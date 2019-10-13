On File: Oct. 13, 2019

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha and Putnam counties between Oct. 3 and 10, 2019:
Luke Michael Grimm, 24, and Abbey Nicole Jordan, 21, both of Sissonville.
Eddie Lee Ridener Jr., 49, and Lindsey Phyllis Williams, 37, both of Charleston.
Scott Russell Compton, 45, of Ripley, Mississippi, and Jessica Rae Burgan, 37, of Charleston.
Robert Wayne Lilly, 58, of St. Albans, and Sherry Lynn Lilly, 55, of Charleston.
David Allen Mullins, 47, and Nancy Viola Taylor, 44, both of Charleston.
Sherman Nelson Gray, 62, and Kathy Wheatley Jordan, 63, both of Charleston.
Austin Lyn Liddle, 23, of Charleston, and Allison Rose Coles, 21, of Dunbar.
Robert Keith Siders, 20, and Joetta Gail Meadows, 19, both of Charleston.
Ronald David Dudding, 25, and Kristen Renee Goodpaster, 21, both of Genoa.
John Dale Callahan Jr., 44, of Sod, and Brittany Danielle Ward, 29, of Alum Creek.
Shane Robert Woodrum, 30, and Cassie Marie Short, 29, both of Clendenin.
Ethan Thomas Stewart, 20, and Abby Marie Mihelic, 20, both of Dawes.
Erik Mattias Larson Jr., 22, and Elizabeth Mary Larson, 29, both of Gallagher.
William Franklin Brown, 43, and Terri Dawn Holcomb, 57, both of Charleston.
Jason Elvin Paxton, 29, and Andrea Denene Cavins, 39, both of Scott Depot.
Michael Chad Richmond, 36, and Stephanie Dawn Stewart, 45, both of Hometown.
Matthew Franklin Lee, 47, and Lauren Trull Goodwin, 34, both of Snowshoe.
Corey Ray Terry, 37, and Stephenie Suzanne Roark, 47, both of Charleston.
Patrick Dustin Meadows, 30, and Kayla Yavonne Linger, 29, both of Elkview.
Austin Chase Lycans, 18, and Christian Faith Dolin, 18, both of Charleston.
Cody Gilmer Harrison, 22, of Charleston, and Taylor Blaine Legg, 23, of Sissonville.
Nicholas Robert Oldaker, 34, and Peggy Sue Engelkemier, 44, both of Cross Lanes.
Benjamin Ray Harper, 32, and Bridget Danielle Combs, 28, both of Gauley Bridge.
Steven Micheal Wetherholt, 21, and Rachael Dawn Leach, 22, both of Charleston.
Donald Franklin Taylor III, 39, and Stephanie Kay Fisher, 38, both of Dunbar.
Dylan Jeffrey Carpenter, 26, and Darlene Teresa Langdon, 32, both of Charleston.
Micah James Carpenter, 21, of Hurricane, and Marisa Lea Thompson, 22, of Huntington.
Ronald Lee Tolbert, 62, and Danielle Sue Parsons, 42, both of St. Albans.
Ethan Virgil Ashby, 22, and Breanna Suann Moore, 21, both of Liberty.
Danford Pershing Smith, 23, of Poca and Armenta Joan Williams, 25, of Cross Lanes.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha and Putnam counties between Oct. 3 and 10, 2019:
Denise Marie Freeman from Robert Ryan Freeman.
Amber Dawn Buskirk from Jeremy Brian Buskirk.
Nathan Daniel Portz from Billie Jo Portz.
Scott Allen Hannigan from Tabitha Reanea Hannigan.
Misty Jane George from Danny Edward George.
Arthur Lee Martin from Megan Marie Martin.
Nell Ruth Kayser from Charles Cecil Kayser.
Jacob Paul Randolph from Kimberly Dawn Harper.
Christene Lou Stringer from Larry David Lewis.
Troy Eugene Peters II from Margaret Helen Peters.
Joseph Paul Pullens from Kayla Gail Pullens
Ehren Lowers from Patricia Lowers.
Percy Lee Terry from Felicia Ann Roberts.
Loretta Mae Lyons from Roy Lee Lyons.
Kristen Rae Kelley from Joseph Mason Harrison.
Tonja Lynn McVey from Curtis Leo McVey.
Henry Ha from Hana Thi My Truong.
Thomas A. Jennings from Betty June Jennings.
Connie Lynn Sadler from Michael Brandon Sadler.
Britney Louanna Fisher from Cory Tate Fisher.
Tina Denice Rambo from James Velton Rambo.
Darrell E. Warner II from Billie D. Warner.
Kristina Susan Whittington from Justin Scott Whittington.
Ernest E. Hissom III from Markita Mae Hissom.
Stephanie Lynn Grose from Craig Allen Grose.
Douglas Duane Harper from Felisha Gail Harper.
Lee Steven Jordan from Kimberly Ann Jordan.
Kari Ann Ruby from Gregory Todd Ruby.
Tiffany Taylor Brown from Leland Arthur Brown.
Roger Shane Fields from Jill Suzanne Fields.
Samantha Grose from Brittanie Nichole Grose.
Steven Eric Witt from Kerry Leigh Witt.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Oct. 3 and 10, 2019:
Michelle R. Drake to Jo T. and John A. Kessler. Lot, South Charleston, $109,000.
Austin D. and Emily G. Boyd to Kayla N. and Andrew S. Mays. Lots, South Charleston, $188,000.
Kathleen H. DeYoung to Marsha Starr. Lots, Charleston, $135,000.
Mitchell and Kamilla Rashid to Donna Ferrell and Gregory Bumgarner. Lot, Charleston, $894,000.
Linda J. Walker and Maria L. Hopkins to Thomas C. III and Teresa S. Evans. Lot, Charleston, $131,000.
W. Brian and Tina Moore to Bradley S. and Haley Harvey. Lot, Elk District, $148,300.
Cynthia S. Burdette to Jeremy L. and Rachel M. Mace. Lot, Jefferson District, $228,000.
John A. and Frances C. Whitney to Rachel Marie Thaxton. Lot, Jefferson District, $112,500.
Seneca Trustees Inc. to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association. Lot, Union District, $90,009.
Jason M. and Melanie A. Hintz to Eric S. and Christine D. Davidson. Lot, Union District, $166,000.
Virginia Mae Thaxton to Jarred T. Newhouse, Paul A. Newhouse and Cynthia Newhouse. Lot, Union District, $130,000.
Jan M. Miles and Gail S. Dudley to Keely B. Williams. Lot, St. Albans, $120,500.
Barbara S. Wilkerson to Daniel Morris Kanner. Lot, Charleston, $163,000.
Tamala S. Lanham and Kimberly L. Mays to Teresa L. Smith. Lot, Union District, $152,900.
Carl Agsten Jr. and Leslie Clay to Antoinette Bee. Lot, Charleston, $225,000.
Chad J. and Angie N. Weems to Ebony N. Willis. Lot, Charleston, $112,000.
WV Trustees Services LLC to U.S. Bank Trust. Lot, Charleston, $111,736.31.
Del C. and Patricia A. Fot to William Carney. lot, Charleston, $205,000.
Robert William Kessler to William P. Davis. Lot, Union District, $159,900.
Adam P. Midkiff to Margaret J. Stiles. Lot, Dunbar, $136,000.
Ronald and Linda Abshire to Amy Beth Browning. Lot, Union District, $77,500.
Danny R. and Peggy L. Beckner to Teresa K. Roberts. Lot, Poca District, $93,000.
Eric D. Robinson to TradeMark Investments LLC. Lots, Loudon District, $165,000.
David G. Forsythe to Tabitha N. and Donald B. Debruyn. Lot, Elk District, $145,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Oct. 3 and 10, 2019:
Donna Stone Hawkins and Wanda Lee Stone to Arthur W. and Debra F. Moore. Lots, Buffalo, $131,000.
Roger D. and Gina Marie Beckner to Amanda J. Valentine. Lot, Union District, $176,500.
Sharon R. Murphy to Dustin S. Reed. Lot, Scott District, $235,000.
Joshua W. and Elizabeth S. Bartlett to David A. Miles. Lot, Teays Valley, $275,000.
Marc B. Lazenby and Marsha Lynne Hopkins to 21st Mortgage Corporation. Lot, Scott District, $153,130.60.
Robert E. Metz to Robert V. and Deborah L. Allen. Lot, Teays Valley, $225,000.
Ronald R. Anderson to Alpha Holdings Inc. Lot, Hurricane, $195,000.
Swetadri and Vasanthy Manohar to Edward Bez and Michelle Marie Pilkington. Lots, Scott District, 305,000.
Valley Acoustical Inc. to Johnson Properties LLC. Lot, Scott District, $150,000.
Tamara S. Burch to Gary O. Tillis and Jessica N. Fisher. Lot, Scott District, $235,000.
Garland M. Watson Sr. to Greg A. Slack. Lot, Union District, $125,000.
Edra K. Adkins to Randal L. and Bonnie L. Harris. Lot, Teays Valley, $215,500.
Allen Lewis and Monique E. Tackett to Grace G. and Tanner L. Kisor. Lot, Hurricane, $115,000.
WVR Properties LLC to Jennifer H. Lucas. Lot, Scott District, $99,000.
Shannon S. Jividen to Debra A. Martin. Lot, Eleanor, $155,000.
Teays Holdings LLC to Ronald and Cecilia Scarbro. Lot, Curry District, $139,900.
Madison J. Ragalyi to Jordan L. Hylton. Lot, Winfield, $147,000.
Dennis R. Gibson to Justin A. Keeling. Lot, Buffalo, $88,000.
Carla G. Sheets and Patricia D. Trout to Taylor Properties LLC. Lot, Hurricane, $75,000.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Oct. 3 and 10:
Burma Gene Sizemore, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $35,256, Liabilities: $61,421.
George Harold Henson, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $169,137, Liabilities: $206,799.
Sandra Kay Hall, Williamson, Chapter 7. Assets: $19,084, Liabilities: $34,494.
Helen Rosie and Paul Arden Dolin Sr., Cross Lanes, Chapter 7. Assets: $55,426, Liabilities: $64,585.
Corban Matthew and Deanna Ellen Denny, Fayetteville, Chapter 7. Assets: $33,325, Liabilities: $170,064.
Robert Grant Griffith Jr., Camden on Gauley, Chapter 7. Assets: $2,300, Liabilities: $44,892.
Walter C. Crockett Jr., Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $2,210, Liabilities: $26,339.
Janice Lee Kitts, Kermit, Chapter 7. Assets: $98,686, Liabilities: $26,311.
Rocky Noel Kennedy Jr., Gilbert, Chapter 7. Assets: $96,354, Liabilities: $378,854.
Rian Beth Chuck-A-Sang, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $21,473, Liabilities: $22,678.
Anthony Wayne James, Daniels, Chapter 7. Assets: $19,173, Liabilities: $100,726.
Kevin Wayne and Bonnie Michele Hudson, Charleston, Chapter 13. Assets: $110,144, Liabilities: $39,031.
Kevin Shane Rose, Summersville, Chapter 13. Assets: $110,600, Liabilities: $131,510.
Brian Edward Ord, St. Albans, Chapter 13. Assets: $6,000, Liabilities: $39,020.
Clinton Wayne and Theresa Fay Ryan, Mount Carbon, Chapter 13. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.