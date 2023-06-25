Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between June 12-16, 2023:
SamCorp Developments Inc. (Grantor) Williams, Christopher J. & Cosner, Madison A. (Grantees): LT 63 Arborland Acres Sec. 1 Jefferson — $163,000
Pulliam, Zaine, Pulliam, Arianna J., and Pullium, Zoie-by Guardian (Grantors) Briggs, Gregory C. (Grantee): LT 23 Rocklake Village sec. 3 Jefferson — $83,400
Burgess, James R. (Grantor) Parks, Alyssa G. (Grantee): LT 125 Means adn to Spring Hill Jefferson — $143,000
Wainscott, Derek C. & May, Tiffany L. (Grantors) Lewis, Henry T. (Grantee): LT 4-P Sweet Acres Sub St. Albans & LT 5 Sweet Acres Sub St. Albans — $225,000
Gilian, Judith R. (Grantor) TLC Development LLC (Grantee): Parcel Main Rocky Fork Union Dist. — $335,000
Smith, Keith C-by aif & Smith, Mary J-aif (Grantors) Zinn, David W. & Zinn, Christine L. (Grantees): LT 20 BK 133 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 21 BK 133 Kanawha City Kanawha City — $400,000
Boso, Elizabeth & Boso, Douglas S. (Grantors) MD LLC (Grantee): LT 221 Maple Terrace Condo Chas. East — $161,500
Jordan, Keith E. & McFee, Rhonda K. (Grantors) Thompson, Chelsea & Thompson, David A. (Grantees): 2 parcels 15th ward — $295,000
Besaw, Clayton J. & Branchau-Besaw, Rebecca (Grantors) Wible, Jennifer & Wible, Jason P. (Grantee): LT 3 Olive Way Sub Elk — $305,000
Hoffman, Melinda K. (Grantor) Fong, Suysen H. (Grantee): LT 14 Castle Gate South Sub Chas. So. Anx. — $127,000
Watson, Shirley J. (Grantor) Watson, Joy (Grantee): LT 108 BK E Palace Hgts St. Albans & LT 109 BK E Palace Hgts St. Albans — $85,000
Collins, Jeffrey, Collins, Kenneth D. & Ridgley, Michelle Y. (Grantors) Harper, Austin (Grantee): LT 21-P B F Bess Property Union & LT 22 B F Bess Property Union — $152,880
Rucker, Daniel J-By Sub TR, Rucker, Amber D.-By Sub TR & Lazenby, Marc B. Sub TR (Grantors) Vanderbilt MTGE and Finance Inc. (Grantees): Parcel Wills CK Big Sandy Dist. — $81,326
Chambers, Rachel A., Marie, Rachel A-nka & Marie, Michael C. (Grantors) Chambers, Linda & Chambers, Roger A. (Grantees): LT 3 Walnut Hills Ests Sec 5 St. Albans. — $87,000
Abshire, Stacey & Abshire, Kimberly D. (Grantor) Ferguson, Logan & Abshire, Hannah (Grantees): LT 1324 Nitro Area P Nitro & LT 1325 Nitro Area P Nitro. — $110,000
Swain, John II-By Sub TR & WV Trustee Services LLC-Sub TR (Grantors) Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC (Grantee): Parcel Poca River Union Dist — $120,900
CH-Misc. Kings Way Christian Church INC. (Grantor) GY6 LLC (Grantee): Parcel Nitro — $175,000
Anderson, Mary A. (Grantor) Watts, Michael E. & Hamilton, Lauren K (Grantees): Parcel ChasN — $127,000
Mearns, William E. (Grantor) Phillips, Shanna & Phillips, Robert (Grantees): Parcel ChasN No Dist & LT 19 Woodbridge Sub Sec 5 Chas. North. — $435,000
Spradling, Damon A. (Grantor) Burford, Dewane A. & Burford, Anna C. (Grantees): LT 36 Lakeland Acres sec. 2 Poca & LT 37 Lakeland Acres sec. 2 Poca — $217,700.
Cooper, Shawna (Grantor) Hanshaw, Jarod S. (Grantee): LT B Harry N Estep Prop Malden — $124,500
Lowery, Andrea S. (Grantor) McCoy, Kevin B. (Grantee): LT 5 Hill Lands Sec. 1 So Chas. — $142,500
Whitten, W. Keith & Whitten, Connie (Grantors) Goble, Melvin L. & Goble, Myra R. (Grantees): LT 3 Olde English Village Sub Union — $248,900
Lodge-Charleston North No. 202 Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (Grantor) KN Real Estate LLC (Grantee): Parcel Elk Dist. — $425,000
Rader, Danny A-Co-Tr, Rader, Michelle A-Co Tr & Rader Family Trust (Grantors) Dolin, Dennis II (Grantee): LT 8 James R Morris Prop Loudon & LT 13-P James R Morris Prop Loudon — $283,000
Fox, Mary F. (Grantor) Cseak, Robert (Grantee): 2 parcels Chas. West Dist., LT 29 17 Glenwood adn Chas West, LT 30-P 17 Glenwood adn Chas West & LT 16-P BK 21 Glenwood adn Chas West. — $120,000
Hudson, Stephen L, Hudson, Thomas W JR & Hudson, Douglas E-EST (Grantors) Rocket Mortgage LLC (Grantee): LT 43 highland adn St. Albans — $83,259
Old World Investments LLC (Grantor) Elk Properties LLC (Grantee): Parcel Elk Dit. — $112,500
Thomas. Emery O. (Grantor) Dixon, Zachary P. (Grantee): Parcel Tuppers Ck Poca Dist. — $230,000
Gelmini, Deno G. Jr. & Dibiase, Patricia G. (Grantors) Kamran, Amir (Grantee): LT 162 Woodland HGTS Sec. 3-B Chas So. Anx. — $299,000
Swathmore Capital LLC (Grantor) Fontabert, Daisy & Fontabert, Joseph T. (Grantees): LT 59-P Montrose adn So. Chas. & LT 60-P Montrose adn, So Chas. Shriver, Joshua A. (Grantor) Gelmini, Deno G. Jr. & Dibiase, Patricia G. (Grantees): LT 4 Crestview estates Sec. A Elk — $260,000
Marriages
The following people applied for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between June 12-16, 2023:
Stories you might like
William Eric Johnson to Kimberly Dawn Akers
Carlos Laron Mayhew Meika Lashay Fuller
Danny Willis Rucker to Jessica Mae Mullins
Jacob Hunter Bradley to Kelley Jo Bare
James Dewey Eads III to Mara Nichole Waller
Kenneth Darryl Matthews to Rachel Candace Hensley
Charles Anthony Parker to Stacy-Ann Mahal Sterling
John Joseph Neely to Amanda Lynne Wallen
Joseph Zachary Reppert to Meliss Andrea Quispe Orozco
Andrea Farley Davis to Kayla Dawn Pauley
Donald Eugene Gillispie to Barbara Jane Gillispie
David Brian Patridge to Holly Ann Delamora
Christopher Hampton Locklear to Katelin Elizabeth Walker
Daniel Howard Lupson to Rikki Gene Slater
Shannon Dawn Lane to Judith Ann Landers
Guy Earl Tucker II to Anita Fay Carpenter
Richard Jay Taylor to Melinda Kay Lightner
Jeffrey Stephen Potts to Angela Dawn Pierson
Braxton Chase Webster to Ashley Fenton Marano
Paul Craig Halloran to Claudette Lea Hudson
Justin Dale Graves to Rena Nicole McComas
Christopher Paul Cottrell to Alexis Nichole Comer
Clayton Lee Beverage to Anita Kathleen Maynard
Kody Allen Centers to Candice Lynn Hedrick
William Michael Boggs to Calina Kay Keadle
Joseph Thomas Bruce to Lilly Jean Herdman
James David Edwards to Angela Kay Johnson
Andrew Blackwell Barron to Aline Michelle Saunders
Devan James McDaniel to Madison Lee Cochran
Brice Thomas Weber to Jennifer Ann Burford
Christopher Lee Bailey to Bethany Lynn Green
Tyler Mason Abshire to Alleigh Rayne Jordan
Nathaniel Cole Glancy to Brandin Nicole Bryant
Devon Jarrell Newhouse to Courtney Rae Porter
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive