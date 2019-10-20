On file: Oct. 20, 2019

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Oct. 10 and 17, 2019:
Mark Aaron Staley, 34, and Krystal Nicole Robertson, 35, both of Elkview.
Sean David Hill, 34, and Bridget Patrice Foster, 35, both of Charleston.
Cody Shaun Bailey, 31, and Justin Joseph Tomblin, 26, both of Cross Lanes.
Alex Wade Reed, 23, and Amanda Gail Butts, 23, both of Sissonville.
Darron Lashum Parks, 40, and Quentina Tambus Ellis, 36 both of St. Albans.
Michael Lee Giffin, 43, and Rebekah Leigh Atkins, 37, both of Dunbar.
Cory Eldon Jones, 23, and Ashley Renee Dickson, 35, both of Charleston.
Morgan Loys Ward, 28, and Ivy Nichole Aleshire, 24, both of Bickmore.
Michael Allen May, 50, and Tammy Hicks Maynor, 55, both of East Bank.
John Christopher Wild Jr., 27, and Ashley Ann Neal, 22, both of Elkview.
Steven Wayne Atha Jr., 26, and Maggie Elizabeth Keenan, 24, both of Elkview.
Scotty Gene Slater, 37, and Amanda Dawn Lester, 32, both of Charleston.
Albert Richard Dean Jr., 35, of St. Albans, and Lisa Hannah Goodnite, 38, of Charleston.
William Lewis Thornhill II, 37, and Jessica Nicole Pennington 37, both of Charleston.
Nicholas Scott Crawford, 36, and Amy Jean Arnett, 30, both of Charleston.
Preston Alexander Phalin, 27, and Rachel Marie Halstead, 32, both of Marmet.
William Paul Corley, 22, of Oak Hill, and Megan Nicole Shannon, 24, of Charleston.
Orville Lester Wiseman, 45, of Elkview, and Melissa Dawn Ross, 41 of Clendenin.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Oct. 10 and 17, 2019:
Casey Edward Randolph, 33, and Chelsey Lynn Cottrell, 27, both of Hurricane
Dylan James Yates, 22, of Hurricane and Sierra Marie Ramey, 22, of Scott Depot
Evan Michael Smith, 26, of Mason, and Kayla Ann Becnel, 23, of Hurricane
Justin Michael Graley, 31, and Bryttany Nicole Vanmeter, 31, both of Hurricane
Nathan Reid Daly, 25, of Hurricane, and Sadie Kathleen Griffith, 23, of Scott Depot
Marty Dale Aleshire, 56, and Paula Dawn Aleshire, 52, both of Red House.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Oct. 10 and 17, 2019:
Malinda Nikeysha Foster from William Morrell Foster.
Lloyd Allen Bill from Chelsea Nicole Bill.
Bobbie Renee Seyedmonir from Mendi Seyedmonir.
Johnathan Willard Justice from Leah Michelle Justice.
Sandra Lynn Wilson Buchko from John Matthew Buchko.
Andrea Lee Cowan from David Allan Cowan.
Hannah Faith Inglesa from Wayne Christopher Bush.
Brenda L. Crank from Malcolm E. Crank.
Jeremy Lynn Bean from Kerra Dawn Bean.
Angela Marie Mullins from Thomas Wesley Mullins.
Jerry Baldwin from Sharon D. Wahrmund-Baldwin.
Amy Dawn Garten from David Athel Garten.
Anne Alston from D’Angelo Alston.
Soraya Mele McClung from Christopher Woodrow McClung.
The Putnam County divorces were not available by press time.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Oct. 10 and 17, 2019:
Valley Rentals LLC to Rider Real Estate LLC. Lot, Charleston, $100,000.
Robert K. Stone to Elizabeth A. Barnes. Lot, Malden District, $120,000.
Nancy Thompson to Nicholas Hearld and Lindsay M. Eder. Lot, South Charleston, $135,000.
Eli B. and Stephanie D. Litton to Spears Properties LLC. Lots, Alum Creek, $270,000.
Keith A. and Amy S. Pauley to Bradley W. and Donna M. Bowers. Lot, Charleston, $315, 500.
Pamela E. Lindsay to Hiram J. and Anna J. Bertoch. Lot, Charleston, $400,000.
Kayla S. and Cory R. Reynolds to Ryan E. Stowers and Ashley Keadle. Lot, Elk District, $204,000.
Shirley A. Kelly to Clyde R. and Patricia D. Myers. Lot, Elk District, $135,000.
James M. Waldeck to Abbey Nicole Jordan. Lot, Poca District, $147,000.
Whirlwind Storage Charleston LLC to Staylock Storage Acquisition I, LLC. Lots, Charleston, $1,505,000.
Stricklen Realty Inc. to Allison Blanton and Tiffany Harless. Lot, Elk District, $299,900.
Peilin Zhang and Lili Tian to Katherine Charonko and Martin Nicolay. Lot, Charleston, $475,000.
Tisha Gay and Jerry C. Reed to Megan Lea Lawrence. Lot, Nitro, $85,000.
Michele A. and Kevin M. White to David C. and Kellie S. Guthrie. Lot, Poca District, $157,000.
Gerard R. and Ann W. Stowers to Helen B. Caraway. Lot, Charleston, $250,000.
Joanie S. Brainard to Brooke Erin Ingram. Lot, Dunbar, $80,000.
Kari K. Atkisson to Earnest L. Pickens. Lot, Charleston, $105,000.
Kelly B. McGilton to George F. and Kari A. Atkisson. Lot, Union District, $325,000.
Marcia Ann Campbell to Jose R. and Mary L. Rivers. Lots, Charleston, $88,000.
John D. Hoblitzell III and Emily S. Hopta to Shirley Ann Sammons and Sherry Lee Sammons-Thomas. Lot, Charleston, $164,900.
Mark E. Sanders Sr. to Tyler Sovine. Lot, Union District, $144,000.
Robin Jan Reynolds, Christopher Paul Davis and Renee Suzette Kirby to Michael J. Ellis. Lot, Jefferson District, $89,000.
Michelle and Michael Blake to Jesse Rowley and Collin Beckner. Lots, Nitro, $116,500.
Ruth Ann Pauley to Chelsey N. and Joseph Coffman. Lots, Jefferson District, $140,700.
Rachel L. Jones Blankenship to Jennifer L. Taylor. Lot, Union District, $127,000.
Lisa Rae Bays, David Scott Bays and Linda Stone to Dominique A. Gachassin and Eric W. Toney. Lot, Elk District, $110,000.
Elizabeth C. Hereford to Chelsea C. and Jeffrey D. Hornyak. Lots, Charleston $300,000.
Nathaniel Kline to Gary C. Jarvis. Lot Cabin Creek District, $108,000.
B and B Properties Services LLC to Micah A. Ferguson. Lot, East Bank, $93,000.
Bruce Cassis Jr. to Anieka Devon Gerwig. Lot, Charleston, $79,000.
Joan R. Casto to Luis Jr. and Bambi L. Rodriguez. Lot, South Charleston, $97,000.
CAM Real Estate XIX LLC to Michael T. and Aimee M. Nichols. Lot, Charleston, $90,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Oct. 10 and 17, 2019:
Christopher R. Wakefield to Bruce Jackson. Lot, Hurricane, $235,000.
Tony and Yvonne D. Williard to William H. and Tracey L. Hostetler. Lot, Union District, $140,000.
Wendy Elizabeth Nicholas and Leda E. Smith to Pamela G. Wernsman. Lot, Hurrican, $157,900.
Randy W. Carpenter to Charity N. Sayre. Lot, Winfield, $290,500.
Michael David and Kerry Lee Ligon to Mona Celiece Soito. Lot, Poca, $135,000.
Arthur W. and Debra F. Moore to Janet M. Tucker. Lot, Eleanor, $299,000.
Eileen and Todd W. Hendricks to Howard and Patricia Ann Lyons. Lot, Scott District, $250,000.
Christopher Joe Harris and Scott Allen Harris to Amie N. Harper Dixon and Clarence L. Dixon II. Lot, Curry District, $190,000.
Brenda C. and Arley Edward Black to Michael G. and Valerie D. Guthrie. Lot, Teays Valley, $122,900.
Willis L. Williams to Travis Lee and Ronial R. Blankenship. Lots, Buffalo, $150,000.
MYCU Mortgage LLC to Motivated LLC. Lot, Scott District, $95,560.
Debra A. Martin to April N. and Timothy C. Oneal. Lots, Union District, $143,000.
Gregory M. and Jennifer G. Grishaber to Eric M. and Jodi Johnson. Lot, Teays Valley, $295,000.
Nancy Lovell to Swarthmore Capital LLC. Lot, $155,000.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Oct. 10 and 17:
Sharon Lillian Blevins, Branchland, Chapter 7. Assets: $82,236, Liabilities: $144,218.
William Warren Mucklow, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $23598, Liabilities: $426,241.
Diana Lynn Browning, Hamlin, Chapter 7. Assets: $14,349, Liabilities: $28,744.
Vanessa Dale Smith, Stollings, Chapter 7. Assets: $43,576, Liabilities: $23,233.
Shayna Dawn Deal, Summersville, Chapter 7. Assets: $9,622, Liabilities: $52,203.
Vickie Lynn Baldwin, St. Albans, Chapter 7. Assets: $630, Liabilities: $87,284.
Elijah Shane and Jessica Nicole Church, Spencer, Chapter 7. Assets: $130,200, Liabilities: $237,117.
Richard Colon Chrivia and Donna Louise Dean-Chrivia, Marlinton, Chapter 7. Assets: $99219, Liabilities: $106,248.
Joyce Reene Clark, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $118,150, Liabilities: $132,967.
Derek Ronald and Stephanie Renee Eikost, Sophia, Chapter 7. Assets: $55,313, Liabilities: $87,109.
Joshua Patrick Harper, Coal Mountain, Chapter 7. Assets: $306,900, Liabilities: $325,343.
Deborah Dawn Toney, Charleston, Chapter 13. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.
Theresa Marie Dominguez, Beckley, Chapter 13. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.