Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Sept. 11 and 17, 2022:
Johnston, Stephanie M. fka. Stacy, Stephanie M. (Grantor) Jones, Jordan (Grantee): LT 11 BK G Northside Dev. Co. Sub Union, 12 BK G Northside Dev. Co. Sub Union and LT 13-P BK G Northside Dev. Co. Sub Union – $90,000.00
Fore Ted H., and Fore, Tammy (Grantors) Newhouse, Michelle and Cynthia (Grantees): LT 9 Little Tyler MTN Union and LT 10 Little Tyler MTN Union – $92,000.00
Burke, Thomas P. and Burke, Maura L. (Grantor) Moxley, Jaqulyn C. (Grantee): LT 33 Olde English Village Sec. I Union – $186,000.00
Poling, Maggie (Grantor) Nutter, Nathan (Grantee): Parcel Wilson Hollow Chas. North Dist. – $299,900.00
Pledger, Jane W. (Grantor) Wright, Betsy and Wright, Johnson Brian (Grantees) Parcel Dunbar Dist. LT 282 BK S. Dunbar Dunbar – $205,000.00
Robinson, Noah S. (Grantor) Keystone Rental Svcs. LLC. (Grantee): LT 57 BK Dunbar Dunbar – $87,000.00
JDI Asset Management LLC (Grantor) Smith Jr., Kerry (Grantee): LT 30 BK Holley Blvd. adn St Albans., and LT 31 BK Holley Blvd. adn St Albans. – $185,000.00
Veazey, Nancy L. (Grantor) Lynch, Stacey (Grantee): LT E Sunny Side Park Resub Chas. So Anx. – $222,000.00
Shafiei, Mohammad and Shafiei, Debra Y. (Grantor) Martin, Nickolas G. and Nelson, Alexis R. (Grantees): LT 19 Twin Oaks sub. sec. 1 Big Sandy – $180,000.00
Strouth, Clinton N. (Grantor) Royalty, Scott E. (Grantee): Parcel Dunbar Union Dist. $124,000.00
Cooper, Melinda fka Cavender, Melinda (Grantor) Clevenger, Michael., Clevenger, Austin and Clevenger, Janice (Grantees): LT 10-P BK H Syndicate Park adn St. Albans, LT 11 BK H Syndicate Park adn St. Albans and LT 12 BK H Syndicate Park adn St. Albans. – $117,000.00
Griffith, Victoria L., Chapman, Diana, Porter, Jennifer and Carpenter, Charles E. (Grantee): LT 55-P East Kanawha Estates Loudon and LT 56 East Kanawha Estates Loudon – $85,000.00
Pill & Pill PLLC. – Sub Trust, Buford, Troy R and Buford, Laura Freedom (Grantor) Mortgage Corp. (Grantee): LT 12-P Ingram Sub Chas. So. Anx., and LT 12 A Ingram Sub Chas. So. Anx. – $142,800.00
Lante, Rochelle M. fkas Glover, Rochelle M., (Grantor) Booth, Brandon D. (Grantee): LT 98 Highland Hills Sec. 5 Chas. So. Anx. – $245,000,00
Vision Properties LLC. (Grantor) Orders Construction Company (Grantee): LT 5 BK 46 St. Albans St. Albans and LT 6 BK 46 St. Albans St. Albans – $296,000.60.
Blizzard, Austin T., and Shedd, Jacob A. (Grantors) Nomar, Skyler M. and Anderson Ross J. (Grantee): LT 107-P River Lawn adn St. Albans, LT 108 River Lawn adn St. Albans and LT 109-P River Lawn adn St. Albans. – $155,000.00
Jameson, Paul R. and Jameson, Paula M. (Grantor) Hardwick, Melanie J. (Grantee): 2 parcels Malden Dist. – $174,000.00
Moss, Stuart B and Moss, Elizabeth J. (Grantors) Myers, Caleb M. (Grantee): LT 3-P BK 2 Helen M Cunningham adn St Albans and LT 4-P BK 2 Helen M Cunningham adn St Albans $205,000.00
Trabert, Krista D. (Grantor) Bates II, Richard J. and Bates, Iliana (Grantee): LT 416-P LC Massey Park adn So. Chas – $144,100.00
Trent, Gregory A. (Grantor) Friend, Sarah E. and Friend, Matthew D. (Grantees): Parcel Jefferson Dist. – $318,000.00
Simmons, Edward N. (Grantor) Chilson, Paul and Chilson, Karolyn (Grantees): LT 16 Granada Hills Sec. 2 Poca – $318,000.00
Moringi, Venkata R. and Moringi, Jami Prasuna (Grantor) Mohan, Premchanth (Granteee): LT 25 Yorktowne sub sec. B Chas. So. Anx. – $445,000.00
Amole, Howard Jr. and Amole, Barbara (Grantor) Wilson, Earl D. and Wilson, Regina K. (Grantee): LT 21 BK 151 Kanawha City Kanawha City, LT 22 BK 151 Kanawha City Kanawha City, and LT 23-P BK 151 Kanawha City Kanawha City – $230,000.00
Frame, Ramona J Est., Vandel, Jean F. Exec. (Grantor) Boogs Coy McDougal, Ania Parcel Spring Hill Mountain Jetterson Dest. $ 141,500.00
Waters, Blue and Blue, Sarah M. (Grantor) Strickland, Patrick (Grantee): LT 20 Woodsvale sub. Union – $197,000.00
Atkinson, John M. and Atkinson, Natalie (Grantors) Morgan Alexa B. (Grantee): Parcel Clinton C. Chittum prop. Spring Hill Dist. – $225,000.00
Campbell, Cindy, fka Cavender, Cindy (Grantor) Tippie, Johnny D. (Grantee): LT 5 BK 47 Kanawha City Loudon – $175,000.00
Castle, David L. (Grantor) Gladwell, Jeremy W and Gladwell, Tiffany D. (Grantees): LT5 Chanti Claire Sub phase II ELK – $299,900.00
Perno, Matthew J. (Grantor) Simmons, Edward N. (Grantee): LT 36 Quail Hollow Sub Sec. I Union – $230,000.00
Gillespie, Mary K aka Katherine D. AIF and Gillespie, David L. AIF (Grantors) Hylbert, Justin P. Grantee): LT G-B Mountain Shadows sub, sec. B. So. Chas. – $184,000.00
35th Street Holding LLC. (Grantor) Shaffron, Haelei J, and Shaffron, Wesley A. (Grantees): LT 96 Chappell Branch Ext. 2 Loudon – $292,900.00
Sheidler, Jo A. (Grantor) Bays, Nathan (Grantee): LT F-P George Hern Est. Spring Hill – $116,000.00
Toon, Cassis H. and Toon, Cynthia J. (Grantors) Haas Family Trust (Grantees): Parcel Blue CK Elk dist. – $297,500.00
Keene, Jacqueline M., Keene, Rodney A. and Keene, Ronald K. (Grantors) Payne, Clifford R. Jr. and Payne, Tina A. (Grantees): LT3 BK 129 Kanawha City Kanawha City-$95,000.00 Nitro
Ransom, Cynthia M. (Grantor) Lewis, Stephen A and Lewis, Julie M. (Grantees): LT 9 Quarry CK Chas. So. Anx. – $1,250,000.00
Ellis, Larry R. and Ellis, Jennifer A. (Grantors) Moss, Stuart A, and Moss, Elizabeth J. (Grantees): LT 32-P Highland adn St Albans and LT 33 Highland adn St Albans – $250,000.00
Garmany, Firooz and Garmany, Farrah (Grantors) Rice, Aaron and Rice, Myra A. (Grantees): LT 29 Quarry Ck Chas. So, Anx. $1,200,000.00
Matics, Hannah fka Hudson, Hannah (Grantor) Scheidler, Jo A. (Grantee): LT Ridgewood Sec. Rock Lake VLG. So. Chas. – $165,800.00
Rashid, Charles R. II (Grantor) South Charleston Municipal Building Company (Grantee): LT 4-P BK A Jefferson Park adn Spring Hill. – $220,000.00
Slack, Eric and Slack, Lora fka Noe, Lora (Grantor) Van Kirk, Jason and Van Kirk, Leigh C. (Grantees): 2 parcels Elk Dist. – $452,000.00
Curry, Tammy fka Lester, Tammy (Grantor) Dillon, Jamie and Dillon, John (Grantees) LT 18 BK R East Crawford City Nitro and 19 BK R East Crawford City Nitro – $172,000.00
Vankirk, Leigh fka Casto, Leigh (Grantor) Woods, Chad (Grantee): LT 81 Hidden Valley Sub Sec. 3 Elk – $225,000.00
Locascio, Gwenth A, (Grantor) Sturtevant, Christine and Sturtevant, Benjarmin L. (Grantees): LT 5 DF Newcomer Resub 15th Ward – $210,000.00
Sporck, F Thomas by AiF, Sporck, Aaron and Sporck, Victoria L. (Grantors) Gottlieb, Richard and Gottlieb, Sarah E. (Grantees): LT 8 AJ Tudor Lands Chas. So. Anx. – $450,000.00
Young, Matthew S. Young, Taylor B. fka Fisher, Taylor B. (Grantors) Burns, Amanda D. (Grantee): 2 Parcels Kanawha Two Mile CRK and Rich Fork Union Dist. – $147,500.00
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Sept. 12 and 16:
Timmy Lee Green, 69 to Wanda Kay Black, 69
Isahiah Marshall Moss, 24 to Haleigh Jordan Legg, 22
James Ray Bradley, 30 to Maci Raquel Clark, 27
Rajan Blake Stumbo, 31 to Brittany Rae Hersberger, 30
Luke Elliot Braunlich, 29 to Jessica Marie Leasure, 33
John Henry James Jr., 37 to Latasha Denise Dedrick, 42
Justin David Nelson, 37 to Hilary Michele Pare, 32
Douglas James Harris, 64 to Sandra Lynn Cottle, 62
DaVall Anton Jones, 52 to Trena Maria Hall, 52
Jon William Gilbert, 41 to Natalie Ann Hatfield, 38
Matthew James Lanham, 28 to Raven Elizabeth Ioia, 32
Samuel Thomas Grishaber, 24 to Skyler Paige Gregory, 22
Louis John Peterson, 38 to Gessica Danielle Peterson, 37
Robert Wayne Ray, 55 to Sandy Kay Hayes, 53
Glen Darnell Whitestone, 55 to Veronica Angel James, 51
Anthony Preston Petty, 29 to Hannah Rebecca Leon, 30
Johnathan Cameron Stoops, 23 to Hailey Nicole Short, 21
Andrew Oliver Abdalla, 31 to Elizabeth Kylan Adams, 29
Joshua Rodger Hill, 28 to Cheri Dianna Cottrell, 28
Alec Braden Castilla, 24 to Emily Marie Thrain, 25
Troy Lee Snyder, 35 to Kelsey Lynn Potter, 34
Earl Dee Workman III, 31 to Alexandra Lynne Dotson, 25
Logan Wayne Grounds, 24 to Madison Amelia Wazelle, 22
Corey Scott Tornes, 27 to Kaitlin Nicole Francis, 24
Sean Christian Ferrante, 30 to Teiranee Lee Henry, 32
Isiah Thomas Miller, 20 to Kimary Faye Legg, 19
Caleb Alexander Carter, 19 to Lauren Elaine Shealy, 20
Nicholas Kent Grimsley, 34 to Hannah Caitlin Terrell, 22
Brent Doulas Spencer, 38 to Amanda Noel Cunningham, 34
Colby Garrett Beasley, 25 to Kara Deanne Cooper, 24
Ashley Alan Hudson, 33 to Yvonne Carrie Nida, 33
Joshua Thomas Rodriguez, 26 to Sara Ann Williamson, 27
Adrian Lee Cornish, 24 to Abigail Nicole Woods, 23
Jacob Alexander Stanley, 27 to Mallory Paige Burka, 26
Cody Jarred Daniels, 23 to Lauren Elizabeth Raney, 25
Divorces
Divorce filings for Kanawha County were not available