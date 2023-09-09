Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Aug. 28–Sept. 1, 2023:
Strickland, Nancy C. & Strickland, Joseph M. (Grantors) Manley, Linsay N. & Manley, Dustin J. (Grantees): LT 3 Kinison Property Maldon & LT 4 Kinison Property Maldon – $116,500
Ricketts, Terry L. & Ricketts, Amelia A. (Grantors) Kennedy, Ian & Kennedy, Angel (Grantees): LT 11-P BK 101 Kanawha City Kanawha City, LT 12 BK 101 Kanawha City Kanawha City, LT 13 BK 101 Kanawha City Kanawha City & LT 14-P BK 101 Kanawha City – $225,000
Midkiff, Christopher T, & Midkiff, Melissa A. (Grantors) Austin, Charla & Austin, Matthew (Grantees): LT 36-P Sutherland Sub Sec. 2 Jefferson – $264,000
Fazzolari, Jennifer (Grantor) Phillips, Edgar J. (Grantee): Parcel Rocky Fork Union Dist. – $128,620
Stricklen, Mark A., Conley, Tina R & Stricklen, Ulysses G III (Grantors) Stricklen, Savanna & Stricklen, Michael A. (Grantees): 2 Parcels Little Sandy Creek Elk Dist. – $144,000
Herscher, Kathryn L. (Grantor) Austin, Tawonna D. & Austin, Jonathan (Grantees): LT 2 Walnut Hills Ests. Sec. 7 St. Albans – $230,000
Dingess, Haylea T. (fka) Donevant, & Dingess, Matthew (Grantors) Ellis, Phillip II (Grantee): LT 77 Ridgewood Sec. 2 Rocklake Village So. Chas. – $180,000
Shultz, Glenn & Samson, Phyllis (Grantors) Thompson, James & Thomson, Judith (Grantees): Parcel Smith Creek Washington Dist. – $80,000
Sheets, John W. Jr. & Sheets, Teresa G. (Grantors) Mattox, Wayne E. & Mattox, Susan C. (Grantee): Parcel Cane Hollow Jefferson Dist. – $555,000
WVPI Inc. & Armstrong Land Management Company (Grantors) Aguiar, Alexandria (Grantee): LT 124 Hillsdale adn Chas. West – $133,000
Williams, Ronald E. & Williams, Cathy S. (Grantors) Hawkins, Deborah & Hawkins, David (Grantees): LT 12 Southpointe Village Phase II Chas. So. Annex – $285,000
Building Appalachia Homes LLC. (Grantor) Smith, Robin R. (Grantee): LT 68 Valley View Acres adn Jefferson – $95,000
Ondo, Michael & Ondo, Connie (Grantor) Rucker, David & Rucker, Ashley (Grantees): 3 Parcels St. Albans Dist. – $178,000
Lakeview Loan Lending Service (Grantor) Royal Flush Properties LLC (Grantee): Parcel Pamela J. Martin Property Union Dist. – $100,800
Mercado, Marita (Grantor) Eastland LLC (Grantee): LT 1704 Nitro Reservation Area P Nitro – $89,000
KC White Oak Investments LLC (Grantor) Hull, Christopher C. (Grantee): LT 3 Marlaing adn ReSub St. Albans – $120,000
Bragg, Norman & Bragg, Linda (Grantors) Saddler, William & Saddler, Angela J. (Grantees): Parcel Browns Creek Jefferson Dist. – $400,000
Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church (Grantor) Buss, Martin & Buss, Shelia (Grantees): LT 53-P Chappell Hollow Road Chas. So. Annex & LT 54 Chappell Hollow Road Chas. So. Annex – $260,000
Cross Lanes Bible Church (Grantor) MAJO LLC (Grantee): Parcel Kanawha County – $95,000
Spradling, Deborah nka Childers (Grantor) Triple A & C Properties LLC (Grantee): Parcel Elk Dist. – $80,000
Holley, Michael K (Grantor) J Class Collision LLC (Grantee): Parcel A of LT 3 Dunbar Union Dist. – $200,000
Stuck, Roberta W. (Grantor) Morris, Lee N. (Grantee): LT 4 C B Wiersteiner Sub Elk & LT 5 C B Wiersteiner Sub Elk – $220,000
Dean, Mark C & Dean, Kelly (Grantor) Stottlemyer, Alison P. & Stottlemyer, Sherry L. (Grantees): LT 2-E Weberwood Ext 1 So. Chas. – $214,000
Bonham, Rebecca & Cooper, Charles M. (Grantor) Vance, Cody L & Mayes, Lauren (Grantee): LT 40 BK F Central City Nitro Union – $95,000
Jones, Anthony & Jones, Jeffery S. (Grantors) Nahum, Alexander (Grantee): LT 55 BK Dunbar Extension Dunbar, LT 56 BK Dunbar Extension Dunbar & LT 57 BK Dunbar Extension Dunbar. – $125,000
Cox, Patricia M. (Grantor) Webb, Angela (Grantee): LT 65-P Charleston Heights Chas. West, LT 68 Charleston Heights Chas. West & LT 199-P Charleston Heights Chas. West – $90,000
Arbogast, Dearmond (Grantor) Thomas, J. Christopher-TR J. Christopher Thomas Revocable Trust (Grantee): LT A Hummingbird Way Sub Chas. So. Annex – $415,000
Wiggins, Brandon (Grantor) Moles, Amy & Moles, Joycelyn (Grantees): LT 48-P Shrewsbury Sub St. Albans & LT 49 Shrewsbury Sub St. Albans – $128,000
Cape Vineyard Properties LLC (Grantor) Ghareeb Enterprises Inc. & Williams, Kevin (Grantees): LT 19 K& M Land Co. adn Dickenson Cabin Creek – $200,000
Lopinsky, Lisa (Grantor) Marino, Ana (Grantee): LT 99 Loudon Heights Chas. So Annex. – $375,000
Thrasher Real Estate Investments (Grantor) Invision 2020 Properties (Grantee): LT 2 Thrasher Professional Building Chas. North – $575,000
Richards, Harold D. Jr. & Richards, Kathi R. (Grantors) Feola, Nicholas A. & Feola, Kathryn E. (Grantees): LT 192 Rockcrest Pointe Sub Jefferson – $820,000
Debord, Bradford C & Debord, Denia R (Grantors) Cochran, Stephen & Cochran, Barbara (Grantees): Parcel Brier Creek Washington Dist. — $130,000
Marriages
The following people applied for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1, 2023:
Jerry Bryan Harding to Paula Jane Stotler
Keith Edward Rose to Adriana Kayla Bennett
Phillip Scott Oxley to Emma Rose Dellagatta
Devin Douglas Nutter to Courtney Ann Stanley
Christopher Ray Hesse to Lisa Michele Watkins
Matthew Phillip Kingery to Emily Antoinette Fields
Nathaniel Richard Marion to Jenelle Marie Adkins
Joshua Allen Darnell to Julie Diane Wright
Robert Stephen Foster II to Angela Gail Turley
Herschel Clifton Sowards to Robin Diane Hicks
Thomas Alden Green to Thonda Marie Atkins
Zachary Grant Taylor to Emily Danielle Tyler
Andrew Steven Lengyel to Halie Elizabeth Null
Darren Ray Goodwin to Martha Allen Webb
Herschel Ray Justice to Kimberly Dawn Lackey
Donald Russel Falls to Jessica Jo Miller
Raymond Heath Shockey to Julie Ann Boggess
Aaron Matthew Smith to Adrianna Blair King
Luke Edward Workman to Katie Jean Arbogast
Bennett Allyn Tissenbaum to Harmony Raine Vance
Graham Jackson Grimm to Sarah Elizabeth Jones
Stephen Paul Luikart to Margaret Jo Bumgardner
Travis Caine Leach to Brittany Lynn Watkins
