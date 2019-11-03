On file: Nov. 3, 2019

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Oct. 24 and 31, 2019:
Derek Wayne Lester, 31, and Renee Lynne Herdman, 31, both of Dunbar.
Joshua Allen Pauley, 26, of Dunbar, and Allison Nicole Pozega, 23, of Charleston.
William Dennis Pauley, 50, of Charleston and Stephanie Renee Hively, 46, of Elkview.
Kyle David Burford, 29, and Natalie Hope Stanley, 26, both of Charleston.
Hayes Yuen Lao, 26, of Charleston, and Tori Ann Bragg, 24, of Hilltop.
Jacob Ryan Stevens, 20, and Kimberly Irene Simmons, 19, both of St. Albans.
Jimmy Dale Burdette, 31, and Brooke Elizabeth Thibodaux, 28, both of Charleston.
Matthew Tyler Stonestreet, 27, and Jennifer Dawn Dotson, 33, both of East Bank.
Nathaniel Todd Yancy, 41, and Tanisha Rochelle Harmon, 45, both of Dunbar.
Clay Gordon Jarrett, 60, and Elizabeth Gail Shriver, 61, both of Clendenin.
Danny William Stricker, 43, of Elkview, and Linda Marie Stricker, 39, of Charleston.
Dylan Lee Fitch, 20, and Adrianna Neshea Brewer, 22, both of South Charleston.
Dennis Harold Cline, 57, and Bonnie Deann Hull, 49, both of St. Albans.
Wesley Brian Hudnall, 33, and Cindy Ann Law, 35, both of South Charleston.
Travis Shawn Kyle, 32, and Danielle Christina Martin, 31, both of Charleston.
George Allan Mallett, 38, and Reba Faye Lewis, 42, both of Cross Lanes.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Oct. 24-31, 2019:
Brian Scott Boggess, 26, and Vanessa Lynn Bird, 28, both of Hurricane
Richard Ward Hicks, 33, of Hurricane, and Makala Gail Yates, 30, of Culloden
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Oct. 24 and 31, 2019:
Rodney Dean Morrison from Patricia Joanne Lawson.
Kimberly Arthur from Karl Arthur Jr.
Makayla Nicole Wilkinson from Zachary Lewis Wilkinson.
Patrick A. Simon from Kelly D. Simon.
Alexandra L. Bailey from Jason L. Bailey.
Chelsey Harvey from Emily Harvey.
Michael Dwayne Hill from Heather Michelle Hill.
Shawn Robert Proctor from Leslie Proctor.
Jennifer Nicole Ferry from Christopher Ray Ferry.
Brenda Kay Brockett from Michael Wayne Brockett Sr.
Miranda Mae Martin Whitten from Meredith Alexander Whitten.
Jessica Sue Cottrell from Michael Quinton Cottrell.
Jessica Nicole Bess from Michael Paul Bess.
David Richard Kimble III from Judith Laiden Kimble.
Alicia Dawn Casto from Jeremiah Mitchell Casto.
Ashley Nicole Combs from Jared Anderson Combs.
Tina L. Munday from Robert N. Munday.
Paul Allen Baria from Harriet Nyoka McCormick.
Ellen B. Prouse from Lewis C. Prouse.
Lonnie W. Smith Jr. from Stephanie N. Smith.
Divorces for Putnam County were not available.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Oct. 24 and 31, 2019:
Shops at Kanawha LLC to Milton 507 MacCorkle Avenue LLC. Lot, Charleston, $18,500,000.
James B. and Laura B. Staats to Alexis G. Kitzmiller. Lots, Elk District, $175,000.
Travis D. and Christina R. Booth to John D. III and Brandi L. Smith. Lots, Union District, $183,000.
Leslie Dea and Kiena Lynne Smith to Robert L. III and Kerri M. Fisher. Lot, Cabin Creek District, $120,000.
Mark D. Clark to Branch Banking and Trust Compnay. Lots, Union District, $101,500.
NEWREZ LLC to Kathy Renee Nunley. Lot, Pratt, $83,400.
Waymouth P. Elswick to Eugene E. Jr. and Kayla K. Spriggs. Lot, Nitro, $115,000.
Dunbar Better Mini Storage LLC to PB4WEGO LLC. Lots, Dunbar, $2,800,000.
Helen J. Miller to Matthew A. McCormick and Chesley Johnson. Lots, Malden, $75,000.
The Riggs Corporation to Atlas Building Lofts LLC. Lot, Charleston, $900,000.
Ralph B. and Clara E. Pistore to Joshua N. Foose. Lot St. Albans, $164,000.
Alesa M. Martin to John and Tammy Halford. Lot, South Charleston, $129,900.
Gary E. Hudson to LaShea N. Edmons. Lot, Cabin Creek District, $100,000.
James and Jo Marie Stone to Perry J. and Alanna Keller. Lot, South Charleston, $564,000.
Gilbert Hopkins to Thomas A. Kirk. Lot, South Charleston, $165,300.
Randy S. and Teresa A. Fernatt to Steven Clint Madden. Lot, Jefferson District, $128,500.
Brenda Kay Bateman, Candace Lynn Rohrbaugh and Darlene Susan King to Derek Barker. Lot, St. Albans, $85,000.
WM2 Incorporated to Robert A. and Kimberly D. Spradling. Lot Union District, $109,229.
Seneca Trustees Inc. to Dewana J. and Richard L. Warner. Lot, St. Albans, $124,395.
WV Trustee Services LLC to Sun Trust Bank. Lot, St. Albans, $75,015.58.
Duane C. Rosenlieb Jr. to Ten Up Ministries Inc. Lots, St. Albans, $120,000.
Carol W. Faulknier to Effie Lynn Smith and Thurmond L. Roberts Jr. Lots, Union District, $230,000.
Wayne L. II and Kiley A. Shafer to Melissa L. Cook and Jones Family Irrevocable Trust. Lot, Jefferson District, $355,000.
James Steven Hammond and Scott Eric Hammond to Brian J. Lanham. Lot, Charleston, $94,000.
Seneca Trustees Inc. to AM Investments LLC. Lot, Dunbar, $86,141.
Arthur King and Kay King Bird to Walter E. and Sharon K. Guinn. Lots, Union District, $92,000.
Brian R. and Shawna L. Mick to Matthew and Amy Harris. Lot St. Albans, $95,000.
Paul E. and Sarah M. Jackson to Todd and Bobbie Wall. Lot, Union District, $179,900.
June Marie Deweese to MOX Properties LLC. Lot, Cabin Creek Distict, $100,000.
Hana C. Jones to David Brian Coll and Charles Randall Coll. Lot, Nitro, $100,000.
Barry W. Wilson to Jeremy Lindley, Stephanie Lindley and Barry Lindley. Lot, Loudon District, $163,900.
Trademark Investments LLC to David C. Fitzpatrick. Lot, St. Albans, $142,000.
L. Richard Dorsey II to West Virginia Federal Credit Union. Lot, Jefferson District, $123,000.
Cecil Jr. and Gertrude Lorraine Magaw to James K. Caudill. Lot, Nitro, $100,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to David A. and Lisa C. Roberts. Lot, South Charleston, $140,000.
John E. and Rachael A. Crane to Steven M. Douglass. Lot, Charleston, $149,000.
Valerie A. Noffsinger to April M. and Charles L. Macchione. Lot, Jefferson District, $115,000.
Clarence L. Shaffer Virginia Shaffer and Michael Lee Shaffer to Virgil Ray II and Monzella Raines. Lot, Malden District, $128,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Oct. 24 and 31, 2019:
Howard T. Winters to Samantha J. and Anthony J. Mundell. Lots, Union District, $238,000.
Willim A. and Megan Corns and Megan N. Newbern to Rebecca Lilly. Lot, Union District, $200,000.
Jane E. Huey to Darina K. Shapley. Lot, Teays Valley, $220,000.
Vicki E. Jones to Timothy B. Vance. Lot, Hurricane, $96,000.
Keith A. and Kristy D. Roberts to Timothy B. Vance. Lot, Curry, $96,000.
Keith A. and Kristy D. Roberts to Joe Gollie. Lot, Hurricane, $269,900.
Phyllis Wickline to Brianna S. Moore and Kenneth W. Short II. Lot, Eleanor, $143,000.
Todd and Samantha Craig to John J. and Jodie Trimble. Lot, Scott District, $225,000.
James Allen Hodges Jr. and Ashley Nichole Penny to Jesse L. Workman. Lots, Scott District, $125,000.
Jane M. Kinne, Luanna L. Cross and Vancross Family Living Trust to Sundaze LLC. Lot, Scott District, $186,000.
Robert C. and Anne D. Crabtree to Georgia E. Marshall and Jarred N. Shockey. Lot, Scott District, $245,000.
Michael S. Davis and Amy L. King to Sandra Jean Lewis. Lots, Scott District, $78,000.
Robert H. and Linda A. Hansen to Linda K. Anders. Lot, Scott District, $280,000.
Chad Anthoni and Sarah Beth Lett to Anthony L. and Stacy N. Scott. Lot, Poca, $210,000.
Sandra G. and Byron K. Johnson II to Jamie N. Wheeler. Lot, Teays Valley, $163,000.
Marissa D. Arrington to Richard E. and Robin Reese. Lot, Scott District, $518,500.
Charles and Deanne Canterbury to Raymond E. and Ernestine Boster. Lot, Scott District, $275,150.
Swarthmore Capital LLC to Marissa D. Shinn. Lot, Scott District, $395,000.
Wendschmidt Inc. to Dudding Commercial Development LLC. Lots, Scott District, $925,000.
Dudding Commercial Development LLC to Organic Living LLC. Lots, Scott District, $1,075,000.
Michael L. and Michele M. Myers to Michael S. and Tammy E. Baker. Lot, Teays Valley, $315,000.
Courtney L. Wilson to Brian Scott Hughes and Kari Joanna Griffith. Lot, Scott District, $162,000.
Johnnie E. and Veronica Sawyer to Andre R. Jr. and Stephanie D. Langlois. Lot, Scott District, $205,000.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Oct. 24 and 31:
Joshua Adam and Dimitra Suzanne Burgess, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $13,697, Liabilities: $48,737.
Wanda Gail Tolbert, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $11,470, Liabilities: $36,255.
James Everett Tackett, Kopperston, Chapter 7. Assets: $49,770.90, Liabilities: $85,182.
Karen Marie Adkins, Midkiff, Chapter 7. Assets: $2,300, Liabilities: $110,825.
Michael Craig and Robin Denise Griffey, Williamson, Chapter 7. Assets: $125,025, Liabilities: $141,915.
Arnold Jr. and Debra Carol Meadows, Omar, Chapter 7. Assets: $86,278, Liabilities: $171,454.
Susan Rene’ Chapman, Canvas, Chapter 7. Assets: $17,069, Liabilities: $45,389.
Frederick Alan Delaney, Craigsville, Chapter 7. Assets: $43,065, Liabilities: $81,500.
David Lee Bearfield, Clay, Chapter 7. Assets: $139,817, Liabilities: $226,547.
Arnold David and Tilda Lynn Martin, Rainelle, Chapter 7. Assets: $85,624, Liabilities: $74,730.
Charles Jeromy Crislip, Summersville, Chapter 7. Assets: $6,194, Liabilities: $18,820.
Robert Ray Nichols, Marmet, Chapter 7. Assets: $50,690, Liabilities: $33,813.
Tamra Ann Dillon, Baisden, Chapter 7. Assets: $17,210, Liabilities: $28,324.
John Leeth Wilson, Cyclone, Chapter 7. Assets: $6,856, Liabilities: $7,403.
Judith Lynn Smith, Daniels, Chapter 7. Assets: $118,604, Liabilities: $195,777.
Danny Lee and Catherine Rose Sullivan, Chapter 7. Assets: $292,845, Liabilities: $298,005.
Joshua Lee Wilson, Naoma, Chapter 7. Assets: $53,457, Liabilities: $151,375.
Daniel Levi Thomas, St. Albans, Chapter 13. Assets: $148,140, Liabilities: $180,184.
Douglas Scott and Emily Dawn Taylor, Ronceverte, Chapter 13. Assets: $180,025, Liabilities: $220,164.
Lisa Diann Sparks, Beckley, Chapter 13. Assets: $5,220, Liabilities: $201,899.