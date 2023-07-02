Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between June 19-23, 2023:
Kinder, Sharon K. (Grantor) McClure, Meagan A. & McClure, Zachary A. (Grantees): LT 55-P Beach View adn Kanawha County – $222,000
Talbott Properties LLC (Grantor) Retita, Carlobell C. & Penaflor, Beverly (Grantees): LT 19-P BK 28 J Brisben Walker adn Chas. West. – $90,000
Starsick, Jennifer-EST & Tyree, Belinda-Exec. (Grantors) Scott, Kali (Grantee): LT 41 Shadowlawn adn Chas. North – $187,500
Kirk, Kevin D. (Grantor) Province, Michael (Grantee): LT 27-P Davis-Alexander adn Sec 2 Chas. So Anx. & LT 28 Davis-Alexander adn Sec 2 Chas. So Anx. – $144,000
Farran, Abdulkader & Taibour, Salam (Grantors) Roeher, Bradley V. & Roeher, Amanda K. (Grantees): LT 14 Gettysburg Sub Washington – $469,900
Simmons, Katie J. (Grantor) Tabor, Edwin K & Tabor, Colleena L. (Grantees): Parcel Jefferson Dist. – $75,000
Matheny, Jennifer L. H. (Grantor) Trabert, Kirstie (Grantee): LT 32-P BK 6 Dunbar Dunbar & LT 33 BK 6 Dunbar Dunbar – $113,300
Austin, Jeffrey D, & Austin, Chelsea-By Aif (Grantors) Garrett, Jack D. II & Garrett, Sandra P. (Grantees): LT 4 BK 51 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $250,000
Daffron, Timothy aka Tim, & Daffron, Laurie (Grantors) Pasternak, John C. & Schnell, Audrey H. (Grantees): Parcel Goose Dist. Poca Dist. – $115,000
Porter, James G., Porter, David A & Shull, Sharon L. P. (Grantors) Swarthmore Capital LLC (Grantee): Parcel Loudon Dist. – $90,000
Poindexter, Karen M-TR & Jane Elizabeth Brown Irrevocable Trust (Grantors) Zickafoose, Charles M. Jr. (Grantees): LT 10 BK 36 Dunbar Dunbar – $93,000
Tyree, Kenneth E. Jr. & Tyree, Leona E. (Grantors) Muslin, Jennifer R. (Grantee): LT 4 Marlaing adn Resub St. Albans – $130,000
Broyles, Ryan C. (Grantor) Fernandaz, Danielle M. & Pulliam, Ryan S. (Grantees): LT 22 Spring Hill Garden Sec. 1 Spring Hill. – $265,000
Mei, Lin (Grantor) Broyles, Ryan C. & Broyles, Miranda (Grantees): Parcel Rays Branch Chas. So. Anx Dist. – $469,000
Snyder, Jonathan (Grantor) Hamilton-Cruze, Zackery C. & Hamilton-Cruze, Julia (Grantees): LT 1-P BK H Willow Wood adn Loudon & LT 5-P BK H Willow Wood adn Loudon – $200,850
Fifth Third Bank NA (Grantor) Rivera Rentals LLC (Grantee): LT 31 BK 75 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 32 BK 75 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $102,000
George, Larry W. (Grantor) Commercial Construction Solutions Inc. (Grantee): LT 66BK 7 Shady Brook Village Condo Chas So. – $205,000
Goode, Patsy A. (Grantor) Turley, Bethany & Turley, Zachariah L. (Grantees): LT 9 Brookhaven Sub Sec. 11 Nitro – $210,000
Swecker, Jack R & Swecker, Cindy L. (Grantors) Tomes, Lori (Grantee): LT 16 Tiffany Estates Sec. 2 Union – $275,000
JDI Asset Management LLC. (Grantor) Broemson, Christopher (Grantee): LT 14-P A East Crawford City Nitro, LT 15 A East Crawford City Nitro & LT 16-P A East Crawford City Nitro – $185,000
Burton, Stephen L. & Burton, Christie N. (Grantors) Frampton, Paul L. III (Grantee): LT 35 Suburban Haven Union & LT 36 Suburban Haven Union – $170,000
Townsend, Keith, Ellison, Kelly W. & Costello, Kalyn B. (Grantees): LT 9 Clendenin Big Sandy, LT 10 Clendenin Big Sandy & LT 11-P Clendenin Big Sandy – $175,000
Fowler, Sue E-Est, Cook, Marjorie E. F-Co-Exec & Crawford, Nancy L F-Co-Exec (Grantors) Shope, Dakota A. (Grantee): LT 921 Mitro Reservation Area P Nitro – $110,000
Withrow, Tanner S. (Grantor) Willis, Roland (Grantee): Parcel Niro Dist. – $174,000
Pacificorp LLC (Grantor) Dauphinais, Nicole (Grantee): LT 4 Oakwood adn Chas. West, LT 5 Oakwood adn Chas. West, & LT 6 Oakwood adn Chas. West – $128,000
Ellis, Valerie G & Real Estate Central LLC (Grantors) Shafer, Thomas A. (Grantee): LT 1 BK Edgewood Terrace Sec. 1 Chas. West – $185,000
Mullins, Roger (Grantor) Charleston Area Medical Center (Grantee): LT 11 BK 24 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $170,000
Nusbaum, Harriett (Grantor) Nelson, Jeremy & Corey, Richard J. (Grantees): LT 1201 Riverfront Residences Chas, East. – $710,000
Alker, Richard & Alker, Nancy (Grantors) Beck, Adam & Beck, Ann M. (Grantees): LT 12-P River Bend adn Sec. 3 Jefferson – $245,000
Hager, Debra & Carter, Jonathan M. (Grantors) Lovejoy, Rita (Grantee): LT 22 Ruffner Land Co Adn Chas. East. – $75,000
Marriages
The following people applied for marriage licenses in Kanawha County from June 19-23, 2023:
Ellis David Lilly to Jeneeva Laylinn Jenkins
Adam Ray Derrix to Natacha Dawn White
Trevor Lee Cunningham to Hannah Lela Stout
Sean William Bagby to Allie Ann Edens
Gregory David Worley to Stephanie Briane Beckner
Michael Andrew Grant to Cierra Monet Bedard
Jesse Hans McComas to Bambi Brent Johnson
John Bradford Cruickshank to Mary Annette Harrison
James Isaac Paugh to Dailyn Blayne Newhouse
Rochanchad Lakai Simpson to Alycia Renee Kennedy-McLeod
Vincent Edward Harper to Tabitha Dawn Smith
Charles Michael McVey to Kacie Cheyenne Shannon
Elias Clark Gregory to Kaitlyn Michelle Garrett
Eric Charles Boothe to Lilly Renea Young
Joshua Travis Huffman to Mary Frances Ballengee
Brandon Michael Portz to Hannah Grace Hughes
Adam Richard Lester to Rachael Breanna McKean
Michael Wallace Reed to Dustie Danielle Elswick
