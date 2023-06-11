Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between May 30 to June 2, 2023:
Robinson, Jacqueline L., Johnson, Amy L. & Robinson, Rowen A. (Grantors) Hughart, Michael J. (Grantee): LT 4-P J H Robinson EST Jefferson — $120,000
Van Hoff, Rose C. (Grantor) Hawkins, Charles A. (Grantee): LT B-115 BK 2 Terrace Park East Condo Chas. East. — $77,500
Ille, Ileana A. (Grantor) Sanson, Luke D. (Grantee): LT 196-P Bon Air adn Chas. West, LT 197-P Bon Air adn Chas. West, & LT 198-P Bon Air adn Chas. West — $163,000
Briggs, Jobett & Cunnings, John T. (Grantors) Appler, Garry (Grantee): LT 13 BK 107 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 14 BK 107 Kanawha City Kanawha City — $227,500
Hensley, Deborah S. (Grantor) Hughes, Kaitlyn & Hughes, Andrew (Grantees): LT 19 Eastern Gas & Fuel Association, Sec. 2 Pratt — $185,000
Sampson, Tawney N. & Norton, Mary K. (Grantors) Dickens, Joshua A. (Grantee): LT 45 Sugar Drive Acres Chas. North. — $105,000
Richards, Deana (Grantor) Dominguez, John & Dominguez, Holly (Grantees): Parcel Union Dist. — $165.000
Moore, Michael D. & Moore, Tonja F. (Grantors) Ross, Darrell (Grantee): LT 8 Arborland Acres Sec. 1 Jefferson — $145,000
H & B Properties LLC (Grantor) Luke, Dario R. & Waters, Crystal G. (Grantees): Parcel So Dist. — $134,000
Shahrokh, Fereidoon & Shahrokh, Soosan (Grantors) Armstrong, Jenelle (Grantee): LT 58 BK 17 Hunters ridge Condo Phase II Loudon — $125,000
People, Clinton & People, Georgia A. (Grantors) Hairston, Tyrone (Grantee): LT 4 Cart Sub Chas. East & LT 5 Cart Sub Chas. East — $90,000
Johnson, Jennifer M. (Grantor) McCormick-Roy, Thoma (Grantee): LT 31 BK 139 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 32 BK 139 Kanawha City Kanawha City — $177,000
Markham, Tyler & Markham, Molli (Grantors) Davis, Steven C. & Westfall, Sierra B. (Grantees): LT 5 Foxfire Sub Loudon — $350,000
TMB-CMS Mortuary Service LLC (Grantor) Tinnel Family Rentals LLC (Grantee): Parcel ChasN West Dist. LT 1-P BK M Glen Elk adn Chas West & LT 2-P BK M Glen Elk adn Chas West — $157,256
Morrison, Morgan & Marsh, Cortney (Grantors) NDK LLC (Grantee): Parcel 15th Ward Dist. — $216,040
Putnam Property Management (Grantor) Ancell, Blake & Ancell, Karissa (Grantees): LT 120 St Patricks Circle Sec. 5 Union — $124,900
Zavareei, Annette M-by AiF & Zavareei, Hassan A-AiF (Grantors) Ramsier, Jeremy & Houston, Rachel (Grantees): LT 76 Fort Hill Loudon & LT 77-P Fort Hill Loudon — $282,000
Lyles, Theodore M. & Lyles, Carl L. (Grantors) Boxley-Jones, Annesheia S. (Grantee): LT 14 Shaw Ests Chas. West — $85,000
Kingery, Lana D. (Grantor) Kemper, Carrie A. (Grantee): LT 13 Sattes Sec. Nitro — $105,000
Boyd, Michael, Cobb, Melanie & Seacrist, Janice (Grantors) Goodwin, Dorothy (Grantee): LT 16 Lens Creek resub Loudon — $82,460
Wentz, Kimberly (Grantor) Thompson, Christopher M. & Thompson, Amy R. (Grantee): LT 6 Cross Creek Sec. 1 Cabin Creek — $275,000
Havaei, Roxana (Grantor) Kessell, Christine & Kessell, Charles (Grantees): LT 108 Rolling Hills Sec. 8 Chas. So Anx. — $335,000
Beatty, Debra (Grantor) Santer, Allison R. Rohrbaugh, Tyler (Grantees): LT 10 BK Higginbotham Hill Rlty Co Re Chas & LT 11-P BK Higginbotham Hill Rlty Co Re Chas. — $256,000
Harris, Howard (Grantor) Curry, James C. IV (Grantee): LT 4 Pratt Sec. 10 Pratt — $122,000
Greene, Carole F-Est & Greene, John S.- Exec. (Grantors) Ridener, Lindsey W. & Ridener, Eddie Jr. (Grantees): LT 184 Rolling Hills Sub Sec. 12 Chas. So. Anx. — $347,000
Snyder, Dale S. (Grantor) Freeman, Frances S. (Grantee): LT 31 Brittany Woods Sub Union — $349,900
Thompson, Christopher M. & Thompson, Amy R. (Grantors) Cooper Thomas A. II & Cooper, Hannah L. (Grantees): LT 1 R L Stowers Land Malden & LT 1A — $210,000
A&M Properties and Investments LLC & Montari Properties LLC. (Grantors) Mahakalanda, Shyama J. (Grantee): LT 28 Degruyter adn Kanawha County — $250,000
Dean, Adam M. (Grantor) Chance, Diana & Chance, Douglas (Grantees): LT B-1 Hamlet Townhouses Chas. So. Anx. — $90,000
Kingry, Michael J. (Grantor) Stair, Evan & Stair, Kelly (Grantees): Parcel Pinch Elk Dist. — $285,000
1223 Washington Street East LLC (Grantor) Charleston Area Medical Center Inc. (Grantor) 2 Parcels ChasN East Dist. — $800,000
Anderson, Orpha F. (Grantor) Young, Martha (Grantee): LT 4A Flatwoods Sub Elk — $190,000
Miller, Dennis & Miller, Barbara L. (Grantors) Knuckles, Gary W. (Grantee): LT 204 Floradale Villas Union — $230,000
Coleman, Cody P. & Coleman, Sarah (Grantors) Schlenker, Rhonda J. & Burr, Daniel W. (Grantees): 3 Parcels Big Sandy Dist. LT 14 – LT 20 Woodland Heights adn Sec. 1 Clendenin — $240,000
Stolman, Jonathon (Grantor) Cook, Desiree & Soto, Delvis R. T (Grantees): Parcel Kanawha Two Mile Ck Kan Co. — $85,000
Combs, Jeffrey & Combs, Kelly M. (Grantor) Canales, Claudia G. & Anderson, Nathaniel (Grantees): LT 4 Flintlock Sub Loudon — $429,900
Rossi, Charity L. (Grantor) Shuman, David L Jr. & Shuman, Kathryn R. (Grantees): LT 6 Fairfax Ests Sec. A Chas So Anx. — $420,000
Lanham, Jacob B. (Grantor) Wartes, Brandy & Higginbottham, Dana (Grantees): LT 4 BK A Flatwoods Farms Union — $145,000
Green, Austin (Grantor) Walker, Vern E. & Nee, Amy (Grantees): LT 1 James Park Loudon — $289,900
Jones, Stonie C. & Jones, Joyce A. (Grantors) Lucas, Tony E. & Lucas, Lynette S. (Grantees): Parcel Five Mile FK Coopers Ck Elk Dist. — $150,000
Jaggie, Dylan M & Jaggie, Darcian J. (Grantors) Frampton, Noah & Frampton, Shelby J. (Grantees): LT 19 Lynn Oaks Sub Sec Union — $224,000
Clendenin, Joey R. & Clendenin, Cathy L. (Grantors) Petry Katy, & Petry, Benjamin J. (Grantees): LT 25 Stone Acres Sub Sec. 3 Malden & LT 26 Stone Acres Sub Sec. 3 Malden — $90,000
Freedom Mortgage Corp. (Grantor) Barlow, Jacob (Grantee): Parcel Rocky FK Union Dist. — $81,000
Farmer, Brooks H. (Grantor) Patterson, Sarah P. (Grantee): LT D Loudon Place Condo Chas. So. Anx. — $179,500
Green Valley Properties INC. (Grantor) Crawford, Todd & Crawford, Mavi (Grantees): Parcel Union Dist. — $225,000
Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between May 30-June 2, 2023:
May 30 Andrew Romy Comer to Abagail Grace Sharp
Kanak Lalit Gaikwad to Jaswinder Kaur Rathore
Aaron Paul Parsons to Julianne Eliza Godwin
Ethan Tyler Barker to Whitney Lanae Fincham
Frank Earl Jordan to Christy Lee Rhyne
Wayne Allen Richards to Candace Lynn Kirk
Elwood Wells Harris to Amber Dawn Hunter
Benjamin Alan Adkins to Eugene David Rice III
James Leonard Foster to Crystal Dawn Green
Ryan Paul Thomas to Kali Madison Scott
Alexander Harley Cole to Toni Marie Davis
Dillon Allen Williams to Elizabeth Rose Burke
Taj Armond Martin to Natalie Nicole Terry
Benjamin Lee Reynolds to Aleah Sue Detamore
Gary Keith Peyton to Juliana Pasumbal Egua
Zacchary Tyler Smith to Destinee Paige Hall
Dewight Shawn Haynes to Anna Marie Osborne
Conrad Emerson Deel to Susam Lynn Hall
Jeffery Scott Miller to Thelma Lou Cook
Corey Dewayne Parsons to Kate Renee McClelland
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive