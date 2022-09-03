Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Aug. 15 and 21, 2022:
White, Thomas M. (Grantor) Landers, Richard A. and White, Sarah E. (Grantees): LT 10 Woodrum Park Sub. Sec. 1 Union — $83,000.
Wright, Kayla M., Wright, Garrett A. (Grantors) Sorgman, Mathew and Sorgman, Tiffany (Grantees): LT 21-P BK L Dunbar Dunbar $176,500.00
Byrd. Jan A. (Grantor) and Meadows, Kevin E. (Grantee): LT 175 East View Land Co. ADN Nitro — $137,500.00
Steindler, Jeffrey D. (Grantor) Kim Holdings LLC. (Grantee): LT 29-P Settle Sub. So. Chas. — $215,000.00
Hartman, Ira III. (Grantor) Bumpus-Gordon, Vanessa M. (Grantee): LT 225 BKN Edgewood Chas. West. — $175,000.00
Garner, Branden W. (Grantor) Henson, Jeremy (Grantee): LT 4 Walnut Hills Ests. Sec. 11 Jefferson — $215,000.00
Securro, Michael B., Seccurro, Laura M., EID, Laura M-Aka (Grantors) Henson, Jennifer N. (Grantee): LT 20 BK 49 Kanawha City and LT 21-P BK 49 Kanawha City Kanawha City — $215,000
Shields, Philip C. & Shields, Brenda D. (Grantors) Richard, Johnnie W. & Richard, Cathy L. (Grantees): Parcel Tuppers CK Union Dist. — $270,000.00
Casanave, Vikki L., Shaffer, Daniels. & Shaffer, Samuel W. (Grantor) Semple, Kimberly (Grantee): Parcel Elk Dist. — $77,000.00
Taylor, Douglas P & Taylor, Melinda S. Ruby Properties LLC. (Grantees) LT 58 Daverton ADN Kanawha County, LT 59 Daverton ADN Kanawha County, LT 60 Daverton ADN Kanawha County, and LT 61 Daverton ADN Kanawha County. — $470,000.00
Nationstar Mortage LLC. (Grantor) Owen, Tammy J. & Owen, Richard (Grantees): Parcel Potatoe Ck Elk Dist. — $277,000.00
Kanawha-Roxalana Company (Grantor) APW Enterprises LLC. (Grantee): LT 7 Smith Nine Acre ADN Chas. East. LT 9 Smith Nine Acre ADN Chas. East., LT 11 Smith Nine Acre ADN Chas. East. LT 13 Smith Nine Acre ADN Chas. East., LT 15 Smith Nine Acre ADN Chas. East., LT 17 Smith Nine Acre ADN Chas. East., LT 19 Smith Nine Acre ADN Chas. East., LT 21 Smith Nine Acre ADN Chas. East., and LT 23 Smith Nine Acre ADN Chas. East. — $485.000.00
Burdette, Donna G. (Grantor) Walls, Linda B. (Grantee): Parcel Dunbar Dist. — $125,000.00
Gottlieb, Richard L. and Gottlieb, Sarah E. (Grantor) Tupta, Michael J. Jr. & Tupta, Maria R. (Grantee): LT 3-P Bedford Glen Sub Chas. So. Anx & LT 4 Bedford Glen Sub Chas. So: Anx. — $426,000.00
Tippett, Jonathan T. (Grantor) Selbe, Gabrielle (Grantee): LT-P 10 BR X Highlawn ADN Sec. 1 St. Albans -$154,500.00
Spence, Janessa B. (Grantor) Sadorra, Virgil B. (Grantee): LT 117 Bon Air ADN Chas. West, LT 118 Bon Air ADN Chas. West, LT 119 Bon Air ADN Chas. West , and LT 120 Bon Air ADN Chas. West — $165,000.00
Nusbaum, Michael B. (Grantor) Raleigh, Margaret K. & Dowden, Joshua K. (Grantees): LT 11 James Park Sec. 2. Loudon — $210,000.00
Smith, Paula R. (Grantor) Epling, Mark T. & Nader-Epling, Diane E. (Grantees): LT 8 BK 150 Kanawha City, LT 9 BK 150 Kanawha City -$187,000.00
Hamition Jason G, & Hamilton Diana V. (Grantors) Spencer, Kaitlyn (Grantee): LT 6 Martha E Own by Estate TR 1A Chas. North — $90,000.00
Crace, Donald B. and Crace, Emily D. (Grantors) Davis, Jesse B. (Grantee): Parcel Kan Two Mile CK Union Dist. — $160,000.00
Bumgarner, Michael T-TR, Renstrom, Daniel E. TR (Grantors) Alkire Corey & Alkire, Laura (Grantees): LT 67 Hidden Valley Sub Sec. 3 Elk. — $255,000.00
Wilkenson, Terri L. (Grantor) Tucker, Andrea K. (Grantee): LT 26-P Jarvis-Daubenspeck ADN Dunbar, and LT 27 Jarvis-Daubenspeck ADN Dunbar — $179.900.00
WV Trustee Services LLC-Subtrustee & Wells, James (Grantors) Caliber Home Loans INC. (Grantee) Parcel East Bank — $128,596.50
Hall, Rebecca Angle S. — FKA (Grantor) Baker, Colleen (Grantee): Parcel Reynolds BR ELK Dist. — $209,000.00
Dalewood Valley LLC. (Grantor) Dalewood MHP LLC., (Grantee): Parcel Rocky FK Union Dist. LT 46 Walnut Valley Acres Sec. 2 Union, 47 A Walnut Valley Acres Sec. 2 Union, 48 B Walnut Valley Acres Sec. 2 Union, and 49 C Walnut Valley Acres Sec. 2 Union — $4,200,000.00
Stephens, Sherri G (Grantor) Voeltz, Jeffrey S. & Voeltz, Rebecca L. (Grantees): LT 88 Glasgow Sub B Glasgow and LT 89 Glasgow Sub B Glasgow — $155,000.00
Raab, Taylor. W. (Grantor) Pressman, Brent A. and Cornett, Kristie D. (Grantee): LT 82-P Sherwood Forest Chas. So. AN, $259,000.00
Takitch, Nathan and Takitch, Kelsey (Grantors) Lucent, Charlie (Grantee): LT Emerald HGTS Sec 1 Chas. So. Anx — $239,000.00
Kiser, Marshall E. and Kiser, Lisa H. (Grantors) Shelton, Steven C. (Grantee): LT 5 A Ravens Court ADN St. Albans and 6 A Ravens Court ADN St. Albans — $154,000.00
Shiver, Candida L. (Grantor) Armstead Lester L. (grantee): LT 16 Hickory Hills Sub ELK — $245,000.00
Wood, Jerri (Grantor) Poppy Lock LLC. (Grantee) 2 parcels Rocky Fork Ck Union Dist. — $170,000.00
Cash Cannie C., Sanders, Debi C. and Casto Ana M. (Grantors) Dunlap, Marsha C. (Grantee) LT 11-A BK D Chandler ADN ReSub St. Albans — $125,000.00
McKinnon, Ronald R. and Marion, Tona J. (Grantors) Stout David M. & Stout. Alison M. (Grantees): LT 3 JD Marion Prop ELK — $236,500.00
Durbin, Walter J. By AIF., Sine, Melinda – AIF., and Durbin, Janet L. By AIF (Grantors) Smart, Nora L. (Grantee): LT 6 BK L High Lawn ADN St. Albans and LT 7-P BK L High Lawn ADN St. Albans — $130,000.00
Marriages
People who filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Aug. 15 and 19, 2022:
Matthew Craig Hamrick 63 to Diana Lynn Kinder 67
Jacob Steven Knight 31 to Chandra Lynnette Cox 37
Jeremy Damon Moles 24 to Courtney Renaye Perdue 22
Sajed Anvarinia 41 to Victoria Nicole Taylor 30
Ryan Kenneth Mullins 24 to Jovana Bogicevic 23
Joseph Scott Delafuentes 39 to Miranda Dawn Booth 34
Joseph Allen Wilson 24 to Carissa Beth Chuyka 25
Timothy Derek Edens 31 to Amber Nicole Williams 27
Steven Ray McFarland, Jr. 31 to Ashley Nicole Pritt 31
Ronnie Lee Poindexter, II 45 to Jo Anna Scheidler 47
Brandon Ashley Hill 38 to Amber Nicole Smith 37
Garrett Ray Thompson 28 to Bailey Jo Shingleton 28
Michael Tyler Morris 25 to Jennifer Lee Oxley 24
Frank Charles Lucente 64 to Kathy Dawn Honeycutt 51
Patrick Brian Moore 50 to Jackie Lynn Tinsley 54
Hunter Cole VanKirk 21 to Shayla Ceairea Mayes 21
Brandon Nicolas Farley 28 to Jessica Anne Reese 22
Ronny Lee Keenan 52 to Sarah June Gooding 43
Zaine Austin Pulliam 22 to Stormy Day Marchal 21
Darrel David Good 42 to Brandy Nichole Adkins -39
Shawn Lee Michael Basham 22 to Kinsey Jade Fisher 21
Michael Alexander Long 26 to Patricia Ai Dui Scholle 26
Christopher Michael Medford 24 to Brooke Michelle Vance 22
Austin Clay Warren 20 to Mendy Rose Harmon 25
Danen Andrew Ballard 36 to Sarah Kathleen Melkus 33
John Anthony Stone 48 to Lari Lee Collins 53
Christopher Seth Wendell 30 to Chelsea Reahann Harper 30
Andrew Johnathan Tignor 25 to Sidney Morgan Balser 28
Arnold Rouse 63 to Sharry Kay Mullins 66
Michael Anthony Keller 58 to Tina Dawn Legg 49
Fernando Luiz Sanchez-Velez 37 Lora Greer Walker 28
Joseph George Reidy 31 to Kaitlyn Neal Comer 30
Jonathon Cordale Bennett 27 to Madison Paige Huddleston 25
Joseph Kelly Staats 39 to Kiersten Elizabeth Sutphin 25
Daniel Wesley Barker 33 to Aaron Michael Gumm 40
Andrew Kenneth Ellington 28 Clearra Rae Baire 29
Charles Duan McCallister 49 to Melissa Dawn Howell 45