On File: July 28, 2019

Marriages

The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between July 18 and 25, 2019:

James Joseph Stockman, 29, of Farmington and Hannah Brooke Hammonds, 25, of St. Albans.

Joshua Scott Robinson, 23, and Emily Nicole Jones, both of Eskdale.

Jeremy Michael Still, 30, and Anne MacAlpine Endres, 29, both of Charleston.

Joshua Michael Hill, 24, and Staci Elizabeth Randolph, 24, both of Elkview.

James McKinley Harbert, 39, and Pamela Jean Misch, 49, both of St. Albans.

Joshua Adam Monroe, 22, of Elkview and Caitlyn Marie Robbins, 20, of Clendenin.

Kody A. Young, 25, and Mariah Jade Johnson, 22, both of Belle.

Steven Forrest Ware, 30, and Callie Elizabeth Goodwin, 25, both of Morgantown.

Brian Paul Arrington, 24, and Victoria Elaine Whitten, 24, both of South Charleston.

Brian Scott Asbury, 48, and Betsy Ann Harper, 47, both of Nitro.

Joseph Scott Delafuentes, 36, and Samantha Dawn Thomas, 27, both of St. Albans.

Jesse Aaron Belcher, 38, and Margaret Daun Linehan, 43, both of Charleston.

Austin Lee Rosencrance, 25, and Kenzie Barnhart Cable, 25, both of Charleston.

Clevon Douglas Murray, 51, and Angela Lynn Jackson, 43, both of Charleston.

Samuel Allen Fooce, 40, and Etassa Ann Profitt, 41, both of Charleston.

Victor Scott Kessinger, 40, and Nicole Dawn Lightner, 37, both of Alum Creek.

James Howard Kelley, 61, and Denise Michelle Brunelle, 58, both of St. Albans.

Michael Hansford Moss, 36, and Jessica Lavenia Halstead, 32, both of Charleston.

Jack Arthur Hudson III, 29, of South Charleston and Rebekah Jo Baldwin, 24, of Charleston.

Divorces

The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between July 18 and 25, 2019:

Carla Stalnaker from Jason Stalnaker.

Stephen Lewis Ware from Amy Dawn Ware.

Jeremy Daniel Layton from Audra Nicole Layton.

Donald Wayne Jarrett II from Alisha Denae Jarrett.

Robin Pendola-Lyons from Richard Dwight Lyons.

Ieshea Tawana Frith from Lindsay Alfonso Frith Sr.

Ashley Christina Hoey from Anthony Martin Hoey.

Cheyenne Walker from Bill Rowland Walker.

Erinn Whitney Johnson from Elliot Laine Johnson.

Elizabeth Anne Green from James Daniel Green.

Deborah Casto from Gary Casto.

Johana Lee McKitrick from Jayson Robert McKitrick.

Rebecca Lou McCall from Matthew Neil McCall.

Heather Suzane Javins from William Jackson Javins.

Megan Lee Smoot from Joseph E. Smoot II.

Property transfers

The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between July 18 and 25, 2019:

Henry Edmund Powell II, Wayne Price Powell and Ellen Ruth Powell Goff to Buff Apartments LLC. Lot, Charleston, $75,500.

Andrew M. Mullins to Cody J. Hayes. Lot, Jefferson District, $138,000.

John D. Blair to Kathryn Collison. Lot, Loudon District, $205,000.

Matthew O. Vance to Kenneth Charles Ramsey and Ashley Elizabeth King. Lot, Union District, $112,000.

Beverly A. Binford to Melissa Kimberly Lovejoy and Terrell L. Lovejoy. Lot, St. Albans, $97,000.

Tina Louise Pauley Reed to Gene Morris and Reta L. Pauley. Lot, Washington District, $114,000.

Stephanie Nicole Hardman to Larahn Davis-Guthrie. Lots, St. Albans, $126,000.

Geary W. Copenhaver to Fred Ellis. Lot, St. Albans, $155,000.

Matthew Mynhier to Julie Warden. Lot, Elk District, $180,000.

Tammy Lynne Abbott to Alysia Miller. Lot, Dunbar, $145,000.

Shawn and Erika Schrader to Amy Auer. Lots, Charleston, $160,000.

Jody Brown and Jill Farrar-Brown to Adam H. and Cassandra L. Cook. Lot, Charleston, $137,000.

David and Diana L. Saul to Adam and Ali Crawford. Lot, Charleston, $650,000.

Donna Jean Smith to Skylar R. Darnall. Lot, St. Albans, $78,000.

Jennifer K. Legg to David T. and Terri D. Ratlif. Lot, Union District, $225,000.

Margaret Lynn Eversole to Howard Mize. Lot, Charleston, $105,000.

Sonja Hill, Beau J. Phillips and Meggan D. Phillips to Malachi Lindsey. Lot, Charleston, $149,500.

Michael L. and Lynn Y. Brookshire to Relax WV LLC. Lot, South Charleston, $185,000.

Christian and Emily Capece to Kelly L. Shafer. Lots, Charleston, $375,000.

Kera L. Burdette to Elizabeth D. Lazear. Lot, Dunbar, $112,000.

Anthony N. and Ashley L. Cassis and Nora Jane Cassis to Charles E. Jr. and Beverly Wright. Lot, Charleston, $117,550.

Jeremy Fouts to Robert Dale and Kathryn Barnett Biller. Lot, South Charleston, $129,900.

Diana L. Martin to Florence W. and Marshall L. Berger. Lot, Dunbar, $159,900.

Joseph Bsharah to Croesus East Charleston Holdings LLC. Lot Charleston, $800,000.

Jeffrey Wayne Schultz to Owen S. Higgins II. Lot, Loudon District, $137,500.

Michael E. and Bonita A. Murray to Teresa Lynn Carr. Lots, Union District, $225,000.

James A. Devers to David J. Ramsey. Lots, Dunbar, $85,000.

Ronald L. and Janie R. Duncan to Kaleb N. Kinder. Lot, Charleston, $105,000.

Trademark Investments LLC to Amanda Dawn and Steven W. Fisher. Lot, Union District, $92,585.

CTTA Properties LLC to David Childers and Rachel Randolph-Childers. Lot, St. Albans, $84,500.

Jerry Tucker to Natalie S. Roe and Nicholas J. Harris. Lot, Elk District, $89,000.

Mary Yeager Armstead to John E. Jr. and Tawna L. Clark. Lot, Union District, $144,500.

Joann R. Fletcher to Ralph L. Hogge, Nola Hogge, Brian Hogge and Erika Hogge. Lot Union District, $275,000.

Sally A. Finchum to Jeremy W. and Annie Washington. Lot Union District, $80,000.

Kanwar Ajit Singh Sidhu and Jagdeep K. Kahlon to Jeremy V. Fouts. Lot Loudon District, $285,000.

Edna Hamm to James R. Wills. Lot, East Bank, $137,900.

Ronnie L. and Sharon Ann Lester to Ann P. Koerber. Lot, Jefferson District, $132,000.

AM Investments LLC to James E. Sr. and Ruth Browning. Lot, Elk District, $170,000.

Vicki L. Loughry to Brian L. Bumpus. Lots, Union District, $195,000.

Ronald K. Saunders Jr. and Ruby A. Martin to Charles W. Abner Jr. Lots, Union District, $138,000.

William E. and Alevia J. Ballard to Michael D. and Melissa L. Ramsey. Lot, St. Albans, $153,000.

Andrew R. Whitten to Vanessa G. and Mark A. Jarrell. Lot, South Charleston, $115,000.

Josephine Mooney to Mark E. Altman and Megan N. Bohon. Lots, South Charleston, $121,000.

James A. Dye II to Paula J. Ward. Lot, Dunbar, $80,000.

Henry C. and Janice F. Bowen to John J. Balenovich and Rebecca Schoen. Lot, Charleston, $290,000.

Daniel V. and Nancy W. Kalo to Amanda Lee. Lots, Jefferson District, $120,000.

Barbara S. Roman to Christopher T. and Melissa A. Midkiff. Lot, Jefferson District, $190,000.

Debra G. Alford, Delbert D. Harbert Jr. and Diana Sue Harbert to Charles G. and Kathy M. Britton. Lot, Union District, $140,000.

William R. and Emily N. Jenks to Brandon L. Kay. Lot, Union District, $152,000.

Patricia A. White to Kevin Dewayne and Ashley Elizabeth Osborne. Lot, Union District, $173,000.

Sattes Properties LLC to River Valley Holdings LLC. Lot, Nitro, $180,000.

Kevin R. and Sandra L. Hrtyanski to Andrew Keith Wolfe. Lot, Union District, $265,000.

Beverly A. Lares to Andrew Michael and Amanda Jane Mullins. Lots, Charleston, $252,000.

Stephen W. and Jean P. Frame to Deanna L. Drumm. Lot, Spring Hill District, $188,000.

James and Sharon Price to Brandon Raye Brothers. Lots, Dunbar $232,000.

Harold Ray Moles to WV Cole Properties LLC. Lot, Union District, $80,000.

Geoffrey M. and Alice G. Richardson to Michael J. and Vicki R. Thompson. Lot, South Charleston, $310,000.

Jason G. Camidge to George W. Cobble. Lot, St. Albans, $75,000.

Hussein S. Elkhansa to Derrick G. Flowers. Lots, Charleston, $123,000.

David M. and Cassandra S. Jennings to Jonathan D. and Amy M. Byrd. Lot, Union District, $138,000.

Cynthia L. Hanna to Melanie A. Linger. Lot, Charleston, $229,000.

Anna Joy Ladd and Aaron Tyler Radcliff to Ashley D. Johnson and Brittany S. McClure. Lots, Loudon District, $102,783.

Joyce Gail Brewer to Laura M. Fortson. Lot, St. Albans, $81,000.

Building Appalachia LLC to James Bradley, David R. Bradley and Angela L. Bradley. Lot, Jefferson District $207,000.

Nancy J. Lovell to Corey R. and Crystal N. Cook. Lot, Nitro, $182,800.

Rolland R. Phillips to Jerry R. and Clarissa A. Burdette. Lots, Union District, $210,000.

Melody D. Shannon to John R. and Melissa A. Jarvis. Lot, Poca District, $249,900.

Nancy S. Elwood to Melody Shannon. Lot, Charleston, $312,500.

Allison E. Sigman to Sharief A. and Shatesha Allen. Lot, Charleston, $115,000.

Roger K. and Theresa Lambert to Lisa Michelle Lambert. Lot, Union District, $120,000.

Steven W. Shamblin to Jeffrie Carroll. Lot, Charleston, $96,000.

Daniel J. Mumma and Katrina L. Mumma to Katherine F. and Christopher B. Grindle. Lots, Poca District, $185,000.

Jeffrey T. Knight to Amanda Estep-Burton. Lot, Charleston, $138,500.

Paul R. and Patricia Melvin to Kevin L. and Amanda R. Carte. Lot, Union District, $160,000.

Cathy D. Anderson Dobbins, Curtis Ray Anderson and Fred L. Anderson to Dreama Kidd. Lot, Charleston, $137,900.

Tiffany L. Hall to Trasie Sue Morton. Lot, St. Albans, $93,750.

John Richard Hanlon to April Dawn Sigman. Lot, Union District, $179,900.

Rodel Properties LLC to Charleston Economic & Community Development Corporation. Lots, Charleston, $130,600.

Bankruptcies

The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies we filed between July 18 and 25, 2019:

Buford Dale Tackett, Omar, Chapter 7. Assets: $20,956, Liabilities: $70,522.

David Gene Morris and Judy Carol Workman-Morris, Mount Gay, Chapter 7. Assets: $89,287, Liabilities: $149,528.

Kathy Jo Pauley, South Charleston, Chapter 7. $66,171, Liabilities: $88,589.

Gary Lawrence and Lindsey Leann Morrison, Delbarton, Chapter 7. Assets: $96,850, Liabilities: $85,634.

Patricia Ann Ramey, Chapmanville, Chapter 7. Assets: $190,630, Liabilities: $278,672.

Nolen Christopher Hodges, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $150,763, Liabilities: $222,998.

Joshua Lee McKinney, Shady Spring, Chapter 7. Assets: $48,621, Liabilities: $97,034.

Natalie Paige Cochran, Daniels, Chapter 7. Assets: $397,005, Liabilities: $1,418,295.