On File: July 14, 2019

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between July 3 and 11, 2019:
Jessica Renee Ferrell, 22, and Passionate Lee Oiler, 18, both of St. Albans.
Johnathan Taylor Thomas, 20, of Fairbanks, Alaska and Jasmine Nicole Myers, 19, of Charleston.
Ryan Stuart Pulliam, 32, and Danielle Marie Fernandez, 31, both of Charleston.
Robert Joseph Salmon, 34, and Miranda Christine Buckley, 28, both of St. Albans.
Timmy Lynn Parsons, 53, of Charleston and Kimberly Ann Barney, 52, of Belle.
Kenneth William Dillon, 49, and Emma Melinda Sutton, 48, both of Charleston.
Jacob Daniel Hundley, 18 and Ashley Brooke Allen, 20, both of Charleston.
Alaaldin Jamal Yousef Jarwan, 25, and Courtney Danielle Jett, 33, both of Charleston.
Jonathan Lee McNabb, 29, and Evelyn Flortasha Petry, 26, both of Smithers.
Eric Frances Price II, 31, and Sheena Ranae Lambey, 27, both of Charleston.
Joshua Allan Smith 32, and Tina Mkay Hitch, 36, both of Charleston.
Limpson Vithayathil-Jacob, 48, and Melissa Rose Pollitt, 23, both of Charleston.
Zachary Ryan Hoffman, 24, of St. Albans and Amanda Laura Schwartz, 24, of Winfield.
Neeraj Hariram Asrani, 36, of Sunnyvale, California and Richa Singh, 36, of Charleston.
Shane Daniel Rogers, 40, and Nichol Lynn Dan, 37, both of St. Albans.
Christopher Dewayne Jackson, 40, and Laqwanza Phylicia Williams, 36, both of South Charleston.
Justin Chambers, 20, and Yubitza Paola Araujo-Avila, 20, both of Charleston.
Thomas Andrew Carson, 34, and Courtney Anne Dickens, 28, both of St. Albans.
David Alan Black, 59, and Tina Marie Whittington, 45, both of Charleston.
Charles William Ikner, 66, and Shirlene Frazier, 61, both of Hamlin.
Rebecca June Stanley, 70, of St. Albans and Sharla Renee Kellar, 45, of Gallatin, Tennesee.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between July 3 and 11, 2019:
Paul David Sowards Jr., 34, and Breanna Ashley Simmons, 21, both of Hurricane
Charles Leo McCoy III, 28, and Rebecca Ann Stewart, 23, both of Red House
John McArthur Horn II, 31, and Rachel Lee Polen, 22, both of Hurricane
Corey Edward Graley, 24, of Hurricane and London Elizabeth Childers, 22, of Culloden.
Dalton Wade Milhorn, 20, of Hurricane and Madison Taylor Neely, 20, of Scott Depot.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between July 3 and 11, 2019:
Julian Kadia Mitchell from Tyrone Thomas Howard.
Shawn Michael Lusk from Marissa Daniel Lusk.
Maribel Mesina Roberts from John Mark Roberts.
Terry Lee Haynes from Jessica Dawn Fox.
Casandra Faith Payne from Matthew Paul Payne.
Traci Lynn Lee from Christopher Shane Lee.
Stephanie Ann Anderson from Gregory A. Anderson Jr.
Darrell B. Wattie from Lisa D. Byrdsong.
Amanda Loraine Mullins from Justin Van de Cassteele.
Randall Scott Kirk II from Cindy Rose Kirk.
Jennifer Lynn Childress from Jonathan Keith Childress.
Tracy Lynn Bunker from Greg Wesley Bunker.
Jenivee Dawn Hanna from Rodney Kent Hanna.
Mark Anthony Erskine from Valorie Jean Eldridge.
Michael Dewayne Parton from Tammy Sue Parton.
Michael Wayne Nunley from Ashley Nicole Jones Nunley.
Vicente Franco from Carrie Cooke.
Juanita Carnella Hobbs from Hardin Wesley Hobbs II.
Cherrity Ann Weekley from James Kenneth Weekley.
Misty Jane George from Danny Edward George.
Putnam County divorces were not available at press time.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between July 3 and 11, 2019:
Roger A. and Linda G. Chambers to Larry Kimble. Lot, St. Albans, $330,100.
Norman and Linda Bragg to Ronald Gene Bird. Lot, Jefferson District, $80,000.
Derek Salvatore to Brian O. Baum Jr. Lots, Jefferson District, $172,000.
Delbert W. Tyler Jr. to Craig S. and Amanda D. Tyler. Lot, Washington District, $100,000.
Margaret L. Workman to The Children’s Home Society of West Virginia. Lot, Charleston, $530,000.
WV Trustee Services LLC to MTGLQ Investors, LP. Lot, Union District, $160,000.
Roger D. and Cathy Fields to Robert W. Cutlip. Lot, Elk District $173,500.
Tina L. Williams Garrison to John M. Tucker. Lot, Cabin Creek District, $78,000.
Katie K. Tucker to Michael P. Stone. Lot, South Charleston, $168,000.
Aaron and Wendy Grant Mann to Barbara Faye Woods. Lot, St. Albans, $130,000.
Mountain State Property Group LLC to John Saville. Lot, Spring Hill Tax District, $110,000.
Richard A. and Delores K. Holcomb to Mallory N. Woods. Lot, Union District, $136,000.
Mark and Helen Van Koevering to Alex Jeffrey Zurbuch and Caitlyn Elizabeth Nelson. Lot, Charleston, $263,000.
David V. Moore to Melody Pourfarhadi. Lot, 15th Ward District, $170,000.
Niall A. Paul and Paula L. Durst to Megan D. and Gary K. Davis II. Lot, Charleston, $558,000.
Andrew D. and Margaret J. Dockery to Jacob Leo Chapman III. Lot, South Charleston Tax District, $170,000.
JAI SAI LLC to United Bank. Lot, Union District, $5,500,000.
Gary O. Cunningham and Earl F. Cunningham to Lisa Burke and Johnny W. Lovejoy. Lot, St. Albans, $75,000.
Judith K. Stewart to Alex C. Mareske and Kaylyn M. Catlett. Lot, Union District, $152,000.
Tammy H. Maynor to Zachery A.L. Hicks. Lots, East Bank, $76,000.
Larry E. and Ann Marie Kennedy to James R. Foster II and Scott A. Linville. Lot, Jefferson District, $97,350.
Edwin A. and Patricia G. Tutwiler to Bill and Inga Hurley. Lot, Union District, $131,900.
Clifford N. and Sandra L. Wolfe to Anthony V. Santoro. Lots, Union District, $325,000.
Jeffrey Rabatin to Robert W. and Christina Pepper. Lots, Charleston, $273,000.
Ramona D. Craig to Robert M. and Teresa Lynn Coulter. Lot, Jefferson District, $76,500.
Anthony P. Casey, John P. Casey and Julia L. James to Christopher J. Passero. Lot, South Charleston, $80,000.
Glennis M. Sigmon and Jennifer R. Sigmon to Christopher D. Atkinson. Lot, Poca District, $173,500.
Dorothy Varner to Bryan Faber. Lots, Jefferson District, $133,000.
Whirlwind Homes LLC to Haley and Christopher A. Williams. Lot, St. Albans, $178,900.
Gary L. and Debra Riley to Dominique M. Wattie. Lot, Chesapeake, $117,000.
Jameel S. Dharsee to Christina Bridgette and Veronica Laing. Lot, Jefferson District, $156,900.
Matthew J. Maxwell to Angelina C. Eads. Lot, South Charleston, $125,000.
Consuela Denise Martin to Jessica and Dennis T. Hall. Lot, St. Albans, $80,000.
Sam-Corp Developments LLC to Timothy E. Allen. Lots, St. Albans, $135,000.
Nicholas Lee Bradley to John Franklin and Brooke Anne Phillips. Lot, Loudon District, $158,000.
William C. and Kathi Mangus to Alice Jane Hare. Lots, Union District, $115,000.
Diana Lynn Johnson, et al, to Christopher J. Nagorka. Lots, St. Albans, $175,000.
Michael L. Allen to Tiffany Jo Crawford. Lot Elk District, $134,000.
James P. Braenovich to SPM Properties LLC. Lot, South Charleston, $100,000.
Keelin and Michael Kistner to Shawn A. and Erika Schrader. Lot, Jefferson District, $219,000.
Ramona Slater, Melanie Slater and Cynthia Woody to Donnie and Courtney D. Higginbotham. Lot, Union District, $90,000.
Henry Edmund Powell II, Wayne Price Powell and Ellen Ruth Powell Goff to Buff Apartments LLC. Lot, Charleston, $75,500.
Andrew M. Mullins to Cody J. Hayes. Lot, Jefferson District, $138,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between July 3 and 11, 2019:
Timothy J. Allman and John J. Beane to Jeffery L. and Dolores L. Rose. Lot, Hurricane, $180,000.
Jason R. and Kristi L. Brouse to Robert Benton Huey. Lot, Teays Valley, $255,000.
Joseph M. Payne to Joey Alan and Tiffany Nicole Gore. Lot, Poca, $230,000.
Barbara Ann Bowling to Robert B. Taylor. Lot, Scott District, $168,000.
Edwin A. and Erika D. Trader to Joseph Michael and Rebecca Lynne Pickens. Lot, Curry District, $127,000.
Lynette L. Cowell and Mark Case to Teresa Thomas. Lot, Poca, $162,500.
Robert Eggleton to Timothy L. and Linda K. Ashley. Lot, Scott District, $250,000.
Patricia G. and Frank Neary to Putnam County Bank. Lot, Scott District, $148,625.88.
Nancy M. Gibbs to Zachary A. Eskew. Lot, Scott District, $135,000.
Whitmel B. and Vicki L. Swain to Dennis Gibson. Lot, Teays Valley, $214,000.
Matthew E. Conner, Kari D. Conner and Gary W. Conner to Shawn D. and Michelle L. Reesman. Lot, Winfield, $363,000.
Thomas P. and Samantha M. McCarty to James M. and Mary L. Albert. Lot, Scott District, $144,500.
Chad L. and Julie Browning to Jeffrey Raymond and Christina Marie McComas. Lot, Teays Valley, $277,000.
Pifer Properties LLC to Maribel Mesina Roberts. Lot, Hurricane, $193,900.
Kelly G. Nelson, et al, to Jason and Kristi Brouse. Lot, Teays Valley, $179,900.
Timothy G. and Caryn Blair Legg and Margaret Blair to Mikle D. Deshazer. Lot, Scott District, $214,500.
Nicholas A. Null to Anthony L. and Kimberly Pauley. Lot, Scott District, $272,000.
Melissa Harold to Richard S. and Brittany L. Sipes. Lot, Eleanor, $132,750.
Christopher and Rebecca L. Meadows to Shane L. and Stacey L. Jividen. Lot, Scott District, $405,000.
Bryan Faber to Elysha M. Terry and Brenda L. Terry Scruggs. Lot, Scott District, $120,500.
Deborah Knapp and Ralph McClellan Grimm Jr. to Derrick A. and Brandon S. Smalley. Lot, Poca, $117,300.
Anthony D. Bishop to Scott and Shona Newton. Lot, Teays Valley, $275,000.
Christopher D. DeWeese to Chris D. and Debra L. McFey. Lot, Curry District, $120,000.
Bankruptcies
There were no bankruptcies for Kanawha County recorded as of press time.