Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between July 10-14, 2023:
Hudson Jimmy B. (Grantor) Butcher, Keith A. (Grantee): LT 8-P McBride adn Sec. 1 Cabin Creek – $80,000
Walters, Wade E. & Walters, Rikki L. (Grantors) McFee, Rhonda (Grantee): LT 1 Walnut Hill Ests. Sec. 12 St. Albans – $204,304
Topspot INC. Fisher, Natalie E-Exec & Edens, Janet L.-Est. (Grantors) Palacio LLC (Grantee): 4 Parcels Poca Dist. – $390,500
Grishaber, Jane A. (Grantor) Rose, Joyce & Rose, Peter (Grantees): LT 1 Ralph Grishaber Sub Sec. 1 Loudon, LT 2 Ralph Grishaber Sub Sec. 1 Loudon, & LT 3 Ralph Grishaber Sub Sec. 1 Loudon – $360,000
Bush, Joshua M. & Bush, Megan R. (Grantors) Kirk, Samuel J. (Grantee): LT 1-P Janie Jarret sub. Elk & LT 2 Janie Jarret sub. Elk – $216,000
Citibank N A (Grantor) Perry, Ronald L. & Perry, Lynda S. (Grantees): LT 2 BK 2 Bernice & OS Bryant Prop Malden – $96,934
RP Foster Inc. (Grantor) Core & Main LP (Grantee): 2 parcels Martins Br Union Dist – $800,000
Perry, Michael W & Perry, Julie A (Grantors) Campbell, Colbi A. (Grantee): LT 199, LT 229-P Bon Air adn Kanawha County & 230-P Bon Air adn Kanawha County – $140,000
Lipscomb, Rodney H & Lipscomb, Teresa A. (Grantors) Gawthrop Daniel E. & Gawthrop, Jane (Grantees): 2 Parcels Elk Dist – $172,500
Chambers Paterno & Associates (Grantor) Parsley Group Rentals LLC (Grantee): 2 Parcels Chas North Dist. – $400,000
Ivanovic, Sarah R, & Ivanovic, Predrag (Grantors) Williams, Harold K. & Williams, Paula S. (Grantee): LT 54-P Fort Hill Chas. So. anx, LT 55 Fort Hill Chas. So. anx & LT56-P Fort Hill Chas. So. anx – $270,000
Hall, Michael W., Hall, Pauline M. TR & Pauline M Hall Revocable Living Trust (Grantors) C & J Green Properties LLC (Grantee): LT 272-P Belle Sec. 2 Belle, LT 273-P Belle Sec. 2 Belle, LT 274 Belle Sec. 2 Belle & LT 275 Belle Sec. 2 Belle – $140,000
Curtis, Mandy & Holt, Jason A. (Grantors) Casto, Caleb J. (Grantee): LT 83-P Fairview Second Revision Chas West, LT 84-P Fairview Second Revision Chas West, & LT 85-P Fairview Second Revision Chas West – $220,620
Hays, David C. & Hays, Crystal D. (Grantors) King, Ryan J. (Grantee): LT 1 Vesta V Edans Prop Elk – $90,000
Haddad, Kabi N. & Haddad, Leslie L (Grantors) Moles, Casey L. (Grantee): LT 151 East Kanawha Estates Chas. So Anx. – $89,500
Gevorkyan, Garik (Grantor) Keefer, Kimberly (Grantee): LT A 602 BK 1 Terrace Park East Condo Chas. East – $116,000
Hicks, Sharyn J. (Grantor) Tucker, Katrina D. (Grantee): LT 29-P BK D-4 Kanawha Land Co Sub So. Chas & LT 40 BK D-4 Kanawha Land Co Sub So. Chas. – $125,000
Patel, Anjlee A. & Patel, Amar K. (Grantors) Alamgir, Mohammad & Alamgir, Sadif A. (Grantee): LT 5 Connell Road Sub Chas So. Anx. – $670,000
McGrew, Jennifer J S. & Trout, William C. (Grantors) Huffman, Donald R. Jr (Grantee): 2 parcels Timmer Hgts sub Nitro LT 1 Landers Place Sub Nitro – $178,000
Lovell, Judith H.-By Aif & Handley, Elizabeth H-Aif (Grantors) Houston, Kenneth R. (Grantee): LT 21 BK 80 Kanawha City Loudon & LT 22 BK 80 Kanawha City Loudon – $245,000
Cochran, Larry J & Cochran, Victoria (Grantors) Campbell, McKayla J. (Grantee): Parcel Kelleys Creek Union Dist. – $98,500
1111 Montrose LLC (Grantor) Hassanisamereh, Seyedhelham (Grantee): Parcel South Chas. Dist. – $325,000
Kelly, Joseph E. (Grantor) Burke, Daniel K & Burke, Jamie L (Grantees): Parcel Elk two mile Creek Malden Dist. – $165,000
D & B WV Property Holdings Inc. (Grantor) Flanagan, Dana N. (Grantee): Parcel Crooked CK Washington Dist. – $190,000
Kuo, Ren-Shouh, Cole, Aubrey nka Kuo, Aubrey L. (Grantors) Ryan, Michael S & Ryan, Lina C. (Grantees): LT 53 Beverly Hills Phase 5 Union – $349,000
Vanhoff, Rose C. (Grantor) Minnerly, Douglas A. & Minnerly, Susan M. (Grantees): LT 299 Forest Hills Sec. 7 Chas. So. Anx. – $232,000
Morgan, John & Morgan, Andrea (Grantors) Justice, Jacqueline & Crockett, Joseph M. (Grantees): 3 parcels Jordan Prop Martins BR Union Dist. – $150,000
Hamilton, Chris R & Hamilton, Linda J. (Grantors) Jeffries, Angela & Chapman, Deborah L. (Grantees): Parcel Indian Ck, Elk Dist. – $459,900
Lawson, Holly, Koontz, Holly aka & JD Koontz LLC (Grantors) Sampson, Jessi K & Sampson, Joseph M (Grantees): LT 4 Knollwood sub-Sec. F Sec. B Elk – $255,000
Steve Alan Courts Revocable Inter vivos Trust Courts, Johnathan P-TR & Courts, David A-TR (Grantors) Carroll, Brandy E. H. & Carroll, Jacob C. (Grantees): LT 21 Forest Hills adn Sec. 2 Loudon – $259,900
Mace, Otto J & Mace, Yvonne (Grantors) Triple A & C Properties LLC. (Grantee): LT 9-P Matthews Baby Farms adn Union – $92,000
Beckman, John F. & Beckman, Lindsey M. (Grantors) Sacks, Casey (Grantee): LT 23 BK 72 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 24 BK 72 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $217,000
Richmond, Jeffrey F. & Richmond, Paige L. (Grantors) Cook, Joseph E. & Cook, Selina K (Grantees): LT 68 Emerald Hgts Sec 2 Loudon – $273,000
Coga Management Company LLC (Grantor) Frame, Elizabeth M. & Frame, Adam T. (Grantees): LT 2 Wilshire hgts Resub Chas. So. Anx. – $885,000
Marriages
The following people applied for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between July 10-14, 2023:
Antony Jonathan Tate to Jessica Christine Ball
Kirk Whitney Moore to September Gwen Gammon
Shawn Dakota Pauley to Allison Kay Gibson
Justin Michael Ray to Julisette Elaine Olmeda
Tina Darlene Frye to Kelly Dawn Haynes
Larry Wilson West to Evelyn Arleen Cadle
Christian Robe McCormick to Rhea Nicole Finley
Shelton David Cash II to Jessica Lynn Shamblin
James Gerald Shingleton to Serenity Grace Shamblen
Skyler David Workman to Quinn McLane Marchal
Justin Garrett Whittington to Madison Grace Maynard
Robert Lynn Horne to Joyce Anne Racette
Jeremiah Edward Jordan to Autumn Rayne Coleman
Seth Elliott Keesee to Kimberly Ann Ellington
Bryan Daniel Shepherd to Kelly Rong Masker
Levi Richard Jones to Jennifer Elaine Cummings
Joseph Scott Thacker to Miranda Kay Dennis
Patrick Louis Bowen to Laura Mae Gilbert
Zachary Matthew Shirkey to Amanda Dove Mullins
Justin Billy Bess to Rebecca Lee Wilkinson
Farrin Duwayne Moul to Madison Grace Winfrey
Kevin Scott Wingett to Tiffany Ann Baker
Brenton Gage Vance to Kristen Olivia Ferrell
Joshua Paul Alls to Taylor Bryann Ashby
Brian Keith Rose to Christine Ann Hancock
Tyler Devin Sovine to Jade Cecelia Oliver
Jacob Wayne Goff to Amber Jillani Hodge
Wyatt Edward Huffman to Kathryn Grace White
Richard Clinton Erlewine to Bureada Nicole Cline
Dylan Lee Kennedy to Airiana Nicole Holmes
