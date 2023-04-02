Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between March 20-24, 2023:
Courtney, John C. II (Grantor) Holstine, Carolyn, Holstine, Brookie C. & Holstine, Kevin L. (Grantees): LT 6 BK B Industrial Center Marmet. – $109,000
Addison, Troy & Addison, Emily (Grantors) Legg, Sydney N. (Grantee): LT 4 Baldwin Property Union & LT 5 Baldwin Property Union – $183,500
Titta, Jeffrey R. & Carte, Glenda M. (Grantors) DeWeese, Bradley & DeWeese, Brianna (Grantees): Parcel Witchers Creek Cabin Creek Dist. – $140,000
Parks, Marcus (Grantor) Swope, Jerry J. & Shaffer, Nicole R. (Grantees): Parcel Elk Dist. – $117,000
Hutnik, Janet M. (Grantor) Lucas, William & Lucas, Susan (Grantees): Parcel Union Dist. – $182,000
Morgan, Marcia & Morgan, Joyce C. (Grantors) Basham, Connie & McDaniel, Linda (Grantees): 2 Parcels Elk Dist. – $220,000
Building Appalachia LLC (Grantor) Ball, Dana L. & Connard, Alma J. (Grantees): Parcel ChasN. Dist. – $77,900
Seneca Trustees Inc.-Sub TR (Grantor) AM Investments LLC. (Grantee): LT 41 Country Club Acres Sub So. Chas. – $79,849.
Reed, Jewel (Grantor) 3 S Properties, LLC. (Grantee): LT 5 BK N Ravens Court adn St. Albans. – $97,500
Hensley, James F (Grantor) Barnard, Emily D & Bennett, Charles B. III (Grantees): Parcel South Chas N. – $146,500
Martin, Elizabeth E. & Martin, Gregory I. (Grantors) Parsons, Marie (Grantee): LT 4-P Gregg C Lewis adn 15th Ward & LT 5 Gregg C Lewis adn 15th Ward – $178,500
Dunlap, Darrell M. Jr. & Dunlap, Heather A. (Grantors) Wolford, John E. & Knox, Laura A. (Grantees): LT 6 Seneca Hills Sub Elk – $270,000
Fox, Brenda S. (Grantor) Snodgrass, Emily S. (Grantee): LT 4 BK Congressional Valley TWNS Union – $111,000
Gragg, Beverly S & Thomas, Deborah J. (Grantor) Schafsnitz, Victoria (Grantee): LT 40 Park View Adn Sec 2 So. Chas. – $95,000
Kamps, Nathan L & Kamps, Carly R. (Grantors) Boncutter, Kala & Armstead, Travis J. (Grantees): LT 48 St. Clair adn Union, LT 49 St. Clair adn Union, LT 50 St. Clair adn Union, LT 51 St. Clair adn Union, LT 52 St. Clair adn Union, LT 53 St. Clair adn Union, LT 54 St. Clair adn Union, LT 55 St. Clair adn Union, LT 56 St. Clair adn Union, LT 57 St. Clair adn, Union, LT 58 St. Clair adn Union, LT 59 St. Clair adn Union, LT 60 St. Clair adn Union, LT 61 St. Clair adn Union, LT 62 LT 63 St. Clair adn Union, LT 64 St. Clair adn Union, LT 65, St. Clair adn Union, LT 133 St. Clair adn Union, LT 134 St. Clair adn Union, LT 135 St. Clair adn Union & LT 136 St. Clair adn Union. – $126,000
Folse, Jay (Grantor) Herdman, Cheryl & Compton, Caryn E. (Grantees): LT J Cheweva HGTS Union – $93,000
Payne, Ashley M. (Grantor) Arnold, Mark L. (Grantee): LT 12 BK A East Crawford City Nitro, LT 13 BK A East Crawford City Nitro & LT 14-P BK A East Crawford City Nitro. – $229,000
Winowich, David A, Radtke, Nancy W., & Winowich, Nicholas M. (Grantors) Jones, Steve & Jones, Cheryl (Grantees): LT Woodland Heights Sec. 2-A Loudon – $170,000
Bandak, Abdalla Z. & Bandak, Bernarda P. (Grantors) Poulsen, Alex & Wells, Amy (Grantees): LT 7 Muirfield Ests. Sec. 1 Chas. So. Anx. – $463,500
MAJO LLC (Grantor) Adkins, Jade M. & Adkins, Thomas G. (Grantees): LT 12-P Ingram Sub Chas. So. Anx & LT 12A Ingram Sub Chas. So. Anx. – $248,000
McGinn, John (Grantor) Johnston, Paula (Grantee): LT 45-P BK 37 Dunbar Dunbar & LT 46-P BK 37 Dunbar Dunbar – $93,000
Acree, Lindsay (Grantor) Ware, Kerri B & Ware, Jessie P. (Grantees): LT 23-P BK B Grishaber adn Unit 1 So. Chas & LT 24-P BK B Grishaber adn Unit 1 So. Chas. – $188,800
Perry-White, Rachel E. fka, Perry, Rachel E. (Grantor) Meredith, Susan K (Grantee): LT 134A-P Bon Air adn Kanawha County, LT 135 Bon Air adn Kanawha County & LT 136B Bon Air adn Kanawha County – $140,500
Blice-Baum, Christine L. & Blice-Baum, Mark D. (Grantors) Nelson, Jeremy & Corey, Richard (Grantees): LT 400 Ruffner Brothers adn Chas. East. – $549,900
Property Management LLC (Grantor) West Virginia Land Investments LLC, (Grantee): LT 23-P BK A Upton Jefferson, LT 24 BK A Upton Jefferson, LT 25 BK A Upton Jefferson, LT 26 BK A Upton Jefferson, LT 27 BK A Upton Jefferson, LT 28 BK A Upton Jefferson, LT 29 BK A Upton Jefferson, & LT 30 BK A Upton Jefferson – $555,000
Arnold, Mathew C. (Grantor) Brooke-Alt, Donna, Alt, Donald & Alt, Devon (Grantees): Parcel South Chas. N Dist. LT 1 thousand Oaks adn Sec. 1 So. Chas. – $265,000
Elk, Camp LLC, Vaughan, Carl S. & Vaughan, Antonia (Grantors) Vaughan, Carl S & Vaughan, Antonia & Elk Camp LLC (Grantees): 3 Parcels Big Sandy Dist. – $87,553.35
Elliot, Frank K. & Elliot, Kristina S. (Grantors) Baird, Kathy L. & Kruger, Thomas D. (Grantees): LT 203 Imperial Towers Condo Kanawha City – $135,550
Wesbanco Bank INC. (Grantor) Johnson, Theresa H. & Johnson, L. Marty (Grantees): Parcel Katharine B Smith Est. Loudon Dist. – $700,000
Good, Mary fka Mason (Grantor) Graham, Lauren (Grantee): LT 1 BK B Richmond HGTS Jefferson & LT 14 BK B Richmond HGTS Jefferson. – $129,000
Choueiri, Constance M. (Grantor) Southern Postal Realty Holdings, LLC. (Grantee): LT 17 BK 115 Kanawha City Kanawha City, LT 18 BK 115 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 19 BK 115 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $610,000
Battle, Emily H-Exec., Hamrick, Connie G-EST & LeBrun, Elizabeth H. (Grantors) Battle, Emily & Hawthorne D. III (Grantees): LT 6 Woodmont 15th Ward – $550,000
Store Master Funding II LLC. (Grantor) Smooth Investment LLC (Grantee): Parcel ChasN So. Annex – $325,000
Trademark Investments LLC (Grantor) Good, Dakoda & Good, Mark (Grantee): LT 14 Pinewood Forest Sub Poca – $231,400
Keeney, Pamela (Grantor) White, Lenora J. (Grantee): LT 2 Lock four sec 1 Washington – $259,000
Barsh, Larry Z & Lipton, Michael (Grantors) Long, Austin M. (Grantee): 2 Parcels ChasN. East Dist. – $249,000
Dutch Master Capital Corp. (Grantor) Garlander, James M. & Garlander, Angela D. (Grantee): Parcel Poca Dist. – $85,000
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between March 20-24, 2023:
Matthew Russell Blake to Patricia Christine Snay
Nickolas Gage Martin to Alexis Rachelle Nelson
Michael Jay Czpryn to Kaityn Leah McPherson
Jacob Ira Cooper to Savanna Marie Stricker
Brendan Jacob Carpenter to Brittany Janice Olds
Charles Frances Townsend to Sissy DelCarmen Leiva DaVila
Dennis Ray Rose to Lora Lee Virginack
Owen Christopher Behrens to Kaitlyn Nicole Breeden
Terrence Luther Thomas Sr. to Emily Rebekah West
Dorsey Wayne Mollohan to Sarah May Mollohan
Jeffrey Simon Jones to Pamela Jean Jones
Samuel Zane Stewart to Larissa Anne Young
Hadimundeen Abdallah to Sadiya Zark
Eric Christopher Burgy to Kellie Sue Shamblin