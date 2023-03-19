Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between March 6-10, 2023:
Thomas, Sanford A. II (Grantor) Pence, Andrew S. (Grantee): Parcel Poca Dist. Kanawha Valley – $121,000
Kern, Karen, Flesher, Alicia A. & Ellis, Sherri L. (Grantors) Morris One Holdings LLC (Grantee): LT 12 Hyde Park adn So. Chas & LT 13-P Hyde Park adn So. Chas. – $116,000
Holstine, Brookie C. (Grantor) Holstien, William & Armstrong, Shasta (Grantees): Parcel Big Coal River Washington Dist. – $135,000
EZ Fixers (Grantor) Mallory, Ryan and Given, Brianna (Grantees): LT 34 MT Vernon Park Jefferson – $180,000
Hinds, Matthews (Grantor) Ballard, Zachary T. & Reyes, Lorena (Grantees): LT 170 Woodword Br Kanawha County – $90,000
Reveal, Barbara A-By AIF & Reveal, Grant-AIF (Grantors) Lacy, Edith (Grantee): LT 304 L C Massey Park adn Montrose Loudon – $97,500
Bailey & Slotnick PLLC-TR Christian, Harlan-By TR and Christian, Loretta-By TR (Grantors) Bonham, John T. II (Grantee): 2 Parcels Union Dist. – $107,095.63
Testa, John A. and Testa, Tiffany R. (Grantors) Russell, Connor (Grantee): LT 6-P Goshorn adn Kanawha County & LT 7-P Goshorn adn Kanawha County – $203,000
Bays, Roger D. Jr. & Bays, Angela D. (Grantors) Pacheco, Amber L. (Grantee): LT 21-P L Dunbar Dunbar & LT 23-P L Dunbar Dunbar – $220,000
Al-Ameri, Ali (Grantor) Mallett, Devan & Senters, Karsyn B. (Grantees): LT 121 St Patricks Circle Sec. 5 Union – $96,000
Meyer, Bryan (Grantor) Meade, Norma L. P. & Meade, James M. (Grantee): LT 27 Rock Lake Village Sec 2 So Chas. – $161,000
Bellew, Josh & Bellew, Kayla J. fka Burdette, Kayla (Grantors) Raines, Jeffrey S. (Grantee): Parcel Union Dist – $162,500
TMM Propeties LLC (Grantor) Rathore. Jaswinder K. (Grantee): LT 22 BK 11 Dunbar Union – $100,000
Mitchell, Juanita L. & Green, Danny L. (Grantors) Jarrett, Matthew H. (Grantee): LT 30-P BK T Spring Hill Jefferson & LT 31-P BK T Spring Hill Jefferson – $82,000
Smith, Michaela B. & Smith, James D. (Grantors) Good, Kenneth D. & Armstrong, Stephanie (Grantees): 2 Parcels – $260,000
Estep, Michael A. (Grantor) Bellew, Joshua & Bellew, Kayla (Grantees): LT A R W Spencer Prop Union – $175,000
Evans, John R. Jr. (Grantor) Morris Holdings LLC (Grantee): LT 7-P BK 48 St. Albans St Albans & LT 8-P BK 48 St. Albans St Albans – $150,000
Riggs Corp (Grantor) Hiles 369 LLC (Grantee): Parcel Chas N East Dist. – $150,000
Corey, Joanna K fka Helmic, Joanna K. (Grantor) Huffman, Mark E. & Evans, Kimberly R C (Grantees): LT 16 Pine Valley Sub Union – $200,000
Trademark Holdings LLC (Grantor) Turner, Hunter A (Grantee): LT 8 West Dunbar adn Union & LT 9 BK 12 West Dunbar adn Union – $128,000
Morris, Robert L. (Grantor) McDonald, Michael J. & McDonald, Tammie M. (Grantees): LT 175 MT Vernon Park adn Jefferson, LT 176 MT Vernon Park adn Jefferson, & LT 177-P MT Vernon Park adn Jefferson – $195,000
Christenson, Eric T. (Grantor) Alford, Jason P. (Grantee): LT 58 Wildwood Sub Elk – $102,800
Smith, Angel D. (Grantor) Neego LLC (Grantee): LT 6 BK Roxbury adn to Spring Hill So. Chas. – $100,000
McHugh, Brenda G. (Grantor) Hurst, Jayna E. (Grantee): LT 12 BK C Highland Terrace Adn So. Chas., LT 13 BK C Highland Terrace Adn So. Chas., LT 14 BK C Highland Terrace Adn So. Chas. & LT 15-P BK C Highland Terrace Adn So. Chas. – $125,000
Masinter, Deborah S. (Grantor) Cracar LLC (Grantee): LT 16-P BK 27 South Chas N Improvement CO 15th Ward – $100,000
Fisher, Randall L-by AIF & Hammond, Robin F-AIF (Grantors) Carey, Betty M. & Hartleroad, Shawn A. (Grantees): Parcel Poca Dist. – $135,000
Dumais-Allen, Darlene & Allen, Ric (Grantors) Carr, Tyler P. (Grantee): LT 14 Forest Hills adn Sec. 10 Chas. So. Anx. – $208,500
Balthazar, Alexander J., Balthazar, Austen M. fka Samuel (Grantors) Kerr, Patrick L. & Kerr, Kimberly (Grantees): Parcel Elk Dist. – 208,000
Pendleton, Mark H. & Pendleton, Mary D. (Grantors) Persinger, Courtney & Persinger, Suzanne M. (Grantees): Parcel 15th Ward Dist. – $150,000
Stricklen, Jarrell D. (Grantor) Oskin, Jeffrey L (Grantee): LT 12 BK 35 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $300,000
Kanawha Manufacturing Co & Appalachian Construction, Inc. (Grantors) Capital Area Development Corporation of West Virginia d/b/a Charleston Area Alliance (Grantee): Parcel Chas East Dist. – $2,000,000.
Tolley, Harold E. Jr & Tolley, Theresa D. (Grantors) Wageman, Cody R. (Grantee): Parcel Browns Creek Jefferson Dist. – $118,000
McGivern, Patrick D. & McGivern, Donna J. (Grantors) Edwards, Jonathan D. (Grantee): LT 100 Ridges of Rabel Mntn Washington – $389,900
Cunningham, Kelly E. (Grantor) Triple A & C Properties LLC (Grantee): LT 117 Brookhaven Sec. 6 Nitro. – $104,534.84
Barth, J Nicholas-Suc TR, Winters, Jane L-by Suc TR & Reed, Joan-By Suc TR (Grantors) Thaxton Construction Co Inc. (Grantee): LT 3 Granada Hills Sec. 1 Poca – $156,000
Richardson, Gerald L, Richardson, Nathan P & Richardson, William T. (Grantors) McLaughlin, Michael (Grantee): two Parcels Dutch Hollow Br. Union Dist. – $120,000
Banks, Loren C. & Banks, Teresa S. (Grantors) Sealey, Hope E. (Grantee): LT 226 BK S Dunbar Dunbar – $133,600
Jefferson Center LLC (Grantor) Landworks LLC (Grantee): Parcel Jefferson Dist. – $350,000
Pritt, Margaret, & Call, Sherri P- Exec. (Grantors) Building Appalachia LLC (Grantee): LT 67 Valley View Acres Sec. 1 Jefferson – $83,000
US Bank Trust NA (Grantor) Landers, Stanley & Landers, Nola D. (Grantee): Parcel Elk Dist. – $165,000
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between March 6-10, 2023:
Utku Gurluk to Fatima Irfan
Taylor Matthew Reed to Alyssa Raye Thibodeaux
Tom Sharoni to Corina Briquell Townson
Nathaniel Thomas Young IV to Lindsay Nicole Hamilton
Constance Denise Jimenez to Christin Lynn Franklin
James Nathan Kidd to Charity Sunshyne Lyons
Raymond Lee Boggess to Emily Elizabeth Simpson
Ronnie Ray Davis to Rebecca Elizabeth Fowkles
Kelly Wayne Easter to Teresa Jane Harrah
Travis Edward Martin to Demi Monae McManaman
Jose Raul Juarez Jr to Samantha Jo Hill
Christopher Matthew Strickland to Amanda Marie Hunter