Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Sept. 5-8, 2023:
WV Trustees Services LLC-Sub TR and Rohrig, John A-By Sub TR (Grantors) Dodd, Richard K. III (Grantee): LT 316 Forest Hills Addition Section 8 Loudon – $78,728.18
Baird, Carolyn S. (Grantor) Ghareeb Enterprises Inc. & Bluefield Global LLC. (Grantees): LT 5-P BK D-1 South Charleston South Charleston & LT 6-P BK D-1 South Charleston South Charleston – $120,000
Baisden, Maudie R. fka Mooare (Grantor) Moore, Garrett (Grantee): LT 90 Highland addition St. Albans & LT 91-P Highland addition St. Albans – $88,500
Jones, Lyle E.-by aif & Jones, Brenda J.-Aif (Grantors) Ramirez, Juan P. & Perez, Camilo E. (Grantees): LT 523-P Park addition St. Albans. – $85,000
Perkins, Debra (Grantor) Bergmann, Joseph (Grantee): LT 1 Woodstock Sub Union – $150,000
Jarrell, Jeremy J. & Jarrell, Jill A. (Grantors) Massey Ryan H. (Grantee): LT 6-P BK 202 Kanawha City Kanawha City, LT 7 BK 202 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 8 BK 202 Kanawha City Kanawha City. – $231,000
Hollingsworth, Nolen W. & Cyrus-Hollingsworth, Brittany N. (Grantors) Meadows, Morgan (Grantee): LT 302 BK C Maplewood Union – $145,000
Montalvo, Santino J. & Montalvo, Jessica N. (Grantors) Pierson, Michelle L. (Grantee): LT 18 Jamestown Sub Phase 2 Chas. So. Annex – $560,000
Lilly, Gregory K. & Lilly, Vicki E. (Grantors) Nagy, Morgan N. (Grantee): 2 Parcels Poca Dist. – $185,000
Butler, Tiffany & Butler, Chad (Grantors) Burnside, Donald F. & Burnside, Sharon E. (Grantee): LT 16 Elk Hills Sub Elk – $505,000
Aster Holdings LLC. (Grantor) Slack, Matthew (Grantee): Parcel Kelly’s Creek Union Dist. – $445,000
A G Investments, LLC (Grantor) Frame, Braden T. (Grantee): LT 98 Forest Hills Loudon – $205,000
Carney, Peggy L-by aif & Abbott, Joyce A.-aif (Grantors) Cook, Zachary & Cook, Chloe (Grantees): Parcel Charleston Kanawha County – $182,000
Warden, Morgan (Grantor) Douglas, Bradford T. (Grantee): LT 1 Woodland Heights addition Sec. 1 Clendenin & LT 2 Woodland Heights addition Sec. 1 Clendenin. – $175,000
Castleman, Chloe K & Castleman, Nicholas J. (Grantors) Howe, Peggy L. & Howe, Ronald R. (Grantees): LT 368 Edgewood Heights Addition Kanawha County, LT 369 Edgewood Heights Addition Kanawha County & LT 370 Edgewood Heights Addition Kanawha County – $225,000
NDK, LLC. (Grantor) Burch, Mark S. (Grantee): Parcel 15th ward Dist. – $298,000
PAR-MAR Properties LLC (Grantor) Miinick & Kulick Group LLC. (Grantee): LT 96-P Gabbert Sub Union, LT 97-P Gabbert Sub Union, LT 98-P Gabbert Sub Union, LT 99-P Gabbert Sub Union & 100-P Gabbert Sub Union – $210,000
Parsons Brothers Property (Grantor) Miinick & Kulick Group LLC. (Grantee): LT 2625 Nitro Reservation Area South Union, LT 2627 Nitro Reservation Area South Union, LT 2629 Nitro Reservation Area South Union, LT 2633 Nitro Reservation Area South Union & LT 2635 Nitro Reservation Area South Union & LT 117 Ordinance Park Sub St. Albans. – $325,000
Hrtyanski, Luke E & Emery, Victoria I. (Grantors) Miller, Jessica D. & Layne, Matheau A. (Grantees): LT 12 E. Virginia Miller Sub Union Sec. 2 Union. – $249,900
Mayfield, Jermaine (Grantor) Ghareeb Enterprises Inc. (Grantee): Parcel Lick Branch Loudon Dist. – $80,000
Shishani, Suad (Grantor) Eya, Jonathan C. & Eya, Blessing O. (Grantees): LT 16 Matthews Baby Farms Addition Union – $90,000
Nash, Collin D. & Nash, Ryan (Grantors) Monteleone, Dominic A. (Grantee): LT 7 BK 50 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $207,500
Nelson, Jeremy & Corey, Richard (Grantors) White, Patricia H. (Grantee): LT 304 Riverview Terrace Condo Charleston East – $290,000
Lilly, Jason A. & Casto, Robert A. (Grantors) Drennen, Casity R. (Grantee): Parcel Clendenin Dist. – $137,000
Castle, Matthew A. (Grantor). Folley, Elizabeth A. (Grantee): LT 32 Strawberry Heights Sec. 3 Jefferson – $186,300
Shelton, John D. & Shelton, Patricia L. (Grantors) Viars, Jason & Shakya, Sushma (Grantees): LT 23 K and M Land Co. Cabin Creek & LT 24 K and M Land Co. Cabin Creek – $168,000
King, Larry & King, Donald G. (Grantors) Humphreys, Cloe (Grantee): LT 21 BK 11 Dunbar Dunbar – $113,500
Clarke, Gregory D. & Clarke, Lynn S. (Grantors) Park, Terry K. (Grantee): LT 41-P Quarrier Court Charleston East – $252,000
Freeman, Christopher & Freeman, Emily (Grantors) Jarell, Anne (Grantee): LT 10 Graystone Est. Elk – $340,000
Scott Jones, LLC & AAFAB, LLC (Grantors) Marion, Callie L. (Grantee): LT 118 BK C Palace Heights St. Albans, LT 119 BK C Palace Heights St. Albans & LT 120-P BK C Palace Heights St. Albans – $143,000
Cooney, Patricia C. (Grantor) Breeden, Jonathan (Grantee): LT 28 BK G Allen addition Charleston West, LT 29 BK G Allen addition Charleston West & LT 30-P BK G Allen addition Charleston West – $125,000
Green Valley Properties LLC (Grantor) Walker, Ryuichi M. (Grantee): Parcel Malden Dist. – $80,000
Barker, Tracy F. Jr. (Grantor) Carver, Christopher (Grantee): LT 80 Barringer addition Charleston North – $100,000
Zeitz, Kimberly D. B., Brown, Charles & Brown, Bradley S. (Grantors) Jennings, Travis D. (Grantee): LT 6 Burning Springs Heights Sec. 1 Malden – $150,000
Bramley, Alethea L -Exec. & Sampson, Jack R.-Est. (Grantors) Whitener, Bobby K & Whitener, Melissa C. (Grantees): Parcel Elk Dist. – $160,000
Jefferson Centre LLC (Grantor) Moses SC Properties LLC (Grantee): Parcel Jefferson Dist – $450,000
Marriages
The following people applied for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Sept. 5-8, 2023:
Michael Shayne Pinkerton III to Gracelyn Morgan Gipson
Jason Edward Armes Jr. to Melinda Diane Shoemaker
Bryar Wayne Shaffer to Shania Ashley Bowers-Forester
Elijah Dubosis Martin to Barbara Elenora Claytor
Dakota Jaymes Lynch to Erin Nicole Balser
Timothy Aaron Walker to Samantha Ashley Cogar
Nathan Daniel Bays to Payton Riley Beheler
Phillip Chester Hermann to Lisa Darlene Karr
Evan George Conard to Lindsay Morgan Stollings
Austin Kale Lindsey to Katlin Rae Pritt
David Arthur Crowder to Laura Livingston Lewis
Michael James Hess II to Rachael Shawnee Thomas
Thomas Leonard Thomas to Susan Hollister Trent
Trevor James Ellis to Halee Jena Lewis
Tyler Cole Ferguson to Samantha Brooke Belcher
Ryan Lee Richards to Jasmine Marie Kerns
Ryan Matthew Turner to Hayley Michele Bays
Richard Brian Thompson to Katie Jean Pleska
Vincent White to Breanne Nicole Salisbury
James Lewis Meeks to Mandie Elizabeth Clay
Bobby Lee King to Heather Marie Buzzard
Travis Lee Cantley to Brandi Sue Marcum
Jacob Lee Hively to Sheriden Lynn Diehl
Robert Keith Bays II to Cynthia Elaine Totten
Adam Lee Gandee to Lauren Nicole McQuain
Joshua Phillip Prete to Emma Alexis Keller
