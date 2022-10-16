Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Oct. 2 and 8, 2022:
Rose, Edward l (Grantor) Thompson, Lauren Cline, Harry and Cline, Wanda (Grantee): LT 924 Nitro Reservation Area P Nitro. – $85,000
Miller, Greta fka McMillion, Greta (Grantor) Mullins, Wesley and Mullins, Danielle (Grantee): LT 20-P BK Spring Hill Land Co Spring Hill and LT 21-p BK Spring Hill Land Co. Spring Hill $77,000
Duffy, Karen S-AiF and Reynolds, Jaquelyn L By-AiF (Grantor) Kemp, Nancy (Grantee): LT 23 and LT 24 East Crawford Nitro – $92,500
Smith Ashley M. (Grantor) Stacy, Mirah (Grantee): LT 6-P Eldot adn. Sec. 3 St. Albans – $148,000
Barrick, Ginger and Jason S. (Grantor) South Charleston Development IV, LLC (Grantee): LT 47-P BK E-4 Kanawha Land Co So. Chas. LT 48 BK E-4 Kanawha Land Co So. Chas. – $240,000
Milne, Bethel M. (Grantor) Miller, Jenifer L. (Grantee): LT 18-P BK X Highland adn. Sec. 1 St. Albans – $109,000
Curnutte, Kevin L (Grantor) Curnutte Nicholas S. (Grantee): LT 6 BK E Highland Terrace adn. So. Chas. – $90,000
Breeden James (Grantor) Musilli, Marie A and Foster, Susan (Grantee): LT 17 D Palace HGTS adn St. Albans and LT 18 D Palace HGTS adn. St. Albans. – $159,500
Advanced Media Installations LLC. (Grantor) Kinsley, Julia E (Grantee): LT 24 Rock Lake Village sec, 2 So. Chas. $165,000
NDK, LLC. (Grantor) Wood, Bryan E. and Watson, MacKenzie N. (Grantee): LT 4-A Elk Estates Sec. D Elk and LT 5-A Elk Estates Sec. D Elk $ 252,500
Coleman, Anthony S and Coleman, MarcellaF. – Estate (Grantor) Wallace, James J (Grantee): LT 104 Bon Air addition Kanawha County and LT 105 Bon Air addition Kanawha County – $170,000
Pope, Patricia R (Grantor) Azevedo, Jeff (Grantee): LT 17 Montclair addition sec. 4 Chas. So. Annex – $290,000
Lake, Terry L. (Grantor) Calderwood, Robert D. (Grantee): LT 2-P E A Eastwood Est. Spring Hill – $250,000
Thomas, Mark E. and Thomas, Lisa A. (Grantor) Ellis, Richard P and Ellis, Joyce E. (Grantee): Parcel Union Dist. – $135,000
Jett, David L, Reynolds Jean, Jett Donna FKA (Grantor) Ellis, Richard P & Ellis, Joyce E. (Grantee): LT 38 Pocatalico Sub. 2nd adn. Poca – $134,000
Hunt, Brittni fka Taylor, Brittni and Taylor, Douglas R. Jr. (Grantors) Mayes, Jonathan R. and Mayes, Rachel E. (Grantee): LT 197, LT 198 Village of Elk Big Sandy, LT 201 Village of Elk Big Sandy and LT 229 Village of Elk Big Sandy $155,000
Booth, April and Booth, Murray G. – deceased (Grantor) South Charleston Municipal Building Company (Grantee): LT 8 BK F Jefferson Park addition So. Chas. – $102,400
Rogers, Patricia C and Ayoob, Rose M. (Grantors) Carreras, Syrell J. Jr. (Grantee): LT 7 Rabel Meadows Sub Washington., LT 8 Rabel Meadows Sub Washington, and LT 312 Rabel Meadows Sub Washington. – $430,000
Stickdorn, Bonnie K. (Grantor) Day, Crystal & Day, Allen (Grantee): LT 2-P Nitro Reservation Kanawha County – $125,000
Naturale, Richard and Naturale, April (Grantors) Payne, Ashley (Grantee): LT 118 Georgetown Chas So. ANX. – $599,900
Exclusive Real Estate (Grantor) Poe, Edgar A. Jr. and Poe, Molly U. (Grantee): LT BK C Willow Wood adn. Loudon. – $109,000
Bridgette, Matthew J. (Grantor) Agnew, Wynston D. (Grantee) Parcel Foxfire HGTS Sub. Poca Dist. – $1680
Brown, Billie G. – By AiF Brown, Patricia – AiF (Grantor) King, Rosemary (Grantee): LT 5 B Grishaber Brothers Oakhurst Loudon and LT 6 B Grishaber Brothers Oakhurst Loudon – $178,000
Brown, Brian L. and Brown, Betty S. (Grantor) Hammond, Jason and Hammond, Lori L. (Grantee): LT 6 Rolling Oaks Estates Jefferson – $221,900
Holmes, Kristen D. and Holmes, Eric (Grantor) Lewis, Madeline and Lewis,Mareen (Grantee): LT 54 BK L Dunbar Dunbar – $152,500
Ray, Aaron C. and Ray, Jessica A. (Grantor) Gandy, Trevor and Gandy, Hailie (Grantee): LT 8 White Oak Poca – $125,000
Shafer, James D. (Grantor) Wood, Aaron R and Borhert-Wood, Joni L. (Grantee): LT 5 BK 71 Kanawha City Kanawha City, LT 6 BK 71 Kanawha City Kanawha City, LT 7 BK 71 Kanawha City Kanawha City and LT 8 BK 71 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $431,000
Dean, Cynthia and Trotter, Barbara (Grantor) Johnson, Christine N and Johnson, Timothy N. (Grantee): LT 123 F Belvil Park adn St. Albans. – $80,000
Griffin, David L and Griffin, Nellie L. (Grantor) Turley Sabrina Y. (Grantee): LT 21 Southern Woods Jefferson – $366,500
Wheeler, Anna M. (Grantor) Snyder, Jim (Grantee): LT 92 Eldot adn. Sec. 2 Jefferson – $85,000
Gould, Jennie R. (Grantor) Jarrett, Angela G (Grantee): LT 27 NK 97 Kanawha City Kanawha City, LT 28 NK 97 Kanawha City Kanawha City, LT 29 NK 97 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $125,000
Vance, James C. II (Grantor) Bragg, Larry R (Grantee): LT 19 Breezemont, Kanawha County – $100,500
Good, Nathan R. (Grantor) Vance, James C. and Thomas, Auston A. (Grantee): LT 33 Grishaber Park. – $235,000
Ellis, Robert E and Dova M (Grantor) Simmerman, John C. Jr. (Grantee): LT Coventry Woods Sub. So. Chas. – $725,000
Central Penn Capital Management (Grantor) Hunt Jackie L, Hunt, Mark A Jr and Hunt, Mark A Sr. (Grantee): LT Braxton Miller Resub Chas. East. – $190,000
Hainor, Alice J. (Grantor) McComas, Shannon and Thompson, Jessica D (Grantee): LT 5-R BK F Highlawn adn, sec, 4 ReSub St. Albans. – $103,900
Spencer, Mindy S fka Grey, Mindy S. (Grantor) Barker, Tracy F. Jr. (Grantee): LT 80 Barringer adn Chas. North – $87,500
JDI Asset Management LLC (Grantor) Cook, Joshua (Grantee): LT 93 Broohaven Sec. 4 Union – $225,000
Swarthmore Capital LLC. (Grantor) Albert Camron (Grantee): LT 625 L C Massey Park adn Montrose So. Chas. – $116,000
Gilmore, David (Grantor) Mastromichalis, Michael and Arco, Andrea (Grantee): LT 16 Sherwood Forest Sub Area B So. Chas – $1,000,000
Royal investment group LLC (Grantor) Watts, Charissa (Grantee): LT 70 Ridgewood Sec. Rock Lake VLG So. Chas. – $215,000
Chase, Pamela J (Grantor) Higgenbottham, Andrew, D. (Grantee): LT B Pinch Elk – $200,000
Redden, Laura and Dennis D (Grantor) Ferrell Taylor J. (Grantee): LT 1-F Laurel Meadows Sec. 9 Poca – $105,000
Gherke, Wayne G. (Grantor) Meadows, Autumn A and Tyree, Conner L. (Grantee): LT 26 Washington HGTS sec. 2 Kanawha County – $120,000
RCA Management group LLC. (Grantor) Webber Diana (Grantee): LT 32 Woodrum Park Sec. 1 Union and LT 33 Woodrum Park Sec. 1 Union. – $248,900
Cook, Ira O. II (Grantor) Dong MeiJin (Grantee): LT 146 East Kanawha Estates Loudon. – $159,900
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Oct. 2 and 8, 2022:
Daniel Ray Kirtley to Tosha Dawn Hill
Jay Cobb to Jami Sue McCallister
Edward Nelson Simmons to Della Dawn White
Patrick Lynn McClanahan to Crystal Gail Abrams
Matthew Stuart Hinds to Jessica Marie Jumper
Derrick Albert Peaks Sr. to Dreama Yvonne Lewis
James Joseph Bradshaw Jr. to Sunshine Amanda Taylor
Thomas Earl Bush III to Emily Nichole Kiser
Darren Keith Simpson to Andrea Brooke Duke
Brandon Lee Clark to Raven Brianne Lacy
James Douglas Boggs Jr. to Ernestina James Ingram
Michael Robert Edman to Taylor Leigh Lorenzo
William Bradford Allen to Heather Brittany Schwarz
Donald Ryan Bowen to April Dawn Burge
Joel David Bloss to Syvannah Lea Patterson
Kayla Marie Woods to Samantha Michelle Jett
Austin Michael Goodwin to Taylor Jo Keiffer
Cortney Amber Marsh to Morgan Shakira Morrison
Arthur William Thomm II to Julie Catherine Warden
Dalton Joelby Lipscomb to Megan Elaine Robinson
Mark Allen Shanklin to Darlene Romans
Grace Alisabeth Wise to Emily Jane Robinson
Joshua Taylor Duff to Karey Elizabeth Jones
Brian Alan Stevens to Melanie Ann Pickens
Marie Dawn Huffman to Kayla Nichole Robertson
Christopher William Ferguson to Kasey Lynn Byewski
Brandon Lee Walker to Lilijana Lenora Zecevic
Brandon Michael Guerrette to Tynisha Dominique McLemore
Jacob Shane Johnson to Miranda Kay Ennis
David Joseph Carte to Samantha Erin Rutherford
Sherman Lee Johns Jr. to Lauren Marie Doyle
Shawn Eric Keathley to Mariam Yaya Dia
James Ceaser Bernardi to Jennifer Christine Moses
David Allen Adkins II to Victoria Loraine Wilson
Kenneth Carl Egnor III to Megan Martin Nearman
Taylor Jentry Dawson to Brittany Dawn
Nathanael Fulton Doak to Emily Rebecca Chandler
Matthew Alan Terry to Dana Michelle Reece
Dustin Joseph Manley to Lindsay Nichole Hickman