On file: March 15, 2020

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between March 5 and 12, 2020:
Steven Wayne Overbay, 50, and Angela Christine Smith, 44, both of Montgomery
Matthew Manoochehr Saidi, 33, and Brooke Danae Racer, 28, both of St. Albans
Jeffrey Scott Compton, 22, of Wharncliffe and Savannah Lee Reed, 19, of Charleston
Larz Severus Oesterreicher, 28, of Charleston and Ciara Monea Garland, 21, of St. Albans
Glenn Junior Stevens, 42, and Sandra Dee Jones, 51, both of Charleston
Patrick Luke Williams, 26, and Megan Renea Richards, 32, both of Cabin Creek.
Nicholas Michael Shawley, 26, and Kaitlin Meresa Williams, 28, both of Charleston
Larry Lee Stricker, 61, of Charleston and Connie Renay Magaw, 50, of Elkview
Edwin Earl Copeland, 46, and Ami Michelle Pepitone, 45, both of Charleston
Jeremy David Cooper, 41, and Lisa Dawn ONeal, 40, both of Charleston
Jerry Michael Cherry, 63, of Sissonville and Shawn Claudette Clark, 63, of Charleston
John Joseph Najmulski, 69, and Rodney Lee Karnes, 58, both of Charleston
Keith Allen Hubbard, 44, and Janice Delythia Ward, 59, both of St. Albans
Michael Shane White, 41, and Ashley Ellen Halstead, 29, both of St. Albans
Cruz David Alvarado Tulul, 25, of Nitro, and Charity Jarrell, 72, of St. Albans.
Corey Francis Mays, 34, and Ashley Marie Smith, 25, both of Charleston
Austin Ray Wilson, 22, of Belle and Jasmine Leslie Renea Conkle, 20, of South Charleston
Justin Wayne McDaniel, 20, and Tasha Jo Sneed, 21, both of Charleston
William Cody Stout, 21, and Shianna Life Louise Means, 21, both of Charleston
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between March 5 and 12, 2020:
Austin Tyler Lewis, 27, of Eleanor and Jade Elizabeth Smith, 28, of Hurricane.
Joshua Austin Connor, 26, and Angela Lee Ermel, 29, both of Ripley.
James Austin Redd, 24, of Buffalo and Candice Elaine Pritt, 23, of Charleston.
Paul Louis Frampton III, 20, of Cross Lanes and Natelie Elswick, 19, of Eleanor.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between March 5 and 12, 2020:
Kathy Hager from Jonathan Hager
Dewayne Alan Haynes from Kimberly Walker Haynes
Brian Scott Lambert from Brandi Nicole Lambert
Melissa Ann Giolitto from Jason Wayne Giolitto
Hope Elizabeth Sealey from Jacob Matthew Lesher
Lou Ann Lanham-Henson from George Harold Henson
Heather Marie Neal from Ashli Logan Neal
Amanda Lee Bowling from Christopher Thomas Bowling
Amanda Jane Jones from Jonathan David Jones
Fredrick Jacob Miller from Leah Rachelle Miller
Dusty Gene Adkins from Kathy Lynn Adkins
Melissa Elkins from Michael Elkins
Kathie R. Abbott from Stephen M. Abbott
Michelle Sue Hill from Michael Scott Hill
Dailey Robert Maynard III from Krystal J. Harrison
Nicholas Adam Mead from Kandi Sue Mead
Nicole Faye Tibbs from Matthew Alan Tibbs
The Putnam County divorces were unavailable between March 4 and 12, 2020.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between March 5 and 12, 2020:
Shops at Kanawha LLC to Neighborhood Hospitality Inc. Lot, Charleston, $550,000.
John A. Surbaugh to William Louis III and Sermin Tanzey. Lot, Loudon District, $207,000.
W. Clark Sigman to William Nunn. Lot, Malden, $154,000.
Thaddious Joe and Johnna Lynn Snodgrass tos Christopher J. O’Dell. Lot, Malden District, $259,000.
Regina Kay and Earl David Wilson, Randy Eric and Debra Shivley, Garry Owen and June Anne Shivley Cynthia Ann Nicolas and Carol Sue Otey to Charleston Area Medical Center. Lot, Charleston, $175,000.
Stricklen Realty Inc. to Sanju Adagoor Sanjaya and Bagyalakshmi Muthan. Lot, Charleston, $550,000.
Jeffrey R. and Donna A. Waybright to John A. and Carey L. Miller. Lot, St. Albans, $150,500.
Kevin L. Price to Davida M. and Barry Friedman. Lot, St. Albans, $133,500.
Margaret A. Cummings to Jane H. and Kevin H. Kessell. Lot, Jefferson District, $159,500.
Jason M. Snyder to Daniel Mellinger. Lots, Jefferson District, $115,000.
Robert C. and Elizabeth A. Knittle to Jeffrey S. and Kristin E. Cantrell. Lot, Nitro, $185,000.
Arnold B. Koontz to Randy David and Lisa Tolley Pence. Lot, Elk District, $127,000.
Terra Abstract Trustee West Virginia Inc. to Federal National Mortgage Association. Lot, Charleston, $108,000.
Tamia S. Martin to Michelle Dawn Frame. Lot, Union District, $96,500.
Bear Industries LLC to LB Real Estate LLC. Lot, Jefferson District, $100,000.
Randy Gibson to Savanna Violet Herrold. Lot, St. Albans, $100,000.
Cheryl Sizemore to Samuel Marcus Fowler. Lot, Union District, $91,000.
Boulevard Realty Holdings LLC to Morris One Holdings. Lots, Jefferson District, $670,000.
Andre Leo and Margaret Linsky to Luke Edward Workman. Lot, Malden District, $185,000.
Walter Earl Billingsley Jr. to Thomas E. Pinson. Lot, Washington District, $250,000.
John David Riggs to Devonne Brown Parsons. Lot, St. Albans, $75,000.
John H. Brunetti II to Marisa R. and Anthony P. Brunetti. Lot, Charleston, $146,000.
Kosmos Cement Company to Kosmos Cement Company LLC. Lots, Charleston, $3,875,000.
Walter Earl Billingsley Jr. to Thomas E. Pinson. Lot, Washington District, $75,000.
Lisa A. Kidd, Barry N. Edwards, Aaron M. Kidd, Andrew M. Kidd and Jarrod N. Edwards to Tiffanie Renee Barber. Lot, St. Albans, $119,000.
Douglas W. and Danita L. Fields to Joshua and Leslie Burford. Lot, Belle, $190,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between March 5 and 12, 2020:
Lesa Barnette, Tawnya McDonie, Brian Wilson and Deborah Barnette to Samuel Henry and Darlene Nina Laws. Lots, Buffalo, $89,000.
Gary Wayne and Deborah Lynn Keeney to Cole A. and Amanda K. Devey. Lot, Teays Valley, $170,000.
Gary Wayne and Deborah Lynn Keeney to Cole A. and Manada K. Devey. Lot, Teays Valley, $202,000.
Teddy Joe and Lora D. Bailey to Filip A. and Carrie L. Vlasic. Lots, Hurricane, $163,700.
Don E. and Monica D. Garrison to Joseph Forbes. Lot, Curry District, $117,500.
Derek L. Miles to Cory Emswiler. Lot, Scott District, $80,000.
Eric S. Embree, Connie J. Miller and David R. Barger to AM Investments LLC. Lot, Scott District, $150,000.
Jessica D. Puckett Beasley and Marcus Beasley to Steven A. and Margaret J. Tardy. Lot, Scott District, $390,000.
Timothy L. and Alicia Dejo Skeens to Damon T. Reeves. Lot, Union District, $435,000.
Steven A. and Margaret J. Tardy to Shawn A. and Jessica A. Snodgrass. Lot, Scott District, $220,900.
Jeremy Ullman to Aaron and Erika M. Martinez. Lot, Scott District, $192,000.
Whirlwind Homes LLC to Elizabeth L. Walton and Andrew R. Rader. Lots, Ranch Lake Estates, $215,900.
Joshua J. and Hillary C. Motley to James E. and Jessica N. Westfall. Lot, Scott District, $234,900.
Woodland Designs Inc. to Derek Landon and Cheyenne Dakota Ramsey. Lot, Teays Valley, $317,500.
Hayes Brothers Construction LLC to Maria Gabrielle and Robert Frank Macko Jr. Lot, Scott District, $327,500.
Rodney F. and Susan D. Pope to Megan Brook Patton and Chris Sanson. Lot, Winfield, $329,000.
Timothy A. Kirk to Leesa Kae Daniel. Lot, Scott District, $255,000.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between March 5 and 12, 2020:
David Lee and Misty Renae Waller, Delbarton, Chapter 7. Assets: $100,300, Liabilities: $89,643.
Larry Eugene and Hilda Faye Griffith, Sumerco, Chapter 7. Assets: $62,635, Liabilities: $26,732.
Anthony Wayne Bass, Marmet, Chapter 7. Assets: $15,470, Liabilities: $38,012.
Stephon Carl Harris, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $16,105, Liabilities: $69,464.
Ruth Woods Holland, Dunbar, Chapter 7. Assets: $8,001, Liabilities: $36,784.
Phillip Edward Gessel II, Dunbar, Chapter 7. Assets: $5,061, Liabilities: $24,953.
Jennifer Louise Harless, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $64,003, Liabilities: $104,419.
Betty Jean Gore, Whitman, Chapter 7. Assets: $89,950, Liabilities: $259,579.
Roger Dale and Linda Kaye Curry, Whitman, Chapter 7. Assets: $84,727, Liabilities: $67,876.
Donna Michele Bina, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $84,105, Liabilities: $117,438.
Robert Samuel Dickens Jr., Mount Hope, Chapter 7. Assets: $148,114, Liabilities: $104,656.
Kevin Ray Tingler, Coal City, Chapter 7. Assets: $79,873, Liabilities: $56,173.
Thomas Lee and Bambi Fawn Brooks, White Sulphur Springs, Chapter 7. Assets: $166,993, Liabilities: $234,161.
Donna Sue Brown, Ronceverte, Chapter 7. Assets: $28,558, Liabilities: $79,754.
Eugene Brian and Wendy Lea Wills, Chapter 7. Assets: $193,343, Liabilities: $454,839.
Jeremy Emmanuel Maynard, Williamson, Chapter 13. Assets: $109,251, Liabilities: $162,516.
Barbara Ann Colagrosso, Montgomery, Chapter 13. Assets: $69,010, Liabilities: $130,565.
Audie Edward and Stephanie Lynell Blankenship, Hanover, Chapter 13. Assets: $0, Liabilities: $120,677.