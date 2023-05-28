Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between May 15-19, 2023:
West Virginia Land Investments (Grantor) Hodges, Alec R. (Grantee): LT 7 BK 7 Dunbar – $82,500
Champion Investment Properties (Grantor) Roberts, Sarah & Roberts, Fred A. III (Grantees): 3 parcels Elk Dist LT 1-P Copenhaver Summer Home Pl Elk – $190,000
Marion Enterprises LLC (Grantor) Brown Resource Group LLC (Grantee): LT 9 Four Oaks Sub Union – $200,000
Payne, Michael D, Smith, Susan L & Payne, Shirley A.-By AIF (Grantors) Shell, Eden A. (Grantee): LT1-P BK Town of Chesapeake & LT 2-P BK Town of Chesapeake – $89,000
McCowen, Karlene R. (Grantor) Silver Sky Properties LLC (Grantee): LT 3 Shadow Hills Sec 3 Loudon – $220,000
Jones, Steven D. & Jones, Kathy D. (Grantors) Shaffer, Bryan D. & Shaffer, Andrea E. (Grantees): LT 17 BK 156 Kanawha City & LT 18 BK 156 Kanawha City – $278,000
Popcorn Properties LLC (Grantor) Niedbalski, Megan N. & Niedbalski, Myles A. (Grantee): Parcel Davis CK Loudon Dist – $104,5000
Nary, David A & Nary, Rita M. (Grantors) Nary, David A. Jr & Nary, Tina M. (Grantees): Parcel Left Hand FK Potato Ck Elk Dist – $90,000
Rivera Rentals LLC (Grantor) Rowsey, Sydney G. & Rowsey, Joanna D. (Grantees): Parcel C Dutch Hollow Creek Union Dist. – $88,000
Auber, Trevor D. & Auber, Haley (Grantors) Selbe, Barry C. & Selbe, Terri L. (Grantee): LT 9 BK D L C Massey adn to Marmet & LT 10 BK D L C Massey adn to Marmet – $77,340
Means, Rosella & Midkiff, Sheila (Grantors) Balser, Kaleb E. & O’Brian, Megan L. (Grantees): LT 16 BK E North St. Albans Nitro – $145,000
Calvert, Jeremy L (Grantor) Dixon, Zachary W & Dixon, Shella G. (Grantees): LT 7 Meadow Brooke Hills Elk – $ 427,000
Browning, Jackie (Grantor) Ghareeb Enterprises Inc. (Grantee): LT 1 BK 3 Dunbar & LT 2 BK 3 Dunbar – $150,000
Seacrist, William T. (Grantor) Swift, Zachary & Wolf, Megan (Grantees): LT 54 Sun Valley adn to St. Albans Jefferson – $202,000
Spradling, Larry M. (Grantor) Embry, David L. & Embry, Gwen E. (Grantees): Parcel Pocatalico Poca Dist. – $206,600
Goodykoontz, John G. & Goodykoontz, Beth R. (Grantors) Beckman, John F. & Beckman, Lindsey M. (Grantees): LT 58 Loudon View Heights adn Chas. So. Anx. – $354,000
MacCallum, Matthew J. (Grantor) Phillips, David L. & Phillips, Deborah S. (Grantees): LT 24 Fairfax Ests Sec. B Loudon – $505,000
Henline, Daniel G. (Grantor) Loy, Ashli R. (Grantee): LT 42-P Edgewood Acres Sec 2 Chas. North, LT 147 Edgewood Acres Sec 2 Chas. North & LT 148 Edgewood Acres Sec 2 Chas. North – $118,000
Pauley, Patricia & Tyler, Yeuell (Grantors) Hodges, Sarah D. (Grantee): LT F Villa Pike TNHS Union – $120,000
Panger, Michael R. & Panger, Joan (Grantors) Kelsch, Nicholas & Kelsch, Amanda (Grantees): LT 31 Whispering Woods Sun 3 Loudon – $639,000
Williams, Walter R. Jr. (Grantor) Tirotta, Joseph & Tirotta, Donna (Grantees): LT 1 Candlewick Est Union – $180,000
Schuda, Christopher T. (Grantor) Shuda-Murphy, Tara A. (Grantee): 2 parcels Kanawha Two Mile Ck Union Dist. – $240,000
Pauley, Vannil G, Pauley, Carolyn & Newhouse, Lois P. (Grantors) Wengerd, Alvin & Wengerd, Erma (Grantees): Parcel Camp CK Poca Dist. – $100,000
Celtic Investment Trust LLC (Grantor) Squeaky Clean LLC (Grantee): 2 Parcels St. Albans LT1 D W Crawford adn St. Albans, LT 2 D W Crawford adn St. Albans, LT 3 D W Crawford adn St. Albans, LT 4 D W Crawford adn St. Albans, LT 7-P D W Crawford adn St. Albans & LT 8-P D W Crawford adn St. Albans – $950,000
Casebolt David, Cambell, Debra & Stoner, Mackenzie (Grantors) Wolf, Clara D. (Grantee): LT 17 BK J North Side Dev Co Sub Nitro & LT 18 BK J North Side Dev Co Sub Nitro – $137,500
Fowler, Russell A, Fowler, Wallace R & Fowler, Darrell W. (Grantors) Walton, Robert & Belcher, Krista (Grantees): Parcel Kan Two Mile Creek Chas North – $205,000
2h Holdings LLC (Grantor) Ramella, Kenneth (Grantee): LT 90 Forest Hills Adn Sec 3 Loudon – $148,000
Witters, Keith D, & Witters, Sherry E. (Grantors) O’Hare, Daniel & O’Hare, Jamie (Grantees): Parcel Chas N So. Annx Dist. LT 6 Grassy Meadows Sub Sec. 1 Chas. So Anx. – $285,500
Lovejoy, Gregory N. (Grantor) Swarthmore Capital LLC. (Grantee): LT 1 BK C Weimer adn to St. Albans Jefferson LT 2 – $80,000
Trademark holdings LLC (Grantor) Martin, Kenneth O. & Nickerson, Sarah C. (Grantees): LT 144 MT Vernon Park adn St. Albans LT 145-P – $110,000
Trademark Holdings LLC (Grantor) Martin, Kenneth, O & Nickerson, Sarah C. (Grantee)s: LT 126 BK P Dunbar – $85,000
DeAnthony, John M Jr. & Shirkey, Kimberly A. (Grantors) Duncan, Harry E. Jr. (Grantee): LT 14 Southpointe Village Phase II Chas. So. Anx. & LT 14-A Southpointe Village Phase II Chas. So. Anx. – $400,000
Newell, Joslyn R. & Newell, Seth C. (Grantors) Evans, Eric (Grantee): LT 15 J C Hambrick Sub Union – $143,000
Chippett, Simon & Chippett, Elizabeth A. (Grantors) Barth, Sarah A. (Grantee): LT 107 Maple Terrace Condo Chas. East – $225,000
Kilgore, Joshua L. (Grantor) Griffith, Savannah (Grantee): Parcel Cross Lanes Unin Dist. – $160,000
Mau, Meylin & Alaraj, Baraa (Grantors) Westerman, Shannon M. (Grantee): Parcel 18th Ward. – $115,000
AM Investments LLC (Grantor) Hicks, Safiya Q. (Grantee): LT 1 Brookside Village Sub Sec. VI Union & LT 2 Brookside Village Sub Sec. VI Union – $160,000
Hopper, David L. (Grantor) Ross, Melissa & Ross, James II (Grantees): LT 5-P T M Tomlinson Resub 15th Ward, LT 6-P T M Tomlinson Resub 15th Ward & LT 7-P T M Tomlinson Resub 15th Ward – $120,000
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between May 15-19, 2023:
Larry August O’Dell to Naomi Joyce Nichols
Toni Lynn Singleton-Sears to Tracy Allison Anderson
Glen Ray Hates III to Alyson Paige Sheppard
Jason Scott Gibson to Patton Marie Underwood
Genova Thomas Spencer to Angela Elizabeth Straughter
Ryan Jordan Mallory to Brianna Paige Given
Donald Wayne Jarrett to Keisha Delin Peoples
Stephen Lynn Neese Jr. to Linday Makay Mullins
Mark Clayton Thomas to Sarah Elizabeth Meester
Justin Hayes Harding to Makayla Brooke Harris
Ravi Viradia to Arushi Sharma
Joseph Mathew Lambert to Susan Khalid Baqer
Joseph Allen Vance Jr. to Stacey Renee Topping
Anthony Neil Kidd to Sandy Jo Cornell
Michael Kevin Pritt Sr. to Virginia Ellen Hutchingson
Dylan Scott Carpenter to Emily Wynn McClain
Justin Nathanial Watts to Brooklyn Jaye Harper
Nathaniel Williams Jr. to Emily Jane Auge
Noah Alexander Bolton to Summer Dawn Payne
Harless Vincent Baily Jr. to Enocha Marie Bailey
Devonte Maurice Lane to Kayla Marie Young
Cody Allen Champlin to Nautica Sky Cohenour
