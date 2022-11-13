Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2022

Harris, James K. & Deborah A (Grantors) Boner, Earl R. (Grantee): LT 24 Quail Hallow Sub. Sec. 1 Union – $279,500.

Recommended for you