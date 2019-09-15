On File: Sept. 15, 2019

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Sept. 5 and 12, 2019:
Jair Alexander Joseph Taylor, 22, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Kayla Diane Campfield, 23, of Huntington.
Brandon Kaleo Gwinn, 34, and Elizabeth Foster Edele, 34, both of South Charleston.
Tamejiro Takubo Jr., 47, and Victoria Leigh Mullins, 32, both of Charleston.
Nicholas Hugh Brady, 22, of Charleston, and Katlyn Nicole McKinney, 19, of Nitro.
Robert Wesley Coleman, 38, and Angela Daniela Johnson, 28, both of Ripley.
Theresa Gail Schultz, 70, and Ruby Ann Ransom, 68, both of South Charleston.
Anthony Ta’Rell Anderson, 43, and Shalysha Lynn Robinson, 31, both of St. Albans.
Christopher Shane Radloff II, 25, and Marlena Gabrielle Strazzula, 25, both of Charleston.
Matthew Tennison Nesius, 46, and Melissa Jean White 52, both of Charleston.
Tyler Patrick Fuller, 23, and Shaina Lynn Holstine, 22, both of Charleston.
Re’Shaun Lamonte Wilborne, 33, and Megan Nicole Hosman, 34, both of Cross Lanes.
Gregory Wayne Miller Jr., 27, and Rachel Dawn Wolfe, 25, both of South Charleston.
Jerry David Stowers II, 41, and Lea Ann Jones, 36, both of Charleston.
Matt Scott Strickland, 43, and Jan Elizabeth Critchfield, 33, both of Elkview.
Joshua David Fisher, 25, and Savannah Jo Cantrell, 22, both of Charleston.
Robert Thomas Obey Jr., 62, and Angela Gayle Schnurpel, 55, both of Charleston.
Seth Aaron Vanhorn, 39, and Amanda Jo Summers, 37, both of South Charleston.
Jason Thomas Fisher, 32, and Sarah Elizabeth Mobley, 31, both of Charleston.
Joshua Dwight Vanmeter, 41, and Natalie Kay Wine, 35, both of South Charleston.
Jacob William Smith, 22, and Harley Danielle Pugh, 21, both of Clendenin.
Jason Adam Crowe, 26, and Lindsey Makayla Cartwright, 24, both of St. Albans.
Adam Stephen Holtsclaw, 27, and Ashley Lynette Bradshaw, 27, both of Charleston.
Joshua Grant Maher, 33, and Jane Cathryn Doss, 26, both of Elkview.
Joshua Shawn Pauley, 31, and Stacie Renee Brown, 26, both of South Charleston.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Sept. 5 and 12, 2019:
Donald Ray Henson Jr., 42 and Heather Christine Stockinger, 42, both of Hurricane.
Austin Dale Tiller, 25, of Scott Depot, and Makenzie Taylor Hamrick, 25, of Culloden.
Jacob Robert Engel, 26, and Taylor Morgan Whitmire, 26, both of Hurricane.
Timothy Woodrow Bowling, 37, of Red House, and Amber Lynne Simpkins, 32, of Glenwood.
David Jacob Skeens, 27, and Brittany Dawn Gaylor, 26, both of Winfield.
Ethan Ray Martin, 29, and Shaylene Lynn Brown, 20, both of Eleanor.
Dustin Hunter Kincaid, 25, and Madalyn Grace McGrew, 24, both of Scott Depot.
Derek Tyler Whitt, 29, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, and Jessica Elaine Roberts, 22, of Hurricane.
Wayne Bennett, 81, and Myrna Carol Bowling, 75, both of Eleanor.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Sept. 5 and 12, 2019:
Anne Margaret Burdette from Roger Allen Burdette.
John Wesley Maynard Jr. from Sandra Lee Snodgrass Maynard.
Teresa Lynn Gordon from Marion Estel Gordon.
Brittany Rena Casto from Robert William Casto III.
Rebecca Ann Bowers from Michael Chase Bowers.
Joshua Patrick Jackson from Torie Anne Jackson.
John McKinley Pritt II from Holly Ray Pritt.
Rose Mary Hayton from Ralph Hayton Jr.
Anthony Dean Lester from Mary Lee Lester.
William Jacob Hammond from Samantha Jane Hammond.
Brittany Danielle Saavedra from Nestor G. Saavedra Salazar.
Kimberly Williams from Terrance Williams.
Angel Doniff from Jesse Doniff.
Kelly Elizabeth Lucas from Jeffrey Dale Lucas.
The Putnam County divorces were not available by press time.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Sept. 5 and 12, 2019:
Pine Grove Realty Company Inc. to STEBEC, LLC. Lots, Charleston, $200,000.
John W. Zimnox to David D. and Amy L. Molgaard. Lot, Loudon District, $449,900.
WV Trustee Services LLC to Freedom Mortgage Corporation. Lot, Elk District, $130,782.
Carlos Roches to Kristi R. Rhoda. Lot, Charleston, $198,500.
Theresa L. Pack and Andrea Lorraine Orlosky to Linda M. Poling. lot, Union District, $178,200.
Terry W. and Lori A. Russell to Tamaria Cooper. Lots, Loudon District, $76,907.26.
Angela D. Cable to Lisa A. Toms. Lot, Union District, $92,000.
Rachel L. Campbell, Darrell D. Campbell Jr. and Evie M. Jones to Christopher O. and Regina M. Hines. Lot, Union District, $450,000.
William T. and Karen J. Toms to Alphonso D. Thomas. Lot, Union District, $129,000.
Deborah Jean Sampson, Teresa Lynn White and Stanley Lewis Patterson to Richard F. McDaniel. Lot, Malden, $79,500.
Kaitlin Ann and Matthew Butler to Jay H. Crisp and Crystal R. Johnson-Crisp. Lot, Charleston, $137,000.
Amy Anderson-Hawley to Steven G. Ray. Lot, Loudon District, $160,000.
Kenneth J. and Dena K. Butler to Robert F. Haynes, Renie Haynes and Frank Haynes. Lot, Jefferson District, $241,000.
Richard H. Abraham to Brian R. and Stephanie L. Abraham. Lot, Charleston, $90,500.
James Matthew and Mary Claire Davis to Michael F. and Megan Schreiber. Lot, Charleston, $215,000.
James M. and Beverly A. Frame to PEMA LLC. Lot, Loudon District, $182,000.
Stephanie M. and Dennis W. Mosley to Brandi E. Tate. Lot, St. Albans, $85,000.
Manvendra Tiwari to Chad and Brooke A. McClure. Lot, Charleston, $260,000.
Dolores A. Miles to James A. and Shante R. Hamrick. Lot, Jefferson District, $325,000.
Lisa D. Acord and Daniel G. Riffle to Russell Rakers III and Russell R. II. Lot, St. Albans, $92,000.
Lucille W. Bennet and Jeff Ryan Coverts to Justin Iden. Lot, Union District, $164,000.
C.L.A.S.S. Home Center Inc. to Clendenin Lumber & Supply Company Inc. Lot, Elk District, $160,000.
Jonathan O’Neal to Summer Danai Drake. Lot, Jefferson District, $79,000.
Bonnie Howard Brothers to James and Mary Davis. Lot, Charleston, $288,000.
Janet Carol Boggess to Rodney Loftis II. Lots, Union District, $120,000.
Ollie V. Clifford to Laura Anne Alvis and Ray Craig Hartzell II. Lot, Charleston, $130,000.
Mary E. Stanley to Britt B. Ludwig. Lot, Charleston, $250,000.
James P. Stewart and Leigh Ann Degner to Brian Scott and Jennifer Spangler Young. Lot, Charleston, $130,000.
YSS Properties LLC to East End Rental Gimel LLC. Lot, Charleston, $174,000.
Seneca Trustees Inc. to A&M Investments LLC. Lot, Union District, $83,951.
Carmalee Litteral to Megan C. Ramsburg. Lot, South Charleston, $100,000.
Kyle D. Burford to Sierra M. Gandee. Lot, Union District, $116,500.
AZ Charleston 1, LLC to Agree Stores LLC. Lots, Charleston, $1,000,000.
Rusty David and Joanne Bonham Risher to Morgan L. Krieger. Lot, Charleston, $110,000.
Madgaline Carper to Joseph and Heather Lippincott. Lot, Union District, $120,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Sept. 5 and 12, 2019:
John P. and Sarah E. Inghram to Jerrad and Megan Vickers. Lot, Curry District, $152,000.
Hometown Housing LLC to Buckeye Community Seventy Two LP. Lot, District, $496,144.
Kimberly Harper to Lexa Lynn Woodyard. Lot, Hurricane, $239,000.
Seneca Trustees Inc., Robert E. and Teresa L. Lee to Alexander and Perry Estep. Lot, Winfield, $131,175.08.
Dwight David Young Jr. to Randy D. and Teresa L. Wright. Lot, Teays Valley, $210,000.
Courtney L. and Matthew R. White to Nicolas and Jessica Harris. Lot, Teays Valley, $299,000.
Wesley S. and Melissa R. Randolph to George L. and Amy M. Gannon. Lot, Scott District, $291,999.
Shannon T. Moses to Joey and Elizabeth Neeley. Lot, Curry District, $170,000.
Steven M. Newton to Dustin J. Miller. Lot, Curry District, $90,000.
Greg G. and Mindy S. Mullens to Nicholas P. Rice and Brittany G. Ferrebee. Lot, Buffalo, $133,000.
Melissa Nash and Deidra Atwood to Larry E. and Mona Lee Wandling. Lot, Scott District, $177,500.
James L. and Ann M. Gritt to Jared B. and Kelsi J. Moore. Lot, Buffalo, $80,000.
Dustin and Bethany Hoylman to Travis D. and Christina R. Booth. Lot, Teays Valley, $282,000.
WV Trustee Services LLC, Deborah L. Thaxton to Anthony Stillwell. Lot, Hurricane, $85,001.
Jo Ann Ancell, Judith Kay King and Ruth A. Thompson to Cheryl A. Ord. Lot, Poca, $117,500.
Stephen Payton and Madisen Brooks to Dwight D. Young Jr. Lot, Teays Valley, $360,000.
Darrell T. and Emily E. McCoy to Sherry Kinsey. Lot, Teays Valley, $184,000.
Stephanie L. Leeber to Diana L. Martin. Lot, Scott District, $182,000.
Linda F. Holliday to Gary R. and Pamela E. Clendenin. Lot, Scott District, $200,000.
Jackie Collins to Austin A. and Jaclyn F. Wine. Lot, Curry District, $146,000.
Melanie C. Welker to Stephanie Workman. Lot, Scott District, $235,000.
Julie A. Dawson to Robert A. and Justina Ealy. Lot, Scott District, $263,500.
Eric S. Embree, Dean E. Donahue and Jessalyn Donahue to Putnam County Bank. Lot, Curry District, $87,045.
J. Patrick Jones, Keith D. Kline and Lori A. Kline to Branch Banking and Trust Company. Lot, Scott District, $310,000.
Bradley H. Baker to David E. Triplett. Lot, Scott District, $170,000.
Charles R. and Debbie A. Winter to Ann M. Wilkinson. Lot, Eleanor, $120,000.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Sept. 5 and 12:
Dianna Joyce Markle, Ivydale, Chapter 7. Assets: $500, Liabilities: $32,560.
John Stephen Thaxton Jr., Dunbar, Chapter 7. Assets: $4,097, Liabilities: $21,959.
Joshua Todd and Emily Anne Wells, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $95,882, Liabilities: $142,958.
David Lee Hunt, Delbarton, Chapter 7. Assets: $870, Liabilities: $6,687.
Joyce Faye Spiroff, Charleston, Chapter 7. $186,840, Liabilities: $209,637.
JuliAnn and Ryan Matthew Ferguson, West Hamlin, Chapter 7. Assets: $102,000, Liabilities: $149,612.
Gene Richard Ulbrich II, Ottawa, Chapter 7. Assets: $32,763, Liabilities: $106,614.
Keith Andrew and Allyson Arlene Chandler, Chapter 7. Assets: $272,089, Liabilities: $209,803.
Jon Paul Kardos, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $289,874, Liabilities: $656,627.
Brenda Joyce Kyle, Mount Nebo, Chapter 7. Assets: $27,518, Liabilities: $126,223.
Michelle Lynne Blaney, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $87,673, Liabilities: $72,114.
Nelda Mae Lehman, Beckley, Chapter 7. Assets: $152,550, Liabilities: $187,678.
Nathan David Lamphier, Glen Morgan, Chapter 7. Assets: $52,272, Liabilities: $807,867.
Charles Verner Hicks, Alderson, Chapter 7. Assets: $27,333, Liabilities: $47,032.
Brenda Delorse Justice, Julian, Chapter 13. Assets: $66,171, Liabilities: $65,697.
Gabriel Joseph Silva, Danville, Chapter 13. Assets: $297,694, Liabilities: $340,553.
Jason Doyle an Brianna Lynn Gore, Holden, Chapter 13. Assets: $248,796, Liabilities: $178,236.
Loretta Cline, Alderson, Chapter 13. Assets: $48,757, Liabilities: $53,448.