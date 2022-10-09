Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1, 2022.
Bleaney, Barbara E., fka Mynes, Barbara E. (Grantor) Carte, Taya and Carte, Zachary (Grantee) LT 129 Woodland Terrace addition Kanawha County – $78,000.00
Hickman, Michael A. (Grantor) Bailey, Christopher (Grantee): LT 7 R Levi Malden and LT 8 R Levi Malden – $82,400.00
Mayes, Jonathan R. and Mayes, Rachel E. (Grantor) Warner, Tyler (Grantee): LT 23 BK 145 Kanawha City Kanawha City and 24 BK 145 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $174,500.00
Hunt, Brittni fka Taylor, Brittni and Taylor, Douglas R. Jr., (Grantor) Mayes, Jonathan R. and Mayes, Rachel E. (Grantee): LT 197 Village of Elk Big Sandy, LT 198 Village of Elk Big Sandy, LT 201 Village of Elk Big Sandy and LT 229 Village of Elk Big Sandy – $155,000.00
Sylvia Shreves (Grantor) Davis, James II (Grantee): LT Sugar Drive Acres Chas. North – $11,000.00
YHK Properties LLC. (Grantor) Young, Dewey T. Jr. and Young, Norzaida (Grantees): LT 407 Imperial Towers Condo Kanawha City – $110,000.00
Booth, April and Booth, Murray G. – deceased (Grantor) South Charleston Municipal Building Company (Grantee): LT 8 BK F Jefferson Park addition So. Chas. – $102,400.00
Collins, Larry E., Collins, Denise R. and Fisher, Jenna (Grantor) South Charleston Municipal Building Company (Grantee): LT 3 Bayberry addition Sec. 1 So. Chas. – $160,000.00
Paxron, Roger II and McCann, Tina P. (Grantor) Collins, Larry E., Denise R and Fisher, Jenna (Grantee): LT 123 Town of Elk Big Sandy and LT 124 Town of Elk Big Sandy – $160,000.00
Moran, Ann C. (Grantor) Astorg, Tyler S. (Grantee): LT 2 Lewis addition So. Ruffner PK Kanawha County – $1,375,000.00
Wooten, Lester L. and Wooten, Joyce K. (Grantor) Herdon, Adam W. (Grantee): LT 5 Saul Loudon and LT 6 Saul Loudon: – $250,000.00
Minardi, Lawrence M. and Minardi, Jeannie L. (Grantor) Sassafras Land and Leasing Company (Grantee) LT C3 Walnut Road TNHS 15th Ward – $425,000.00
Medley Ellen (Grantor) Watson, Connie and Watson, John (Grantee): LT 164 Arborland Acres Jefferson – $140,000.00
Adkins, Nicole K. fka Lynch, Nicole K. (Grantor) South Charleston Municipal (Grantee): LT 23 Jefferson Park addition sec. D Jefferson and LT 24-P Jefferson Park addition sec. D Jefferson – $158,000.00
BEK Holdings LLC (Grantor) Apostolakis, Costa, Cupp, Morris and Costa Apostolakis and Morris Cupp (Grantees): 2 Parcels Kanawha County – $533,500.00
Rogers, Patricia C. and Ayoob, Rose M. (Grantor) Carreras, Syrell J. Jr. (Grantee): LT 7 Rabel Meadows Sub Washington., LT 8 Rabel Meadows Sub Washington, and LT 312 Rabel Meadows Sub Washington. – $430,000.00
Griffith, Linda M. (Grantor) Lahium, Kristi E. (Grantee): LT 54 BK E Chandler addition St. Albans., and LT 55 BK E Chandler addition St. Albans. – $145,500.00
Byrd, John G. (Grantor) Crane, Devin (Grantee): LT H-P BK Upper Glen Elk addition Chas. West. – $117,000.00
Third and Third (Grantor) St. Albans Building Commission (Grantee): Parcel St. Albans – $1,910,000.00
Gates, Casey L (Grantor) Lucas, Joshua T. (Grantee): Parcel Tacketts CK Jefferson Dist. LT 3 J E and Almira Prop Jefferson and LT 6 J E and Almira Prop Jefferson – $105,000.00
Cantrell, Jeffrey S. and Cantrell, Kristin (Grantor) Vanoy Real Estate LLC. (Grantee): LT 40 Ordnance Park Sub. St. Albans. – $85,000.00
Pennington, Lindell J. (Grantor) Young, Ronald S. (Grantee): LT 1 A M Rogers Land Union and LT 2 A M Rogers Land Union – $88,000.00
Trademark Investments LLC (Grantor) Nidy, Tabatha and Nidy, Gavin (Grantee): LT 2 Riverdale Acres Sub. Sec. 2 Jefferson. – $130,000.00
Almost Heaven Homes LLC (Grantor) Rush, Brendon and Taylor, Gerald D. III (Grantee): LT 3 Rolling Hills Loudon – $280,000.00
Smith, Elaine M. fka, Gabehart, Elaine M. (Grantor) McNeely, Brandi (Grantee): LT 162 BK C Goshorn addition to Spring Hill So. Chas. – $102,000.00
Guthrie, Andrew S. (Grantor) Hartwell, Charles and Hartwell, Sarah (Grantee): LT 94 Eldot addition Sec. 2 St. Albans $189,000.00
Knoll, Vincent J and Knoll, Lyudmyla (Grantor) Testa, Tiffany R. and Testa, John A. (Grantee): LT 57 Shadow Hills Sub Sec. 8 Chas. So. Annex – $370,000.00
Soloman, Katherine F. (Grantor) Kayuha, Breanna E. (Grantee): LT 8 A East End addition to St. Albans., and LT 9 A East End addition to St. Albans. – $110,000.00
Hudson, Darrick E. (Grantor) Graystone Properties LLC (Grantee): Parcel Davis Creek Loudon Dist. – $165,000.00
Shamblin, Dennis G. Sr. (Grantor) Morris, Gregory A and Morris, Lorna D (Grantee): Parcel Jarretts Ford Elk Dist. – $82,000.00
Womack, Carli, AiF; Meade, Pamela-By AiF. (Grantor) Robinson, Mary J. (Grantee): LT 26-P BK I
Highlawn addition Sec. 1 St. Albans and LT 27-P BK I Highlawn addition Sec. 1 St. Albans – $109,000.00
Robinson, Mary J. (Grantor) Jacinto, Dulce M (Grantee): LT 5-P BK Weimer addition St. Albans and LT 6 BK Weimer addition St. Albans – $81,000.00
Shaffer, Jonathan C. and Shaffer, Jessica (Grantor) Pettry, Jeffrey T. (Grantee): Parcel Big Sandy Dist. – $79,000.00
Mary Matheny Trust Fund (Grantor) Bonnet, Jordan L (Grantee): LT 2 Belvedere addition St. Albans – $123,700.00
Dumont, Kimberly (Grantor) Masinter, Deborah S. (Grantee): LT 96 BK 29 Hunters Ridge Condo Loudon -$230,000.00
Sharps, Shelby J. (Grantor) McMillian, Janet G. (Grantee): LT 111 16 Dunbar Union and LT 112 16 Dunbar Union – $160,000.00
Perrine, William J. Jr., and Perrine, Sandra M. (Grantor) Kiessling, Andrea G. (Grantee): Parcel Elk Dist. – $273,750.00
Johnson, Nancy J. (Grantor) Perrine, William J. Jr., and Perrine, Sandra M. (Grantee): LT 4 Emerald HGTS Sec. 1 Chas. So. Annex. $ 233,000
Ethel L Pack Irrevocable Trust – Pack, Mark S. – Trustee (Grantor) Salt Properties LLC. (Grantee): Parcel Jefferson Dist. – $125,000.00
Saunders, Jeremy and Saunders, Jennifer (Grantor) Tessman, Anel (Grantee): LT 200 Rocky Fork Union – $149,000.00
Taylor, Lewis A. (Grantor) Sayavong, Natasha E. (Grantee): LT 11 ODELL addition to Clyde Elk and LT 12 ODELL addition to Clyde Elk – $118,750.00
Cummings, Uriah L, Cummings Mallory L. fka Scarbro, Mallory L. (Grantor) Smith, Kathy and Jeffrey (Grantee): LT 4 Candlewick EST Union. – $175,000.00
Pearce, Pamela J – Exec, Ferrell, Roy H. -Est. (Grantor) Finch, Timothy T. and Swendsen, Sandra L., (Grantee): LT 15 BK I Chandler addition St. Albans and LT 16 BK I Chandler addition St. Albans. – $115,000.00
Jones, Amy J., fka Sowards, Amy (Grantor) Mullins, Sheri A. (Grantee): LT 1 BK 10 Indian Head Phase 1 secs. B & C Jefferson – $124,000.00
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1, 2022.
Shawn Matthew Williams, 33 to Kelsey Marie Adams, 29
Michael Adam Arvelson, 27 to Katherine Pauline Moore, 25
Ethan Michael Knake, 25 to Zoey Ellen Carte, 25
Russell Duane Lein Jr., 47 to Margaret Gail Roberts, 38
Jakeb Howard Shuck, 28 to Julie Beth Osborne, 32
James Finton Hensley, 54 to Jocelyn Renea, 45
Kevin Michael Totten, 36 to Lindsay Brooke Holbert, 33
Nathan Conner Harrison, 22 to Brittni Diane Lamb, 22
Justin Keith Lavender, 39 to Ashley Reed Calvert, 35
Steven Christopher Garnes, 29 to Ashley Nichole Hunter, 33
Michael Alan Elliot, 31 to Kayla Rochelle Bryant, 29
Alexander Michael Kincaid, 33 to Chelsea Rae Diegert, 24
Theodore Andrew Maynard, 27 to Kasey Danielle Williams, 27
Michael Shawn Huffman, 29 to Danielle Lee Woods, 29
James David Steffie, 59 to Kathy Lynn Moore, 56
Robert Gregory Grishaber, 26 to Emily Paige Taylor, 26
Steven Allen Harless, 30 to Lindsey Danielle Bowen, 26
Mathew Douglas Buckner, 43 to Danielle Leigh Johnson, 25
Eugene Antone Long, 32 to Kelly Dianne Mace, 45
Brandon Wayne McCutchen, 34 to Raymond Wyrick Jr., 33
Drew Hendricks McClanahan, 38 to Nicole Marie Koenig, 30
Jesse Franklin Doniff, 43 to Angel Nichole Doniff, 43
Casey Joe Riggs, 21 to Madison Taylor Conley, 19
Joshua Allen Rein, 27 to Kasey Leighann Burks, 24
Eric Richard McCallister, 28 to Sarah Michelle Bess, 30
Magdi Saif Ahmed Abdo, 36 to Ashley Nichole Vance, 37
Andrew Ryan Clark, 25 to Katlin Michelle Reed, 26
Robert Lee Elliot, 71 to Jo Ann Bailey, 69
William Luca Daily, 28 to Robin Lea Layton, 28
Jeffery Parker Zopp, 26 to Sarah Elizabeth Majestro, 26
Divorces
Divorce filings for Kanawha County were not available