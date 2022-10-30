The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2022:
Graham Properties LLC (Grantor) Element Federal Credit Union (Grantee): LT 94 & LT 95 BK West Charleston Chas. West – $110,000
Richmond, Bryan & Linda (Grantors) Fridenmeyer, Emily R & Zachery T (Grantees): LT 23 Whispering Woods Sub sec. 4 Loudon – $650,000
Fairhurst, Timothy D. (Grantor) Knopf, Kimberly & Kenneth (Grantees) LT 509 Hemingway Place Chas. North – $270,000
Eakin, Raymond W (Grantor) McMinn, Morgan L. & King, Justin S. (Grantees): 2 Parcels Gabes CK & Bufflick Run Big Sandy Dist. – $203,000
Streets, Stephen W. & Linda L. (Grantors) Morris, Robert J. (Grantee): 2 Parcels Chas N. – $203,000
Alderman, Annette L. (Grantor) Eakin, Raymond W (Grantee): LT 4 & LT 5 Annie B Hill Prop Resub Elk – $200,000
Barnhouse, Jason K. & Jessica N. (Grantor) Burdette Craig L & Sandra S. (Grantees): LT 87 & 88-P Elk Forest adn. Elk – $320,000
Lanham, Melanie-by AIF fka Hammond, Melanie & Edge, Gina-by AIF (Grantors) Burdette, William (Grantee): Parcel Blakes CK Union Dist. – $118,000
Millican, Angela G. (Grantor) Erb, Mary K M. (Grantee): LT 29 BK 10 Hunters Ridge Condo. Loudon – $135,000
Palmer, Troy, Wyatt-by GDN & Cornelia-GDN (Grantors) Darnell, Katherine (Grantee): LT 1-P East Clendenin Big Sandy – $145,000
Kanawha-Roxalana Company (Grantor) JMD Consulting & Management (Grantee): LT 12, 13, 14, 15, & 16 BK 75 Kanawha City Kanawha City $700,000
Stricklen Realty INC. (Grantor) Peters, Martin J. III (Grantee): LT 85 Quarry CK Phase IV Chas. So. ANX – $775,000
Young, fka Oxley, Kimberly A (Grantor) Learmonth, Rebecca A. (Grantee): 3 Parcels Elk Dist. – $123,000
Gaines David M. & Ann K. (Grantors) Ketchem, Adam & Rebekah (Grantees): LT 8 Heritage Hills Sec. 1 Jefferson – $235,000
Trent, Chaddrick N. -by AIF Trent, Jerri M. AiF (Grantors) Marin, Alyah B, Sigmon, Dakota T. & Martin, James A. (Grantees): LT 1 Hope Acres Sub Elk – $125,000
Brady, Iris C -by AIF Pinkham, Sherry B. -AIF (Grantors) Young, Kelly M. & Brandon Webb Irrevocable Discretionary Care Trust (Grantee): LT 21, 22, 23, & 24 BK E Chandler adn St. Albans. – $106,000
Withrow, Eric, Nancy & Charles M. (Grantors) Morrison, Karen J. (Grantee): LT 20 Riverview adn Cabin Creek. – $155,000
Newman, Christopher (Grantor) Anderson, Patricia D (Grantee): LT 18-P BK K Chandler adn St. Albans., LT 19 BK K Chandler and St. Albans & LT 20 BK K Chandler and St. Albans. – $125,000
Powell, Claude W. & Kimberly D. (Grantors) Kiddie Kollege Storyland INC. (Grantee): LT Spring Hill Land Co So. Chas. – $85,000
Hinzman, Raymond A. (Grantor) Pumphery, Dennis & Mellissa J. (Grantees): 3 Parcels Jefferson Dist. $90,000
Chincheck, Leslie A. fka Lynch, Leslie A. (Grantors) Poe, Adam W. (Grantees): LT 116 Walnut Hills Ests. sec. 2 St. Albans. – $93,000
Riffee, Robin K, McNealy, Cynthia L. R and Riffee, Amy J. (Grantors) Smith, Gary & Brenda J. (Grantee): LT 4-P Fairview Acres Jefferson. – $300,000
Rogers, William D. (Grantor) Ruggles, Molli R. (Grantee): Parcel Elk Dist. – $100,000
Selbe, Pamela J -Exec. & Myers, Mona S-Est (Grantors) Landis, Josh D. & Long, Austin (Grantees): LT 10-P BK 1 Glenwood adn Chas. West & LT 11 BK 1 Glenwood adn Chas. West – $115,000
Hall, Gary B & Gloria G. (Grantors) Hager Beverly D. (Grantees): 2 Parcels Davis CK Loudon Dist. – $108,000
Chiles, Marc E. & Douglas-Chiles, Alison D. (Grantors) Richardson, Cassidy & Westfall, Christopher (Grantees): LT 6 Ridgemont Sub Sec. 1 Elk – $335,000
Lightner, Charles E., James L. & Lowe, Joyce S. (Grantors) Pryne, Jennifer K. (Grantee): LT 7-P BK I High Lawn adn 1 St. Albans & LT 8-P BK I High Lawn adn 1 St. Albans. – $75,000
Crede, Joyce A. (Grantor) Tyler, Alisa (Grantee): LT 5-P Chestnut Hill View adn So. Chas. & LT 6 Chestnut Hill View adn So. Chas. – $119,000
Rhodes, John R (Grantor) Daley, Nickie (Grantee): LT 30 Edgewood Forest Chas. West. – $175,000
Barr, Charles A. (Grantor) Bird, David Jr. (Grantee): Parcel Reed Malden Dist. – $160,000
Hanna, George F. -By AIF & Beaulieu, Gail -AIF (Grantors) Sontag, Morgan l. & Arthur, John M. (Grantees): LT 245-P, LT 246-P, LT 247-P, & LT 248-P Armor View adn Jefferson. – $95,000
Kanawha Valley Fine Jewelry (Grantor) LA Center LLC. (Grantee): LT 15-P & LT 16 BK 8 Patton adn Jefferson – $150,000
Winter, Gary L. (Grantor) Young, Ellen, James A. Jr. & Willis, Tara (Grantees): LT 4 Lowes and St. Albans – $90,775
Wojcieszak, Robert M. (Grantor) Lee, Kareem R. (Grantee): LT 286 L C Massey Park adn Montros Loudon – $155,000
Kelly, Cynthia B. (Grantor) Rodriguez, Benjamin Jr. & Linda M. (Grantees): LT 2 R W Angel Sr. EST Jefferson – $162,000
Greathouse, Leah B. (Grantor) Stavrakis, Savana A. (Grantee): Parcel Chas N West Dist. – $190,000
Ofiesh, Becky A & Teresa A. (Grantor) Miller, Patricia D. & Moore, Gregory S. (Grantees): LT 67 Beechview and Kanawha County – $174,000
Bayonet Point Enterprise LLC. (Grantor) M. Thomas Investments LLC. (Grantees): LT 5 BK P Lydia adn Chas. North & LT 30-P BK P Lydia and Chas. North. – $115,000
Fridley, Calvin, Gary & Witt, Denise (Grantors) Stidham, Timothy W. (Grantee): LT 1425 Nitro Reservation Area P Union – $107, 000
Workman, Melvin & Kim A. (Grantor) Larrabee, Conrad & TimmyLe (Grantees): Parcel Chappell Hollow ChasN So. Anx. Dist. – $152,500
CMJ Properties LLC (Grantor) Rebrobay LLC. (Grantee): 2 Parcels ChasN East Dist. – $650,000
Salman, Ashley R. & Shaukat, Salman (Grantors) Patel, Sachin, Meghan S, & Pradikumar (Grantees): LT 41 Anchors Cove Sub Elk – $316,500
Payne, Kathleen P. (Grantor) Pinkston, Michael E. & Kimberly A. (Grantees): LT 17 BK 72 Kanawha City Kanawha City and LT 18 BK 72 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $239,000
Anderson, Kristin B. fka Margolin (Grantor) Morris, John & Hyre, Mae (Grantees): Parcel 15th Ward Dist. – $330,000
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Oct. 11 to Oct. 21, 2022:
Tyler Fredrick Miller to Courtney Dawn Huffman
Umair Nadeem Memon to Haley Mai Garcia
James David Sater Jr. to Tonya Renee Lee
Sommer Dawn Short to Rachel Emily Jenkins
Enrique Razo to Dreama Jean Jones
William Ryan Anderson to Michelle Nicole Loehr
Richard Allen Taylor to Crystal Renee Waugh
Tyler Mason Carter to Whitney Rae Day
Joseph Matthew Moore to Megan Elizabeth Palicka
Clifford Perkin Tucker to Janet Emil Hopkins
James Dillon Tuell to Brooke Ashlie Hartey
William Dean Wilson to Porsha Marie Ferrell
Aaron Omoregie Amadasun to Katijo Marie Zornes
Alex Dale Cullison to Michael Lee Myers
Bryce Alan Tucker to Alayna Brooke Ford
David Michael Biber to Sara Marie Hedrick
Barry Dell Barker to Angela Dawn Walker
Sean Gregory Bossart to Kathryn Lynn Pauley
Austin Randy Stone to Houda Aminah Craze
Tyson Macrae Null to Samira Lottie Ghareeb
Timothy Leonard Holcomb to Martha Ann Holcomb
Justin Lee Withrow to Tiffany Dawn Shlafruk
Timothy Brian Coots to Kathy Lee Pullen
Matthew Ryan Holstein to Katlyn Sue Harmon
Matthew David Marks to Julia Brianne Casto
Zackery Ray Canaday to Ashley Marie Brown
Joshua Cole Gibson to Jordan Danielle Kidd
Adam Keith Donley to Payton Beth Lucas
Kenneth Ronald Janz to Kat Alexis Janz
Johnathan Lee Smith to Donald Attley Elam
Justin Derek Frame to Cassandra Jean Hammes
Michael Brian Burgess to Carissa Denise Mullins
Johnathan Lee Porter to Audimae Elizabeth Dantignac
Adam Corey Matthews to Brandi Lyn Harris
Timothy Allen Grounds to Terry Lynn Zagst
RayQuan Anthony Pack to Kayla Leann Frame
Brandon Wade Martin to Elizabeth Danielle Nicholas
Evan Ray Pauley to Brittany Ann Dangerfield
Paul Stuart Titus to Kandy Elaine Ball
Nathan Scott Cantley to Tiffany Jade Smith
Kaitlin Tai Hicks to Makenzie Rose McDonald
Drew Cameron Smith to Sheila Renee Corlis
Paul Matthew Bryant to Kylea Paige Moles
Adam Ray Cassell to Jessica Renea Browning
Jeffery Alan Henson to Jennifer Nicole Henson
Brenden Elijah Guthrie to Linsey Nicole Scragg
Nohlan Lee Stanley to Britton Makelle Miller
Kurtis Lawrence McDonald to Lindsey Marie Barnett
Brandon Mark Proudfoot to Bryanna Michele Christian
Joey Michael Armstrong to Melissa Ann Wyatt
Joseph Ryan Atkins to Seyedehelham Hassanisamereh
Griffin Michael Kuhn to Alexis Morgan Hall
Kermit Roy Young, Jr. to Melinda Marie McCarrell
Jerry Lee Lenard to Joni Lee Hager
Austin James Pyles to Olivia Jayne Hughes
Andrew Jeremiah Duncan to Melanie Elizabeth Cavender
Everette Danie Pennington to Cierra Dawn Layne
Steven Allen Slack II to Cierra Brooke Henderson
Divorces
Divorce filings for Kanawha County were not available