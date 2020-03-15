On file: March 15, 2020

Marriages

The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between March 5 and 12, 2020:

Steven Wayne Overbay, 50, and Angela Christine Smith, 44, both of Montgomery

Matthew Manoochehr Saidi, 33, and Brooke Danae Racer, 28, both of St. Albans

Jeffrey Scott Compton, 22, of Wharncliffe and Savannah Lee Reed, 19, of Charleston

Larz Severus Oesterreicher, 28, of Charleston and Ciara Monea Garland, 21, of St. Albans

Glenn Junior Stevens, 42, and Sandra Dee Jones, 51, both of Charleston

Patrick Luke Williams, 26, and Megan Renea Richards, 32, both of Cabin Creek.

Nicholas Michael Shawley, 26, and Kaitlin Meresa Williams, 28, both of Charleston

Larry Lee Stricker, 61, of Charleston and Connie Renay Magaw, 50, of Elkview

Edwin Earl Copeland, 46, and Ami Michelle Pepitone, 45, both of Charleston

Jeremy David Cooper, 41, and Lisa Dawn ONeal, 40, both of Charleston

Jerry Michael Cherry, 63, of Sissonville and Shawn Claudette Clark, 63, of Charleston

John Joseph Najmulski, 69, and Rodney Lee Karnes, 58, both of Charleston

Keith Allen Hubbard, 44, and Janice Delythia Ward, 59, both of St. Albans

Michael Shane White, 41, and Ashley Ellen Halstead, 29, both of St. Albans

Cruz David Alvarado Tulul, 25, of Nitro, and Charity Jarrell, 72, of St. Albans.

Corey Francis Mays, 34, and Ashley Marie Smith, 25, both of Charleston

Austin Ray Wilson, 22, of Belle and Jasmine Leslie Renea Conkle, 20, of South Charleston

Justin Wayne McDaniel, 20, and Tasha Jo Sneed, 21, both of Charleston

William Cody Stout, 21, and Shianna Life Louise Means, 21, both of Charleston

The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between March 5 and 12, 2020:

Austin Tyler Lewis, 27, of Eleanor and Jade Elizabeth Smith, 28, of Hurricane.

Joshua Austin Connor, 26, and Angela Lee Ermel, 29, both of Ripley.

James Austin Redd, 24, of Buffalo and Candice Elaine Pritt, 23, of Charleston.

Paul Louis Frampton III, 20, of Cross Lanes and Natelie Elswick, 19, of Eleanor.

Divorces

The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between March 5 and 12, 2020:

Kathy Hager from Jonathan Hager

Dewayne Alan Haynes from Kimberly Walker Haynes

Brian Scott Lambert from Brandi Nicole Lambert

Melissa Ann Giolitto from Jason Wayne Giolitto

Hope Elizabeth Sealey from Jacob Matthew Lesher

Lou Ann Lanham-Henson from George Harold Henson

Heather Marie Neal from Ashli Logan Neal

Amanda Lee Bowling from Christopher Thomas Bowling

Amanda Jane Jones from Jonathan David Jones

Fredrick Jacob Miller from Leah Rachelle Miller

Dusty Gene Adkins from Kathy Lynn Adkins

Melissa Elkins from Michael Elkins

Kathie R. Abbott from Stephen M. Abbott

Michelle Sue Hill from Michael Scott Hill

Dailey Robert Maynard III from Krystal J. Harrison

Nicholas Adam Mead from Kandi Sue Mead

Nicole Faye Tibbs from Matthew Alan Tibbs

The Putnam County divorces were unavailable between March 4 and 12, 2020.

Property transfers

The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between March 5 and 12, 2020:

Shops at Kanawha LLC to Neighborhood Hospitality Inc. Lot, Charleston, $550,000.

John A. Surbaugh to William Louis III and Sermin Tanzey. Lot, Loudon District, $207,000.

W. Clark Sigman to William Nunn. Lot, Malden, $154,000.

Thaddious Joe and Johnna Lynn Snodgrass tos Christopher J. O’Dell. Lot, Malden District, $259,000.

Regina Kay and Earl David Wilson, Randy Eric and Debra Shivley, Garry Owen and June Anne Shivley Cynthia Ann Nicolas and Carol Sue Otey to Charleston Area Medical Center. Lot, Charleston, $175,000.

Stricklen Realty Inc. to Sanju Adagoor Sanjaya and Bagyalakshmi Muthan. Lot, Charleston, $550,000.

Jeffrey R. and Donna A. Waybright to John A. and Carey L. Miller. Lot, St. Albans, $150,500.

Kevin L. Price to Davida M. and Barry Friedman. Lot, St. Albans, $133,500.

Margaret A. Cummings to Jane H. and Kevin H. Kessell. Lot, Jefferson District, $159,500.

Jason M. Snyder to Daniel Mellinger. Lots, Jefferson District, $115,000.

Robert C. and Elizabeth A. Knittle to Jeffrey S. and Kristin E. Cantrell. Lot, Nitro, $185,000.

Arnold B. Koontz to Randy David and Lisa Tolley Pence. Lot, Elk District, $127,000.

Terra Abstract Trustee West Virginia Inc. to Federal National Mortgage Association. Lot, Charleston, $108,000.

Tamia S. Martin to Michelle Dawn Frame. Lot, Union District, $96,500.

Bear Industries LLC to LB Real Estate LLC. Lot, Jefferson District, $100,000.

Randy Gibson to Savanna Violet Herrold. Lot, St. Albans, $100,000.

Cheryl Sizemore to Samuel Marcus Fowler. Lot, Union District, $91,000.

Boulevard Realty Holdings LLC to Morris One Holdings. Lots, Jefferson District, $670,000.

Andre Leo and Margaret Linsky to Luke Edward Workman. Lot, Malden District, $185,000.

Walter Earl Billingsley Jr. to Thomas E. Pinson. Lot, Washington District, $250,000.

John David Riggs to Devonne Brown Parsons. Lot, St. Albans, $75,000.

John H. Brunetti II to Marisa R. and Anthony P. Brunetti. Lot, Charleston, $146,000.

Kosmos Cement Company to Kosmos Cement Company LLC. Lots, Charleston, $3,875,000.

Walter Earl Billingsley Jr. to Thomas E. Pinson. Lot, Washington District, $75,000.

Lisa A. Kidd, Barry N. Edwards, Aaron M. Kidd, Andrew M. Kidd and Jarrod N. Edwards to Tiffanie Renee Barber. Lot, St. Albans, $119,000.

Douglas W. and Danita L. Fields to Joshua and Leslie Burford. Lot, Belle, $190,000.

The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between March 5 and 12, 2020:

Lesa Barnette, Tawnya McDonie, Brian Wilson and Deborah Barnette to Samuel Henry and Darlene Nina Laws. Lots, Buffalo, $89,000.

Gary Wayne and Deborah Lynn Keeney to Cole A. and Amanda K. Devey. Lot, Teays Valley, $170,000.

Gary Wayne and Deborah Lynn Keeney to Cole A. and Manada K. Devey. Lot, Teays Valley, $202,000.

Teddy Joe and Lora D. Bailey to Filip A. and Carrie L. Vlasic. Lots, Hurricane, $163,700.

Don E. and Monica D. Garrison to Joseph Forbes. Lot, Curry District, $117,500.

Derek L. Miles to Cory Emswiler. Lot, Scott District, $80,000.

Eric S. Embree, Connie J. Miller and David R. Barger to AM Investments LLC. Lot, Scott District, $150,000.

Jessica D. Puckett Beasley and Marcus Beasley to Steven A. and Margaret J. Tardy. Lot, Scott District, $390,000.

Timothy L. and Alicia Dejo Skeens to Damon T. Reeves. Lot, Union District, $435,000.

Steven A. and Margaret J. Tardy to Shawn A. and Jessica A. Snodgrass. Lot, Scott District, $220,900.

Jeremy Ullman to Aaron and Erika M. Martinez. Lot, Scott District, $192,000.

Whirlwind Homes LLC to Elizabeth L. Walton and Andrew R. Rader. Lots, Ranch Lake Estates, $215,900.

Joshua J. and Hillary C. Motley to James E. and Jessica N. Westfall. Lot, Scott District, $234,900.

Woodland Designs Inc. to Derek Landon and Cheyenne Dakota Ramsey. Lot, Teays Valley, $317,500.

Hayes Brothers Construction LLC to Maria Gabrielle and Robert Frank Macko Jr. Lot, Scott District, $327,500.

Rodney F. and Susan D. Pope to Megan Brook Patton and Chris Sanson. Lot, Winfield, $329,000.

Timothy A. Kirk to Leesa Kae Daniel. Lot, Scott District, $255,000.

Bankruptcies

The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between March 5 and 12, 2020:

David Lee and Misty Renae Waller, Delbarton, Chapter 7. Assets: $100,300, Liabilities: $89,643.

Larry Eugene and Hilda Faye Griffith, Sumerco, Chapter 7. Assets: $62,635, Liabilities: $26,732.

Anthony Wayne Bass, Marmet, Chapter 7. Assets: $15,470, Liabilities: $38,012.

Stephon Carl Harris, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $16,105, Liabilities: $69,464.

Ruth Woods Holland, Dunbar, Chapter 7. Assets: $8,001, Liabilities: $36,784.

Phillip Edward Gessel II, Dunbar, Chapter 7. Assets: $5,061, Liabilities: $24,953.

Jennifer Louise Harless, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $64,003, Liabilities: $104,419.

Betty Jean Gore, Whitman, Chapter 7. Assets: $89,950, Liabilities: $259,579.

Roger Dale and Linda Kaye Curry, Whitman, Chapter 7. Assets: $84,727, Liabilities: $67,876.

Donna Michele Bina, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $84,105, Liabilities: $117,438.

Robert Samuel Dickens Jr., Mount Hope, Chapter 7. Assets: $148,114, Liabilities: $104,656.

Kevin Ray Tingler, Coal City, Chapter 7. Assets: $79,873, Liabilities: $56,173.

Thomas Lee and Bambi Fawn Brooks, White Sulphur Springs, Chapter 7. Assets: $166,993, Liabilities: $234,161.

Donna Sue Brown, Ronceverte, Chapter 7. Assets: $28,558, Liabilities: $79,754.

Eugene Brian and Wendy Lea Wills, Chapter 7. Assets: $193,343, Liabilities: $454,839.

Jeremy Emmanuel Maynard, Williamson, Chapter 13. Assets: $109,251, Liabilities: $162,516.

Barbara Ann Colagrosso, Montgomery, Chapter 13. Assets: $69,010, Liabilities: $130,565.

Audie Edward and Stephanie Lynell Blankenship, Hanover, Chapter 13. Assets: $0, Liabilities: $120,677.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, March 15, 2020

Bush, Katherine - 4 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Cantley, Claryce - 2 p.m., Carte Cemetery, Coopers Creek.

Cottrell, Karen - 2 p.m., Arnoldsburg Community Park.

Lively, David - 1 p.m., Rich Creek Cemetery, Jodie.

Moore, Barbara - 1 p.m., Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton.

Stutler, Denzil - 2 p.m., New Life Southern Baptist Church, Cowen.