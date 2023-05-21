Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between May 8-12, 2023:
O’Malley, George V. Jr. Admin & O’Malley, Carolyn (Grantors) Ingram, Patrick A. & Ingram, Pamela (Grantees): LT 10 A Hansford resub Cabin Creek & LT 11 A Hansford resub Cabin Creek — $110,000
Hensley, Bruce & Hensley, Chelsy M. (Grantors) Taylor, Lisa K & Robinson, Brenda K. (Grantees): Parcel Poca Dist, — $107,000
Twelve O Six Virginia Inc. (Grantor) PS Holdings LLC (Grantee): 2 Parcels Chas. Kan Co. — $325,000
McCutcheon, Jean M. (Grantor) Yerardi, Jason & Yerardi, Kathleen (Grantees): 4 Parcels Poca Dist. — $280,000
Schott, Teresa C. (Grantor) Casto, Amy (Grantee): LT 5 BK N Levi adn Malden — $112,000
McMichen, Mary E. & McMichen, Jeffery H. (Grantors) McMichen, Jeffery (Grantee): LT 25 BK G Chesapeake Loudon — $104,900
Bennett, Linda S-TR & Jack C. Bennett Family Trust (Grantors) Odell, Joshua D. (Grantee): LT 106 East Kanawha Ests Kanawha County — $279,000
Parsons, David (Grantor) Ross, Haley N. (Grantee): LT 148 Marlaing adn to St. Albans Jefferson — $95,000
Ellis, Toni F-TR & Toni Frances Ellis Revocable Trust (Grantors) Stover, Alexander (Grantee): LT 202 Imperial Towers Condo Kanawha City — $79,900
Bland, Ronnie (Grantor) Brewer, Gabriel K. (Grantee): LT 3 Love adn St. Albans — $118,050
Cunningham, Fallon R. FKA Goff, Fallon (Grantors) Bland, Ronnie (Grantee): LT 2 Greenbrier Hills Sub Union — $185,000
Murphy, Brandon (Grantor) Bhula, Dean (Grantee): LT 205 Riverview Terrace Chas. East — $165,000
LeClear, Myra L. & nka Roma, Myra (Grantor) Larson, Keri D. (Grantee): Parcel Washington Dist. — $136,900
Kirby, Jennifer D fka Tiano, Jennifer D. (Grantor) Parks, Tegan & McCuch, Steven G. (Grantees): LT 36 Emerald Heights Sec. 3 Chas. So. Anx. — $290,500
Holcomb, Samuel E. (Grantor) Pleva, Lisa (Grantee): LT P Piatt adn to Belle Malden. — $120,000
Casto, Robert A. & Casto, Jennifer (Grantors) Riggs, Casey (Grantee): 2 Parcels Barren CK Big Sany Dist. — $90,000
Felt, Amber & Felt, Geoffrey (Grantors) Dill, Travis (Grantee): LT 28 E-4 South Charleston So. Chas. & LT 29 BK E-4 South Charleston So. Chas. — $83,500
Layne, Courtney D. (Grantor) Stansell, Morgan (Grantee): LT 1 Martin Prop Union — $168,500
Matthews, Marjorie R. -Succ CO TR & Marjorie Rippetoe Revocable Livable Trust (Grantors) Bruner Land Company (Grantee): 4 Parcels Elk dist. — $390,000
Smolder, Christopher G & Smolder, Kari L. (Grantors) Kinser, Britany M. & Thomas, Cody W. (Grantees): LT 8 Floyd M Conner Sub Elk — $155,000
Hudson-Rider, Claudette L. (Grantor) Piercy, Brian & Piercy, Christina J. (Grantees): LT 105 Maple Terrace Condo East. — $268,000
Eagle, John E & Milam, Kevin G. (Grantors) Smith & Smith Inc. (Grantee): Parcel ChasN North Dist. — $200,000
Davis, Brandon T & Davis, Anna (Grantors) Fuller, Matthew S. & Frantz, Mary (Grantees): Parcel Rock Fork CK Union Dist. — $250,000
Building Appalachia Homes LLC. (Grantor) Young, Ronald S. (Grantee): LT 27 Fairview Sub Union — $87,500
Stephenson, Scott A, Curry, Lindsay aka Stephenson (Grantors) Element Federal Credit Union (Grantee): Parcel South ChasN. — $124,259
Epperly, Paul D & Epperly, Karen B. (Grantor) Fleshman, Jennifer B. (Grantee): LT 3 L C Massey adn Resub So. Chas. — $150,000
Warwick, Warren H. Jr. & Warwick, Patricia C. (Grantors) Potesta, Peter S & Potesta, Abby E. (Grantee): 3 Parcels Union Dist. — $195,000
SAK Properties LLC (Grantor) Building Appalachia LLC. (Grantee): Parcel ChasN 15th Ward — $96,500
Owens, Deanna-Exec & Williams, Patricia K-est. (Grantor) Peyton, Gary K. Jr. (Grantee): LT 35-P LC Massey adn to Belle Belle & LT 36 LC Massey adn to Belle Belle — $132,000
P and A LLC (Grantor) Perry, Zackary (Grantee): LT 10 Woodbridge Sub Sec. 3 Chas. North — $198,000
Tenney, Jacob A & Tenney, Rebekah J. (Grantors) Bird, Hannah B. (Grantee): Parcel Oakwood Road ChasN — $219,900
Hackney, Ashley M. (Grantor) Davis, Stacey & Davis, Michael (Grantees): LT 1-P Clear View HGTS addn Sec. 1 Poca & LT 5 Laurel Meadows Sec. 7 Poca — $170,000
Phalen, Charles JR-Admn, Wheeler, Mafalda-Est, & Travis H. Jr. (Grantors) Haffar, Bassam (Grantee): LT 2 & LT 3 Vorholt addn to Fern Bank Chas. So Anx. — $90,000
Gonzalez-Ruiz, Elio M. & Gonzalez, Olga B V. (Grantors) Jones, Jason & Jones, Jindalay H. (Grantees): LT 119 Floradale Villa Union — $219,622
Wright, William D. (Grantor) Wolfe, Resa E. (Grantee): LT 16 Castle Gate-South Sub Loudon — $127,000
Green, Derrick R & Green, Chasse C. (Grantors) Webb, Michael & Webb, Hope (Grantees): LT 9-P BK 84 Kanawha City Kanawha City, LT 10 BK 84 Kanawha City Kanawha City, LT 11 BK 84 Kanawha City Kanawha City, LT 12 BK 84 Kanawha City Kanawha City, & LT 13-P BK 84 Kanawha City Kanawha City — $455,000
Freeman, Frances S. (Grantor) Green, Derrick R & Green, Chasse C. (Grantees): LT 16 Fairfax ESTS Sec. A Kanawha City — $705,000
Sizemore, Freddie V. (Grantor) Armstrong Investment Properties (Grantee): LT 129 East View Land Co adn Nitro, LT 130 East View Land Co adn Nitro & LT 131 East View Land Co adn Nitro — $75,000
Thrasher Holdings LLC (Grantor) GB & YM Properties LLC (Grantee): 2 Parcels Kan City — $580,000
Swathmore Capital LLC (Grantor) Hall, Emily P. & Hall, Jeremy D. (Grantees): LT 20 Sunset Knob addn Sec. 4 Chas. So. Anx. — $126,000
Lowe, Susan E. (Grantor) Griffin, Africia L. (Grantee): LT 159 Bon Air addn Chas. West.& 160 Bon Air addn Chas. West. — $115,000
Carper, Judy A. (Grantor) Black, Gavin U K (Grantee): LT 8 Alexa Way Sub Elk & LT 9 Alexa Way Sub Elk — $229,500
Finney, Timothy & Finney, Terry W. (Grantors) Watson, James E. (Grantee): LT R Kanawha City Resub Kanawha City — $125,000
Marriages
People who applied for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between May 8-12, 2023:
Austin Tyler Reed to Casey Ann Wolfe
Tyler Gregory Hickman to Danielle June Cordle
Leroy Matthew Brewton to Robin Lynn Johnston
William Lewis Robinson to Judith Lee Wright
Robert Lee Harper to Velmaa Renae Hartwell
Michael Ryan Showalter to Sarah Elizabeth Chandler
Jared Alexander Phalen to Kristen Nicole Hudnall
Brent Edward Cummings to Ashton Lynn Settle
Joseph Allen Compton Jr. to Treena Christine Sparks
Damon Michael Johnston to Eleni Dimitr Dimitriadis
James Robert Lovejoy to Maria Dawn Parks
Franklin Jerry Huffman to Noelia Concepcion Aleman
Phillips James Bailey to Morgan Shae Braley
Timothy Lewis Edens to Melissa Lynn Wickline
Eric Joseph Webb to Jamie Lynn Vermillion
Grant Russell Wells to Josie Lee Bare
James Allen Grigsby to Amber Nicole Ray
Carlos Joe Stephens to Nettie Ann Karr
Unique Tyrone Washington to Kaleigh Morgan Dameron
Jacob Nathaniel Steakley to Kennedy Jayden Buckley
Lawrence A. Swagger Workman to Sierra Rayne Rockwell
Kelvin Maurice Moody-Linton to Shirley Jean Crouch
Jason Robert Grahn to Mary Jo Sams
Collin Ryan Barker to Katherine Elizabeth Bright
Jason Travis Keefer to Ashley Anne Spurlock
David Lee Pauley Jr. to Amanda Dawn Pauley
Joshua Ryan Dingess to Katie Jo Ellis
Paul Dewayne Tomblin to Zoey Grace Holmes
James Preston Willis II to Stephanie Marann Townsend
Paul William Sharp to Tracy Christine Hall
Brandon Dale Flowers to Brittany Erin Marcum
William Garrett Boardman to Michelle Bleigh
Shawn William Erwin to Rebecca Jean Guy
Addison Thomas Hamilton to Joyce LaVonne Thompson
