On File: Oct. 6, 2019

Marriages

The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, 2019:

Robert Eugene Nutter Jr., 36, and Jessica Michelle Nutter, 34, both of St. Albans.

Robert Bryan Cummings, 40, and Sergio Alejandro Rodriguez, 26, both of Charleston.

Bruce Phillip Brown, 26, and Ashlea Breighann Carter, 27, both of Charleston.

Jerome Allen Sutton, 40, and Sarah Nicole Dolin, 30, both of Charleston.

Andrew James Gancs, 21, of Sissonville and Emily Nicole Pitts, 24 of Charleston.

Jacob Alan Chestnut, 25, of Belle and Jamie Leighann Wells, 23, of Marmet.

Michael Josiah Huff, 36, and Stacy Marie Broce 40, both of Charleston.

John Thomas Nozica, 29, and Linsy Nicole Craig, 31, both of South Charleston.

James Gale Claypool, 44 and Nikki Michele Ingram, 46, both of Dawes.

Dennis Lee Cook Jr., 31 of Cool Ridge and Jessica Marie Green, 32, of Elkview.

Cody Wade Tuell, 22, and Sarina Tyler Branson, 21, both of Charleston.

Matheau Allen Layne, 30, and Donna Ann Driggs, 30, both of Nitro.

Derrick Justin Engle, 35, and Nataly Mariela Illescas Cando, 32 both of Ripley.

Zachary Adam Brown, 37, and Janell Eve Tincher, 33, both of Charleston.

Tiffany Renee Kyer, 29, and Natasha Nicole Light, 34, both of St. Albans.

Jonathan Robert Lough, 27, and Kayleigh Nicole Meeks, 25, both of South Charleston.

Cody Blake Daugherty, 22, of Charleston and Cheyenne Morgan Wright, 21, of Cottageville.

Christopher Douglas Linville, 31, and Sydney Rae Sanchez, 26, both of Belle.

Edward Locke Stefanov, 29, and Casey Elizabeth Long, 30, both of South Charleston.

Adam Michael Henson, 33, and Bethany Noel Drury, 25, both of South Charleston.

Travis Allen Skiles, 26, and Chelsey Sue Persinger, 22, both of Blount.

Ryan Franklin Room, 34, and Tabbitha Louise Lacy, 27, both of Charleston.

Gary Otho Tillis, 49, of Charleston and Jessica Nicole Fisher, 39, of Hurricane.

Brenden Luke Doughty, 22, of Belle and Hanna Brooke Balser, 21, of Shrewsbury.

Walter Lee Obey Sr., 59, and Stephanie Darnell Hill, 56, both of Charleston.

Joshua Chase Broemson, 22, and Haley Nicole Clements, 19, both of Nitro.

Michael Dewayne Henson, 33, and Chelsey Danielle Wolfe, 30, both of Nitro.

Samuel John Calvert, 35, and Kaitlyn Jo Woolwine, 28, both of South Charleston.

Ronald Vance Arthur III, 32, and Brandy Leigh Harbour, 30, both of St. Albans.

Jason Lee Roton, 31, and Tasha Nicole Hinkle, 22, both of South Charleston.

Kaleb Nathaniel Kinder, 23, and Chloe Nellie Massaro, 22, both of Charleston.

Hubert New Jr. 49, and Heather Rene Parker, 41, both of South Charleston.

Divorces

The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, 2019:

Paula M. Johnston from Jackie L. Johnston.

Kayla Rosealie Munson from Robert Brian Munson.

Amanda Jane Jones from Thomas Alan Jones.

Alyssa Ann Tyson from Robert Stephen Tyson.

Ronald James Brightwell from Misty Lynn Brightwell.

Amy Dawn McCune from James Edmond McCune Jr.

Gregory Allen Young from Andrea Leigh Backus.

Andrew Verdie Spangler from Ami Marie Smith.

Julia N. Taylor from George R. Breckenridge.

Laura Jo Savilla from Samuel Basil Richard Savilla II.

Victoria Cameron Trent from Gregory Alan Trent.

Sophia Noplis from Matthew C. Gumm.

Jeffrey William Hughes from Jessica Lee Ann Hughes.

Jennifer Leanne Gravely from Jason Lee Flowers.

Bethelen Ann Pack from Richard Edward Pack.

Teresa Kay George from David Paul George.

Adrianna Ellen Hensley from Nicholas Grant Hensley.

Elisha Dawn Jeffery from Brentley Kirk Jeffrey.

Angela Rena Jones from Jesse Adam Jones.

Property transfers

The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, 2019:

Kurtis E. and Meghan E. Rickles to Brendan J. Bell. Lot, Charleston, $180,000.

Charlotte J. Templeton to Danielle L. and Nathan H. Mallory. Lot, Jefferson District, $86,000.

Curtis A. Floor to Sidney R. Miller. Lot, South Charleston, $130,500.

Kevin Edward Howard to DIVI Holdings LLC. Lot, Charleston, $89,000.

J. Craig Simonton to Benjamin and Jessica A. Shannon. Lots, Elk District, $160,000.

Jeffery S. and Vera A. Norman to Lin Mei. Lots, Charleston, $395,000.

Olivia M. Loncki to Evan Kendall. Lots, Big Sandy District, $125,000.

Melissa M. Hunt to C. Haley and Joseph G. Bunn. Lot, Charleston, $1,300,000.

Victoria Pickavance to Frederick P. Annie. Lot, Charleston, $106,000.

G&R Holding Inc. to Rex A. and Christina I. Thomas. Lot, Charleston, $187,000.

AB Contracting Inc. to Michaela and John Kessler. Lot, Elk District, $256,250.

Joseph Jeremy Cooper to Matthew G. and Stephanie A. Potter. Lot, Jefferson District, $135,500.

Todd M. and Bobbie J. Wall to Zachary B. Liston. Lot, Union District, $133,500.

Kent Woodruff, Kim Woodruff and Mark Woodruff to John W. Field. Lot, Charleston, $268,500.

Richard A. McVey to James S. and Angela K. Burgess. Lot, Elk District, $155,000.

DENMO LLC to Mark and Frances Morris. Lot, Charleston, $88,000.

Stephanie N. Malone to Christopher and Kayla Ann Hill. Lot, St. Albans, $153,000.

Maureen A. Batista to David R. Toney II. Lot, St. Albans, $132,900.

David Dolly to Clifton S. and Amy M. Seckman. Lot, Charleston, $145,000.

Brian D. and Tabitha D. Craft to Kristin L. Harper. Lot, Elk District, $154,000.

Colton A. Cogar to Abby N. Facemyer. Lot, Poca District, $150,000.

Douglas W. Hanshew to Wesley D. and Ashlee D. Henderson. Lot, Elk District, $83,000.

Bailey & Slotnick PLLC to Kathleen Gail Jennings and Christopher Daniel Spittle. Lot, Charleston, $75,000.

Steven L. and Jimelle Teter to William Salisbury and Monica Y. Smith. Lot, Elk District, $230,000.

Gary A. and Elizabeth B. Gorrell to Michael L. and Shanielle Prete. Lot, Loudon District, $164,000.

Wendy L. Carpenter to Christina McLaughlin. Lot, Chesapeake, $153,000.

Dennis Belisle to Steven W. Bliss Jr. Lot, Charleston, $155,750.

Anthony D. Tallarico to Jason Bailey. Lot, Charleston, $198,500.

Seacrist L.P. Limited Liability Company to Ferrellgas LP. Lot, Jefferson District, $360,000.

Tammy Sue Bowles Sharp to Christy L. Pape and Garrett Payne. Lot, Nitro, $124,000.

Frank H. Wilson Jr. to Christopher M. Ojeda. Lots, Charleston, $88,000.

Ryan H. Larck to Jeremy A. Haynes. Lots, Nitro, $140,000.

Allie Holdings LLC to Deanna and Travis Gibson. Lot, Union District, $158,500.

Arlene M. Pettit to Kevin T. Penczek and Alexandra Gail Roop. Lots, Dunbar, $92,300.

Jimmy Orellana to Martin P. Watts and Netra F. Gilbert. Lot, Union District, $182,000.

Bankruptcies

The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Sept. 26 and Oct. 3:

Kathy Dianne Kozee, Williamson, Chapter 7. Assets: $22,025, Liabilities: $60,709.

Norman Lee McDowell, Millwood, Chapter 7. Assets: $195,800, Liabilities: $204,953.

Larry Wayne and Carrie Lee Cobb, Belle, Chapter 7. Assets: $23,110, Liabilities: $24,178.

Kenneth Edward and Rebecca Lynn Bibb, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $23,319, Liabilities: $160,095.

Wanda Mae Morgan, Lewisburg, Chapter 7. Assets: $71,810, Liabilities: $100,401.

Robert Michael Sams, Lewisburg, Chapter 7. Assets: $0, Liabilities: $104.

Crystal Gayle Sullivan, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $16,243, Liabilities: $61,708.

Angela Kathryn Osborne, Meadow Bridge, Chapter 7. Assets: $97,901, Liabilities: $206,943.

Chad Alexander and Sarah Elizabeth Vintorini, Ravenswood, Chapter 13. Assets: $171,425, Liabilities: $162,152.

Julia Alieth McDade, Lewisburg, Chapter 13. Assets: $32,179, Liabilities: $162,739.