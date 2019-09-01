On file: Sept. 1, 2019

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Aug. 8 and 29, 2019:
Glannon Williams Sr., 69, of Princeton and Sparkle Mae Bailey, 70, of St. Albans.
Mathew Todd McDougal, 35, and Stephanie Nicole Carpenter, 31, both of St. Albans.
Jason Samuel Bostic, 36, and Briana Morgan Stanley, 22, both of Charleston.
Logan Aleksander Harless, 22, and McKenzie Drew Albert, 22, both of St. Albans.
Corey Ray Terry, 36, and Stephanie Suzanne Roark, 47, both of Charleston.
Gregory Scott Larch, 51, and Patricia Marie Johnston, 46, both of Charleston.
Sharlene Johnson, 53, and Kimberly Grace Lamb, 36, both of Dunbar.
Morgan Patrick Carte, 22, and Courtney Nichole Dexter, 22, both of Elkview.
Timothy Joseph Likey, 49, and Vanessa Lynn See, 51, both of Hansford.
Phelix Alan Hale, 26, and Brittany Nicole Maynard, 25, both of Charleston.
Jason Franklin Ball, 31, and Chelsea Desirae Arnold, 28, both of Scott Depot.
Ernest Ray Jenkins Jr., 44, and Tiffany Lynn Brown, 36, both of St. Albans.
Dennis Logan III, 57, and Barbara Ann Brown, 61, both of South Charleston.
Craig Michael Taylor, 28, and Danielle Kristine Wheeler, 22, both of Charleston.
William Kenneth Weddington III, 27, and Kandace Dawn Holstein, 28, both of Charleston.
Jonathan Patrick Bechtold, 34, and Emma Corene Pack, 28, both of South Charleston.
Darrel Nolan Wolfe, 58, and Sandra Kaye Neal, 55, both of Hugheston.
Charles William Boardman Jr., 66, and Constance Renee Miller, 62, both of St. Albans.
Leighton Alester Lynch Richards, 26, and Halie McKenzie Short, 23, both of Cross Lanes.
Jeffery Wayne Davis, 37, and Ashley Nichole Hamrick, 26, both of Charleston.
Jess Canterbury III, 23, and Shelby Elizabeth Hutchinson, 20, both of Chesapeake.
Dale Leroy Broemson, 53, and Katrina Jean Taylor, 51, both of Charleston.
Brandon Lee Good, 36, and Casi Rene Crouch, 28, both of Charleston.
Keith Wayne Lunsford Jr., 47, of Bluefield and Kyerra Elaine Price, 21, of South Charleston.
Terrence Austin Casto, 22, and Hannah Nicole Johnson, 20, both of Charleston.
Aaron Trent Dickens, 27, of Sylvester and Abagail Kathaleen Walden, 23, of Hernshaw.
Bradford Lee Rinehart, 61, of Hurricane and Ashley Marie Carte 31, of South Charleston.
Robert Dyllan Cowart, 28, and Narissa Nicole Estep, 23, both of Whitesville.
Jason Ray Marsh, 42, and Heather Nichole Douglas, 33, both of Charleston.
Ryan Andrew Smith, 35, and Tomi Maria Bergstrom, 34, both of Charleston.
Carlos Rivera Rodriguez, 49, and Addie Marian Hindman, 34, both of Charleston.
Anthony Robert Brown, 57, and Rodell Renee Jones, 53, both of Charleston.
Charles David Labrecque, 47, and Jessica Lynn Tomey, 33, both of Nitro.
Nathan Andrew Cooper, 28, of Belle and Kaylee Renee Pullens, 23, of Dawes.
Christopher Samuel Janey 41, and Whitney Down Buonarota, 38, both of Cross Lanes.
Hunter Charles Hissom, 22, and Savannah Jordan Sampson, 20, both of Charleston.
David Joe Williams, 20, and Amber Nicole Tucker, 20, both of Dunbar.
Dustin Lee Saul, 28, and Whitney Michelle Vindale, 24, both of Charleston.
James Edward Holstein, 55, and Beverly Jo Ball, 52, both of Dunbar.
Mark Edward Sypolt, 50, and Jill Elizabeth Dawson, 48, both of St. Albans.
Brayden Lane White 21, of Elkview and Krista Ann Drake, 18, of Charleston.
Floyd Eugene Goodman Jr., 41, and Peggy Lynn Slater, 40, both of Charleston.
Thomas Patrick Sullivan III, 37, and Natasha Elizabeth Sullivan 31, both of Charleston.
Cody Allen Hackney, 23, and Danielle Lynn Tucker 24, both of Charleston.
Hunter Bo Frampton, 21, and Ashleigh Nicole Young, 20, both of Hurricane.
Blake Andrew Miller, 32, of St. Albans and Ashley Lynn Breedlove, 30, of South Charleston.
Ian Michael Thomas, 30, and Ashley Nicole Armstead, 27, both of Charleston.
Paul William Davis, 23, and Kelly Jo Boggess, 22, both of Charleston.
David Dewayne Hudson, 38, and Stephanie Dawn Lanham, 29, both of St. Albans.
Edward Martin Humphreys, 34, and Callie Anne Tierney, 31, both of Charleston.
Shawne Wesley Monk, 41, and Danielle Lara Bright, 30, both of Elkview.
Samuel James Osbourn, 20, and Faith Nichole Casto, 18, both of Clendenin.
Charles Dillon Cook, 21, and Kara Beth Grose, 21, both of Charleston.
Brad Lewis Berry, 24, of Cottageville and Brooke Elizabeth Robinson, 21, of Smithers.
Joe William Colagrosso, 45, and Candace Lee Kimble, 37, both of Charleston.
Randy Lee Frye, 57, of Branchland and Anita Caryl Pridemore, 60, of Charleston.
Christopher Michael Hobt, 39, and Kathy Lee McKinley, 44, both of South Charleston.
Seri Abraham Bosse, 33, of Charleston and Lesli Dionne Brooks, 36, of Dunbar.
Michael William Dorsey, 24, and Vanessa Lynn Casey, 23, both of Charleston.
Charles Eugene Whittington III, 27, of Charleston, and Samantha Mae Jones, 40, of Sissonville.
Zouhair Mohamad Kabbara, 41, and Sara Jawad, 22, both of Beckley.
Samuel Adam Beau Rutledge 22, of Dover, Delaware, and Samantha Mae Marie Lynch, 18, of Charleston.
Scott William Matthews, 34, and Skyler Vondean Assif, 28, both of Hurricane.
Michael Edward House, 35, and Elizabeth McAllister Roberts, 29, both of Charleston.
Derek Michael Barker, 33, and Courtney Lynn Reynolds, 34, both of Cross Lanes.
Yonathan Tefera Halie, 41, of Dunbar and Eleni Getachew Tadesse, 39, of London, England.
Michael Benbow Jr., 29, of Welch and Kristen Faith Snyder, 26, of Charleston.
Coty Andrew Roush, 27, and Ashley Evonne Lively, 26, both of Charleston.
Jeffrey Alan Henson, 25, and Leah Rayshel Winter, 25, both of Charleston.
Eric Wayne Dwire, 54, and Deborah Ellis, 59, both of Charleston.
Matthew Lester Cooper, 22, and Morgan Lee Blankenship, 22, both of St. Albans.
Collin Roy Gilkerson, 26, and Ashlee Skie Wagner, 23, both of Charleston.
Kenneth Edward Casdorph II, 27, and Maridyth Janel Mullens, 29, both of St. Albans.
Austin Sherrod Moore, 39, of South Charleston and Cassie Lynn Payne, 32, of Elkview.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Aug. 8 and 29, 2019:
Eric Allen Richardson, 38, and Ashley Danielle Chafin, 32, both of Hurricane.
Timothy Ray Trimble, 49, and Jan Lorraine Lewis, 47, both of Culloden.
Cody Lee Smith, 24, and Brianna Sierra Cole, 24, both of Hurricane.
Jacob Lane Searls, 21, and Amie Lee Bowling, 23, both of Hurricane.
Donald Junior Collins, 60, and Mary Jane Held, 58, both of Hurricane.
Trent Marshall Surface, 25, and Kendra Morgan Mead, 25, both of Eleanor.
Christopher Robert Mantzel, 26, of Huntington and Kayla Dawn Dixon, 26, of Hurricane.
Nathan Richard Legg, 24, of Red House and Courtney Leann Wallace, 22, of Dunbar.
Kyle Edward Thompson, 30, of Poca, Cara Darlene Chaney, 36, of Winfield.
Paul David Sheets, 63, and Martha Lynn Squires, 61, both of Scott Depot.
Nicholas Grant Hagy, 22, and Hayley Ann Alford, 22, both Hurricane.
Christina Mae Johnson, 24, and Adrianna Victoria Didomenico, 21, both of Winfield.
Craig Heinaman, 50, of Scott Depot, and Shari Anne Smith, 40, of Hurricane.
Michael Paul Workman, 38, and Victoria Reena Wiliamson, 27, both of Winfield.
Logan Tyler Harbert, 24, Poca, and Emily Dawn Canterbury, 21, St. Albans.
Dakota Richard Null, 22, and Elizabeth Louise Wolfe, 24, both of Winfield.
Mark Wilson Fetter Jr., 36, and Lynnette Jane Brisendine, 30, both Poca.
Robert Lee Wray, 21, and Destiny Nicole Coon, 20, both of Winfield.
Martin Allan Nash, 62, and Lorie Linann Fitzwater, 54, both of Hurricane.
Nicholas Ryan Ball, 26, and Tori Rose Grass, 23, both of Scott Depot.
Christopher David Smith, 47, and Megan Elizabeth King, 31, both of Liberty.
Michael Joseph Call, 45, and Michelle Lynn Carroll, 46, both of Hurricane.
Shonn Hank Cobb, 23, and Shyenna Danae Wheeler, 23, both of Liberty.
Tanner Ray Wolfe, 25, and Emily Cassann Koon , 26, both of Scott Depot.
James Eric Gupton, 42, and Gina Renee Tomblin, 41, both of Winfield.
Jonathan Garrett Martin, 30, and Kelsey Elizabeth Gatens, 30, both of Buffalo.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Aug. 8 and 29, 2019:
Tashia Dawn Richardson from Wayne Edward Richardson.
Georgette Lee Asbury from Stuart Landon Asbury.
Melissa Dawn Lunsford from Herman Joseph Lunsford.
Angel Renee McCaley from Tona McCaley.
Krista Adkins from Steven Adkins.
Terry Allen White from Trudy Rae White.
Michelle Dawn Meadows from Nicholas Adam Meadows.
Melissa Ann Wyatt from Abram Lee Wyatt.
Howard Stover McMillion from Heather Dawn McMillion.
Andres Mauricio Perez from Joanne Marie Torres.
Darius Ball from Shelby L. Wray.
Brandi Michelle Keenan from Larry Thomas Keenan.
Joann Santoro from Carlo Antonio Santoro.
Ricky Lee Hudson from Melissa Hudson.
Stephanie Meadows from Justin Meadows.
William B. Mayer from Mattie Kay McClanahan.
Kerri Lynn Nice from Christopher Shawn Nice.
Kristen Marie McDerment from Joshua Shane McDerment.
Robert Chadwick Martens from Brittany Esta Martens.
Shirley Mae Haun from Adam Jacob Haun.
Kimberly Ann Martin-O’Bryan from Larry Gene O’Bryan Jr.
Haley Beth Smith from Daniel Ray Smith.
Barbara Ann Counts from Chad Elliott Counts.
Michael David Walker from Tara Jean Walker.
Nichole Dawn Johnson from Terry Howard Johnson.
Brittany Hannah Honaker from Roylee Honaker Jr.
Samantha Brooke Burgess from Paul Aaron Burgess.
Aaron Jon Arthur from Danielle Marie Arthur.
Angela Dawn Bird from Larry Calvin Bird.
Melissa Elaine Green from Roger Lee Green.
Damon Thomas Smith from Cierra Tasha Smith.
Lisa Erin Massonet from Jim Paul Massonet.
Evangeline Paige Warden from Chantry David Warden.
Amber L. Bryant from Christopher L. Bryant.
Jessica Bloom Buckley from Danny Lee Buckley.
Raleigh Keith Sorden from Amber Kay Sorden.
Michael Lee Withrow from Amanda Jane Withrow.
Angela Lynn Gross-Crowder from Andrew Anthony Crowder.
Christopher Michael Lockhart from Maricia Christine Parsons Lockhart.
Gregory Allen Baldwin from Sonya Diane Baldwin.
Michael Lee Spencer from Wendy Dawn Spencer.
Kellie Ann Hansel from Craig Allen Hansel.
Jesse Lee Lovejoy from Andy Ray Lovejoy Jr.
Anthony Asseff from Holly Asseff.
Melinda Louise Carter from Scottie Wayne Carter.
The following divorces were finalized in Putnam County between Aug. 8 and 26:
Brandon Scott Tinney from Shannon Lynne Tinney.
Thomas William Mills Jr. from Mary Elizabeth Mills.
Nicholas Lyle Hanshaw from Heather Dawn Kincaid.
Angela Marie Casto from Clinton Lee Casto.
Denise Parks Sneeringer from Timothy Bernard Sneeringer.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Aug. 8 and 29, 2019:
Mark Allen Fulks to Casey E. Long. Lot, South Charleston, $94,980.
Kelly Lavina Chance to Robert M. and Amanda N. Stanfield. Lot, Loudon District, $205,000.
Thomas A. Steele to John H. III and Sheila K. Nelson. Lot Jefferson District, $145,000.
Dennis L. Lucas to Levi D. Johnson. Lots, Elk District, $85,000.
Judith Ann Combs to Michael T. Bartell and Alexus M. Oddo. Lot, South Charleston, $124,500.
Fatemah H. Cheraghalinejad to Kara S. Mitchell Wiegmann. Lot, Union District, $107,500.
Melinda J. Hutchinson to Ruby L. Thomas. Lot, Nitro, $94,500.
Swarthmore Capital LLC to Jeffrey Richard and Cara Joy Goode. Lot, Loudon District, $259,900.
Richard D. Totten to Ashley M. Snodgrass. Lot, Dunbar, $116,800.
Richard T. and Kristine M. Jones to Calesha Alexandria Boone. Lot, Union District, $90,000.
Kenneth Young, et al, to Teddy R. and Lora M. Holmes. Lots, Poca District, $350,000.
David A. Manns to Kachine R. Jonese. Lot, St. Albans, $88,000.
Kelly L. Shafer to Wayne and Carolyn Shafer. Lot, Union District, $145,000.
Linda N. Monk to Laura and Steven Marker. Lot, Loudon District, $130,000.
Thomas E. and Lucille I. McClure to Megan E. Porter. Lot, Jefferson District, $140,000.
Lynn T. Gunnoe to Joy Gunnoe Woodrum. Lot, Charleston, $75,000.
Jennifer D. and Jason P. Wible to Caleb Reid Seacrist. Lot, Dunbar, $96,500.
Royal Sports Performance Inc. to Action Sports Complex LLC. Lot, St. Albans, $350,000.
Joseph H. Sr. and Sally D. Chrest to Forrest Thomas. Lot, Charleston $136,000.
Michael Lee Lewis and Lee Michael Lewis to Matthew Aaron and Jessica Anne Thomas. Lots, Charleston South Annex Tax District, $215,000.
Thomas D. Smith to Eric S. and Andrea M. Arbogast. Lot, Elk District, $266,000.
Haikal Brothers’ Properties LLC to City of Nitro. Lot, Union District, $435,000.
Delbert D. Jones and Debora S. Rose to David E. and Sandra G. Wiseman. Lots, Big Sandy District, $183,000.
Jeffrey B. McGraw, Candace E. Garten and Timothy Dale Garten to Gregory L. Wolfe. Lot, Cabin Creek District, $154,500.
Kimberly Ann Nordmeyer and Lilly C. and David C. Osborne III. Lot Jefferson District, $85,000.
Roy M. Sanders to George P. Sovick III. Lots, Elk District, $100,000.
AB Contracting Inc. to Salman Shaukat and Ashley R. Salman. Lot, Elk District, $278,200.
Richard L. Fitzgerald to Jonathan and Katie Jones. Lot, South Charleston, $125,000.
Alice Grassie to William S. and Patricia Jo Humphreys. Lot, Dunbar, $165,000.
Lin-Tech International LLC to EIP Communications I, LLC. Lot, Kanawha County, $440,000.
James W. Lane Jr. and R. Douglas Calderwood. Lots, Union District, $154,000.
Gary A. Jr. and Wendy A. Harvey to Steven N. and Sarah Brucker. Lot, Jefferson District, $163,500.
Beverly P. Overton to James A. Cooper and Justin T. McAllister. Lots, Charleston, $290,000.
Harry C. and Joanne M. Harless to Elizabeth H. Umstot. Lot, Charleston, $360,000.
Evan Kendall to Chelsea R. Starcher and Shawn K. Meadows. Lot, Union District, $143,000.
Jonathan H. Dye to Chase A. and Emily M. Black. Lot, Elk District, $160,000.
Marvin E. Jr. and Vanessa K. Wolfe to April D. and Tobby L. Payne. Lot, Elk District, $225,000.
Jess L. Hintz Jr. Lillian Diane Samples, Laura Mallett and Toni Smith to Michael A. Buckalew. Lot, Dunbar, $80,000.
Joshua and Caitlyn Meadows to Emily Elizabeth and Chance Jered Chapman. Lot, Elk District, $135,000.
Steven R. and Christine T. Compton to Gary W. and Melissa D. Toler. Lots, Jefferson District, $190,000.
Carlos J. Camacho to Ronald Cody Alan King and Kristin Nicole Earley. Lots, Union District, $159,000.
Jeffrey T. Turley to Menchie D. Lustania. Lot, Union District, $88,000.
Diana Strailey Prulhiere to Timothy Scott Kuhlman. Lot, Charleston, $153,000.
Ronald Alan and Josette M. Grace to JRL Management LLC. Lot Cabin Creek District, $100,000.
Jason D. and Lindsay A. Philabaun to Adam R. Fridley. Lot St. Albans, 135,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Aug. 8 and 28, 2019:
Dorothy F. Lewis Dale and Anna E. Lewis Majeske to Dannie K. Lewis. Lot, Curry District, 121,333.
Jeremy E. and Laura B. Young to Shane and Lindsay Roberts. Lot, Buffalo, $99,000.
Parsons Contracting LLC to Bradley A. and Karessa D. Medford. Lot, Buffalo, $359,000.
Brian G. and Ruth M. Wingfield to Todd G. and Deidre M. Dillon. Lot, Scott District, $232,000.
Lea Ann Gordon to Jeffrey P. and Shavonna E. Shafer. Lot, Scott District, $325,000.
Anthony Stillwell to Kayla M. Gamblin. Lot, Poca District, $114,000.
Justin Ray Travis to Jenna L. Cassidy and Mary A. Chiaravalle. Lot, Scott District, $435,000.
Dallas L. and Rose Ann Lovejoy to Bradley W. and Nancy W. Adkins. Lot, Scott District, $180,000.
John Hudson to Jarrod B. Johnson. Lot, Hurricane, $139,000.
DDM Hurricane LLC to Walter T. Hayslett, Lot, Hurricane, $1,400,000.
Stirl Richard and Mary Elaine Smith to Jason T. and Amy Green. Lot, Teays Valley, $220,000.
Steven Ray and Lisa Lynn Hatfield to Steven Ray and Lisa L. Hatfield and Chelsea Rose Hatfield. Lot, Teays Valley, $220,000.
Thomas S. Bowyer, et al, to Stone Ridge Development LLC. Lot, Winfield, $150,000.
Carmella E. and Russell Deraimo to Matthew A. and Rose J. Boggess. Lot, Union District, $239,500.
Tiffany Hedrick to Alan and Shannon M. Shaffer. Lot, Eleanor, $224,000.
Jonathan M. and Lauren E. White to William Wallace. Lot, Teays Valley, $222,000.
Eddie R. Jr. and Regina G. Ashworth to Richard J. Newland. Lot, Curry District, $155,000.
Joseph A. and Brianna Endres to Scott K. Schuman and Amy S. Clemons. Lot, Scott District, $329,000.
Abdo D. Chaber to Melissa Belmont and Raymond Breckenridge Jr. Lot, Scott District, $279,756.
Eric M. and Jodi M. Johnson to Heaven L. Wade and Kevin C. Barrett. Lot, Curry District, $208,000.
James V. Jr. and Michelle D. Kuehn to Fred D. and Donna J. Price. Lot, Teays Valley, $360,000.
Ramon M. and Christy J. Hunter to Toney L. Scott and Rhonda F. Fisher. Lot, Winfield, $250,000.
Karen S. Knotts to Amy E. Shawver. Lot, Scott District, $155,000.
Michael A. Talbott to Karen S. Knotts. Lot, Hurricane, $219,000.
Virginia A. and Brandon C. Bunn to James Lee and Andrea Leigh Adkins. Lot, Teays Valley, $240,000.
Jared Davis to Raymond Scott and Tammra Lynn Smith. Lot, Scott District, $123,000.
Michael C. and Loraine S. Koelbl to Thomas A. Jr. and Emily D. Davis. Lot, Scott District, $318,000.
Truth A. Garrett to David Castanon. Lot, Hurricane, $263,000.
Darren W. and Shannon L. Fearing to Nathan Scott and Jennifer L. Ransom. Lot, Hurricane, $248,000.
Carole Irene Shinn to Ramon M. and Christy J. Hunter. Lot, Scott District, $200,000.
Angela A. Bumpus to Nicholas E. Harris. Lot, Eleanor, $110,000.
Kennedy LLC to Foy W. III and Loretta K. Watson. Lot, Winfield, $155,000.
Bruner Land Company Inc. to Mark Allen and Greta Lea Prosser. Lot, Poca, $292,550.
City National Bank of West Virginia to Eva Howden. Lots, Teays Valley, $199,500.
Rebecca Frampton to Glenna Treadway. Lot, Poca, $124,500.
Randy A. Young and Ollie Elizabeth Neumeyer to Charles R. and Sharon L. Thomas. Lot, Teays Valley, $100,000.
Clarence Travis Clodfelter to Brian Guaschino, Laura Guaschino and Richard Moake. Lot, Curry District, $94,000.
Casey J. and Christi L. Cochran to Cody W. Sheppard. Lot, Union District, $80,000.
Joshua W. Taylor to Mary R. Layton. Lot, Teays Valley, $229,000.
Lovell D. Jr. and Denise A. Hill to Jail S. and Ashley R. Allie. Lots, Scott District, $200,000.
Robert S. and Oliva McCormack to Monica C. Dawson. Lot, Scott District, $238,000.
Kimberly V. and Jack A. Smith II to Shannon L. Matheny and Eliot R. Watson. Lot, Scott District, $181,000.
Joshua A. and Elizabeth A. Smith to Crystal N. Eagle. Lot, Hurricane, $114,000.
Ryan Scott and Brooke R. Bailey to Tiffany S. Hedrick. Lot, Poca, $187, 500.
Ida Mae and Dean A. Hayson to Jamie M. Chapman. Lot, Scott District, $163,000.
James Dean and Teresa L. Gooch to Amanda D. Blackshire. Lot, Union District, $142,000.
Samantha Danielle Craig to Matthew A. Price. Lot, Scott District, $164,500.
Timothy A. and Kathy S. Pritt to Glynn R. and Ashley D. Willard. Lot, Scott District, $189,000.
Amy E. Schultz to Timothy and Michelle Kristine Hall. Lot, Scott District, $279,000.
Sherri D. Morgan to Allen Adam Earl Howard and Amber May Henderson Howard. Lot, Scott District, $354,000.
William C. and Cynthia D. Young to Edward C. and Tammy P. Rubicky. Lot, Hurricane, $260,000.
Gregory M. and Sara C. Mick to Tracy R. and Mary Beth Wilson. Lot, Teays Valley, $125,000.
Shane and Stacey Jividen to Richard Kline. Lot, Scott District, $222,000.
Gary A. Bain Sr. to James W. and Debbie M. Martin. Lot, Scott District, $220,000.
Alex F. Cornell to Nancy A. and John Warner. Lot, Buffalo, $105,000.
Brent and Michelle Irvin to Gregory E. and Ashley N. Fertig. Lot, Teays Valley, $470,000.
Greshams Auto Repair & Graphics LLC to Waylon Thomas. Lots, Scott District, $210,000.
Pifer Properties LLC to Timothy and Carina Ann Trimble. Lot, Curry District, $106,300.
2010 Properties LLC to Jam Enterprises LLC. Lot, Hurricane, $300,000.
Ramond A. and Veleticia S. Setter to Barbara S. Roman. Lot, Teays Valley, $230,000.
Derrick M. and Tina E. Fauber to Randall H. and Tassa W. Barrett. Lot, Curry District, $218,000.
Randall H. and Tassa W. Barrett to Ryan M. Wahler and Stephanie L. DeLuca. Lot, Curry District, $275,000.
Freda J. Hudson to Douglas W. and Danita L. Fields. Lot, Scott District, $175,000.
Jason G. and Tuesday J. Gandee to Nicholas W. and Erin L. Hamilton. Lot, Scott District, $235,900.
Crystal R. Hale to Derrick M. and Tina Ellen Fauber. Lot, Winfield, $288,500.
Yolita Mackie and Jeffrey Calzo to Ernani M. and Elizabeth A. Suazo. Lot, Winfield, $80,000.
Tina L. Sirianni to Raymond A. and Veletcia Sue Setter. Lot, Scott District, $197,362.50.
Larry M. and Melissa G. Burns to Gary A. and Wendy A. Harvey. Lots, Scott District, $215,000.
Melody L. Stewart to Jordan Tyler and Samantha Blevins. Lot, Scott District, $225,500.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies we filed between Aug. 8 and 29, 2019:
Sharon Leigh Burns, Elkview, Chapter 7. Assets: $36,617, Liabilities: $46,727.
Charles Robert and Jessa Rae Cook, South Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $33,245, Liabilities: $264,273.
Wallace Davis, Marmet, Chapter 7. Assets: $12,200, Liabilities: $83,949.
Linda Louise Gray, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $10,291, Liabilities: $37,374.
Justin Charles McCauley, Ripley, Chapter 7. Assets: $16,083, Liabilities: $48,016.
Jackie Lee Frazier, Man, Chapter 7. Assets: $27,950, Liabilities: $35,772.
Charles Harvey and Carrie Elizabeth Hibner, Clendenin, Chapter 7. Assets: $329,552, Liabilities: $335,546.
Jimmy Dean and Kimberly Lynn Vance, Davin, Chapter 7. Assets: $35,600, Liabilities: $158,130.
Tammie Louise McCollins, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $93,450, Liabilities: $100,736.
Gerald Francis Hayden, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $41,170, Liabilities: $29,367.
Terry Eugene Jarrett Jr., Indore, Chapter 7. Assets: $100,411, Liabilities: $123,010.
Katharine Maria Dilworth, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.
James Daniel and Jennifer Michelle Adkins, Man, Chapter 7. Assets: $204,300, Liabilities: $174,481.
Maryenna Gail Lambert, Chapmanville, Chapter 7. Assets: $20,020, Liabilities: $19,617.
Joe Allan Hatcher, Logan, Chapter 7. Assets: $1128, Liabilities: $30,293.
John Edward Buskirk, Ripley, Chapter 7. Assets: $15,963, Liabilities: $40,745.
Melissa Dawn Moore, Williamson, Chapter 7. Assets: $59,728, Liabilities: $99,890.
Shawn Duwie Kiser, Delbarton, Chapter 7. Assets: $244,469, Liabilities: $257,255.
Sherri Lynn Mullins, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $31,883, Liabilities: $35,045.
Lewis Wade and Sherry Lynn Bailey, Craigsville, Chapter 7. Assets: $121,842, Liabilities: $89,081.
Michael Brian and Sonya Jane Dolan, Madison, Chapter 7. Assets: $297,823, Liabilities: $347,810.
Darin Michael Williams, Oak Hill, Chapter 7. Assets: $32,837, Liabilities: $96,169.
Justin Glenn and Aryn Yvonne Canada, Oak Hill, Chapter 7. Assets: $8,962, Liabilities: $27,484.
John Edward Hager, Danville, Chapter 7. Assets: $24,860, Liabilities: $193,463.
Doris Ann Chambers, Cool Ridge, Chapter 7. Assets: $431,956, Liabilities: $189,981.
Donald Gene and Mary Lou Crum, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $124,298, Liabilities: $12,465.
Charles Dwayne and Carol Deneen Blankenship, Mabscott, Chapter 7. Assets: $43,934, Liabilities: $52,699.
Kellie Joan Pittman, Surveyor, Chapter 7. Assets: $84,000, Liabilities: $8,370.
Derrick Wayne Martin, Rainelle, Chapter 7. Assets: $5,332, Liabilities: $20,042.
Charles Loren Kettler, White Sulphur Springs, Chapter 7. Assets: $0, Liabilities: $556,563.
American Timber Marketing Group LLC, Fayetteville, Chapter 11. Assets: $857,088, Liabilities: $1,269,480.
Bernard Francis Jr. and Jennifer Jane Long, St. Albans, Chapter 13. Assets: $261,812, Liabilities: $350,454.
Michael Kenneth Sydenstricker, Charleston, Chapter 13. Assets: $0, Liabilities: $202,920.
Jimmy Dewayne Jr. and Alicia Gaye New, Gilbert, Chapter 13. Assets: $24,114, Liabilities: $54,085.
Kristy Lynn Roberson, Beckley, Chapter 13, Assets: $30,133, Liabilities: $209,082.
Kimberly Jeanine Morris, Beckley, Chapter 13. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.
Thomas William Dancy Sr., Coal City, Chapter 13. Assets: $78,500, Liabilities: $42,937.