PROPERTY TRANSFERS
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between July 3rd and 9th of 2022.
Huntington National Bank (Grantee) and Seneca Trustee INC., A West Virginia Corp. (Grantor) Lot: Charleston. $178,270.91
Darlene Cole (Grantor) and Trademark Investments, LLC., (Grantee) Lot: Jefferson $209,000.00
Elisha A. Arnold-Vanhorn (Grantor) and George Nevius and Laura Nevius, (Grantee) Lot: St. Albans. $335,000.00
Warren F. Patterson and Janice W. Patterson (Grantors) and Shannon L. Caldwell and Daniel A. Caldwell (Grantees), Lot: St. Albans. $185.000.00
Marsha McCormick Dunlap (Grantor) and Go-Mart, INC., (Grantee) lot: 37, 38, 39 Lewis Park ADN. $165,000.00
Seneca Trustees INC., A West Virginia Corp. (Grantor) and AM Investments LLC., A West Virginia Limited Liability Company. (Grantee) $79,849.00
Ted Boettner aka Ted Boettner and Rebecca Roth (Grantors) and William Thomas Daly (Grantee) - Condo unit #21 $205,000.00
Joel Beverly (Grantor) and Capitol City Holdings LLC., (Grantee) - Lot: 8 Charleston. $475,000.00
Akasha Kasper (Grantor) and Arnie Aldridge Benson (Grantee) - Charleston, East District: Lots 3, 4, 5 and Block 4 $180,000.00
Joseph Kellam by and through Holly Kellam (Grantors) and Ryan Odell Cobb and Shaynah Lynn Webb (Grantees) - Fishers Branch of Rocky Fork $460,000.00
Joshua S. Burgess (Grantor) and Cassandra G. Hartling, Belinda Hartling and Mark Hartling (Grantee) - Lot 22 Indian Head $170,000.00
Yvonne N. McCarrus, Mark McCarrus and Scott McCarrus (Grantors) and Tyler Gregory Jones (Grantee) Lots 5,6,7,8, 9, 10, and part 11 Block 4 of Belle. $180,000.00
Pamela S. McCracken (Grantor) and Brittany Alison Gritt (Grantee) - Cabin Creek District $200,000.00
Taylor French and Kaleb Forbes (Grantors) and David Estep and Julie A Sharp (Grantees) - Lot 1 Block A of St. Albans. $ 119,000.00
Anna M Conner (Grantor) and Faidah Oreoluwa Badru and Andwale A Oreshade (Grantee) - Charleston. $ 740,000.00
Pema LLC (Grantor) and Crepe Escape Properties, Inc. (Grantee) - Lot #1 Block 53. Charleston. $205,000.00
Mary F. Sayre (Grantor) and Brianna Chin (Grantee)- Woodrum Park and Lot #30 subdivision. $155,000.00
Carol S Belcher (Grantor) and Charles B Belcher (Grantee) - South Charleston. $86,000.00
Virginia Ann Leonoro, Devisee under the Last Will and Testament of Carol Wright and Donna Lynn Pauley Linkous, individually and as administratrix eta of the Estate of James R. Sigmon, Jo Beth Sigmon, Daniel Lynn Harrison, Jr. and Corbett Lynn Harrison, Devisees under the Last Will and Testament of James R. Sigmon, (Grantors) and Pamela Wiley (Grantee), - 15 feet of Lot #3, all of Lot #4 and the Western 20 feet of Lot #5, all of block 140, Kanawha City. $116,000.00
Richard M. Crynock, (Grantor) and Jarred Newhouse and Paul Newhouse, (Grantees) - Lot #56 of Hidden Valley subdivison, Elk district. $122,500.00
Jackie L Barker, by Jackie L. Barker, Jr., (Grantors), and Harry E. Nelson, Jr. and Theresa Y. Nelson, husband and wife, (Grantees) – all of Lot #12 and 10 feet of Lot #11 and 10 feet of Lot#13 Block 17. Dunbar $135,000.00
Harry E. Nelson, Jr. (Granter), and Austin Monk, (Grantee) - All of Lot #159 Spring Hill $133,000.00
Stephen D. King, Trustee of King Family Living Trust, (Grantor), and Travis L. Lester, (Grantee) – All of lots #2436 and 2438 of Area “S” in Nitro Independant District. $105,000.00
Michele E. Mackley, (Grantor), and Michael Lanham, (Grantee) - Lot #20 Suburban Haven, $135,000.00
MARRIAGES:
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between between July 3rd and 9th of 2022.
Ian Michael Phillips, 39 and Lynn Diane Hunt, 43 both of South Charleston.
Bernie Eugene Johnson, 43 and Morgan Dawn Barnett, 28 both of Cross Lanes.
Isaac William Rainey, 22 of Cross Lanes and Hannah Marie Adams, 22 both of Dunbar.
Corey Allen Thaxton, 20 of Charleston and Stormy Ray Walls, 19 of Whitesville.
William Trace Shaffer, 23 and Brianna Maxine Sleeth, 24 both of Charleston.
Johnathan Whitney Buckley, 38 and Susan Marie Cook, 42 both of Chesapeake.
Jason Michael Jones, 47 and Melinda Wooods Carpenter, 39 both of Charleston.
Stanley Lee Williams II, 24 and Chloe Renee Murphy, 24 both of Charleston.
Ethan Daniel Burnett, 22 and Lauren Frances Lee Brown, 19 both of Hernshaw.
Gregory Allen Grant, 62 and Amy Beth Allison, 58 both of South Charleston.
Jacob Nathanial Legg, 21 and Hannah Nichole Sizemore, 20 both of Elkview.
Osama Mohamed Fathi Abouhussein, 53 and Mahatab Elsayed Ibrahim Ahmed, 43 both of Charleston.
Larry Gene O' Bryan Jr., 50 and Brooke Elizabeth Dulaney, 28 both of St. Albans.
George Lugo, 38 and Ashley Nichole Boggess, 31 both of St. Albans.