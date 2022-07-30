The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between July 3 and 16, 2022:
Frame, Robert R. & Frame, Mendi (Grantors) and Fleck, Donald and Fleck, Kimberly (Grantees): LT 170 Arborland Acres SEC 1 St. Albans, $232,000.00
Casto, Ann (Grantor) and Grantee Shumway, Wesley A Coutu, Janine T. Coutu (Grantees): Parcel Chas Kan Co. $350,000.00
Jividen, Diana L. Grantor and White, Kelly (Grantee) : LT 117 Riverview Park ADN Dunbar $157,000.00
Linda G. Holstein, (Grantors), and Ralph Charles Dusic, III and Rebecca C. Dusic, (Grantees): LT 211 Maple Terrace Condo CHAS East $112,000.00
Hallis, Eva M (Grantor) and Speciale, Samuel (Grantee): LT 24 Sunset Knob ADN SEC 3 Loudon $175,000.00
Persinger, Howard M Jr Grantor and Yeager, Jason L., Yeager, Jennifer (Grantees) : LT 12 Uncle Bob Carr Place 15th Ward. $430,000.00
Elrod, Marsha (Grantor) and Villanueva, Eric and Villanueva, Margarita C. (Grantees): Parcel Jarretts Ford Elk Dist. $122,000.00
Harper, Terry A., Harper, Danielle N. (Grantor) and Wilkinson, Frances & Wilkinson, Richard (Grantee): LT 3 Osborne Saw Mill Prop Clende and LT 4-P Osborne Saw Mill Prop Clende Parcel, Clendenin. $267,000.00
Wilkinson, Stephanie L., Wilkinson, Jerry A. (Grantors) and Mike, Courtney N. (Grantee): LT 65 Big Bend ADN SEC 2 Jefferson $87,000.00
Snyder, Chad A., Snyder, Tamara (Grantor) and Davis, Kayla D Wherry, Taryn R. (Grantee): LT 12 Meadowview Ests. SEC 2 Poca. $336,500.000
Powell, Brandy D Angel, Brandy D-Aka (Grantor) and Daniels, Clifford R Jr Daniels, Priscilla J. (Grantee): LT 24 Bk 0 Baker Myer E Crawford City Nitro, LT 25 Bk 0 Baker Myer E Crawford City Nitro. $125,000.00
Schuman, John W. (Grantor) and Elder, Deborah L., Elder, John B III, (Grantee) LT 2-P Clarence Hanna Sub Union. $132,000.00
Harper, Terry A., Harper, Danielle N. (Grantors) and Wilkinson, Frances., Wilkinson, Richard (Grantees): LT 3 Osborne Saw Mill Prop Clendeni and LT 4-P Osborne Saw Mill Prop Clende Parcel Clendenin $267,000.00