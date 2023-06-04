Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between May 22-26, 2023:
Burdette & Associates LLC (Grantor) Pauley, Patricia J. (Grantee): LT 4 Rock Lake Village Sec. 5 So. Chas. – $139,900
Willetts, Joshua D. & Willetts, Katherine N. (Grantors) Harrah, Lena G. (Grantee): Parcel Armors CK Union Dist. LT 6A Howard S. Smith Sub. Nitro – $217,000
Harbet, Jessica L. (Grantor) Burdette, Emily (Grantee): LT 38-P Huntsville adn Kanawha County – $125,000
Cross, Renee A. (Grantor) McCallister, Sean C. & McCallister, Bailey L. (Grantees): LT 1 Better Homes Sub Dunbar. – $150,250
Canterbury, Darlena M C. & Igo, Jane L-Exec. (Grantors) Kistler, Elizabeth J. & Kistler, Ryan S. (Grantees): 2 Parcels Snow Hill Hollow Malden Dist. – $100,000
Fleming, Paul D. (Grantor) Thomas, Mark J. (Grantee): LT 23 BK 80 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 24 BK 80 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $200,000
Stevens, Robert D. & Stevens, Vicki V. (Grantors) Sheppard, Andrew B. & Sheppard, Amy E. (Grantees): LT 56 Southern Woods Sub Phase 2 Jefferson – $549,500
McCullough, Cynthia M. R -Exec (Grantor) Liu, Albert (Grantee): Parcel St. Chas. East Dist. – $203,000
Stevens, Beverly D. & Mills, Joseph M. (Grantors) Saltzman, James (Grantee): LT 49 BK H Holley Blvd adn St. Albans Jefferson & LT 50 BK H Holley Blvd adn St. Albans Jefferson – $135,000
Abbott, Bill & Abbott, Patricia (Grantors) Thomas, Hunter & Lanham, Selena (Grantees): LT 7-P Sunrise adn Poca – $150,000
Pore, Renate E. (Grantor) O’Conner, Sara E. & O’ Conner, Jean (Grantees): LT 23-P BK 25 South Charleston Improvement 15th Ward – $250,000
Hanna, Emily (Grantor) Fauver, Jamie A. (Grantee): LT 281-A BK Q Goffs Resub Edgewood Chas. West. – $141,000
Twohig, Patrick J. & Twohig, Jessica (Grantors) Kinney, Traci (Grantee): Parcel ChasN Kanawha Co. – $197,000
Moore, Lewis A. II, & Moore, Erika N (Grantors) McDaniel, Olivia May & McDaniel, Caleb M. (Grantees): LT 1 Katie Lane sub Union – $79,500
Blaylock, Trudi G. & Blaylock, Stanley K. (Grantors) Robinson, Christy A. & Satterfield, Archie H. Jr. (Grantees): Parcel ChasN Kanawha Co – $305,000
Terwilliger, Fred & Terwilliger, Anne (Grantors) Duston, Adam M. (Grantee): LT 34 Third upper falls Sub Washington, LT 35 Third upper falls Sub Washington, LT 36 Third upper falls Sub Washington, LT 83 Third upper falls Sub Washington & LT 84 Third upper falls Sub Washington – $125,000
Lucas, Eric A. (Grantor) Beach, Misti (Grantee): LT 4 Banks Terrace Jefferson & LT 9-P Banks Terrace Jefferson – $93,000
Dew, Judith A -by AIF & Bergmeyer, Cynthia A D-Aif (Grantors) McGuire, Teri & Barnes, Linda L. (Grantees): LT 19 BK D Savage adn to Belle Malden, LT 20 BK D Savage adn to Belle Malden & LT 21 BK D Savage adn to Belle Malden – $125,000
Long, James & Long, Sarah (Grantors) Capito, Katherine B. (Grantee): Parcel Loudon Dist. – $448,500
Estep, Amelia & Foster, Keith (Grantors) Cook, Dalton (Grantee): LT 56 Elmhaven Ests Sec. 1-A Union – $183,000
Brewer, Linnie (Grantor) Browning, Mary J. (Grantee): Parcel Pinch Elk Dist. – $120,000
Scott, James A Sr. & Scott, Gerald A. (Grantors) Pritt, Garyn A & Scott, Journey (Grantees): LT 5 Hansford Sec. 2 Cabin Creek & LT 6 Hansford Sec. 2 Cabin Creek – $100,000
BRS Properties Inc. (Grantor) Retreat 601 LLC (Grantee): Parcel Kanawha County – $225,000
Maser, John A. & Phelan, Catherine A. (Grantors) Keenan, Robert L. & Keenan, Sonya R. (Grantees): Sundry Parcels Cedar Grove – $225,000
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. (Grantor) Reeves, Makenna B. & Paynter, William M. (Grantee): LT 4-P Nelson & LT 5 Nelson Kincaid adn St. Albans – $125,000
Burrus, Maigreade & Lunsford, David (Grantors) Plata, Andrew M. & Plata, Jeanene C. (Grantees): LT 3 South Hills Chas. So Anx. – $300,000
Asquith, Andrew & Asquith, Jennifer (Grantors) Meadows, Garrett (Grantee): Parcel Nitro Dist. – $120,000
Carrier, James B. (Grantor) Moss, Elizabeth D. & Moss, Richard A. II (Grantees): LT E River Lake Ests Jefferson – $279,000
McClain, William, McClain, Gary & McClain, Nancy N. (Grantors) Brown, Fannie L. (Grantee): LT 7 Briar Hills Est Sec. 1 Union – $200,000
Terra Abstract Trustee West Virginia, Inc. Trustee., & Mullins, Harry-by Clerk (Grantors) Carrington Mortgage Service (Grantee): Parcel Cabin Creek – $169,000
Terra Abstract Trustee West Virginia, Inc. Trustee., & Willis, Sandra-by Clerk (Grantors) Carrington Mortgage Service (Grantee): LT 6 BK 3 Hunters Ridge Condo Phase 1 Loudon – $134,000
Coleman, Paul, Coleman, Paula & Ashley, Imogene (Grantors) Salvation Army (Grantee): Parcel White adn to Crede Elk Dist. LT 9 White to Crede Elk – $255,000
Skaff, Mary L. (Grantor) Besame Real Estate LLC (Grantee): LT 10 BK C South Ruffner Park Kanawha Co. – $167,000
Spiegel, Richard M. & Young, Wendy D. (Grantors) McCown, Lawrence (Grantee): LT 10 Castle Gate South Sun Chas. So Anx. – $105,000
Sigmon, Mark A. & Nomar, George M. (Grantors) Bailey, Kenneth S. (Grantee): LT 280-P BK Q R G Hubbard Resub Chas. West. – $129,900
Saunders, John W. Jr., Allport, Sandra K. & Parsley, Kathi (Grantors) Samples, Tammy S. (Grantee): LT 32-P BK S Allen adn Chas. West, LT 33-P BK S Allen adn Chas. West & LT 34 BK S Allen adn Chas. West – $234,900
Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between May 22-26, 2023:
Charlie Wayne Reed to Brenda Gay Reed
Codie Allen Cronisner to Tiffany Joylynn Caldwell
Braden Leon Harrah to Sarah Elizabeth Fields
Matthew Wayne McCormick to Erika Esparaza Resendiz
Brett Lee Lambert to Caitlin Nicole Bradshaw
Zachery Preston Namey to Emmalyse Ann Neill
Gary Dean Owens Jr. to Mia Grace Addesa
Jonathan Thomas Burnside to Emily Ann Morton
Paul Travis Carpenter to Danielle Marie Davis
Cody Brian Bonnett to Sydney Nicole Legg
Jeffrey Michael Barnes to Geordan Anne Mullins
Zachary David Uzzel to Amanda Michelle Malnikoff
Tyler Michael Kelly to Casey Michelle Huffman
Kenneth Duane Hartwell to Laura Elizabeth Blevins
David Edward Carte to Alexis Anastasia Jane Hudy
Phillip John McDonough to Carrie Lynn Mooney
Craig Steven Tyler to Ammie Dawn Stewart
Tyler James Adkins to Tabitha Marie Browning
Anthony Blaine Bell to Teresa Ann Skeenes
Jonathan David Brooks to Mckenzie Renee Counts
Thomas Lamont Drew to Latasha Melody Goff
Mark Richard Cain to Angela Dawn Miller
Omar Mohamed Younis to Elizabeth Ann McCoy
Alexander Isaac Young to Dakota Cheyanne Kimble
