Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between July 5-7, 2023:
Frail, Stephen P. (Grantor) Raines, Quinten (Grantee): LT B-P West ChasN Extension Union — $115,00
Clements, Rebecca R. (Grantor) Scales, Heather A. (Grantee): LT 89-P Mt. Vernon Park Sec. A St. Albans & LT 90 Mt. Vernon Park Sec. A St. Albans — $99,000
Kepple, William T. JR. & Kepple, Stacy (Grantors) Naheem, Muhammad (Grantee): LT 37 East Ridge Sub Chas So. anx — $600,000
Canterbury, Debra (Grantor) Julian, Heather A. (Grantee): LT 23 Sattes Sec. 4 — $160,000
Sutherland, Clifford H. Jr & Sutherland, Patricia, Clifford by aif (Grantors) Lynch, Jonathan T (Grantee): LT 93-P East View Land Co adn Union — $142,000
Snyder, Mark E. (Grantor) Johnson, Chad W. (Grantee): Parcel Kanawha County — $75,000
Proctor, Michael F, Tignor, Frances and Proctor, Martin W. (Grantors) Burford Enterprises LLC (Grantee): 3 parcels Elk Dist. — $80,000
Cline, Sara M. (Grantor) Hackbarth, Jamie E. (Grantee): LT H L C Massey Park adn Resub So. Chas. — $175,000
Means, Morgan L, Means, September B. & Means, Steve E.-Dec. (Grantors) Rowe, Rebecca L & Rowe, Christopher W. (Grantees): 2 parcels Jefferson Dist. — $175,909
Boone, Calisha A. (Grantor) Greene, William & Greene, Elizabeth E. (Grantees): LT 35 Rainbow Forest Sub Sec. II Union — $120,000
Martin, George C. (Grantor) Jordan, Elizabeth V. (Grantee): LT B427 BK 2 Terrace Park Eats Condo. Chas. East. — $110,000
Raynes, Brenda (Grantor) Durst, Jarrett (Grantee): LT 6 C Fox adn to Spring Hill Spring Hill & LT 7 BK C Fox adn to Spring Hill Spring Hill — $119,600
Brown, John K. & Brown, Davis M. (Grantors) Angell, Marsha E. (Grantee): LT 1 BK E East Crawford City Nitro, LT 2 BK E East Crawford City Nitro, LT 3 BK E East Crawford City Nitro, LT 4 BK E East Crawford City Nitro & LT 5 BK E East Crawford City Nitro — $124,450
Bruner Land Co Inc. (Grantor) Beckner, Jack II & Beckner, Melissa (Grantees): Parcel Poca Dist. — $78,000
Simmons, Whitney & Simmons, Stephen (Grantors) Patterson, Randall C. (Grantee): LT 3 Belvil Park St. Albans — $115,000
Ellsworth, William B (Grantor) Rucker, James & White, Virginia (Grantees): LT 1 Pelzel adn Market & LT 2 Pelzel adn Market. — $95,000
Mayes, Cheryl A. (Grantor) Mullins, Ryan K. (Grantee): LT 2 Brick court Townhouses Union — $135,000
Stone, Angela (Grantor) Redmon, Alexander A. & Redmon, Kathryn J. (Grantees): LT B Volholt adn Fern Bank Loudon — $436,000
Frame, Barbara J. & Frame, Gary (Grantors) Debelak, William D. Jr. (Grantee): LT 6 Chelyan heights Cabin Creek — $85,000
Bail, Raymond III (Grantor) Kirk, Timothy & Kirk, Rachel M. (Grantees): Parcel Clendenin (Grantee) — $85,000
Harpold, David C. (Grantor) Mech, Stephen G. & Mech, Beverly K. W. (Grantees): Parcel Union Dist. — $440,000
Stricklen Realty Inc. (Grantor) Hunter, Robert L & Hunter, Jo A. (Grantees): LT 21 Fairway Crossing SOB Spring hill — $379,900.
Stricklen Realty Inc. (Grantor) Bowles, Teresa E-TR & Bowles Family Irrevocable Trust (Grantees): LT 20 Fairway Crossing Sob Spring Hill — $379,900
Toler, Robert K-Est, Wilson, Bobbie-Admin (Grantors) Edens, Gregory A. & Edens, Lisa A. (Grantees): Parcel Poca Dist. — $131,000
Good, Stephanie S. (Grantor) Meador, Jessica (Grantee): LT 1 BK L Spring Hill Land Co Spring Hill & LT 134-P BK L Spring Hill Land Co Spring Hill — $105,900
Reese, Charles R & Catrett, Craig (Grantors) Kinder, Stanley P. (Grantee): LT 18 D Weimer adn St. Albans — $89,000
Casetta, Brittany H. (Grantor) Sedwick, Jon (Grantee): LT 8 BK A Milam adn St. Albans — $164,900
Hall, Justin A (Grantor) Hendricks, Mary J. (Grantee): LT 14 BK J Highlawn adn Sec. 1 St. Albans. — $150,000
King Quality Contracting LLC & Ask Video and Security Solutions LLC. (Grantors) Leaprot, Andrew & Huffman, Erin R. (Grantees): LT 25-P Bucy Sub Union & LT 26 Bucy Sub Union — $250,000
Brown, Maurus V. (Grantor) Irwin, Daniel P. (Grantee): LT 77A Breezemont Sub Chas. West & LT 77B Breezemont Sub Chas. West — $118,000
Carr, Tracy J. (Grantor) Brown, Maurus V. (Grantee): LT B-214 BK 2 Terrace Park East Condo Chas. East. — $80,000
Marriages licenses
The following people applied for marriage licenses in Kanawha County from July 5-7, 2023:
Robert Brand McCallister to Haley Ann Phillips
Fredrick Finly Prichard to Aishu Six Girraju
Juan Pablo Garcia Ceballos to Sheyenne August Delawder
Richard Daniel Collins to Erin Elizabeth Jahnes
Anthony Ray Lucas to Magdalena Martinez
Rex Eugene Angel Jr to Machaela Jo Sigman
Jerry Wayne Light Sr. to Barbara Ann Kees
Dylan James Murdock to Jaycee Kasandra Hayes
Dakota Storm Greene to Olivia Danae Rhodes
Todd Russell Baccus to Lisa Kathleen Shaffer
Jackson Olen Breeding to Catherine Elizabeth Stephenson
Justin Timothy Thomas to Anisha Dyan Ingram
Joshua Jay Pettry to Nicole Lee Smith
Jonathan Daniel Talbert to Zona Jane Browning
Wyndell Craig Morton to Barbara Ann Smith
