ON FILE: Jan. 12, 2020

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Jan. 2-9, 2020:
Nicholas Ronald Schubring, 27, of New Glarus, Wisconsin, and Jessica Marie Kiser, 29, of Charleston.
Christian Michael Fisher, 20, of Belle, and Josie Fay Willis, 19, of Cedar Grove.
Travis Matthew Stone, 28, and Sarah Cordwell, 39, both of Charleston.
Scotty Gene Slater, 37, and Amanda Dawn Lester, 33, both of Charleston.
Abotche Sydar Williams, 42, and Tia Marie Woods, 38, both of Montgomery.
Scott Richard Datsko, 35, and Jill Marie Derwin, 31, both of Charleston.
Marc Kennedy White, 27, and Brittany Aliena Rohr, 27, both of Smithers.
Francis Vendura, 70, and Victoria Vendura, 71, both of Elkview.
Michael Joseph Fizer, 36, and Katherine Rose Laishley, 30, both of Charleston.
William Edward James, 59, and Eric Donald Morgan, 41, both of Elkview.
Andrew Kyle Robinson, 28, and Tiffany Lyn Williams, 28, both of St. Albans.
Nakai Dylan Thomas Mariette, 21, and Hollie Bryanne Burdette, 20, both of Charleston.
Albert Eugene Woods Jr., 27, and Natasha Jannise Adams, 34, both of Charleston.
Roy Lee Thompson, 73, and Regina Kate Carr, 63, both of Chesapeake.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Jan. 2 and 9, 2020:
Bruce Richard Hinckson, 37, and Jessica Lynn Wallace, 37, both of Scott Depot.
Charles Earnest Craft, 46, of Poca and Crystal Lee Vaughan, 45, of St. Albans.
William Lee Hayes, 62, and Kelly Kaye McCallister, 60, both of Red House.
Keith Dwayne Douglas, 68, and Janet Fern Rhodes, 64, both of St. Albans.
Nicolas Brett Clutters, 22, and Emily Elizabeth Bird, 22, both of Hurricane.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Jan. 2-9, 2020:
Sarah Romaca from Austin Romaca
Ashley Kaye Siers from Noah Drake Siers
Anna Lynette Taylor from Johnie Ray Taylor
Donna L. Panucci from James Thomas Shannon
Cheyenne R. Mossey from Johnathan L. Tower
Nicole Marie Milam from Eric Lee Milam
Christopher Scott Grant from Crystal Rae Grant
John Samuel Hawker from Nina Sherstneva
Donna Marie Pollastrini from Dante J. Pollastrini
Cindy Rose Kirk from Randall Scott Kirk
To-Homa Rhodonna Jones from Jeffrey Ivan Jones
Samuel A. Agnew III from Tasha R. Agnew
Della J. Barker from Kip A. Barker
Caleb Francis Davis from Jewelee Rene Davis
Alanna Marie Foster from James Christopher Foster
Brietta Dawn Myers from Ryan William Myers
Casity Nicole Burgess from Nathan Ray Burgess
Tarah D. Bailey from David A. Bailey
Divorces for Putnam County were not available.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Jan. 2-9, 2020:
Barbara Seymour to AM Investments LLC. Lot, Loudon District, $75,000.
Adam L. and Risa Higginbotham to Andrew W. Shinn Jr. Lots, South Charleston, $84,000.
Dawn Denise Bibbee Douglas, James William Bibbee and Carl Richard Bibbee II to Wayne V. and Carolyn R. Arrington. Lot, Jefferson District, $100,000.
Samuel Paxton and Stacy Lynn Jarrell to National Residential Nominee Services Inc. Lot, Charleston, $78,000.
National Residential Nominee Services Inc. to William Cody and Sarah Marie Frazier. Lot, Charleston, $79,900.
Jeffrey A. and Laurie J. Elkins to Jessica L. and Jason King. Lot, Nitro, $144,000.
WM2 Incorporated to Lisa Good. Lots, Nitro, $100,000.
Charleston Group LLC to James R. Broderick. Lot, Jefferson District, $129,000.
Sylvia A. Paxton to E. Marshall and Jennie L. Henthorn. Lot, Jefferson District, $100,000.
Jeremy D. Bates to Destiny Chantal Roberts and Caleb Allen Craddock. Lots, Elk District, $150,000.
David A. and Debra S. Jones to Amber Matthews and David Ray Dooley. Lot, South Charleston, $150,000.
Austin Werley and Angela Christine Goins to Ami M. Smith Spangler. Lot, Charleston, $198,000.
Sarah C. Ellis and Colton C. Parsons to Milestone LLC. Lot, Big Sandy District, $129,000.
Susan Thomas Hill to Sean D. Hill. Lot, Charleston $253,000.
Samuel T. Butzer to Mary Noyes Roberts. Lot, Loudon District, $144,500.
Christopher S. and Patricia McCallister to Deborah Lynn and William Henry Rucker. Lot, Jefferson District, $102,000.
Hamid Falsafi and Zohreh Motabar to Denver K. Spurlock. Lots, South Charleston, $128,500.
Ronald Sherrod Jr. and Heather D. Kerby to Tony E. and Katherine M. Horton. Lot, St. Albans, $154,900.
Charles Chen and Min Jung Kim to Steven Anthony and Andrea Elizabeth Cummings. Lot Charleston, $268,000.
WV Trustee Services LLC to Freedom Mortgage Corporation. Lot, Charleston, $94,900.
David Allen and Lisa C. Roberts to Greta Lea Smith and Rodney Joseph Pauley. Lot, Loudon District, $157,000.
Tracy Bott and Paul Anthony Martin to Kerry Jones. Lot, Charleston, $185,000.
Whirlwind Homes LLC to Jon’te A. Payne. Lot, Union District, $145,500.
Intelligent Network Security LLC to Mary Cathleen Burns. Lot, Charleston, $140,000.
WV Trustee Services LLC to Planet Home Lending LLC. Lot, Nitro, $98,280.
Theodore L. and Carolyn H. Ray to Kimberly A. McCormick. Lot, Charleston, $115,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Jan. 2 and 9, 2020:
Leslie L. and Angela J. Phares to Jonathan C. Jeffries, Samantha L. Jeffries, John L. Jeffries and Patricia A. Jeffries. Lot, Scott District, $369,000.
William Kent II and Beverly DeVoss to Adam and Carla J. Arthur. Scott District, $310,000.
Keith P. and Martha Susan Oxley to Brody L. Golden. Lot, Scott District, $129,500.
Craig P. and Marjorie A. Snyder to Philip P. Garlow and Kristin L. Flowers. Lots, Scott District, $650,000.
Kenneth Brodie and Audrey Nicole Adkins to Loranza D. and Ronnisue Justice. Lots, Scott District, $281,500.
Randal L. Harris to William and Beverly DeVoss. Lot, Scott District, $214,000.
LTD Management Group LLC to Terry Upton. Lot, Poca, $185,250.
James Jr. and Whitney L. Carter to David Eugene and Melanie A. Gibson. Lot, Scott District, $230,000.
Kesling Quality Homebuilders Inc. to Lissa G. and Michael C. Jordan. Lot, Scott District, $516,000.
William E. Jones to Scott E. Johnson. Lot, Curry District, $125,000.
James Panara, Panaro Contracting to David L. Sr. and Andrea L. Bower. Lot, Scott District, $285,000.
Christine T. Smith to Thad and Christina Johnson. Lot, Scott District, $239,500.
Randy E. Blake, Beverly Bennett, James Dale Blake and Karen Sue Fields to Shelly Neff Pettry. Lot, Eleanor, $156,000.
Dale R. Jenkins to James A. and Christina K. Fletcher. Lot, Scott District, $226,600.
Bruce B. Caswell, Larry D. Caswell, Michel D. Caswell and Oralene Caswell Trust to CODUS LLC. Lots, Scott District, $310,000.
Keslings Quality Homebuilders Inc. to Kenneth R. II and Christina Fly. Lot, Scott District, $330,000.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Jan. 2-9, 2020:
Helen Ruth Holton, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $0, Liabilities: $12,200.
Wade Anthony Williams, Ravenswood, Chapter 7. Assets: $98,895, Liabilities: $93,335.
Nancy Katrina Clay, Delbarton, Chapter 7. Assets: $86,008, Liabilities: $329,906.
Monarch Service Corporation, Dunbar, Chapter 7. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.
Treasa Christine Conner, Oceana, Chapter 7. Assets: $20,550, Liabilities: $86,340.
Jeffrey Wayne and Shawna Sue Amick, Rainelle, Chapter 7. Assets: $37,185, Liabilities: $49,782.
James Robert and Alicia Marie Mullins, Pineville, Chapter 7. Assets: $63,057, Liabilities: $69,351.
Larry Brian and Kimmy Sue McNair, Cross Lanes, Chapter 13. Assets: $223,728, Liabilities: $180,570.
Arthur Eugene Jr. and Tina Marie Goble, Hansford, Chapter 13. Assets: $84,000, Liabilities: $59,518.