Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between May 30 and June 2, 2023:
Keller, Nicholas & Keller, Allison (Grantors) Carrier James B. (Grantee): 6 Parcels 15th Ward Loudon Dist. — $380,000
Dini, Aaron J. (Grantor) Goode, Alex B. & Gunnoe, Daniel (Grantees): LT 245 Rabel Mountain Sub So. Chas. — $465,000
Cunningham, Judy A-Dec. & Brown, Patsy J-Exec. (Grantor) Lewis, Madeline M., Braley, Tiara P. & Braley, Zachery J. (Grantees): LT 29 Sattes adn Sec. 5 Nitro — $135,500
Claudio, Diana M.-Dec., Stephens, James C. & Thomas, Meredith M. (Grantors) Cross K. May (Grantee): LT 3 Cross Hills Sub 2 Union — $128,000
Stephenson, Michele L., Stephenson, Gregory & Abbott, James A. (Grantors) Swamy, Premkumar & Swarmy, Annemarie M. (Grantees): LT 32 South Mohler Place St. Albans. — $245,000
Lockwood Garden Apartments (Grantor) Hedley Homes Inc. (Grantee): LT 25 Rainbow Forest Sub Union & LT 26 Rainbow Forest Sub Union. — $380,000
Golightly, Harrison & Golightly, Kelly M. (Grantors) Grubb, Kristopher B. (Grantee): LT 7 Greg Tan Sub sec 2 Union — $120,000
Frame, Lisa D. (Grantor) Jude, Benjamin & Fankhanel, Erin (Grantees): LT 11 BK 64 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 12 BK 64 Kanawha City Kanawha City — $400,000
Duncan, Danny S. aka Dan S. (Grantor) Stone, Lauren M. & Stone, Brandon D. (Grantees): LT 12 Woodvale HGTS Sec. 1 Loudon — $320,000
AM Investments LLC (Grantor) Williams, Rebekah E. (Grantee): LT5-P BK 10 Dunbar Dunbar & LT 6-P BK 10 Dunbar Dunbar — $90,000
Pujara, Kirit & Pujara, Smita K. (Grantors) Stencel, Michael G. & Stencel, Amanda L. (Grantees): LT 26 East Ridge Sub Chas So Anx. — $673,000
Pauley, Jodi L. (Grantor) Zerkle, Shelby L. (Grantee): LT 11-P BK O Holley adn St. Albans St. Albans. — $127,000
Nelson, Gary L. & Nelson, Kyla J. (Grantors) Myers, Zachary L. & Davis, Kara (Grantees): LT 14-P Timbers Sub St. Albans & LT 15 Timbers Sub St. Albans. — $151,500
Haynes, Brandy M. (Grantor) Champlin, Cody A. & Cohenour, Nautica S. (Grantees): Parcel Grapevine Poca Dist. — $178,000
Hensley, Deanna R. (Grantor) Sprigg, Rachael (Grantee): LT B-8 Rivervista Villa TNHS Dev. Nitro — $115,000
Wilcher, Lyn & Coyner-Wilcher, Caren (Grantors) Suggs, Patrick D. (Grantee): LT 54 Southern Woods Phase 2 Jefferson — $775,000
Mine-Weld LLC (Grantor) Hughes Creek Holdings LLC. (Grantee): 2 Parcels Ck Dist. — $127,000
Seneca Trustees INC-Sub TR & Korb, Maxine C-by Sub Tr (Grantors) Note Authority LLC (Grantee): Parcel East Bank Dist. — $79,500
Francis, Charles H. (Grantor) Frail, Stephen P. & Frail, Chelsey A. (Grantees): LT 19 James Park Sec. 2 Loudon — $228,000
Wilkerson, Melanie M. (Grantor) Gordon, Michael C & Stuart, Christopher R. (Grantees): LT 119-P Glenwood Hgts Chas West, LT 121-P Glenwood Hgts Chas West, 122-P Glenwood Hgts Chas West, LT 123-P Glenwood Hgts Chas West, LT 55 Glenwood Hgts RESUB Chas. West & LT 56 Glenwood Hgts Chas West — $142,988
Simmons, Myra-CO TR, Lipscomb, Connie-Co-TR, & Fisher, Mary J.-Co-TR (Grantors) D & J Smith Holdings LLC (Grantee): LT 22 BK A Baker Park adn Jefferson, LT 27 BK A Baker Park adn Jefferson, LT 28 BK A Baker Park adn Jefferson, LT 25 BK D Baker Park adn Jefferson, LT 26 BK D Baker Park adn Jefferson, & LT 27 BK D Baker Park adn Jefferson — $163,000
Hamrick, Emmalee A-By GDN & Price, Deborah H-GDN (Grantors) Long Street Properties LLC. (Grantee): LT 58 Weese and to Dunbar Union, LT 59 Weese and to Dunbar Union, LT 60 Weese and to Dunbar Union & LT 61 Weese and to Dunbar Union — $127,500
Holmes, Jeanette & Holmes, Danny K. (Grantors) Goff, Andrea D. (Grantee): LT Nora Morecott adn Poca — $142,500
Smith, Michael & Smith, Laura L. (Grantors) Auto Real Estate Holdings LLC. (Grantee): Parcel Elk Dist. — $125,000
WV Trustee SVCS LLC TR, Leftwich, Trillis S.-by TR (Grantors) Lycaste LLC. (Grantee): LT 2 Harper estates Sec. 1 Big Sandy — $142,299
Hackney, Michael V. (Grantor) Means, Michael A. (Grantee): Parcel Campbells Ck Malden Dist. — $100,000
Haselbacher, Monika L. fka Witke. (Grantor) Port Mark A. (Grantee): LT 10 Thomas Hearn adn Chas. So. Anx. — $166,000
Why Knot Properties LLC (Grantor) Cassis, Richard L. (Grantee): LT B-117 BK 2 Terrace Park East Condo Chas. East. — $80,000
Wade, William E. (Grantor) Burdette, Chas A. (Grantee): Parcel Jefferson Dist. — $124,000
Cline, Billie G (Grantor) Sargent, Donald (Grantee): Parcel Jefferson Dist. — $95,000
Marino, Albert A Jr., Marino, Jay-Aka & Marino, Rhonda (Grantors) Dean, Adam M. (Grantee): LT B-528 BK 2 Terrace Park East Condo Chas. East — $120,000
Good, Janet-Dec., Good, Raymond Jr. Admin (Grantors) Eden, Brianna M. (Grantee): Parcel Two Mile Creek Union Dist. — $115,000
Edens Rentals LLC. (Grantor) Comproperties LLC. (Grantee): Parcel Potato Creek Elk Dist. — $585,000
Cavender, Wanda M-By Aif & Cavender, Michael D-Aif (Grantors) Davis, Contessa (Grantee): LT 40 L C Massey adn to Belle Malden — $96,000
Savilla, Anthony A. II. (Grantor) Null, Ashley L. (Grantee): LT 19 Sun Valley adn Jefferson — $133,500
Garrison, Cody (Grantor) Pettry, Darryl III. (Grantee): LT 109 Knollwood adn Sec. C Elk — $147,500
Shamblin, Ervin D & Shamblin, Timothy D. (Grantors) Garrison, Cody & Garrison, Steven J. (Grantees): Parcel Big Sandy dist. — $237,500
Hedley Homes Inc. (Grantor) BW Apartments LLC (Grantee): Parcel Rainbow Forest Sub Union dist. LT 25-P & LT 26-P Rainbow Forest Sub Union — $500,000
Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between June 5-9, 2023:
Henry Rufus Rush Sr. to Bonita Arleen Yancy
Timothy Gale Bumgardner to Katherine Marie Hudson
Morgan Elizabeth Garnett to Courtney Alexis Humphreys
Angel Adbiel Hernandez-Burgos to Heather Nichole Bostic
Clarence Richard Grayson II to Holly Roseshal Mollohan
Brandon Edward Pistore to Jessica Lynn Lyons
Benjamin James Calkins to Robyn Marie Babineau
Christopher Dale Greene to Isabella MacKenzie Cooper
Melvin Marshall Uncapher Jr. to Jennifer Dawn Hatfield
Trey Phillip McKinney to Abigail Marie Bowen
Christopher Alan Buchanan to Lindsey Rebecca Fisher
Delvis Ruben Soto to Desiree Anne Cook
Charles Kevin Buckner to Tiauna Lee Slack
Glen Edward Hively Jr. to Madison Taylor Tobia
Nathan Edward Weiss to Elizabeth Anne Crowder
Austin Byron Martin to Holly Ann Davis
Timothy Lee Reynolds to Diana Kay Quickle
Calvin Lee Hardy to Danielle Ciera Jarrett
Dakota Lee Samples to Samantha Noel Daly
Jeremy Lloyd Boggess to Sabrina Dawn Moore
Christopher Eric Linville to Erica Dawn Jones
Cory Keith Gilmore to Nicole Arianna Hall
Brycen Grady Jordan to Erika Elise Newhouse
