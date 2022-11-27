Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2022
Pepper, Emma I. & Fredrickson, Amanda B. (Grantors) Fredrickson, Scott & Amanda (Grantee): LT 6 BK 1 Alington Court Neighborhood Chas. E. — $76,000
McNealy, Sandra D. (Grantor) Rogers, Matthew C. (Grantee): LT 66-P BK Walnut Hills Est Sec. 1 St. Albans. — $127,000
Tygrett, Erica-Admn (Grantor) Tygrett, Marion D.-est. (Grantee): LT 2-B Quail Hallow Sub Sec. IV Union. — $82,500
Jia Hao Yuan LLC. (Grantor) LFFK LLC. (Grantee): LT 22 James B Noyes adn Chas. East. — $125,000
Handley, Carolyn (Grantor) Monty, Chase L, & Wyatt, Hannah E. (Grantees): LT 67-P Mt Vernon Park adn. St. Albans, LT 68-P Mt Vernon Park adn. St. Albans. — $135,000.
Napier, Jeffrey W, McFarland, Helen E. nka Reed, Helen. (Grantors) Reed, Casey (Grantee): LT 6 Cross Hills Sub Sec. 2 Union & LT 8 Cross Hills Sub Sec. 2 Union. — $250,000
Turley, James W. aka Turley, James & Turley, Nancy (Grantors) McCallister, Andrew B., McCallister, Lesley M. & Patterson, Warren F. II (Grantees): LT E R L Adkins home Place resub Chas So. Annex & LT F-P R L Adkins Home Place resub Chas. So. Annex — $203,650.
Fix and Flip Processing LLC. (Grantor) Johns, Paula K. & Johns, William Z. (Grantees): LT Ordnance Park Sub St. Albans. — $125,000
Nichols, Charles E & Nichols, Pamela K. (Grantors) Farmer, Misty D. (Grantee): LT 7 Knollwood adn Sub. A Sec. B Elk — $229,000
Mairs-Murphy, Aretta V. (Grantor) Webb, Jimmy F, Webb, Jeffries, Webb, Julie & Webb, Robert. (Grantees): 2 parcels Tuppers Creek Poca Dist. — $103,320
Mullins, Timothy S. & Mullins, Mary C. (Grantors) Fleshman, Robert. (Grantee): Parcel Malden LT 3 Moore Prop Malden. — $120,500.
Hundley, David R. & Hundley, Teresa A. (Grantors) Sears, Rebecca L & Childs, Derek J. (Grantees): Parcel Kan two Mile Creek Union Dist. — $85,000
Elkins, Athelene D.-By AIF & Elkins, Mark D.-AIF (Grantors) Crawford, Brittany A. (Grantee): LT 9 BK A Chandler adn St. Albans & LT 10 BK A Chandler adn St. Albans. — $130,400
St. Louis, Michale & St. Louis, Karen S. (Grantors) Moyer, Timothy S. (Grantee): LT 10 Bridgeview adn So. Chas & LT 11 Bridgeview adn So. Chas. — $180,000
WV Cash Sale LLC. (Grantor) Williams, Shannon E. (Grantee): LT 481 LC Massey Park adn to Montrose
So. Chas. — $145,000
Zubick, Todd A. & Zubrick, Sandra C. (Grantor) Hatfield, Rocky & Kidd, Emily (Grantees): LT 6-P BK 124 Kanawha City Kanawha City, LT 7 BK 124 Kanawha City Kanawha City, & LT 8 BK 124 Kanawha City Kanawha City — $290,000
Bruer, Carl L & Gladine P. (Grantors) Number-1111 Montrose LLC. (Grantee): Parcel So. Chas Dist. — $100,000
Sword, Anthony D. & Sword, Lisa D. (Grantors) Haynes, Jeffrey L. (Grantee): Parcel Poca Dist. — $90,000
Moore, Teresa L-Dec., Hawkinberry, Sue A-Exec., Hawkinberry, Sue Ann, & Hawkinberry, Sean T. (Grantors) Hurd, Tyler, & Hurd, Sarah (Grantees): LT 8 BK G Means adn to Spring Hill, Spring Hill & LT 9 BK G Means adn to Spring Hill, Spring Hill. — $80,000
Meikle, Sybil (Grantor) Green Valley Properties Inc. (Grantee): Parcel Union Dist Flat Woods. — $170,000
Burford, Kenneth L & Buford, David K, & Taylor, Susan M. BS. (Grantors) Scott, Eugenia & Scott, Hersel J. (Grantees): Parcel Union Dist LT 12 LM Skeen Sub. Union. — $172,500.
Pack, Timothy K & Pack, Cheryl A (Grantor) Griffith, Joy H. & Young-Hodge, Tara N. (Grantee): LT-P BK 41 Kanawha City Kanawha City. — $425,000
Thomas, Chasity N. (Grantor) Clark, Hannah J. (Grantee): Parcel Davis Creek Jefferson Dist. — $100,000
Stricklen Realty Inc. (Grantor) Seaberg, Preston & Stull, Lindsey (Grantee): LT 30 Double Eagle Development Loudon — $589,900
QUI-KE LLC. (Grantor) Torres, Tabatha (Grantee): LT 37 Chilton adn to Spring hill Spring Hill & LT 38 Chilton adn to Spring Hill Spring Hill. $123,000
Ambrect, Edward C III & Hill, Heather E. (Grantors) Anderson, William R. & Loehr, Michelle N. (Grantees): LT 110-P Loudon Heights Chas. South Annex. — $389,900.
Maines, Robert A & Maines, Linda E. (Grantors) Reich, Carly (Grantee): LT 2 BK E Belvil Park adn St. Albans. — $85,000
Phelps, Myrtle T. (Grantor) Fewell, Jason N & Fewell, Tyler R. (Grantees): LT 24 BK K Holley adn St. Albans & LT 25 BK K Holley adn St. Albans. — $140,000
Minton, Mary B. (Grantor) Wainscott, Derek C. & May, Tiffany L. (Grantees): LT 4-P Sweet Acres Sub. St. Albans & LT 5 Sweet Acres Sub. St. Albans. — $198,000
Wheatcraft, Barry D, Wheatcraft, David B & Wheatcraft, Lynn N. (Grantors) Kidd, Christopher (Grantee): LT 5 Fernridge adn Elk — $175,000
Jia Hao Yuan LLC. (Grantor) Gallagher, Annie & Springer, Barbara (Grantees): LT 21-P James B Noyes addn. Chas. East. — $95,000
Brogan, Colby M., Brogan, Laura M. & Brogan, Timothy A. (Grantors) Saporito, Richard II & Saporito, Brittany (Grantees): LT 288 Arborland Acres Sec. 2 Jefferson. — $180,500
Richard, Joyce-TR, Molane Family Irrevocable Trust (Grantors) Dwier, Diana (Grantee): LT 26-P BK C Benedict Park adn St. Albans & LT 27-P BK C Benedict Park adn St. Albans. $79,500
Rucker, John E & Rucker, Ina R. (Grantors) Yarborough, Jennifer (Grantee): LT 2 Chestnut Point Sub Jefferson — $180,000
Dooley, Julia A. (Grantor) Wyatt, William K. (Grantee): LT 24-P, LT 25 203 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT26-P 203 Kanawha City Kanawha City — $119,000
Young, Regina (Grantor) McNeal, John & Pederson, Abigail (Grantees): LT 9 Lawrence Russell Estate Malden. — $108,000
Fox, Larry (Grantor) Slate, Melinda S. (Grantee): LT 19 Valley View Est sec. 2 Union — $135,000
Jones, Robert L. & Jones, Marjorie M. (Grantors) Naylor, Eugene T. Jr. & Naylor, Mildred G. (Grantees): LT 12 Maddy’s Cove TNHS Phase one Elk. — $175,000
Webb, Angela K & Thomas, Paul G. (Grantors) McCann, Tina & McCann, Michael L. (Grantees): Parcel Davis Creek Loudon Dist. — $207,000
Marcus, Michael (Grantor) Fields, Connor R, Fields, Kevin D. & Fields, Chantal G C. (Grantees): LT 14 BK Kanawha City Kanawha City — $233,000
Goudy, R. Todd & Goudy, April (Grantors) Saunders, Kolten & Saunders, Marina (Grantee): LT 4 BK 3 Kensington Court TNHS Union — $87,810.
Oxley, Connie H. & Bettinger, Kathy H. (Grantors) Carroll, Karen & Carroll, Jeffery (Grantee): 2 Parcels Coal River Washington Dist. — $125,000
Laurel Valley Capital LLC. (Grantor) Moore, Matthew & Moore, Katie (Grantees): LT Shawnee Acre Union — $137,000
Trademark Investments LLC (Grantor) Berry, Kimberly & Berry, Benjamin J. Jr. (Grantees): Parcel Martins BR Union Dist. — $133,000
Keith, Kellie L. (Grantor) Burke, Penny D. (Grantee): LT 9 Edgewood Hills Sec. C Kanawha County — $167,000
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Nov. 14 and Nov. 18, 2022.
Mateo James Arroyo to Alexis Elizabeth Weimer
Darrell Wayne Haas to Stacy Renee McGhee
Robert Levi Harris to Ashley Nichole McCune
Bradley Joseph Bellamy to Destanie Sierrah Creathers
Alaina Marie Allen to Mara Shane Hissom
Jamison Jon Taylor to Sydney Dalyn Coll
Donald Alexander Morrow to Kimberly Anne Vigneau
Vaughn Paul Griffiths to Shannon Lynn Ford
Jaxson Tristen Browning to Keely Dawn Shafer
Dwayne Edward Conaway Jr. to Ashley Nichole Campbell
Geovany Raul Miranda to Lindsay Ann Toney
Justin Isiah Ward to Chelsea Paige Clark
Brian Allen Conrad to Amma Louise Busse
Nathan Adam Samples to Andrea Marie Jordan
Daniel Ray Middleton to Rea Pamatian Burzon
Brandon Dale Looney to Kaitlyn Christine Gregg
George William Capel to Brittni Riane McQuire
Divorces
Divorce filings for Kanawha County were not available