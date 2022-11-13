The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2022
Harris, James K. & Deborah A (Grantors) Boner, Earl R. (Grantee): LT 24 Quail Hallow Sub. Sec. 1 Union – $279,500.
JG Properties LLC. (Grantor) H and P E Corp. (Grantee): LT 15 J B Walker adn Chas. West & LT 16 J B Walker adn Chas. West – $290,000
O’Dell, Josha (Grantor) MacDonald, Michael L (Grantee): LT 533-P LC Massey Park adn Montros So. Chas. – $153,000
Dalton, James S.-By AIF & Dalton, Christina-AIF (Grantors) Osbourne, Peggy (Grantee): LT G-1 Dogwood Park Townhouses Union ‑ $175,000.
Dubois, Beth B-TR Paul E Burdette Sr. Family Trust (Grantors) Hagerty, Renee (Grantee): LT 4 BK 10 JB Walker adn Chas. West – $ 118,250.
G&K Properties LLC. (Grantor) WV Home Care of Charleston LLC. (Grantee): LT 14 BK X Dunbar Dunbar & LT 15 BK X Dunbar Dunbar – $205,000
Brenner, Matthew D. (Grantor) Balladreres, Christopher J & Balladreres, Elizabeth A (Grantee): LT B Aarons Dunbar Dist. – $200,000
Blevins, Annde-Mere C (Grantor) Rollins, Marvin D. (Grantee): Parcel Dutch Hollow BR Union Dist. – $220,000
Connery, Fred & Connery, Flora (Grantors) Blevins, AnnDemere C (Grantee): 2 Parcels Jefferson Dist. – $220,000
Fogarty, Patrick W. (Grantor) Cyrus, Randy D. (Grantee): LT 6 River Bend and Sec. 7 Jefferson, LT 7 River Bend and Sec. 7 Jefferson, LT 8 River Bend and Sec. 7 Jefferson, and LT 9 River Bend and Sec. 7 Jefferson – $135,000
Brumley, Michael A & Brumley, Elizabeth W. (Grantors) Frazer, Jason & Frazer, Sarah (Grantees): LT 30 Quail Hollow Sub D Sec. VII Union – $284,000
Arthur, Jayne A G, Grover, Frank M, & Grover, Frank E. Jr. (Grantors) Hoffman, William E Jr. & Hoffman, Erica (Grantees): LT 72 Sattes Sec. 5 Union – $149,900
Page, Rita F (Grantor) Stanley, Brenda L. (Grantee): Parcel 1 Tyler CK Union Dist. – $88,000
Campbell, Anna B-TR & Dana C. Campbell II Irrevocable Trust-By TR (Grantors) Day Investments LLC. (Grantee): Parcel Elk River Elk Dist. – $115,000
Honaker, Jeffery S, Jr. (Grantor) Poland, Jacob (Grantee): LT 3 Anne B Hill Prop Elk – $93,900
Ace LLC (Grantor) Koala Ribs Ventures LLC (Grantee): Parcel & Parcel B ChasN East Dist. – $375,000
Spiegel, Richard M. & Young, Wendy D. (Grantors) Weaver, Russell D. (Grantee): LT 2 BK 1 Oakwood Village Condo Chas. So. Annex – $102,000.
Owens, Bettina A-Exec & West, Avis A-Dec (Grantors) Miller, John A & Miller, Pamela L (Grantees): Parcel St. Albans & LT 4 L P Harvey Sub. St. Albans – $255,000
Miller, John A & Miller, Pamela L (Grantors) Foster, Dylan K & Banks, Kennedy T (Grantees): LT 31-P Sutherland Sub Sec, 2 Jefferson – $217,000
Smith, Sue E. (Grantor) Page, Rita F (Grantee): LT 512 Nitro Reservation Area P Nitro – $98,000
Jividen, Roger (Grantor) Brady, Sean & Deskins, Rachel (Grantees): LT 13 adn to St. Albans St. Albans – $115,000
Sherwood, Deborah J. (Grantor) Whittington, Charlene S. (Grantee): LT 33 Maddy’s Cove TNHS Phase 4 Elk – $228,000
NR Deed LLC. (Grantor) Hite, Michael B & Hite, Pamela B. (Grantees): LT W-P Joel Ruffner EST. Chas East – $177,000
Conklin, Alison P, Morris, Adam R-GDN & Elijah L-By GDN (Grantors) Rycklinski, Karen M. (Grantee): Parcel two Mile CK Union Dist. – $85,000
Grishaber, Charles C. (Grantor) Campbell, Julia B. (Grantee): LT 8 Rock Lake Village Sec. 5 Spring Hill – $134,500
Williams, Cheryl L (Grantor) Roberts, Jeremiah V & Roberts, Samantha (Grantees): LT 10 Walnut Valley Acres ReSub Union – $295,000
Kees, Kelly L. (Grantor) Vickers, Carey Jr. (Grantee): LT 2 Eastern Gas & Fuel Associates Sec. 9 Pratt & LT 14 Pratt Pratt – $112,000
Cart, Daniel (Grantor) Rickard, Heather A. & Stewart, Jeffrey D. (Grantees): LT 428 L C Massey Park adn Montros Loudon – $123,000
Hay, Jonathan J & Humpreys, Natalie A. (Grantors) Stricklen, Mark A. Jr. & Stricklen, Heidi K. (Grantees): LT 25 J L Dooley Corp. Resub Poca – $177,777.00
Hays, Clarence R & Hays, Marta R (Grantors) Willard, Glynn & Willard, Ashley (Grantees): LT 345-P 346 Edgewood HGTS adn Chas. West & LT 346 Edgewood HGTS adn Chas. West – $252,000.
Bettinger, Charles & Kelly fka Knuckles, Kelly (Grantors) Stinson Leigha N. (Grantee): LT 64 Thousand Oaks Sub Sec 1 So. Chas. – $222,500
Coffield, Pamela J (Grantor) Lewis, Kevin & Lewis, Cindy L (Grantee): LT 1 Mountain Shadows Sub Sec. A So. Chas. – $145,000
Pike, Kenneth (Grantor) Fling, John A. (Grantee): LT 17 Weberwood So. Chas. – $189,900
Beilhart, Jesse (Grantor) Darby, Kimberly L. (Grantee): LT 20 La Belle Park adn So. Chas. – $176,000
Michell, Trevalyn (Grantor) Collier, Christopher (Grantee): Parcel Davis Creek Louden Dist. – $160,000
Winkler, Josephine E. fka Gunnoe (Grantor) Servalish, Laura A. (Grantee): LT 175 French adn to Dupont City Malden & LT 176 French adn to Dupont City Malden – 113,200.
Stump, Tyler C. (Grantor) Bateman, Richard C. (Grantee): LT 3 Candlewick Est. Union. – $190,000.
O’Brien, Eileen J-By AIF & McGinnis, Patrick G-AIF (Grantors) HAMCO Limited LLC. (Grantee): Parcel Quail Hollow Sub. Union Dist. – $178,750.00
Moore, Terry A & Moore, Cherlyn E. (Grantors) Jones, Donta & Jones, Nikki (Grantees): LT 8 Dupont Place adn to St. Alban Nitro & LT 9 National Land Company Nitro – $86,000
Burns, Revella F. & Burns, Gary W. (Grantors) Burgess, Falien M. (Grantee): LT 133 L C Massey Sub D Montrose So. Chas. LT 135 L C Massey Sub D Montrose So. Chas., LT 137 L C Massey Sub D Montrose So. Chas., LT 139 L C Massey Sub D Montrose So. Chas. & 141 L C Massey Sub D Montrose So. Chas. – $76,620.
O’Malley, Theodore W. (Grantor) Brady, Daniel (Grantee): LT 3 Grishaber Park adn Montrose So. Chas. & LT 13 Grishaber Park adn Montrose So. Chas. – $170,000
Parkins, Kitty H. fka Palausky (Grantor) Rust and Rehab LLC. (Grantee): LT 36-P Lake Chaweva Union & LT 37 Lake Chaweva Union – $100,000
Stuart, Amanda D nka Kitts, Amanda D. (Grantor) Sater, Harold R. & Sater, Deborah (Grantees): LT 21 BK 130 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 22 BK 130 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $144,000
Jones, David R-AIF & Jones, Deloris S-By AIF (Grantors) Jones, Jeffrey S. & Jones, Pamela J. (Grantees): Parcel Martins BR Union Dist – $126,000
Manning, Ronald W-TR, Ronald and Hazel Manning Family Trust-By TR, Ellison, Amy D. (Grantors) Youngs Restaurant Group LLC. (Grantee): Parcel Morris Creek City of Montgomery Kanawha County – $200,000.
Petercheff, Christen fka Rose, Christen (Grantor) Wells, David A. & Wells, David C. (Grantees): Parcel Ferry BR 15th ward Dist. – $130,000
WV Trustee Service LLC-Sub TR & O’Neill, Ashley N-By Sub TR (Grantor) PHH Mortgage Corp. (Grantee): LT 15 Chestnut Point Sub Phase 1 Jefferson – $89,761.12
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Oct. 31 and Nov. 4, 2022:
Brandon Fredri Carpenter to Brittany Lee Bradley
John Robert Bsharah to Anna Grady Casto
William Osborne Ford to Savannah Dawn Beach
Andrew Alan Osborne to Josephine Ann Tucker
Ryan Andrew McCoy to Hannah Michelle Knell-Warner
Nicholas Andrew Lyons to Caitlyn Sierra Spangler
Zane Campbell Rider to Samantha Vera Cartwright-Lawrence
James Clay McConihay to Jodee Kristin Carpenter
Ross Selby Estep to Mackenzie Noelle Walker
Nancy Jean Dixon to Kristi Brooke Salmons-Ellenberg
Michael Todd Goodwin Jr. to Samantha Jo Bailey
Derek Steven Vance to Ali Elizabeth Wooddell
Divorces
Divorce filings for Kanawha County were not available.