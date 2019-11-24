On file: Nov. 24, 2019

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Nov. 14 and 21, 2019:
Cadaris Luberta Woods, 36, and Megan Elizabeth Grose, 41, both of South Charleston.
James Stanley Rucker, 54, of Elkview and Virginia Ruth White, 46, of Charleston.
Terry Ellis Fulks, 50, of Dunbar and Sonya Lea Hatfield, 44, of Elkview.
Robert Henry Cox, 61, and Karen Y. Daniels, 60, both of Charleston.
Dennis Arthur Thevenin, 38, and Gena Leann Elliott, 38, both of South Charleston.
John Charles Elliott, 54, and Charlena Gay Fox, 54, both of Charleston.
Wyatt Thomas Cook, 22, of Charleston and Breanna Paige Johnson, 20, of Chesapeake.
Aaron Matthew Putillion, 20, of Elkview and Jada Allison Joseph, 20, of Charleston.
Joseph Edward Kelly Jr., 47, and Tia Renee Reynolds, 40, both of Tad.
Michael Andrew Crumley, 21, and Jessica Renee Meador, 25, both of Charleston.
Darren Ray McGraw, 56, and Sandra Sue Stroup, 63, both of Charleston.
Charlie Lee Hart, 21, of Dry Branch and Katelynn Paige White, 22, of Gallagher.
Jonathan Warren Chism, 34, and Ashley Nicole Casto, 35, both of Ashford.
Justin Alan Wise, 20, and Kara Michele Childers, 20, both of South Charleston.
James Lee Mayhue Jr., 24 and Andriella Nichole Gill, 23, both of Charleston.
Jimmie Lee Mangus III, 39, and Shelly Rena Adkins, 44, both of Charleston.
Jacob James Tellep, 26, and Victoria Marie Hufstedler, 20, both of Charleston.
Lisa Gail Smith, 58, and Diana Elizabeth Daughtry, 54, both of St. Albans.
Ian Tyler Smith, 22, and Vanetta Charlene Morris, 31, both of St. Albans.
David Andrew Rackley, 22, and Landyn Brae Aukland, 19, both of Charleston.
William Foster Wolford Jr., 45, of Dunbar and Kathy Sukanda Null, 48, of Charleston.
Nathaniel Robert Stephens, 20, of Warsaw, Indiana and Hannah Nicole Bartram, 21, of Nitro.
Timothy James Jarrell, 54, and Eliza Jane Stephens, 57, both of Charleston.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Nov. 14 and 21, 2019:
Zachary Roger Milbee, 26, of Poca and Katie Marie Parsons, 32, of Kenna.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Nov. 14 and 21, 2019:
Lisa Marie Johnson Riley from Ronald Delbert Riley
Jesseca Kay Willis from Shelly Ann Willis
Barbara A. Ford from Dewayne B. Ford
Travas Bennett from Suzanne Bennett
Jenna Marie Johnson from Gage Ryan Johnson
Timothy Allen Crouch Jr. from Linda Lovella Crouch
Kevin L. Williams from Heather Dawn Williams
Josalyne Kayla Vanway from Russell Paul Vanway
Tori Rae Burdette from Billy Joe Burdette Jr.
Santina Hill from Douglas Charles Hill
Victoria Lynn Shelton from Alex Lee Thompson
Alissa Dawn Stump from Michael Wayne Stump
Victoria Burdette from Bradlee Burdette
Shane Anthony Hudnall from Summer L. Marchio
Tina L. Davis from Jefferson Davis
Kylan Joy Wilson from Adam Spencer Wilson
Dawn Marie Fields from Donald Allen Fields
Justina Marie Carte from Kevin Tyler Carte
Christina Hilton Townson from Joseph Lovell Townson
Alexander Barrett Camp from Courtney Page Camp
Katrina L. Bennett from Gary Bennett
Alicia Jill Terry from Herbert Lee Shearer
Putnam County divorces were unavailable between Nov. 14 and 21.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Nov. 14 and 21, 2019:
Gregory N. Lovejoy to Melanie K. and Larry A. Faulkner Sr. Lot, Jefferson District, $96,000.
Carita L. Stricker to Rodney D. Bailes and Betty J. Watson. Lot, Charleston, $180,000.
Terry L. Boswell to Joseph L. and Amanda J. Barbagallo. Lot, South Charleston, $125,000.
Donald and Rebecca Lively to Richard A. and Kerrie D. Ellington. Lot, South Charleston, $142,500.
Marjorie Ann Chenoweth to Benjamin M. and Stephanie M. Sullivan. Lots, Malden District, $380,000.
Nicholas Bonnett to Chad W. Burdette. Lot, South Charleston, $140,000.
Jason and Amanda Duffy to Samantha M. Fisher. Lot, Dunbar, $117,500.
Andrea Orvik to Samantha Lynch. Lot, Union District, $220,000.
Barbara Seymour to AM Investments LLC. Lot, South Charleston, $75,000.
Gary Lee and Kathy M. Carney to Duane M. and Sonia Bare. Lot, Union District, $75,000.
Dianna Michelle George to Gayanne M. McGraw. Lot, Union District, $75,000.
Charles T. and Rebecca L. Miller to Tina Workman. Lot, Jefferson District, $250,000.
Howard F. Jr. and Allison M. Yost to Steven B. Wellman Jr. Lot, Poca District, $240,000.
Jason W. and Ashley C. Waybright to Marta Davis and Daniel Bruce MacCallum. Lot, Charleston, $415,000.
Andrea L. Yanov to Roger Lee Fore. Lot, South Charleston, $105,500.
Haddad’s Professional Building LLC to Rodwin S. and Loretta L. Haddad and Zanabli Realty LLC. Lots, South Charleston, $700,000.
River Valley Construction LLC to Zachary Kennedy. Lot, Nitro, $90,000.
David L. and Connie B. Stewart to Alex G. Fitzwater and Lucindia A. Toon. Lot, Loudon District, $215,000.
Karen K. Ashworth to Judith Farmer. Lot, Union District, $185,000.
Conard L. Summerfield to Albert Kevin Cook. Lot, St. Albans, $100,000.
Forrest R. and Jill A. Allen to Gomer Farley and Julie Lejeune. Lot, South Charleston, $249,000.
Lee Ann Patton to Cassey Withrow, Elizabeth Jane Kuhn and Ted Kuhn Jr. Lot, South Charleston, $139,650.
Amanda L. Means to Sheila L. Hanes. Lot, Loudon District, $120,000.
Brittanie Starcher to Adam G. Elmore. Lot, Elk District, $144,500.
Kimberly L. May to Anthony A. and Morgan A. Cornell. Lot, Dunbar, $187,000.
Tracy Roland and Mary Beth Wilson to Teresa McCune. Condominium, Charleston, $115,000.
David Canterbury to Nancy Jo Riley. Lot, Big Sandy District, $178,000.
Joyce E. Trent to Harley D. Hodges. Lot, Dunbar, $105,500.
Roger A. Wolfe to Amy J. Haynie and Walter J. Hatfield. Lot, Dunbar, $85,000.
Rita Mills to Malik E. Baker. Lots, Jefferson District, $94,900.
Richard C. and Teresa G. Nissel to William Morningstar. Lot, Elk District, $215,000.
Janet C. Craig to Janna M. and Jason Petry. Lot, Elk District, $152,500.
Aaron M. and Evelyn E. Walker to Linda Brown Carroll and Charles Walter Dickinson. Lot, Charleston, $210,000.
Angela and Robert Wilmink to James and Linda Marcum. Lot, Union District, $237,000.
Scott M. Clark to Jess D. and Kelli D. Godbey. Lot, Jefferson District, $121,000.
H.B. and Kay Jividen to Bostic & Bostic LLC. Lot, Union District, $80,000.
Dustin Thaxton to Caleb Chase and Lindsey Wilkinson. Lot, Union District, $141,000.
AM Investments LLC to Darren Ramsey. Lot, Union District, $125,000.
Dennis E. Stilwell Jr. to Jackie T. Binion II. Lot, Union District, $134,000.
Paul A. and Jennifer N. Lude to Jacob Lowell Brunty. Lot, Union District, $124,000.
Bridget R. Burdette and Stanley D. Miller to George E. Smith. Lots, Poca District, $99,000.
Garland Thomas II and Andrea G. Haines to Kimberly L. May. Lot, Union District, $150,000.
Billie D. Brisendine to Karyn K. O’Dell. Condominium, Charleston, $78,000.
Roger Jividen to Joseph D. Wolfinbarger. Lot, St. Albans, $80,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Nov. 14 and 21, 2019:
Joseph M. and Karen S. Tyree to William W. Mitchell. Lot, Scott District, $215,000.
Andrea Archer to Nicholas W. and Stephanie A. Bragg. Lot, Hurricane, $145,000.
Casey A. and Michelle Levy to Megan and Michael Peaytt. Lot, Scott District, $140,000.
Neely R. Jr. and Stephanie M. Arthur to Kimberly Cheryl Frasure. Lot, Winfield, $330,000.
Wayne L. and Karen T. Lively to Nealy R. Jr. and Stephanie M. Arthur. Lot, Buffalo, $345,000.
David R. and Allyson L. Pugh to Michelle and Casey Adam Levy. Lot, Scott District, $194,900.
Caliber Home Loans Inc. to Heather M. Miller. Lot, Scott District, $132,000.
Barbara T. Bell and David M. Walker to Jared J. Hudson. Lot, Hurricane, $117,000.
Clifton F. and Margaret L. Dedrickson to Elizabeth Dedrickson. Lot, Curry District, $132,000.
Michael S. and Brandi S. Marcum to Eric S. Cline. Lot, Union District, $214,500.
James A. and Kathleen O’Connor to Undrena D. and Corey Gause. Lot, Scott District, $490,000.
Corey N. Garcia to Brenda Kaye and Ronald Gregory Hayson. Lot, Hurricane, $159,900.
Monroe Cornett and Lori Jones Hicks to Emma J. Ware, Victor T. Ho and Colleen A. Ware. Lot, Scott District, $190,000.
James H. and Toni A. Heady to Christopher W. and Sommer R. Dosier. Lot, Scott District, $445,000.
Franklin A. Pierson Jr. and Ryan M. Pierson to Dennis Adam and Tazma Lynn Criss. Lot, Curry District, $215,000.
Shirley J. Young to Donald R. and Connie S. Carpenter. Lot, Curry District, $155,000.
Karen D. Hyre to Ryan Douglas Brown. Lots, Curry District, $269,000.
Madge A. Dawson to Edith S. Newhouse. Lot, Scott District, $160,000.
Sybil W. Moore to Katherine E. King. Lot, Scott District, $138,000.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Nov, 14 and 21, 2019:
Thomas Campbell Bazzie, Layland, Chapter 7. Assets: $58744, Liabilities: $124,360.
Jeffery Lee Thomas, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $17,902, Liabilities: $19,372.
Donia Ryna Hicks, Williamson, Chapter 7. Assets: $32,000, Liabilities: $197,819.
Ronald James and Diana Lynn Cooper, Dixie, Chapter 7. Assets: $72,330, Liabilities: $189,624.
Shirley Jean Vasiliou, Elkview, Chapter 7. Assets: $61,996, Liabilities: $108,938.
Jacob Aaron and Myrtle Ann Smith, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $62,510, Liabilities: $9,125.
Carrie Niccole Lewis, South Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $114,861, Liabilities: $232,942.
Richard Dwayne and Sandra Sue Sparks, Chapmanville, Chapter 7. Assets: $42,950, Liabilities: $105,374.
Roberta Ann Clark, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $42,439, Liabilities: $30,496.
Linda Elaine Augustine, Seth, Chapter 7. Assets: $160,099, Liabilities: $224,574.
Helen Maria James, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $3,735, Liabilities: $18,527.
Mayberry’s Inc., Winfield, Chapter 7. Assets: $2,000, Liabilities: $800,084.
Tactical Solutions Group LLC, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $0, Liabilities, $459,578.
Technology Management Solutions LLC, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets, $0, Liabilities, $454,350.
Bridget Marie Adkins, Daniels, Chapter 7. Assets: $15,190, Liabilities: $372,423.
Jeffrey Kyle Marshall Elkins, Oceana, Chapter 7. Assets: $95,990, Liabilities: $153,291.
Sylvia Nellie Kennedy, Simon, Chapter 7. Assets: $31,034, Liabilities: $35,152.
Roger William Reed II, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $7,775, Liabilities: $21,607.
Adam Taylor Blethen, Danville, Chapter 7. Assets: $29,854, Liabilities: $86,163.
Travis Anthony and Breanna Kaye Hysell, Nitro, Chapter 7. Assets: $92,913, Liabilities: $145,916.
Diane Athena Harris, South Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $5,695, Liabilities: $15,234.
Steven Douglas and Joett June Seldomridge, Lewisburg, Chapter 7. Assets: $83,053, Liabilities: $87,471.
Justin Wade and Salena Gale Adkins, Shady Spring, Chapter 7. Assets: $211,113, Liabilities: $248,676.