. Merrill. Lot, Cabin Creek District, $120,000.
Kyle D. Adams to Joan Stevens. Lot, Charleston, $162,000.
John D. and Nancy Hilliard to Kenneth E. Newhouse. Lot, Elk District, $380,000.
Catherine Colan Muth to DCD Holdings LLC. Lots, South Charleston, $77,500.
Larry Duffield, Robert Hudnall, Elbie Thurman and Roland Stone, trustees of Glasgow Nazarene Church to Mary Lou Hayden. Lots, Glasgow, $81,500.
Jheri Jene Collins to Robert K. Bays II. Lots, Charleston, $115,000.
Ken E. O’Dell and Lula Belle O’Dell to Brett F. Thornton, Philip F. Thornton and Linda L. Thornton. Lot, Elk District, $136,000.
New Birth Construction LLC to Crystal D. Smith. Lot, Union District, $182,000.
Scott D. and Denise Z. Goodall to Ralph D. and Emily K. Jarrett. Lot, Union District, $258,900.
Marc J. Slotnick to Star USA Federal Credit Union. Lot, Union District, $166,000.
WV Trustee Services LLC to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC. Lot, Union District, $97,500.
Edward Allen Bell to Christopher Parsley. Lot,Charleston, $295,000.
William F. Durham to Douglas C. Hughes Jr. and Kristen Algierie. Lot, Elk District, $143,300.
SP-V Green Properties LLC to Daisy Flo Carr. Lot, Dunbar, $77,000.
Kathleen Sherman to Rita Mills. Lot, Charleston, $115,000.
Genevieve A. Ellis to Frank B. and Sally B. Snyder. Lots, Union District, $180,000.
Anthony Dean and Mary Lee Lesher to Nicholas R. Carver and Kayla M. Milam. Lot, Elk District, $163,000.
Phillip T. Jr. and Linda Herman Smith to Eric W. Trigg. Lot, Charleston, $149,000.
Frances Ruth and Glenn A. Rymer to Barbara Jo Estep. Lot, Union District, $100,000.
Tryke Construction LLC to Jeremy R. and Nicole H. Strimel. Lot, Elk District, $213,600.
Samuel A. and Cynthia A. Golston to Chris Marchese. Lot, Charleston, $185,500.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Jan. 9-16, 2020:
Phyllis W. Isley to William Jesse and Anna L. Ventura. Lot, Scott District, $220,000.
Jody W. and Shannon R. Fisher to Micah L. and Candace D. Moles. Lot, Winfield, $379,500.
Eric S. Embree and William H. Gregory to Putnam County Bank. Lots, Scott District, $150,000.
Kelli B. Harrah to Richard A. and Julia E. Buck. Lot, Scott District, $145,000.
WV Trustee Services LLC and Matthew Brent Payne to AM Investments LLC. Lot, Scott District, $86,000.
Joseph A.L. and Leann R. Lambert to Matthew P. and Sunny Martin. Lots, Teays Valley, $560,000.
Chad M. Fife to Christopher Boord. Lot, Scott District, $229,000.
Beverly S. Alford to Jarrod Bostic. Lots, Hurricane, $120,000.
Aaron M. Martinez to Melissa D. Harold. Lot, Winfield, $157,000.
Trademark Investments LLC to Cristina Haynes. Lot, Eleanor, $195,000.
Scott W. Linville to Joseph A. and Dana L. Casto. Lot, Eleanor, $110,000.
Shari A. Smith to Kenneth L. III and Kaylee Marie Livingston. Lot, Curry District, $130,000.
Linda D. Boykin, Edwin Boykin, Jerry L. Easter and James A. Boykin to James R. Green Jr. Lots, Curry District, $87,000.
National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to Cuong Pham and Brittany Harvey Sumpter. Lot, Scott District, $300,000.
Harold K. and Cheryl Martin to Chad M. Fife and Wendy J. Grant Mann. Lot, Hurricane, $433,000.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Jan. 9-16, 2020:
Alvin Ball, Madison, Chapter 7. Assets: $7,190, Liabilities: $10,491.
Thomas Joe Harris, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $17,258, Liabilities: $81,555.
Christina Marie Workman, Daniels, Chapter 7. Assets: $99,023, Liabilities: $59,386.
Thomas Health System Inc., Charleston, Chapter 11. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.
Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Hospital Association, Charleston, Chapter 11. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.
Charleston Hospital Inc., Charleston, Chapter 11. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.
THS Physician Partners Inc., Charleston, Chapter 11. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.