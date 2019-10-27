On file: Oct. 27, 2019

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Oct. 17 and 24, 2019:
Matthew Joseph Shepherd, 25, and Ashley Nichole Adkins, 30, both of Charleston.
William Andrew Parsons, 50, and Melissa Ann Moffatt, 47, both of Sissonville.
Nicholas Paul Rice, 26, and Brittany Gayle Ferrebee, 24, both of Buffalo.
Antonio Dion Watson Sr., 51, and Amber Marie Cerda, 22, both of Charleston.
Jonathan David Compton, 31, and Brooke Claire Butler, 30, both of Charleston.
David Michael Chambers, 45, of Charleston and Sandra Jean McMahon, 57, of Nitro.
James Robert Lee, 60, and Karen Mills Reed, 50, both of Glasgow.
Jeremy Robert Frame, 29, and Brittany Marie Casdorph, 30, both of St. Albans.
Casey Francis Vandersluis, 24 and Nikkeatta Renea Johnson, 26, both of Charleston.
William Matthew Shorte, 41, of Charleston, and Kristy Ann Queen, 40, of Nitro.
Joshua David Harvey, 31 and Hannah Janay Myers, 22, both of St. Albans.
Jade Marie Rolley, 26, of Port Republic, Maryland, and Rebecca Lee Henderson, 27, of Charleston.
Cameron Clayton Jones, 30, and Hannah Nicole Gardner, 20, both of Scott Depot.
Russell Sarrett Anderson 56 and Maelene Ellen Lewis, 53, both of Nitro.
Jose Cortinas, 24 and Courtney Dianne Namey, 27, both of Charleston.
Thomas Bernard Lizotte, 59, and Jessica Dawn Boggs, 24, both of Dunbar.
Kelley Newman Chapman, 30, and Ashley Dawn Smith, 29, both of Elkview.
Jonathan Clayborne Wood, 43, and Tiffany Kristen Selbe, 35, both of Nitro.
Logan Allan Arbaugh, 18, of Cross Lanes and MacKenzie Dawn Sovine, 16, of Charleston.
Noah William Eckmeyer, 19, of Ripley and Lydia Grace Hager, 21, of Kenna.
Quentin Travis Corbitt, 24, and Hannah Catherine Higginbotham, 22, both of St. Albans.
Ray Ervin Stuart Jr., 45, of Elkview, and Julie Lynn Vannoy, 46, of Scott Depot.
Bert Ben Peng, 31, and Rachel Marie Ellars, 27, both of Charleston.
Frederick Richard Hill II, 45, and Samantha Jo Arthur, 32, both of Charleston.
Bradford Kelley Watson, 36, and Christina Marie Carte, 33, both of St. Albans.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Oct. 17-24, 2019:
Mikki Rene Reed, 32, and Erica Melissa Forbes, 47, both of Hurricane
Timothy Scott Henline, 27, and Cassandra Lyn Ice, 24, both of Hurricane
Kayle Lynn Teunis, 29, and Kimberly Nicole Robinson, 31, both of Hurricane
Garrett Lee Payne, 25, and Christy Lynn Pape, 28, both of Winfield
Jon Tyler Runion, 24, and Brittany Loren Ford, 24, both of Hurricane
Eric Matthew Boggess, 28, of Buffalo, and Wendy Nicole Justice, 28, of Fraziers Bottom
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Oct. 17 and 24, 2019:
Jessica Ann Romine from Timothy Joseph Jarrell
Joy A. Walker from Jerry W. Walker
Jessica Brooke McNeely from Eugene Edward Dustin McNeely
Gerald Scott Moles from Catrena Ruth Moles
Natalie Taylor from Joseph Leroy Taylor
Mischelle Elizabeth Washington from Steven Donta Washington
Kimberly R. Canterbury from Romie E. Canterbury
Sally Vance from Marshal Ross
Ashleigh E. O’Dell from Jeremy Hammons
Michael Lee Seeburger from Rajneekorn Ponsugnee
April Janell Meadows from William Dorsey Miller
Amanda Kelly from Joseph Kelly
Benjamin Ryan Barker from Kristen Alicia Barker
Divorces for Putnam County were not available.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Oct. 17 and 24, 2019:
WV Trustee Services LLC to The Money Source Inc. Lot, South Charleston, $169,360.
WV Trustee Services LLC to U.S. Bank National Association Lot, Elk District, $97,200.
Wanda Lou Pigott, Cheryl Ann Stuart, Cynthia Rene Fitzgerald and Michael Ivan Stratton to Lindsay Richardson. Lot, Union District, $135,000.
AM Investments LLC to Beth A. Fletcher. Lot, Jefferson District, $89,000.
Gregory Z. Boyd and Craig J. Boyd to Andrew K. Blount. Lots, Cabin Creek District, $175,000.
Matthew T. Keaton and Rebecca E. Wiseman to William Tyler and Hannah Alexis Skidmore. Lot, Elk District, $85,000.
Ryan T. Tulmer to Arden Hamrick and Sara E. Golden. Lot, Union District, $154,900.
Justin T. McAllister to Bradley Caleb Harris. Lot, Charleston, $157,500.
Robert E. Ryan to Cindy E. Limer. Lot, Charleston, $99,000.
WV Trustees Services LLC to Sun Trust Bank. Lot, Loudon District, $158,100.
Ruth P. Beard to Carol Ann Marsh. Lot, Elk District, $170,601.
Melissa Surbaugh to Joseph C. Fragale. Lot, Elk District, $215,000.
Mitchell F. and Crystal D. Thomas to Clayton J. Besaw and Rebecca Branchau-Besaw. Lot, Elk District, $230,000.
James David Nielsen to Larry Dean Rhodes II. Lot, Elk District, $99,900.
Charles C. Austin to Leslie A. Hoover. Lot, South Charleston, $108,000.
James Mark Fleshman to WV Cash Sale LLC. Lot, Charleston, $105,000.
James N. and Judith S. Berry to Denver Brown. Lot, Elk District, $325,000.
Eric M. Johnson and R. Douglas Calderwood to City National Bank of West Virginia. Lot, Poca District, $125,000.
Ellen J. Vance to James W. and Laura B. Staats. Lot, Elk District, $229,500.
Christopher Don Litton to Kelly L. Titensor. Lot, Charleston, $125,000.
TMM Properties LLC to Timothy Moran. Lot, Dunbar, $90,000.
River Valley Construction LLC to Dereck N. and Samantha J. Weiford. Lot, Nitro, $138,000.
Krista Star Scott and Kia Maranne Castillo to Aaron Florence. Lot, South Charleston Annex District, $79,500.
Morgan Loys Ward to Caleb Mark and Taylor Brooke Kiser. Lot, Charleston, $175,000.
Joseph L. and Lisa C. Skidmore to April S. Woods. Lot, Elk District, $191,500.
Building Appalachia LLC to Miranda D. Dillon. Lot, St. Albans, $102,500.
George Wesley Jordon III to Paul W. and Kendal H. Kloostra. Lot, Charleston, $270,000.
Yuming Wang and Meifang Chen to Charleston Area Medical Center Inc. Lot, Charleston, $143,000.
William D. and Danielle D. McCormick to Kelly L. and Charles Brian Whitlock. Lot, Washington District, $475,000.
Clarence James Jr. and Brenda J. Rider to Jacob Wesley and Melissa C. Weese. Lot, Elk District, $128,000.
Frederick P. III and Lindsey Clayton to Jessica C. Chiang and Andrew T. Orrison. Lot, Charleston, $434,500.
WV Trustees Services LLC to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC. Lot, Poca District, $89,700.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Oct. 17 and 24, 2019:
Bettie Gilson to Karin Lynn Creech, Rosie Marie Lett, Peter Kerry Lett and John Barry Lett. Lot, Union District, $165,000.
Amie Harper Dixon to Jacob T. Pralley. Lot, Hurricane, $143,500.
Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Cody A. Carnefix and Sarah K. Moles. Lot, Union District, $124,900.
Bryan M. and Stephanie Cantrell to Jeffrey R. and Kelly Ann Fulks. Lot, Scott District, $390,000.
Rodney D. and Barbara S. Cavender to Adam Paul and Ashley Dawn Midkiff. Lot, Scott District, $265,000.
Joan Milligan Ellingwood to Timothy Wayne Clendenen. Lot, Scott District, $228,000.
William H. an Mary Grassell to Kevin R. and Sarah E. Cole. Lot, Teays Valley, $210,000.
Ellison Cooper Properties LLC to John R. Stover. Lot, Red House, $89,300.
Jeffrey Lee and Mary D. Pierce to Kelly W. Ellison and Kalyn B. Costello. Lot, Nitro, $83,000.
Thomas Jason Rhodes and Stacey E. Clayton to Jason Anthony and Elizabeth Stiltner. Lot, Nitro, $120,000.
Virgil Gary Koon Jr. to Mary Leigh Blankenship. Lot, Scott District, $235,000.
Kathy Ann Crouch to Kaci M. Lawrence. Lot, Scott District, $101,500.
Christopher W. Dosier and Sommer R. Thomas to Stacy R. Warren and Michael A. Mullins. Lot, Scott District, $299,500.
Paul E. and Lois J. Rhodes to Larry and Melissa G. Burns. Lot, Scott District, $220,000.
Seneca Trustees Inc. and Kimberly S. and Stephen C. Sluss to U.S. Bank. Lot, Scott District, $105,177.69.
Ray G. Burke Jr., Rodman Lowe and Caroll Hutton to Katelyn E. Farr. Lot, Scott District, $181,500.
Michael Conrad Anderson to Natalie M. Harris and Samuel L. and Judith A. Pauley. Lots, Scott District, $94,000.
Kimberly J. Miller to Amy L. Ellis. Lot, Curry District, $125,000.
Nadine L. Harrison to Montana D. Stewart. Lot, Poca, $75,900.
Whirlwind Storage Hurricane LLC to Staylock Storage Acquisition I LLC. Lot, Teays Valley, $3,145,000.
David Delord and Doris Ann Horst to Perry Estep and Alexander Estep. Lots, Poca, $160,000.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Oct. 17 and 24:
Heather Tiera Workman, Alkol, Chapter 7. Assets: $2,487, Liabilities: $120,051.
Mary Elizabeth Bradie, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $4,325, Liabilities: $37,182.
Sean Aaron and Amber Nicole Collier, Chapmanville, Chapter 7. Assets: $19,085, Liabilities: $75,860.
Anthony Pasquale DeMinico, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $66,709, Liabilities: $223,530.
Darrell Lee Fouch, Matewan, Chapter 7. Assets: $15,196, Liabilities: $75,141.
Larry Wayne and Cathleen LaRose Harper, Elkview, Chapter 7. Assets: $68,555, Liabilities: $139,515.
Kristin Leann Price, West Hamlin, Chapter 7. Assets: $38,005.00, Liabilities: $56,845.
Nicholas Jonathon Haskins, Gandeeville, Chapter 7. Assets: $281, Liabilities: $30,507.
Carrie Rena Murphy, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $6,535, Liabilities: $41,213.
Johnny Joseph Boardman, South Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $119,663, Liabilities: $117,725.
Rodney K. and Pamela Gayle Reynolds, Ripley, Chapter 7. Assets: $19,980, Liabilities: $192,657.
Donna Faye Adkins, Danville, Chapter 7. Assets: $1,650, Liabilities: $18,690.
Williamson Memorial Hospital LLC, Williamson, Chapter 11. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities, Unknown.
Alexander Elwood and Hayley Brooke Adkins, Tornado, Chapter 13. Assets: $285,638, Liabilities: $323,663.
Steven Michael Foster, Fayetteville, Chapter 13. Assets: $113,552, Liabilities: $125,959.
Sue LaVerne Hurd, Pineville, Chapter 13. Assets: $34,143, Liabilities: $47,525.