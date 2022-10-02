On file
Kanawha County
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Sept. 18 and 24, 2022:
Fisher, Samantha M. (Grantor) Mains Chantel (Grantee): Lt 11 bk 20 Dunbar Dunbar $138,500.00
NR DEED LLC. (Grantor) Hamm, Garrett and Hamm, Haylee (Grantee): LT 182 Hillsdale addition Chas. West., LT 183 Hillsdale additon Chas West., & LT 184 Hillsdale addition Chas West. – $105,000.00
Johnson, Dirk and Johnson, Laura B. (Grantors) McVey, Katheryn A. (Grantee): LT 11-P Clearview addition Chas. West., LT 12-P Clearview addition Chas. West., and LT 13-P Clearview addition Chas. West.
Layton, Rosetta S. (Grantor) Cadle, Chris P. (Grantee): LT 1 X Highlawn addition sec.1 St. Albans, LT 2 X Highlawn addition sec.1 St. Albans, LT 3 X Highlawn addition sec.1 St. Albans, and LT 4 X Highlawn addition sec.1 St. Albans – $269,000.00
Carr, Judith L. (Grantor) AM Investments LLC. (Grantee): LT 3 Chilton addition Spring Hill and LT 4 Chilton addition Spring Hill – $95,000.00
Jones III, George W. (Grantor) Silbernagel, Andrew (Grantee): Parcel Chas. N. Annex Dist. – $750,000.00
STAR Car Wash LLC. (Grantor) FS Cross Lanes WV LLC. (Grantee): 2 Parcels Union Dist. – $345,800.00
Gilliland, Carolyn S. (Grantor) Cox, Darrick (Grantee): LT 29-P Melrose sec. one Cabin Creek. – $120,000.00
Roscot INC. (Grantor) Springer Jr., John A. (Grantee): Parcel Chas. N. – $172,800.00
Raymond, Nancy C. formally known as Belcher, Nancy C. (Grantor) Cascetta, Carmen and Cascetta, Antonio (Grantee): LT 18 Chestnut Ridge sub. Washington. – $572,000.00
Buckalew, James C. Jr., Buckalew, Amanda (Grantors) Hometown Builders LLC., and Swathmore Capitol LLC. (Grantees): LT 54 Olde English Village Phase II Union – $145,000.00
Waggoneer, Evelyn AiF., Waggoneer, Jesse P. (Grantor) Poore, Laura D., and Poore, Johnny S. (grantee): LT 186 BK T Dunbar Dunbar, LT 187 BK T Dunbar Dunbar – $185,000.00
Legg, Kerry and Newhouse, Kelly (Grantor) Bailey, Marvin E. and Bailey Mia K. (Grantee): LT 9 Laurel Meadows sec. 1 Poca. – $145,000.00
Reed, Steven W. (Grantor) Sanders, Lynda G. (Grantee): LT 97 BK 30 hunters Ridge Condo Phase II Loudon $162,000.00
Perry, Betty J. (Grantor) Foster, Larry G. (Grantee): LT P Kanawha City Resub Kanawha City. – $100,000.00
Robinette, Barbara A. (Grantor) Above & Beyond Property Management LLC. (Grantee): LT 212 Ordnance Park sub. St. Albans. – $75,000.00
EZ Fixers LLC. (Grantor) Castillo, Arnoldo J. (Grantee): LT 531-P Park addition So. Chas. – $180,000.00
Perdue, Cynthia D. Exec., and Burdette, Altha W. Est. (Grantors) Ford, Patrick D. (Grantee): LT 198 Greenbrier Hills sub., sec. 1 Dunbar. – $164,000.00
Light, Charles W. (Grantor) Armstrong, Jennifer and Armstrong, Terry L. (Grantees): 2 Parcels Jefferson dist. – $155,000.00
Blessing, Toni L., and Blessing, Ronald L. (Grantors) Marakovits, Nicholas R. (Grantee): LT 22 Valley View Ests. Sec. 4 Union, and LT 23 Valley View Ests. Sec. 4 Union.
Mullins, Wesley D. (Grantor) Lane, Mark A. (Grantee): LT 13 BK 35 Dunbar Dunbar – $121,150.00
Pitts, Andre D., and Pitts, Candiss (Grantor) VanBibber, Randall L. (Grantee): LT 175 Crescent City addition Nitro., LT 175 Crescent City addition Nitro., LT 176 Crescent City addition Nitro., LT 177 Crescent City addition Nitro., LT 178 Crescent City addition Nitro., LT 179 Crescent City addition Nitro., LT 180 Crescent City addition Nitro., and LT 181 Crescent City addition Nitro. – $165,000.00
Nelson, Thomas Hyde exec. and Nelson, Louise H. est. (Grantors) Paisel, Donald R., and Paisel, Sheila G. (Grantor) LT 14 Rolling Hills sub. Kanawha County $267,000.00
Martin, Janet S. by AiF and Dill Tammy L. AiF (Grantor) Potter, William M. (Grantee): LT 1 BK L Baker-Myers East Crawford, Nitro. – $105,000.00
Morgan, Joshua (Grantor) Bossart, Sean G. (Grantee): LT 544-P Park addition So. Chas., and LT 546 Park addition So. Chas. – $130,000.00
Wines, Larissa M. (Grantor) Goode, Curtiss J. (Grantee) LT 8 Perkins Place sub. Union and LT 9 Perkins Place sub. Union – $259,000.00
Silbernagel Andrew R. (Grantor) Blair, Tammy E. (Grantee): LT 15 BK C. South Ruffner addition Loudon, and LT 16-P BK C. South Ruffner addition Loudon. – $350,295.63
Curry, Roger L. (Grantor) Nichols, Morgan and Nichols, Zachary (Grantees): LT 40-P Matthews Baby Farms Union – $150,000.00
Chappell, Dewayne E. and Chappell, Pamela L. (Grantor) Gross, Darla and Gross, Dustin W. (Grantee): LT 59 Indian Head Phase II sec. A Jefferson – $110,000.00
Priddy, John R. Jr. (Grantor) Burdette, Allison (Grantee): LT 3 Mountain Villa Apts. Union. $118,000.00
Morrison, Brian T. (Grantor) Fouty, Laura R. (Grantee): LT 21 Bristlecone Pines sub. Sec. 2 So. Chas. – $169,900.00
Smith, Robert P. Jr. (Grantor) Adkins, Jessika and Lyons, Timothy (Grantee): LT 1020 Nitro Reservation Area P. Nitro – $170,000.00
Atkins, Scott A. (Grantor) Jones, George W. II, and Jones Marion S. (Grantee): LT 1 Centre Court Village Phase I Chas. So. Annex – $475,000.00
KAPO Realty LTD. (Grantor) WV Edge LLC and Colvin team Real Estate LLC. (Grantee): LT 12 BK A Upton addition Jefferson, LT 13 BK A Upton addition Jefferson, LT 14 BK A Upton addition Jefferson, LT 15 BK A Upton addition Jefferson, LT 16 BK A Upton addition Jefferson, LT 17 BK A Upton addition Jefferson, LT 18 BK A Upton addition Jefferson, LT 19 BK A Upton addition Jefferson, LT 20 BK A Upton addition Jefferson, and LT 21 BK A Upton addition Jefferson LT 22 BK A Upton addition Jefferson. – $233,000.00
Jones, Paul M. (Grantor) Owens Ashley A. (Grantee): LT 2 BK B Highlawn addition sec. 1 St. Albans and LT 3-P BK B Highlawn addition sec. 1 St. Albans. – $120,000.00
Glass, John L. and Allen Devon B. (Grantor) Godwin, Danielle and Trimble, Brenton (Grantees): Parcel Sugar Ck Chas. North Dist. – $ 280,000.00
Henson, Robert S. and Henson, Steve W. (Grantor) McCutcheon, Jean M. (Grantee): LT 44-P Pocatalico sub 2nd addition, Poca and LT 45 Pocatalico sub 2nd addition, Poca. – $117,000.00
Levenson, Cary M. (Grantor) SL Real Estate LLC. (Grantee): LT 16 BK 38 Dunbar Dunbar, and LT 17-P BK 38 Dunbar Dunbar. – $118,000.00
Barnett, Janet C, formally known as Rehe, Janet A-AiF, and Given, Melissa (Grantor) Birley, Sydney L. (Grantee): LT 5 Country Club Acres Jefferson – $189,400.00
Edwards, Mark A., Edwards, John G. and Epling, Donna F. (Grantor) South Charleston Municipal Building Commission (Grantee): LT 22 BK D. Jefferson Park addition So. Chas. – $109,000.00
Stutter, Debra A. by AiF now known as Adkins, Debra A., Miller, Hannah – AiF (Grantor) Barker, Larry W., and Barker Sandra F. (Grantee): LT 28 Quail Hollow sub. sec. 1 Union. – $196,000.00
McPhail, Jason E. and McPhail, Karen (Grantors) Epperly, Stephan (Grantee): Rolling Hills sub. sec., 12 Chas. So. Annex. – $273,000.00
Moon, Laura (Grantor) Ford, George and Ford, Lorah (Grantees): Parcel Davis CK. Jefferson Dist. – $315,000.00
Kroeger, Kelli., Lewis-Stiene, Kim and Gates, Stephen (Grantors) HG Investment Properties LLC (Grantee): LT 47 James R. Dean Sub Union – $ 110,000.00
Dixon, Leonard and Dixon, Danita (Grantors) Fridley, Branson G. (Grantee): LT 3 R.E. Cash addition, Malden. – $82,000.00
Boyd Company (Grantor) Auxier Welding Inc. (Grantee): 4 Parcels Witcher Creek Cain Creek Dist. – $2,900,000.00
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Sept. 19 and 23, 2022:
Gregory Earl Harris, 75 to Veronica Lynn Stone, 63
Jeffery Dale Comer, 63 to Danette Marie Button, 56
Christopher Ryan Duncan, 31 to Jordan Alayna Greeley, 28
Zachary Tyler Parsons, 28 to Kaitlyn Marie Evans, 25
Erick Curtiss Hamilton, 44 to Lona Ann Coalson, 46
Austin Tyler Chapman, 25 to Megan Brooke McCormick, 24
Jason Larry Davis, 26 to Misty Dawn Gilliam, 29
Damon Thomas Smith, 33 to Erika Michele Crump, 29
Jerry Paul Porter, 41 to Katherine Sloan McDaniel, 32
Mark Fulton Cummings, 60 to Jan Annette Byrd, 60
Christopher Brian Hayes, 24 to Savannah Cheyenne Jett, 25
Jagur Walton-Riley Smith, 23 to Kaylee Michelle Tate, 22
Colton Daniel Meinecke, 28 to Madison Shaye Tilley, 23
Kyle Gregory Parent, 33 to Taylor Gabrielle Lugar, 27
Jeffrey James Smythe, 26 to Alexa Cheyenne Light, 25
Devin Alexander Carney, 24 to Megan Elizabeth Tooley, 20
Stephen Michael Hines, 22 to Macey Christine Jones, 23
Adam Joseph Taylor, 34 to Jessica Ann Wilson, 32
Michael Taylor Pittman, 24 to Victoria Rose McCormick, 22
Alex Ryan Plumley, 26 to Hannah Kristean Bennet, 27
Zachary Diamond Allen, 29 to Melannie Nicole Snyder, 39
Timothy Edgar Grubb, 62 to Lacy Lee Blankenship, 34
Shane Michael Sigler, 35 to Tina Le Taylor, 29
Bradley Shane Ratliff, 23 to Crystal Dawn Endicott, 27
Dixie Lynne Stickler, 35 to Sarah Elizabeth Izzo, 34
Franklin Ray Jenkins, 24 to Ashley Victoria Turner, 24
Tommy Lee Proskin, 52 to Kimberlie Sulynn Brogan, 52
Julius Earvin Holbrook, 33 to Destny Marie Copening, 30
Anthony Wayne Turner Jr., 19 to Grace Ryan Addington, 16
Steven Wayne Richards, 67 to Carole Nichole Erwin, 41
Michael Nugen Booth, 61 to Teresa Dannette Lambert, 59
Kenneth Brock Pence, 27 to Isabelle Lillian Hamm, 24
Andrew Joseph Aiello, 28 to Christina Marie Morabito, 32
Randell Lee VanBibber, 62 to Kelley Marie Kidwell, 52
Divorces
Divorce filings for Kanawha County were not available