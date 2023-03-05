Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Feb. 20-24, 2023:
McDonald, Carol A. (Grantor) Whitman, Richard B. (Grantee): LT C Highland adn resub St. Albans – $90,725.
Whiting, Dallas D. Jr. & Orr, Rhea J. (Grantors) Hagler, James & Hagler, Melissa (Grantee): LT 233 Forest Hills adn Sec 6 Loudon – $167,000
Buchko Properties LLC (Grantor) Thompson, Robert D. & Thompson, Belinda K. (Grantees): LT 18 BK E Massey Park adn Marmet & LT 19 BK E Massey Park adn Marmet – $149,000
Elkins, Summer D. (Grantor) Nunn, Andrew K. (Grantee): LT 69 Willey adn Sec. 1B Malden – $100,500
Hill, Linda (Grantor) Gevorkyan, Garik (Grantee): LT A-602 BK 1 Terrace Park East Condo Kanawha City – $85,000
Higginbottham, Ronald W. II (Grantor) Eickbush, Denise (Grantee): LT 16 Alpine Est. Sec. 1 Union – $163,000
Snodgrass, Jennings B. (Grantor) Townsend, William R. & Townsend, Gloria F. (Grantees): LT 63 Woodland Heights Sec. 1 Chas. So. Anx. – $185,900
Clark, Travis M. (Grantor) Oliver, Jacob M. (Grantee): LT 15 Forest Hills Sub. Sec. 10 Loudon – $179,000
Evans, Thomas III & Evans, Teresa (Grantors) Henline, Richard B. & Henline, Melinda (Grantees): LT 5 BK G Clendenin Square Chas. East – $160,000
Evans, Thomas III & Evans, Teresa (Grantors) Henline, Richard B. & Henline, Melinda (Grantees): LT 14 BK K Clendenin Square Chas. East – $160,000
Young, Ronald S-TR & Ronald S. Young Family Trust (Grantors) Wilson, Mark E. (Grantee): LT 1 Parsons Sub Hill Lands Sec. 1 So. Chas. – $108,000
Evans, Thomas III & Evans, Teresa (Grantors) Henline, Richard B. & Henline, Melinda (Grantees): LT 47 BK B Clendenin Square Chas. East. – $160,000
Hatfield, Jeremiah J. (Grantor) Jackson, John (Grantee): LT 41 Sandhill Park Sec. D. St Albans. – $175,000
Bertoch Leasing LLC (Grantor) Wright Group LLC (Grantee): LT 11 BK 43 Glenwood adn Chas. West, LT 12 BK 43 Glenwood adn Chas. West, & LT 13 BK 43 Glenwood adn Chas. West – $290,394.
Shamblin, Matthew J-GDN & Shamblin, Pansy L-by GDN (Grantors) Brill, Nathan L. & Brill, Lauren A. (Grantees): Parcel Little Sandy Creek Elk Dist. – $85,000
Scioto Properties SP-16 LLC (Grantor) Larck, Melinda (Grantee): LT 66 Ordinance Park Sub St. Albans – $105,000
Holbert, Randal K & Holbert, Duvie F. (Grantors) Hillard, Autumn S. (Grantee): Parcel Elk Dist. – $69,900
Legg, Samuel L. & Legg, Christina M. (Grantors) O’Connell, Carolynne J. (Grantee): LT 113 Barringer adn Chas. North – $77,000
Walker, Reaford J. & Walker, Nancy R. (Grantors) Pack, Agne (Grantee): LT C-12 Mountaineer Heights ELK & LT C-15 Mountaineer Heights ELK – $139,000
Jackson, Margaret P-By AiF, & James M-AiF (Grantors) Inghram, Fredrick W. & Inghram, Audra J. (Grantees): LT 8-P BK 6 Dunbar Dunbar & LT 9-P BK 6 Dunbar Dunbar – $85,000
Mayhew, Joseph & Mayhew, Sacha S. (Grantors) Miller, Dillon (Grantee): LT 43 Tyler Acres Union & LT 44 Tyler Acres Union – $150,000
Webb, Helen J-By AiF & Webb, Gregory-AiF (Grantors) Coffman, Judith A. (Grantee): LT F Mary Frances Villas St. Albans, – $144,900
Harris, Jimmie L II & Harris, John W. (Grantors) Walker, Nancy (Grantee): Parcel Jefferson Dist. – $75,000
Carte, Evelyn D; aka Carte, Dodie D. (Grantor) Huffman, Megumi & Huffman, Joshua (Grantees): Parcel Flatwoods Farm Union Dist. LT 14-P BK B Flatwoods Farms Union – $217,000
Gayle-Danielle Properties LLC (Grantor) Cunic, Bradley K-TR, Cunic, Laura A-TR & Cunic Living Trust (Grantees): Parcel Dunbar LT 16 BK B Dunbar Dunbar – $295,000
Thompson, Brenda K. (Grantor) Plot Twist Books LLC. (Grantee): LT 6 BK D-2 Kanawha Land Co Loudon & LT 7 BK D-2 Kanawha Land Co Loudon – $160,000
Staup, Leigh A. fka Shannon, Leigh A. (Grantor) Scott, Jeremy & Scott, Madison (Grantees): LT 1 Rock Lake Village Sec. 2 So. Chas. & LT 2 Rock Lake Village Sec. 2 So. Chas. – $145,000
Fletcher, David (Grantor) Morton, Lucas & Adkins, Teresa (Grantees): LT 142-P L C Massey adn to Belle Malden & LT 143 L C Massey adn to Belle Malden – $121,000
Melton, Evelyn P (Grantor) Ginther, Gary (Grantee): LT 11-P 12 William H Simms Home Place St. Albans & LT 12 William H Simms Home Place St. Albans – $150,000 Vinson, Edwin N. Jr-TR, Petit, Thomas W-TR & Bolen, Richard J-TR (Grantors) Terrapact Digital Assets LLC (Grantee): Parcel ChasN. – $925,000
Triple A Realty LLC (Grantor) Holston, Larry E. (Grantee): LT A-708 BK 1 Terrace Park East Condo East Chas E. – $102,000
Logan, Teresa L. (Grantor) Larch, Lea (Grantee): LT 22 Young Newhouse adn Dunbar – $171,000
Wonsettler, Joseph & Wonsettler, Jenna (Grantors) Kyle, James & Kyle, Kelly (Grantees): LT Oak Crest Sub Union – $172,000
AM Investments LLC (Grantor) Thomas, Angela (Grantee): LT 3-P BK D Schwabe adn Dunbar – $97,400
Dannals, Michael P. (Grantor) Gray, Asia M. (Grantee): LT 42 BK E Chandler adn to St. Albans St. Albans & LT 43 BK E Chandler adn to St. Albans St. Albans – $116,500
Kyle, James & Kelly fka Templeton (Grantor) McDonough, Rose A. (Grantee): LT 110 BK B Maplewood Union – $135,000
Moore, Joe & Taylor, Terri S. (Grantor) Farren, Michelle & Farren, Michael (Grantees): LT 31 BK E-5 South Charleston So. Chas. & LT 32 BK E-5 South Charleston So. Chas. – $128,000
JRC Investment Properties LLC (Grantor) Stanley, Sheyenne & Edans, Sherri (Grantees): LT 6 BK 2 Indian Head Phase I Sec. A Jefferson – $132,000
Fannin, Grady & Fannin, Sydney M. (Grantors) Evans, Zackary R. & Evans, Sara S. (Grantees): LT 116-P R L Adkins Est. Chas. So. Anx. – $85,000
Sandy, John T. & Sandy, Cynthia L. (Grantor) JMP Capital Inc. (Grantee): LT 16 Chelyan Realty Co Cabin Creek, LT 17 Chelyan Realty Co Cabin Creek, LT 18 Chelyan Realty Co Cabin Creek, LT 19 Chelyan Realty Co Cabin Creek, LT 20 Chelyan Realty Co Cabin Creek, LT 21 Chelyan Realty Co Cabin Creek, LT 22 Chelyan Realty Co Cabin Creek, LT 23 Chelyan Realty Co Cabin Creek, LT 24 Chelyan Realty Co Cabin Creek, LT 25 Chelyan Realty Co Cabin Creek, LT 26 Chelyan Realty Co Cabin Creek, LT 27 Chelyan Realty Co Cabin Creek, LT 28, Chelyan Realty Co Cabin Creek, LT 29 Chelyan Realty Co Cabin Creek, LT 36 Chelyan Realty Co Cabin Creek, LT 37 Chelyan Realty Co Cabin Creek, & LT 38 Chelyan Realty Co Cabin Creek – $130,000
Triple A & C Properties LLC (Grantor) Cochran, Samuel & Cochran, Ayme (Grantee): LT 12-P Fernwood Sec. 2 Jefferson & LT 13 Fernwood Sec. 2 Jefferson – $155,000
Ferrell, Michael D (Grantor) Strader, Vivian I (Grantee): LT 11-P BK C Minsker adn St. Albans, LT 12 BK C Minsker adn St. Albans & LT 13 BK C Minsker adn St. Albans. – $150,000
TCP Bright LLC (Grantor) Rice, Robert & Rice, Lailah M. (Grantees): Parcel Big Sandy Dist. – $80,000
Meador, Leonard R & Meador, Diane R. (Grantors) Amory, Reginald M. (Grantee): LT 14-P & LT 15 Nease Sub Union – $125,000
Young, Jeffrey S & Young, Crystal D. (Grantors) Strickland, Christopher M. (Grantee): Parcel Jordan CK Big Sandy Dist. – $128,000
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Feb. 20-24, 2023:
Nicolas Ian Rucker to Bobbie Jean Fredrick
Ezekiel Isaac Messer to Emily Marie Burt
Joshua Tyler Cobb to Courtney Nichole McMillion
Cory Allen Zagst to Kaylee Dawn Miller
Nathan Lee Cobb to Donnna Jean Bragg
William Tracy Rothwell II to Tracey Lynn Ihnat
Donald Cline Sowards to Darlene Michelle Dixon
Larry Allen Plumley to Amanda Lou Means
Nicholas Adam Santmyer to Whitney Michelle Sims
Joey Lee Ashworth to Sierra Cheyenne Pauley
Gerald Woodrow Fitzwater to Gena Marie Allen
Kenneth Duane Hartwell to Laura Elizabeth Blevins
Tyler Lee Arsenault to Elizabeth Tyann Starkey
Joseph Anthony Garza to Sunni Opal Topaz Faye