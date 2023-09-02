Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between August 21-25, 2023:
Bagyi, Leslie E. (Grantor) Ayling, Christopher & Ayling, Holly (Grantees): LT 140 Rolling Hills Sec. 9 Chas. So. anx – $297,700
Turley, Zachariah L. & Turley, Bethany M. (Grantors) Green, Ashley N. (Grantee): Parcel Alum Creek Washington Dist. – $185,000
Crawley, Ronald L. & Crawley, Tracy (Grantors) BGRS LLC (Grantee): LT 137 Lake Development Co Union & LT 138 Lake Development Co Union – $138,500
BGRS LLC (Grantor) Pierce, Leann (Grantee): LT 137 Lake Development Co Union & LT 138 Lake Development Co Union – $138,500
Hodgdon, Richard & Hodgon, Eileen M. (Grantors) Omega Consulting LLC (Grantee): Parcel Rocky Union Dist. – $240,000
JDI Asset Management LLC (Grantor) Pomeroy, Nina M. (Grantee): Parcel East Bank Dist. – $85,000
Arias, Edna M. (Grantor) Nichols, Greg & Nichols, Jane (Grantees): LT 14 Rustic Homes Est. Chas. So. anx. – $392,500
Busse, Bruce E. (Grantor) Smith, Amy (Grantee): LT 46 James Park So. Chas. – $220,000
Halstead, Travis J. (Grantor) Corley, William & Corley, Megan (Grantees): LT 1 Beverly Development Sub Sec. 1 Jefferson – $204,000
Brightwell, Ryan S., Wilson, Tamara D. nka Brightwell (Grantors) Coleman, Jordan A. (Grantee): LT 26 Love adn St. Albans – $119,000
Tabor-Mounts, Colleena (Grantor) Smith, Angela (Grantee): LT 10 Sattes Sec 1 Nitro – $128,000
Seneca Trustees INC-Sub TR & Rubio, David by Sub TR (Grantors) Federal Home Loan Mortgage (Grantee): Parcel Chas. So. Anx. Dist – $241,773.49
McClanahan, Brett R., Valenti, Mario L. & Valenti, Giovanni S. (Grantors) Crabtree, Tommy J. II (Grantee): Parcel Chas. So. Annex Dist. – 120,000
S & D Land Development LLC (Grantor) Matheny, Jessica L. (Grantee): LT 3 Sedgely Office Park Kanawha City – $872,000
Adams, Sharon L. (Grantor) Suttle, David G. (Grantee): LT A-710 BK 1 Terrace Park East Condo Chas. East – $130,000
Baciu, Timothy & Baciu, Tammy (Grantors) Pickens, Amanda & Pickens, Russell S. (Grantees): LT 35 Sunnyside Sub So. Chas. & LT 35-P Sunnyside Sub So. Chas. – $155,000
Dunlap, Marsha C. (Grantor) Henning, John D. (Grantee): LT 11-A BK D Chandler adn Resub St. Albans – $120,000
Webb, Christa M & Webb, Jason B. (Grantors) Cunningham, Shawn D. (Grantee): LT 5062 Bennington Green Sub Sec. 5 Union – $375,000
Blount, Stephen N, Blount, Daniel E. & Blount, Summer E. (Grantors) Perkins, Jessica B. & Perkins, Kristopher L. (Grantees): 2 Parcels Campbells Creek Malden Dist. – $150,000
Allen, Helen M-by aif & Morgan, Randall Gaif (Grantors) Wriston, Tina R. (Grantee): LT 10 Cabin Creek Dist. – $85,000
Summers, Sandra G & Iman, John L II (Grantors) George, Kevin & Lovings, Jessica (Grantees): LT 1 Carolyn Carden Prop Poca – $80,000
Breeden, James (Grantor) Hayes, Clarissa B. (Grantee): LT 12 Elliot adn Barnett Sub Jefferson & LT 13 Elliot adn Barnett Sub Jefferson – $146,000
Slack, Ryan J & Slack, Randi (Grantors) Fields, Leonard E. (Grantee): Parcel Rocky Fork Union Dist. – $123,600
Murray, Constance-by aif & Stewart, Susan-aif (Grantors) Hart, Erin C. & Hart, Kathleen M. (Grantees): LT 5 Costello adn Chas. West – $75,000
Nathan, Jessica A. & Nathan, Francis S. (Grantors) Lewis, Stephen C. & Lewis, Tanja R. (Grantees): LT 15 Southpointe Village Phase I Chas. So. Anx. – $300,000
Jameson, Paula M., Milam, Mark E. & Milam, Michael W. (Grantors) Hoover, J. E. & Wriston, Eustacia (Grantees): LT 37 L C Massey adn to Belle Malden – $113,300
Bowyer, Disna G. (Grantor) Mooney, Robert & Mooney, Donna J. (Grantees): LT 130 Ordnance Park Sub St. Albans – $80,000
May, Christopher A. (Grantor) Doctoc Holdings LLC (Grantee): Parcel ChasN – $185,000
Grose, Megan E (Grantor) White, Robert E. (Grantee): LT 5 Park View So. Chas. – $135,500
Rahin, Tanaz & Rahin, Naeim (Grantors) Gould, Shirley A., Loken, Robert H. & Blanchard, Nancy A. (Grantees): Parcel Loudon Dist. – $195,000
Mohn, Mary E. aka Brown, Mary E. (Grantor) Aranda, Braulio O. L. Sr. & Elizalde, Monica P.A. (Grantees): LT 342 Forest Hills Adn Sec. 8 Chas So anx. – $240,000
Savage, Glenn R & Savage, Jill H. (Grantors) Wheatley, Elizabeth & Verey, Alison (Grantees): LT 10 BK 29 South Charleston Improvement So. Chas. – $415,000
Marino, Samuel Y. & Marino, Mary E.-by aif (Grantors) Skiles, Jeffory H & Shannon (Grantee): LT 1 BK 7 Capitol Hill adn Chas. East. – $90,000
HG Investment Properties (Grantor) Hardwick, Joseph D. (Grantee): LT 47 James R Dean Sub Union – $225,000
Harmon, Michael B. (Grantor) Harper, Craig B. (Grantee): 3 Parcels Raccoon Creek Poca Dist. – $121,200
AM Investments LLC (Grantor) Smith, Matthew T & Smith, Cathy M. (Grantees): 2 Parcels Chas. Kanawha County. – $192,500
Liptok, Lori D. (Grantor) Dearth, Sean (Grantee): LT 14 BK 165 Kanawha City Kanawha City — $85,000
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between August 21-25, 2023. (Note: Everything is public notice regardless.)
Tyler Evan Winters to Andrea Michelle Spurlock
Hubert Lee Mitchell to Joniesha Therssa Johnson
John Silas Tincher to Alisha Joyes Hill
Joshua Brent Lewis to Hayley Ann Gillespie
Nathaniel Rhys Williams to Caroline Marie Kapela
Christopher Ryan Huffman to Emmalea Delaney Johnson
Edward Leroy Cochran to Tomi Linnea Shearn
Robert Aden Yates to Alexis Paige Arbaugh
Decodie Eugene Mullins to Faith Lanette Wiseman
Dakota Allen Vance to Aliza Maye Carr
Jamie Jaziel Grajeda Gutierrez to Rachel Rae Plate
Zachary Michael Satre to Grace Kelly Bradley
Corey David VanBibber to Jamie Lynn Holmes
Matthews Brian Raynes to Allen Jennifer Lynne
Jordan Lee Mullins to Alisha Victoria Stewart
Leon Franklin Holcomb to Angela Lee Holcomb
Taryn Rae Wherry to Kayla Danielle Davis
Jewaan Craig Williams to Hannah Grace Ward
Michael Shane Murphy to Krystal Jade Harrison
Suhan Selvan to Cherishma Nagisetty
William Jackson Javins to Melissa Gail Miller
Isaiah David Smith to Branigan Olivia Moss
Andrew Michael Phillips to Carissa Nicole Turley
Michael Lee Ramsey to Summer Reed Rider
Olivia Danielle Bailey to Megan Rose Altmann
James Edward Beaver to Haley Dawn Miller
Daniel Wayne Branham to Tyffany Elise Moore
