On File: July 21, 2019

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between July 11 and 18, 2019:
Gregory Stevenson Foster, 38, and Leatha Stuart Wilbur, 34, both of Charleston.
Richard Lee Skiles, 67, of Fraziers Bottom and Alice Jane Ray, 67, of Belle.
Shannon Ray Jones, 40, and Leslie Clyde Townsend, age not listed, both of Charleston.
Chaz Alexander Pittman, 22, and Veronica Shanean Williamson, 20, both of Charleston.
Christopher Ray Johnston, 25, and Sherry Ellen Means, 27, both of Elkview.
Curtis Allen Hanshaw, 41, and Sasha Faith Kimberling, 34, both of Sissonville.
Richard Anthony Ellington, 52, and Kerrie Dawn Mowrer, 40, both of Charleston.
Christian Scott Gillispie, 27, and Monika Ann Garland, 24, both of Charleston.
Joshua Anthony Gurski, 24, and Kelsey Marie Hill, 25, both of Charleston.
Timothy Allen Sowards, 35, of Charleston and Tara Ruth Bumgardner, 37, of Kenna.
Joseph Clark Gregg, 25, of St. Albans and Cassie Rashell Taylor, 24 of Hurricane.
Danny Joe Price Jr., 46, of Glasgow and Kelly Dawn Lane, 45, of Belle.
Andrew David Conner, 28, and Christina Ann Gibson, 28, both of Tornado.
Larry Luther Brewer Jr., 25, and Janisha Catherine Rogers, 25, both of St. Albans.
John Michael Smithson, 41, of St. Albans and Rebecca Nichole White, 39, of Charleston.
Ryan Scott Higginbotham, 38, and Elizabeth Elaine Barnett, 29, both of Charleston.
Thomas Robert Cory, 39, of Ashland, Kentucky and Jena Lurae McCoy, 31, of St. Albans.
Joseph Anthony Ferris, 40, of Elkview and Kelly Michelle Allen, 39, of Charleston.
Blaine Michael Ormsby Pierce, 20, and Kayla Dawn Fowler, 19, both of Charleston.
Brian Keith Sanders Jr., 25, and Angela Marie Oakley, 42, both of Charleston.
Jonathon Franklin Vandale, 27, and Katie Elizabeth Ryan, 25, both of Charleston.
Johnny Ray Bradley Jr., 52, of South Charleston and Garnet Elaine Strickland, 50, of Belle.
Joseph Wesley Daugherty, 35, and Stefanie Kay Morgan, 46, both of South Charleston.
Galvester William Wade, 67, and Loretta Marie Martin, 63, both of St. Albans.
Courtney Ryan Monk, 27, of Dunbar and Bridgett Marie Jean Eads, 28, of South Charleston.
Shawn Christopher Allen, 35, and Michelle Fay Hoylman, 40, both of Cross Lanes.
Kade Aaron Doss, 24, of Verdunville and Rachel Christine Kiser, 23, of Lindale, Texas.
Bailey Jacob Carpenter, 22, and Shelby Rebecca Love, 21, both of Charleston.
James Edward Lawson, 42, and Renita Yolanda Brown, 42, both of Dunbar.
Joseph Devono III, 56, and Mary Elizabeth Faw, 54, both of Charleston.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between July 11 and 18, 2019:
Ryan Chase Bailey, 21, of Nitro, and Madalyn Diana Arnott, 21, of Poca.
Alexander Shea Campbell, 27, and Kelley Ann Spangler, 24, both of Scott Depot.
Russell Radford Akers, 22, of Scott Depot, and Madison Amy Vanscoy, 21, of Hurricane.
Darryl Lynn King, 55, and Krista Michelle Burger, 52, both of Hurricane.
Roger Allen Johnson, 27, and Michelle Dawn Wagner, 25, both of Leon.
Nathaniel Adam Long, 30, of Liberty, and Megan Rose Holstine, 27, of Marmet.
William Ray Hill, 30, and Megan Nicole Spaulding, 27, both of Poca.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between July 11 and 18, 2019:
Casey Sierra Sturm from Thomas Paul Sturm.
Melinda K. Taylor from Freda Alisha La’dawn Gilmore.
Deseray Shay Braley from Zachary Tyler Braley.
Skye C. Thompson from Walter Thompson Jr.
Patrick M. Breeden from Dawn Marie Watson.
Donnie Dawn Ballard from Gale Clarence Lee Brown.
Katelyne Nichole Thomas from William Michael Thomas.
Christine Ellen Fielder from Michael Fielder.
Stacey Lee Jones from Tristan Michael Jones.
Laura Lee Good from Patrick Joseph Good.
Kenneth Lee Boggess Jr. from Samantha Marie Boggess.
Lucy Sharlene Maladecki from Jerry Lee Garnes.
Meredith Marie Byrd from Amber Juanita Jones.
Lilly Rosella Booth from Norman Lamont Booth.
Marie L. McDaniel from Jessica D. McDaniel.
Divorces for Putnam County were not available.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between July 11 and 18, 2019:
Mary Lou Varney to Jason Lee and Jennifer Ellen Morris. Lot, Union District, $228,000.
Nabila A. Haikal to Gregory Lee Wolfe. Lot, Charleston, $146,000.
Richard M. and Monica J.W. Hatfield to Mary Catherine and Jeremy D. Cumberledge. Lot, Loudon District, $400,000.
Jeremy T. Powers and Jennifer L. Letterman to David Scott Jarrett and Brittany Shawver. Lot, Washington District, $420,000.
William A. Kimble and Deborah E. Adkins to Noah Webb. Lot, Dunbar, $117,000.
Thomas C. and Marsha D. Griesbaum to Cody Steven Huddleston. Lot, Washington District. $325,000.
Eric B. Click to Dustin B. and Tiffany L. Hall. Lot, Union District, $162,500.
John E. Jarrett to AEP West Virginia Transmission Company Inc. Lot, Big Sandy District, $250,000.
Ramona A. Milam, Rebekah Ruth Jones and Rachel Gail Knighton to Ramona A. Milam, Michael T. Milam and Sarah B. Farry. Lot, St. Albans, $75,000.
Aaron C. McCallister to 3 S Properties LLC. Lot, Nitro District, $170,000.
Karen L. Haney to Tyler Cox and Randi Dillon. Lot, Loudon District, $225,000.
Deborah S. Withrow to Mary Alice Bragg. Lot, Charleston, $145,000.
Patrick A. Benedetto and Elizabeth A. Gilbert to Christie Lane and Donvil Brien Adkins. Lot, Elk District, $312,000.
Kelly B. Dulin to Brittnie Marie Cantley. Lot, Poca District, $135,000.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC to Whirlwind Homes LLC. Lot, Jefferson District, $112,000.
Delbert Douglas and Jean Annette Jones to Christopher E. and Penny L. Smith. Lot, Big Sandy District, $218,000.
Pamela Knight and Donna Cooper to Jordan S. Snodgrass. Lot, Charleston $78,000.
George A. and Corinna A. Foreman to Bryan J. and Andrea M. Pauley. Lot, Union District, $315,000.
Robert I. and Josanna K. Aaron to Brian K. Warner. Lot, Union District, $128,000.
John William Miller and Richard N. Miller Jr. to Jonathan G. and Wendy Young. Lot, Charleston South Annex District, $200,000.
Patricia L. Bradley to Karen L.B. Ferren. Lot, Charleston, $200,000.
David and Joyce Southall to Four K LLC. Lots, Union District, $300,000.
Debra Kohler to Olivia P. and Michael W. Garton. Lot, Elk District, $132,000.
Alison Pack to Emily K. McMillion. Lot, Cabin Creek District, $77,000.
Carol Ann Rhodes and Mary Lou Shamblin to S&J Properties Management LLC. Lot, South Charleston, $111,500.
AM Investments LLC to Jennifer E. Anderson. Lot, Loudon District, $150,000.
April H. and John Andrew Cavender to Perry C. and Donald F. Bogardus III. Lot, Charleston, $200,000.
TUG Properties LLC to Shafer Equipment LLC. Lots, Malden District, $940,000.
Matthew Moneypenny to Stacie D. Priestley. Lot, Union District, $170,000.
Connie S. Hays to Richard Scott and Victoria Faith England. Lot, Elk District, $92,200.
Frank L. and Patricia Q. Bruce to Morgan M. Busse. Lot, Charleston, $245,000.
Rachel C. Runyon to Tammi Perry. Lot, Union District, $158,000.
Nicole A. McCarus Deford, et al, to Gary L. and Debra A. Riley. Lot, Charleston, $112,000.
Joseph K. Cavanaugh to Bryan Wheeler and Charli Boothe. Lot, Loudon District , $200,000.
Larry D. and Patricia SL. Williams to Aaron B. Hill. Lot, Charleston, $186,000.
Martha B. Foster to Kenny A. Long. Lot, Charleston, $176,000.
Renita L. Gandee to Christopher J. Cunningham. Lot, Big Sandy District, $165,000.
Alex J. and Barbara L. Stanze to Petir Alexander and Noelle Abdal. Lot, Charleston, $183,000.
Bruce Steele to Nancy Lovell. Lot, Nitro District, $135,000.
Eugene L. II and Kimberly A. Neal to Muhammad Asif Bashir. Lot, Washington District, $420,000.
Robin Rae Ollis Stemple and Karen Lee Ollis Petros to Janet L. Ritz. Lot, Jefferson District, $102,000.
John R. and Donna S. Curry to Roger A. and Linda G. Chambers. Lot, St. Albans, $200,000.
Robert D. Myles to Christina M. Centofanti. Lot, St. Albans, $163,000.
Develop Belle LLC to HREHC LLC. Lot, Malden District, $4,524,301.
Jeffrey B. Jr. and Bethany E. Ward to Michelle Lynn Boothe. Lot, Charleston, $160,000.
David M. O’Brien and Jodi A. Giancola to Laura and Benjamin Frederick Tuel. Lot, Charleston, $155,000.
Julia Decanio to Michael Ryan Blake. Lots, Charleston, $118,000.
Wayne H. Bollinger II and Elizabeth Ann Sibold to Gary L. Bollinger Jr. Lot, Loudon District, $80,666.66.
Philip H. and Julia A. Wright to Tracy Sprouse Ferguson. Lot, Charleston, $221,500.
Lucy Smithson to Christopher R. and Margaret R. Dolin. Lots, Nitro, $280,000.
Laura S. Lambert to Matthew and Candice Maxwell. Lot, Charleston, $194,000.
William R. and Catrina R. Hancock to Coleen G. and Sebert J. Sizemore Jr. Lot, Union District, $374,900.
Nicholas Keller to Nancy Lucas. Lot, Union District, $78,000.
Anne Ten Eyck Carroll to Stephen G. and Elizabeth A. Roberts. Lot, Charleston, $162,000.
Claudia Ann Townsend, James Steven Payne and Dougls Alan Payne to SAM-CORP Developments Inc. Lot, St. Albans, $80,300.
Carol D. Miller to Michelle B. Platt. Condominium, Charleston, $115,000.
Michael K. and Julie M. Francis to David Tucker. Lot, Jefferson District, $244,937.
P and A LLC to Bassam Y. Makar. Lot, Charleston, $173,900.
Elizabeth Stone to Theodore Daniel Crytzer. Lots, Nitro, $143,500.
Roger A. and Linda Chambers to Larry Kimble. Lot, St. Albans, $330,100.
Norman and Linda Bragg to Ronald Gene Bird. Lot, Jefferson District, $80,000.
Derek Salvatore to Brian O. Baum Jr. Lot, Jefferson District, $172,000.
Delbert W. Tyler Jr. to Craig S. and Amanda D. Tyler. Lot, Washington District, $100,000.
Margaret L. Workman to The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia. Lot, Charleston, $530,000.
WV Trustee Services LLC to MTGLQ Investors LP. Lot, Union District, $160,000.
Roger D. and Cathy Fields to Robert W. Cutlip. Lot, Elk District, $173,500.
Tina L. Williams Garrison to John M. Tucker. Lots, Chelyan. $78,000.
Katie K. Tucker to Michael P. Stone. Lot, South Charleston, $168,000.
Aaron and Wendy Grant Mann to Barbara Faye Woods. Lot, St. Albans, $130,000.
Mountain State Property Group LLC to John Saville. Lot, Spring Hill Tax District, $110,000.
Richard A. and Delores Kay Holcomb to Mallory N. Woods. Lot, Union District, $136,000.
Mark and Helen Van Koevering to Alex Jeffrey Zurbuch and Caitlyn Elizabeth Nelson. Lot, Charleston, $263,000.
David V. Moore to Melody Pourfarhadi. Lot, Charleston, $170,000.
Niall A. Paul and Paula L. Durst to Megan D. and Gary K. Davis II. Lot, Charleston, $558,000.
Andrew D. and Margaret J. Dockery to Jacob Leo Chapman III. Lots, South Charleston Tax District, $170,000.
JAI SAI LLC to United Bank. Lot, Union District, $5,500,000.
Gary O. Cunningham and Earl F. Cunningham to Lisa Burke and Johnny W. Lovejoy. Lot, St. Albans, $75,000.
Judith K. Stewart to Alex C. Mareske and Kaylyn M. Catlett. Lot, Union District, $152,000.
Tammy H. Maynor to Zachery A.L. Hicks. Lots, East Bank, $76,000.
Larry E. and Ann Marie Kennedy to James R. Foster II and Scott A. Linville. Lot, Jefferson District, $97,350.
Edwin A. and Patricia G. Tutwiler to Bill and Inga Hurley. Lot, Union District, $131,900.
Clifford N. and Sandra L. Wolfe to Anthony V. Santoro. Lots, Union District, $325,000.
Jeffrey Rabatin to Robert W. and Christina Pepper. Condominium, Charleston, $273,000.
Ramona D. Craig to Robert M. and Teresa Lynn Coulter. Lot, Jefferson District, $76,500.
Anthony P. and John P. Kasey, and Julia L. James to Christopher J. Passero. Lot, South Charleston, $80,000.
Glennis M. and Jennifer R. Sigmon to Christopher D. Atkinson. Lot, Poca District, $173,500.
Dorothy Varner to Bryan Faber. Lots, Jefferson District, $133,000.
Whirlwind Homes LLC to Haley and Christopher A. Williams. Lot, St. Albans, $178,900.
Gary L. and Debra Riley to Dominique M. Wattie. Lot, Chesapeake, $117,000.
Jameel S. Dharsee to Christina Bridgette and Veronica Laing. Lot, Jefferson District, $156,900.
Matthew J. Maxwell to Angela C. Eads. Lot, South Charleston, $125,000.
Consuela Denise Martin to Jessica and Dennis T. Hall. Lot, St. Albans, $80,000.
SAM-CORP Developments Inc. to Timothy E. Allen. Lots, St. Albans, $135,000.
Nicholas Lee Bradley to John Franklin and Brooke Anne Phillips. Lot, Loudon District, $158,000.
William C. and Kathi Mangus to Alice Jane Hare. Lots, Dunbar, $115,000.
Diana Lynn Johnston, et al, to Christopher J. Nagorka. Lots, St. Albans, $175,000.
Michael L. Allen to Tiffany Jo Crawford. Lot, Elk Tax District, $134,000.
James P. Braenovich to SPM Properties LLC. Lot, South Charleston District, $100,000.
Keelin and Michael Kistner to Shawn A. and Erika Schrader. Lot, Jefferson District, $219,000.
Ramona Slater, Melanie Slater and Cynthia Woody to Donnie and Courtney D. Higginbotham. Lot, Union District, $90,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between July 18, 2019:
Jason J. Berty to Adam and Allison Black. Lot, Scott District, $262,000.
Tim Donut US Limited Inc. to Huntington Federal Savings Bank. Lot, Scott District, $830,000.
Delino Jr. and Mary Gina Dossantos to Emily N. and William R. Jenks. Lot, Teays Valley, $283,000.
Donald R. Henson Jr. to Samuel E. and Juanita R. Webb. Lot, Hurricane, $225,000.
Amber M. Swan to Dakota R. and Brandi A. Isaacs. Lot, Scott District, $155,000.
Robert B. and Doris M. Cottrell to Dana B. and Kelly S. Casto. Lot, Teays Valley, $395,000.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies we filed between July 3 and 18, 2019:
David Lyndon and April Dawn Vance, Branchland, Chapter 7. Assets: $71,064, Liabilities: $94,823.
Diania Sue Dunlap, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $128,474, Liabilities: $116,376.
Laura Christana Ellis, Chapmanville, Chapter 7. Assets: $147,521, Liabilities: $125,965.
Delbert Edward Lipscomb, Kimberly, Chapter 7. Assets: $9,352, Liabilities: $22,609.
Clarice Rose Chapman, Ansted, Chapter 7. Assets: $58,250, Liabilities: $69,163.
Suzette Smith Wingrove, Mount Hope, Chapter . Assets: $2,031, Liabilities: $20,318.
Jeremiah Preston Spicer, Sophia, Chapter 7. Assets: $128,047, Liabilities: $105,620.
Alexander and Joyce Diane Green, Lester, Chapter 7. Assets: $116,982, Liabilities: $183,822.
Lorena Elizabeth Bowyer, Alderson, Chapter 7. Assets: $8,408, Liabilities: $123,334.