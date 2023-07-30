Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between July 17-21, 2023:
Ryder, Derek S. (Grantor) Oliver, Corbin (Grantee): Parcel Little Coopers Ck Elk Dist — $117,055
Moss, Richard A. II & Moss, Elizabeth D. (Grantors) Kirk, Bailey W. (Grantee): LT 8 BK D High Lawn adn Sec. 5 St. Albans & LT 9 BK D High Lawn adn Sec. 5 St. Albans — $131,000
Riffe, Henry W. (Grantor) Woody, Charles (Grantee): Parcel Davis CK Loudon Dist. — $120,000
Cottrill, Charles E. Jr. & Cottrill, Lu A. (Grantors) Rizzo, Michael A. (Grantee): LT 55 St. Albans Heights adn St. Albans & LT 56-P St. Albans Heights adn St. Albans. — $250,000
WV Trustees services LLC-Sub TR & Johnson, Angelique-By TR (Grantors) AM Investments LLC (Grantee): Parcel Chas. Kanawha County — $113,469
MHNH Holdings LLC (Grantor) Blount, Allison (Grantee): LT 10-P BK 27 Dunbar Dunbar & LT 11-P BK 27 Dunbar Dunbar — $155,000
Newrez, LLC & Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (Grantors) Payne, Mark A. (Grantee): LT 24 BK 3 Dunbar Dunbar — $99,000
Silverman, Gregory D. & Kuhl, Sigal L. (Grantors) Marshall, Jonathan R. (Grantee): LT 1-P F First Ruffner adn Kanawha County — $250,000
Nunley, Michael G. & Nunley, Belu A. (Grantors) Kashyap, Sandeep S. & Sachan, Yamini (Grantees): LT 39 East Ridge Sub Chas So. Anx — $750,000
Weese, Kerri (Grantor) Niday, Johnathan & Townsend, Kayla (Grantees): Parcel Indian CK Elk Dist — $121,500
Caleca-Jarrett, Jeanne FKA Jarrett (Grantor) Maidona, Christopher W. & Pajarito, Kyle C N (Grantees): LT 9 Rustic Homes est Chas. So Anx. — $285,000
Pauley, Mark & Pauley, Jennifer (Grantors) Mobley, Betty A & Mobley, Jamison (Grantees): LT 30 Suburban Haven Union — $140,000
Matheney, Danny W. & Matheney, Jeri H. (Grantors) Sepahorkh-Summers, Faria (Grantee): LT 5 Pinnacle Sub Phase 1 Kanawha County — $468,000
Rodgers, Vincent C. (Grantor) Coffman, Jackie III (Grantee): LT 72 Standard adn Kanawha County & LT 73 Standard adn Kanawha County — $103,900
Bolyard, Susan J. (Grantor) Jones Neal S. & Jones, Susan (Grantee): LT 113 Arborland Acres Sec. 1 Jefferson & LT 114 Arborland Acres Sec. 1 Jefferson — $220,000
Shelton, John D., Shelton, Jennifer L. and Shelton, Lauren B (Grantors) Urling, Douglas & Urling, Angela (Grantee): LT 1607 Imperial Towers Condo Kanawha City — $121,500
McCullough, Francis H. III & McCollough, Kathy L. (Grantors) Johnson, Theresa H & Johnson, L. Marty (Grantees): Parcel Loudon Dist. — $1,450,000.
Davis, Angela (Grantor) Smith, Opie E. Jr. & Smith, Carolyn S. (Grantees): LT 1 Chappell Branch EXT 4 Loudon — $255,000
Nalle, William R (Grantor) Brotherton, Lois (Grantee): LT 29 BK 18 Glenwood adn Chas. West & LT 30 BK 18 Glenwood adn Chas. West. — $122,500
Simmons, Myra-TR, Lipscomb, Connie-TR & Fisher, Mary J-TR (Grantors) Watson, Jay D & Watson, Anita M. (Grantees): 3 Parcels Tacketts CK Jefferson Dist — $150,000
Henley, Rachel A. & Henley, Charles J. (Grantors) Pfohl, Ashley R A (Grantee): LT 1 BK H Ravens Court adn St. Albans, LT 2 BK H Ravens Court adn St. Albans & LT 3 BK H Ravens Court adn St. Albans — $225,000
SAK Properties LLC (Grantor) ANP Holdings LLC (Grantee): LT 36 BK R Spring Hill Spring hill — $85,000
Brown, Garnett D-By SP Com & Brown, Benjamin B III-by SP Com & Cary, Michael-Sp Com (Grantors) Woody, Joshua & Woody, Stephanie (Grantees): LT 3 Edgewood Park adn Sec A Chas West — $105,000
Cowan, Allen T. (Grantor) Caplinger, Ryan M. (Grantee): Parcel Cross Lanes Union Dist. (Grantee): LT 26 Linda Vista HGTS Sec 2 Union — $130,000
Parsons, Donna J-By Aif & McComas, April-aif (Grantors) Presley, Otis D & Presley, Mandy A. (Grantees): 3 Parcels Dist. — $130,000
Marriages
The following people applied for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between July 17-21, 2023:
Carl Richard Clay Jr to Elizabeth Rena Taylor
Jacob Baxter Watson to Micaela Renee Camden
Jeremy Daniel Kiser to Ashley May Casdorph
Adam Ketner Strider to Arian Mahalie Velasquez
Jason Boyd Buckley to Teresa Faye Meadows
James Ethan Adkins to Whitney Allison Burdette
Travis Lee Dill to Valentina Levitskaia
Osama Jamal Boustany to Sarah Zanabli
Roger Lewis Short to Melissa Jo Roop
Jesse Cullin Johnson to Kassidy Dawn Hammon
Carlos Andres Aguilar to Holley Alexandra Snodgrass
Nicholas Arthur Shelton to Lorrin Frances Cunningham
Brandon Michael Neil to Amanda Jo Stevens
Ryan Anthony Thayer to Alexus Rene Brown
David Eugene Mullins Jr. to Samantha Kay Rainer
Jerry Wayne Grubbs to Chastity May Bragg
Logan Chase Wriston to Emily Beth Jones
David Michael Shaffer to Cynthia Lynn Bryant
Dustin Lane Knuckles to Priscilla Nikole King
Kevin Sterling Arbogast to Chelsea Rae Dennewitz
Joseph Aaron Willis to Jayden Alexis Merrill
