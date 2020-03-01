On file: March 1, 2020

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Feb. 20-27 2020:
Darin Todd Carney, 49, and Shannon Elizabeth Carney, 46, both of Cross Lanes.
Wayne Allan Hayes, 40, and Turonia Dawn Weese-Shultz, 43, both of Elkview.
Michael Darren Oakley, 56, and Jennifer Renee Herrald, 39, both of Charleston.
Zachary Aaron Lovejoy, 29, of Spurlockville and Casey Nicole Parsons, 29, of Charleston.
Clifton Arnett Stewart, 55, and Cindy Ann Shaffer, 52, both of Charleston.
Stephen Cecil Secrist, 42, and Misty Jo Smith, 47, both of Elkview.
Cory Allan Selbe, 25, of Belle, and Bethany Rebecca Lucas, 21, of Verdunville.
James Garrett Lusk, 27, and Brittany Danielle White, 25, of Cross Lanes.
David William Blankenship, 46, and Amanda Marie Vargo, 34, both of Hurricane.
Jon Henri Crumley, 45, and Sophia Nicole Crockett, 37, both of Charleston.
Justin Lee Davis, 26, and Jessica Nichole Jones, 26, both of Belle.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Feb. 20-27, 2020:
Daniel Wayne Payne, 36, and Sasha Noel Davis, 32, both of Hurricane.
Brandon Lee Payne, 21, and Taylor Jordan White, 26, both of Hurricane.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Feb. 20-27, 2020:
Kinslee Marie Whitt from Michael John Witt
Kimberly Dawn Bauer from Matthew Steven Bauer
Amanda Juanita Barbagallo from Joseph Lee Barbagallo
Trent Allen Atkins from Kayla Dawn Atkins
Joshua Allen White from Caitlyn Aiviel Cochran
Stephanie Ann Morris from William Todd Morris
Wesley Paul Page from Kate Michael Page
Ryan Vincent Willard from Johnia Mae Willard
Maria C. Manfredi from Dennis R. Bailey
Stacy Scott from William Ciere
Christian Beth Sirbaugh from Denver Allen Sirbaugh
Ali Elizabeth Woodell from Davis Evans Woodell Jr.
The Putnam County divorces were unavailable between Feb. 20-27, 2020.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Feb. 20-27, 2020:
M&M Development LP to JTS Management LLC. Lots, Chesapeake, $1,025,000.
Kevin J. and Sue E. France to Nathanial and Megan Kister. Lot, Charleston, $495,000.
Robert David Dobson to Clyde Benedict Young IV. Lot, Union District, $130,000.
Kenneth R. Mullins to Anthony V. Santoro. Lot, Union District, $110,000.
Bernard T. and Brianne S. Vandale to Jonathan Boggess. Lot, Charleston, $159,900.
Carrie Lambert Ameli, Jennifer Lambert O’Keefe and Alison Lambert Long to Sharon H. Beasley and January L. Wolfe. Lot, Charleston, $188,000.
Mary Lu MacCorkle, Richard Ross Watkins and William Merle Watkins III to Robert Joseph and Whitney Brewer Hapney. Lot, Loudon District, $153,000.
Seneca Trustees Inc. to Wilmington Savings Fund Society. Lot, St. Albans, $95,919.33.
Betty Jo Gill to Kama D. Tribble. Lot, Jefferson District, $120,000.
American Traditions LLC to Sean Michael Knisely and Amelia Christine Ferrell. Lot, Charleston, $82,500.
Stephen A. Nichols to Vicki S. and Jerry L. Greene. Lots, Washington District, $425,000.
David Speciale to Johnathon L. Boner. Lot, St. Albans, $90,000.
Laura L. Sturgill to William S. and Leslie Boden. Lot, St. Albans, $185,000.
Pamela D. Atkins to Jerry W. Holstein. Lot, Charleston, $85,000.
Doug J. Crouse to Reinier Robert Zuniga, Ann Valerie Zuniga, and Royce M. Zuniga. Lot, Charleston, $285,000.
Howard A. and Mary Jane Haynes to Dyce Holdings LLC. Lot, Charleston, $180,000.
Debra J. Meschke to Bernard T. and Brianne E. Vandal. Lot, Loudon District, $230,000.
Darrell K. Wells Jr. and Jeffrey A. Wells to Travis Nathan Troutman. Lot, Union District, $380,000.
Rosemary Seabolt to Rachael J. Myers. Lot, Elk District, $80,000.
Gary L. O’Dell, Gail O. McMillen and Dustin B. O’Dell to Bullock Properties LLC. Lots, Charleston, $250,000.
Cynthia Kay Maynard to Simon and Jacqueline E. Sloane. Lot, Washington District, $110,000.
Patrick and Megan Goodall to Frank W. Jr. and Angie D. Volk. Lot, Charleston, $475,000.
Amon L. and Rebecca L. Samples to Kathryn Hope Roberts. Lot, Charleston, $139,900.
Seneca Trustees Inc. to Quicken Loans Inc. Lot, Charleston, $102,930.
Seneca Trustees Inc. to Pennymac Loan Services LLC. Lot, Poca District, $125,734.30.
WFT Realty LLC to TCT Realty LLC. Lots, Dunbar, $180,000.
Clara Dawn Ralston to Veronica J. and Caleb Briles. Lot, Jefferson District, $132,000.
Cory Emswiler to Brandi N. Crouch. Lot, Union District, $155,000.
Brenda Kay Baisden to Rachel M. Arnado. Lots, Washington District, $110,000.
Randall Lee Gunno Gary Arthur Gunno and Kathy Lynn Gunno McWhorter to Kenneth E. and Glenda S. Barnes. Lots, Jefferson District, $275,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Feb. 20-27, 2020:
Daniel Bradley and Allison Bethany Carpenter to Michael Hoth and Christopher Hoth. Lot, Teays Valley, $224,000.
Kenneth Ray Ragle, Brenda Jane Morrison and Dewana Rae Pritchard to Heather D. Busby. Lot, Hurricane, $110,000.
Hammack Enterprizes LLC to P&G Assets LLC. Lot, Poca, $1,075,000.
Laura L. Morrison to Natalie H. Stanley Burford and Kyle D. Burford. Lot, Teays Valley, $271,000.
Ronald E. and Deirdre Higginbotham to Andrew and Joann Myers. Lot, Eleanor, $165,000.
Taylor Properties LLC to Kyle J. McCormick. Lot, Hurricane, $163,000.
Golden & Amos PLLC, Shad G. Fox and Kathryn R. Fox to Fifth Third Bank. Lots, Eleanor, $83,950.
Golden & Amos PLLC, Brian S. and Karen L. Hartwell to PNC Bank. Lot, Scott District, $115,340.
Gary R. and Angela D. Combs to Karleigh M. Fellure. Lot, Winfield, $199,900.
James A. Maynard to Michael W. and Shelia R. Mitchell. Lots, Curry District, $146,000.
John F. Jr. and Carmen M. Hamilton to Nathan Daniel Eary. Lot, Scott District, $390,000.
Christopher J. Feldhaus to Joseph Payne. Lot, Poca, $170,000.
Timpthy David Olive, Donna Sue Olive Boggs and John Paul Olive to Dee Ann Olive. Lot, Poca, $75,000.
Jarrett L. Smith and Taylor D. Briscoe to Braxton C. McMillion. Lot, Eleanor, $139,000.
Howard Randolph, Judy Randolph and Amy Rose to Forrest H. Moodispaw and Lydia Smith. Lot, Scott District, $307,213.
Swarthmore Capital LLC to James R. Lemasters Jr. Lot, Scott District, $430,000.
Bobby W. Shaw to Corey Lee Ford. Lot, Teays Valley, $219,000.
Jon and Jessica L. Gibeaut to Hanna E. and Christopher D. White. Lot, Poca, $117,000.
Lazy Bones Farm LLC to Debora A. and Robert C. Downing. Lot, Scott District, $135,000.
Mary F. Hughes and Mary J. Hanshaw to Justin Seabolt. Lot, Teays Valley, $239,900.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Feb. 20-27, 2020:
Ray and Kathleen Renee Daugherty, Matewan, Chapter 7. Assets: $323,200, Liabilities: $371,683.
Mark Stephen and Melinda Alina Mansdoerfer, Hico, Chapter 7. Assets: $285,155, Liabilities: $326,334.
Paul Franklin Barb and AnnaLew Blizzard White-Barb, Williamsburg, Chapter 7. Assets: $217,758, Liabilities: $642,560.
Barbara Ellen Taylor, Glen Daniels, Chapter 7. Assets: $195, Liabilities: $17,683.
Teresa Lynn Adkins, Hinton, Chapter 7. Assets: $15,863, Liabilities: $39,371.
Vicki Dawn Barrie, St. Albans, Chapter 13. Assets: $0, Liabilities: $193,556.