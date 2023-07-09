Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between June 26-30, 2023:
Fisher, Jeffrey S. & Fisher, Amy N. (Grantors) Schilling, Brandi L. & Schilling, Thomas E. (Grantees): LT 1 Stones Sub Jefferson – $463,500.
Spencer, Richard O-Est & Mays, Albert V Exec. (Grantors) Burgess, Paulette (Grantee): LT 30 Weese adn Dunbar, LT 31 Weese adn Dunbar & LT 32 Weese adn Dunbar – $185,000
Stanley, Erica & Stanley, Jeremy (Grantors) Burton, Tara N. (Grantee): LT 16 Lock Four Sec. 1 Washington – $225,500
Simmons, Patti (Grantor) Hartline, Calib M. & Hartline, Nichole (Grantees): LT 44-B Hill Lands Sec. 1 So Chas. – $168,900
Taylor, Jamison J. (Grantor) Scites, Steven J. (Grantee): LT 43-P MT Vernon Park Sec. A St. Albans & LT 44 MT Vernon Park Sec. A St. Albans – $150,000
Abdal, Petir A. & Abdal, Noelle (Grantors) Wu Guo Q. (Grantee): LT 4 D Newcomer Resub 15th Ward – $233,000
Raines, Richard (Grantor) Back Nine Investments LLC (Grantee): Parcel Chas. North – $126,000
Sutton, Acie & Sutton, Cheryl (Grantors) Gardner, Philip L. (Grantee): Parcel Union Dist. LT 5 Carney adn sec. 1 Union – $375,000
Pauley, William D. (Grantor) McKinley, Jordan N (Grantee): LT 5 Chappell Branch Ext 4 Loudon – $210,000
Beck, Adam & Beck, Ann M. (Grantor) Hoylman, Jared (Grantee): LT 4 Baier Heights Jefferson – $217,000
MAJO, LLC (Grantor) Smithson, Larry F. (Grantee): LT 195 Fort Hill adn Chas. So. Annex, LT 196 Fort Hill adn Chas. So. Annex & LT 197 Fort Hill adn Chas. So. Annex – $295,000
S&J Property Management LLC (Grantor) Grose, Megan & Woods, Cadris L. (Grantees): LT 74-P Rock Lake Village RidgeWood So. Chas. & LT 74 Rock Lake Village RidgeWood So. Chas. – $260,000
Ehman, Riane, F & Ehman, Joshua R. (Grantors) Gibson, Ryan & Gibson, Chelsey L. (Grantees): LT 10 Knollwood adn Sec. B SubSec Elk – $210,000
Hager, Stanley & Hager, Mary J. (Grantors) Rust and Rehab LLC. (Grantee): LT 171 West Brook Sub Sec. B Union – $150,000
Carte, Carolyn S. (Grantor) Smith, Shiloh D. & Smith, Christopher M. (Grantees): LT 23 Majestic Heights Sec. 1 Union – $212,000
Hughes, Belinda (Grantor) Phillips, Nathan T. & Phillips, Ashli M. (Grantees): LT 224 BK N Edgewood adn Kanawha County – $144,500
Whittington, Sydney B. (Grantor) Rice, Martha & Tibolet, Casey (Grantees): LT 4 Norwood adn St. Albans – $140,000
Cassis, Stephen P. Exec & Cassis, Lawrence L.-Est (Grantors) Thomas, Baby C. & James, Marianna (Grantees): LT 1 BK 126 Kanawha City Kanawha City, LT 2 BK 126 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 3 BK 126 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $200,000
Pauley, Paulette (Grantor) Phalen, Jason M. (Grantee): LT 11 Briar Hill Est Sub Sec. I Union – $235,500
Ramella, Stacy (Grantor) Hively, Jacob (Grantee): LT G Walnut Hills est Resub Sec. 2 St. Albans – $134,000
Wilshire, John D. Sr. (Grantor) Jones, Anthony S. & Jones, Jeffery S. (Grantees): 2 parcels Dunbar dist. – $273,500
Walker, Chelsea (Grantor) Cavender, Richard J. (Grantee): LT 81 BK G Edgewood adn Kanawha County – $285,000
Proops, Kenneth B. & Proops, Michelle A. (Grantors) Bowers, Katrina N. & Bowers, Cody J. (Grantees): LT 41-P Abney Park Kanawha County & LT 42 Abney Park Kanawha County – $495,000
Boreham, Alexander & Terra, Ashton (Grantors) Brennan, John & Brennan, Linda M. (Grantees): LT B-2 Daverton adn Kanawha County – $280,000
CAO LLC (Grantor) Frontz, Erik & Huddle, Valerie (Grantees): LT 13 BK 48 St. Albans St. Albans, LT 14 BK 48 St. Albans St. Albans & LT 15 BK 48 St. Albans St. Albans – $110,000
Naylor, William B & Naylor, Fran C. (Grantors) Samples, Nicole D. (Grantee): LT 23 Riverhaven adn Sec. II Big Sandy & LT 24 Riverhaven adn Sec. II Big Sandy – $175,000
Burt, John & Bert, Donna H. (Grantors) Mousa, Emad & Mousa, Suzan E. (Grantees): LT 26 Ridges of Rabel MNTN Washington – $587,500
NR Deed LLC (Grantor) Kysilka, Paula (Grantee): LT 33 Mount Vernon Park St. Albans – $174,500
Yeates, Kara-TR of Christopher Lee Martin Testamentary Trust (Grantor) Boggs, Charles & Boggs, Karolyn (Grantees): Parcel Dist LT 2-A United Fuel Gas Prop Nitro – $450,000
Brewer, Gregory M. & Brewer, Susan J. (Grantors) Rosencrance, James G. & Rosencrance, Jackie L. (Grantees): LT 19 BK 19 Centre Court Village Phase 3 Chas. – $750,000
Hutton, Ruth T.-By Aif & Hutton, Thomas J. Aif (Grantors) Quinn, Brian (Grantee): LT 14 BK A River Lawn adn Sec. 2 St. Albans. & LT 15 BK A River Lawn adn Sec. 2 St. Albans. – $229,500
Grose, Richard A-CO-TR & Grose, Patricia A.-CO-TR Grose Trust Dated: 2-25-08-By Co trustee (Grantors) Curry, Holly, Curry, Jacob & Curry, Chloe E. (Grantees): LT 3A Thompson Sub Elk & LT 4A Thompson Sub Elk – $130,000
Woodrum, Steven M. (Grantor) Clark, Charles L. & Clark, Vicie L. (Grantees): LT 24 McConihay Prop East Bank, LT 25 McConihay Prop East Bank & LT 26 McConihay Prop East Bank – $94,000
Osborne, Peggy (Grantor) Sheppard, Jodi K. (Grantee): LT G-1 Dogwood Park Townhouses Union – $185,000
R & G Better Homes LLC (Grantor) Lambey, Eric (Grantee): LT 56 BK D Chandler adn St. Albans & LT 57 BK D Chandler adn St. Albans – $127,000
Youell, Chelsey T. (Grantor) Davis, Christopher W. & Davis, Kristen A. (Grantees): LT 23 BK 106 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 24-P BK 106 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $275,000
Bias, Erin N. fka Raines, Erin (Grantor) Marshall, Virginia M. (Grantee): LT 5-P W R Estill 15th Ward, LT 6-P W R Estill 15th Ward & LT 9-P W R Estill 15th Ward – $230,000
McDavid, Lisa M. (Grantor) Marker, Bethany V. (Grantee): LT 11 W E & F Brick Sub Sec. 1 Union – $165,000
LaBrecque, Charles D. & LaBrecque, Jessica (Grantors) Thomas, Cheyenne D. (Grantee): LT 504 BK B Maplewood Phase 2 Union – $146,200
Bowyer, Sally (Grantor) Burford, Kimberly D. & Burford, Christopher A. (Grantees): Parcel Union Dist. – $100,000
Leo Fuentes Trust (Grantor) N and Q Property LLC (Grantee): Parcel Suburban Haven Sec. 3 Union Dist. – $165,000
Capito, Katherine B. (Grantor) Arias Edna (Grantee): LT A-13 Presidential Place Phase II Chas. So. Annex – $320,000
Hudson, Michael & Hudson, Helen C. (Grantors) Harless, William A. & Harless, Rebecca (Grantees): Parcel Alum Creek Washington Dist. – $149,999.
Contemporary Galleries of WV Inc. (Grantor) Sassafras Land and Leasing Company LLC. (Grantee): Parcel ChasN. Kanawha County – $800,000
Osborne, Christopher & Osborne, Stephanie (Grantors) McCall, Stephen (Grantee): LT 44 Alta Vista adn to St. Albans Jefferson, LT 45 Alta Vista adn to St. Albans Jefferson & LT 46 Alta Vista adn to St. Albans Jefferson. – $123,000
Hackney, Eric S. & Hackney, Michelle (Grantors) Meadows, Ryan (Grantee): LT B Kilburn Tract Poca – $308,000
Nelson, Jeremy & Corey, Richard (Grantors) Nelson, Harriet L. (Grantee): LT 400 Ruffner Brothers adn Chas East. – $650,000
Maley, Betty (Grantor) Booth, Samuel B (Grantee): LT 3-P BK 14 South ChasN Improvement CO 15th Ward. – $200,000
Kelly, Barry W-Exec & Chapman, Helen K-Dec. (Grantor) Mullins, Gabrielle E. (Grantee): LT 40C James Park South Charleston Loudon – $180,000
Farris, Evelyn-by Aif & Farris, George A-Aif (Grantors) Roark, Anne M. (Grantee): Parcel ChasN South Annex – $220,000
Bradley, Clarence & Bradley, Charlotte F. (Grantors) Daugherty, Raymond C. (Grantee): LT 3 BK C Piatt adn to Belle Malden & LT 4-P BK C Piatt adn to Belle Malden – $130,000
Endres, Benjamin D. & Endres, Rebecca (Grantors) Hermansdorfer, Timothy A & Hermansdorfer, Karla B. (Grantees): LT 5-P River Lake Estates Sec. A St. Albans – $308,500
Stephens, Adam D. (Grantor) Evans, Ethan C. & Evans, Sara E. (Grantees): LT 7-P Glen Elk Co adn Kanawha County – $158,000
Majo LLC (Grantor) Kay, Clifford S. II & Bailey, Katie M. (Grantees): Lot 3 McCutheon Partition Union Dist. – $111,000
Sparks, Ethan, I (Grantor) Copley, Barry M. (Grantee): LT 36-P BK J Glasgow adn A Cabin Creek – $85,000
Watts, Gina & Watts, Nicholas J. (Grantors) Griffith, Mark R. (Grantee): LT 15 Woodsvale Sub Union – $240,000
Robinette, Barbara A-Admin, Dickson, Brittany J-EST & Dickson, Bruce W. (Grantors) Burton, Steve & Talbert, Leslie (Grantees): LT 38 Meadowview Terrace Sec. 3 St. Albans – $250,000
Smithson, Larry F (Grantor) Wehrle, Cecilia H. Parcel Chas. So Annex Dist. – $590,000
Marriages
The following people applied for marriage licenses in Kanawha County from June 26-30, 2023:
Fletcher Joseph Muck to Tristan Elizabeth Carter
Benny Lee Hammons to Kaylyn Ruth Ann Bailey
Hector Francisco Gleason to Hope Renea Peters
Gregory Lee Hunt to Melanie Dawn Hunt
Robert Allen Henry to Lisa Marie Krickbaum
Michael Brian Hissam to Raghad Darwish
Brian Todd Terry to Tiffany Deloris Steele
Christopher Mihael Rollins to Crystalleigh Deann Hoffman
Zander Wyatt Black to MacKenzie Marie Spencer
Jonathan Shane O’Quinn to Heather Dawn Abbott
Anthony Michael DeMarco to Tiara Darlynn Syck
Shawn Craig Preece to Cameron Gerald Bookman
Lex Ray Kenney to Holly Renae Satterfield
Shawn Alan Harper to Jennifer Marie Craigo
Andrew Karl Carlson to Yelena Orlovic
Dustin Ray Patton to Grace Caroline Polk
Zachariah Nathaniel Haller to Leenn Elizabeth Dickerson
Jeffrey Lynn Counts to Barbara Jo Higginbotham
Austin Walker Koontz to Hailey Elice Higginbotham
Jorge Jason Haikal to Lori Ann Call
Todd Owen McDaniel to Heather Ann Elliot
Keiton Booth Tompkins to Samantha Louise Shaffer
