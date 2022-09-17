Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Sept. 4 and 11, 2022:
Fulks, Jarrell Edward by AIF, Fulks, Debra M. AIF (Grantors) Morrison, Debora (Grantee): LT 107-P Glenwood Hgts. Adn Chas. West, LT-108 Glenwood Hgts. Adn Chas. West, and LT 124 Glenwood Hgts. Adn Chas. West – $115,000.00
Dodrell, Ronald W., Exec. and Dodrill, Virginia G., Est. (Grantors) Besaw, Clayton & Branchau-Besaw, Rebecca (Grantees): LT 5 Highlawn Adn Sec. 2 Jefferson – $130,000.00
Keene, Robert J. and Keene, Kim N. (Grantors) Dierdoff, Jonathon (Grantor): LT 26 Rock Lake Village Ridgewood S. Chas. – $130,000.00
Shaparo, Dustin M. & Shaparo, Sarah E. (Grantors) Dorsey, Michelle A. (Grantee): LT 5 Breezemont Sub Kanawha County – $125,000.00
LFK Enterprises Inc. (Grantor) 2306 Properties LLC. (Grantee): LT 7-P Degruyter Adn Kanawha County and LT 8-P Degruyter Adn Kanawha County. – $460,000.00
Chaplin, Charlotte J. (Grantor) Reynolds, Benjamin L. (Grantee): LT A-P Reamer Adn ReSub Big Sandy and LT 21-P BK D Reamer Adn ReSub. Big Sandy – $155,000.00
Peaytt, William and Peaytt, Jeanne R. (Grantors) – Harrison, Cody G and Harrison, Taylor B. (Grantees): 3 Parcels Union Dist. LT 8 Armour Creek Union – $280,000.00
Horne, Mary W. (Grantor) Jordan, Keith E. and McFee, Rhonda K. (Grantees): LT 1 Woodcliff Adn 15th Ward & LT 2 Woodcliff Adn 15th Ward – $200,000.00
Watson, Barbara A. (Grantor) Miller, Carey and Miller, John (Grantees): LT 17 BK 98 Kanawha City Kanawha City LT 18 BK 98 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $217,000.00
Henson Brothers Inc. (Grantors) Third & Third Co. (Grantee): 4 Parcels Institute Union Dist – $302,500.00
Mahan, Jon (Grantor) Ogles, Pamela J. (Grantee): LT 26-P BK 4 Dunbar Dunbar and LT 27 BK 4 Dunbar Dunbar – $125,000.00
Whirlwind Homes LLC. (Grantor) Trigg, Rudolph S. (Grantee): LT 30 Breezemont Sub Kanawha County LT 31 – P Breezemont Sub Kanawha County – $145,000.00
Conley, Michael and Conley, Samantha A. (Grantors) Kincaid III, Darrell D. and Kincaid, Emily J. (Grantees): LT 4 BK 35 Handley Cabin Creek and LT 11 BK 35 Handley Cabin Creek – $231,000.00
Thomas, Paul R. (Grantor) Quan, Kelvin (Grantee): LT 29 C B Wiersteiner Sub ELK – $270,000.00
Seneca Trustees Inc. Sub TR and Williams, Richard B. By Sub TR. (Grantors) AM Investments LLC
(Grantee): LT 21 – P River Bend Adn Sec. 9 Jefferson and LT22 River Bend Adn Sec. 9 Jefferson – $115,901.00
Miller, John A. and Miller, Carey L. (Grantors) Raines John H. (Grantee): LT 9 BK I of Chandler Adn Clay St. Albans., LT 10 BK I of Chandler Adn Clay St. Albans., LT 11 BK I of Chandler Adn Clay St. Albans., and 12 BK I of Chandler Adn Clay St. Albans – $185,000.00
McVey, Carolyn K. and Moles, Roylene K. (Grantors) Proctor, Rodney E. and Proctor, Judith A. (Grantees): Parcel Elkview Elk Dist. – $320,000.00
Shue, Tami A. (Grantor) Walker, Robert E. and Walker, Anissa M. (Grantees) LT 29 Block B Midway Adn Jefferson, LT 30 Block B Midway Adn Jefferson, LT 31 Block B Midway Adn Jefferson, LT 32 Block B Midway Adn Jefferson, LT 33 Block B Midway Adn Jefferson, LT 34 Block B Midway Adn Jefferson, LT 35 Block B Midway Adn Jefferson, and LT 36 Block B Midway Adn Jefferson – $175,000.00
GY6 LLC. (Grantor) Arora Development Group LLC. (Grantee): Parcel St. Albans – $127,500.00
Doss, Juliet (Grantor) Bailey, Clayton W.D. (Grantee): Parcel Union Dist. – $149,500.00
Howley, Jane C. By – AIF, Hawley, Shawn P. – AIF (Grantors) Dastgheib, Bijen I. and Dastgheib, Bethany (Grantees): Parcel Jefferson Dist. – $220,000.00
Lindsay, Kenneth J. (Grantor) Shawson, Calvin (Grantee): LT 25 BK E Belvil Park Sub St. Albans – $125,000.00
MAJO LLC. (Grantor) Khun, Michael G. and Ashley, Stephanie D. (Grantee): LT 156 Lake Chaweva Union and LT 157 Lake Chaweva Union – $125,000.00
Hughes Creek Terminal LLC. (Grantor) Hughes Creek Holdings LLC (Grantee): 2 Parcels Hugheston CK Dist. – $250,000.00
Curry, Tracy L. (Grantor) Brown, Ernest J. (Grantee): LT 6 BK K Tyler Co. Sub Union, LT 7 BK K Tyler Co. Sub Union and 8-P BK K Tyler Co. Sub Union – $102,500.00.
Figueroa Roberto and Figueroa, Catalina (Grantors) Lyons Jr., Roy L. (Grantee): LT 79 East Kanawha Estates Loudon – $260,000.00
Neese, Christopher M. and Neese, Devon L. (Grantors) Parsons, Richard G. and Parsons, Amanda T. (Grantees): LT 4 Highland Meadows Sub Sec. A Chas So. ANX. – $287,500.00
Villano, Christina; Nicoloudakis, Anna; and Dixon, Loukia (Grantors) Robinson, Andrew N. (Grantee): LT 14 Kanawha City Co. Loudon – $260,000.00
Marinucci, Rebecca A (Grantor) Millican, Angela G. and Reed, Steven W. (Grantees): Parcel Loudon Dist. LT 10 A-P Sherwood Forest Sub Sec. D Chas. So. – $194,500.00
Tolliver, Randell C. and Tolliver, Jeanne M. (Grantors) Kirk, Luke and Summers, Cassondra B. (Grantees): LT 32 Lakeland Acres Poca and 33P Lakeland Acres Poca – $142,260.00
Hardway, Lewis & Hardway, Jessica A. (Grantors) Pauley II, William and Pauley, Amy J. (Grantees): LT 203 Twin Lakes Sub Sec 1 Union and LT 205 Twin Lakes Sub Sec 1 Union – $474,000.00
Hughes, Robert E. (Grantor) Hodges II, William P. and Hodges III, William P. (Grantees): Parcel Jarretts Ford Elk Dist. – $128,000.00
Mitchell, Tonya H. and Mitchell, David R. (Grantors) Perry, Phillip c. and Perry, Kenya E. (Grantee): 2 Parcels Jefferson Dist. – $525,000.00
Dodd, Dawn Y. (Grantor) Hunter-Suddreth, Hal and Hunter-Suddreth, Jean M. (Grantees): LT 4 Woodbridge Sub Sec. V Chas North. – $390,000.00
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Sept. 4 and Sept. 11:
Austin Tyler Jarrell – 21 to Jordan Renee Primus – 20
Tanner Colton Lewis – 26 to Raven Mckinzie Bolet – 27
Austin Tanner Blake – 25 to Taylor Faye Lawrence – 22
Jamie Lee Bradshaw – 47 to Jennifer Marie Jones -53
Marcus Edward Lee – 48 to Jessica Ann Belcher – 43
Ethan Sean Humphreys – 24 to Teri Jo Walker – 23
Clayton Lewis Edens – 28 to Sarah Elizabeth Arthur – 27
Jonathan Darrell Rollins III – 34 to Caitlin Renee Teetor – 29
David Vincent Holstine – 25 to Morgan Elizabeth Snodgrass – 33
Jeremy Todd Smith – 37 to Crystal Michelle Crist- 42
Ethan Lewis Walker – 31 to Shaun Percy Clark – 30
Tyler Jacob Ream – 28 to Alexis Ann Bragg – 27
Ronald Eugene Taylor Jr. – 54 to Janet Louise Lane – 47
Michael Fairhurst Wall – 40 to Jillian Lisa Jeffrey – 32
Jason Mark Williams – 38 to Ashley Ann Frazier – 37
James Robert Canfield – 24 to Pamela LaDawn Beaver – 32
Michael Robert McCourt – 50 to Heather Michelle McCourt-36
Justin Lawrence Quier – 36 to Kristin Jean Spurlock – 43
Jess Edward Pridemore II – 21 to Charleigh Dyan Roberts – 20
Joseph Woodrow Williams – 52 to Sharlene Renee Reed – 58
Nicholas Bryant Roach – 37 to Caitlin Mariah Burke – 31
James Dean McDonald – 30 to Megan Danielle Darnell – 26
James Perry Thomas III – 38 to Justina Marie Carte – 29
Bradford Keith McCord – 38 to Angel Marie Cook – 23
James Delbert Reed – 43 to Melissa Dawn Shamblin – 41
Miles Oliver Lee Hinnerichs – 19 to Sabryna Reann Strickland – 19
Todd Delbert Bigler – 35 to Bobbi Jean Cooper – 31
Todd Davis Shillingburg – 32 to Hannah Elizabeth Howes – 29
Divorce filings for Kanawha County were not available