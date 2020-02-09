Onfile: Feb. 9, 2020

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Jan. 30-Feb. 6, 2020:
Zackery Ryan Hudnall, 25, and Michelle Lynn Blevins, 27, both of Charleston.
Andrew Scott Carpenter, 27, of Charleston, and Samantha Nicole Taylor, 25, of Sissonville.
Gabriel Marvailla Ayala, 49 of Glen Burnie, Maryland, and Elizabeth Marie Olivares, 42, of South Charleston.
Connor Samuel Digman, 23, of Charleston, and Anastasia Lee Robinson, 23, of Ripley.
Jasmine Lawrence Gilmer, 40, and Teresa Nachette Jones, 37, both of Charleston.
Armando Johnathan Rivera, 47, and Myrna Naz Albia, 52, both of Dunbar.
Michael Roger Felty, 59, and Miriam Coyme Entroliso, 23, both of Charleston.
Michael Allen Corkhill, 25, and Haley Nichole Snodgrass, 22, both of Dunbar.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Jan. 30-Feb. 6, 2020:
Jason Lee Elliott, 42, and Melissa Dawn Parsons, 42, both of Poca.
David Allen Spurlock, 53, and Cheryl Lynn Triplett, 48, both of Cross Lanes.
Spencer Tyler Perry, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, and Brittany Joy Goode, 26, of Winfield.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Jan. 30-Feb. 6, 2020:
Traci Alexander Lanham from Margo Michele Lanham
Blake A. Kinder from Kelly R. Kinder
Tammy S. Doughty from Larry A. Stutler
Jessica Ann Green from Kevin Anthony Green
Melissa Ann Parsons from William Andrew Parsons
Amanda Dawn McCarty Linton from Richard Dow Linton
Jacqueline Michelle Cavendish from James Barton Cavendish
Tabitha Sandi Sanford from David Lee Sanford
Kimberly Nicole Wilburn from Chapman Keith Wilburn
Keith Anthony Kent from Kathy Gail Kent
Vicki Lynn Hall from Gary Wayne Slater
Darlene Carol Williams from Lemuel Ray Williams
Chandra Martin from Seth Montgomery Easter
Ryan Earl Stowers from Ashley Dawn Keadle
Jo Ann Boggess from Cecil Boggess
Landon Keesee II from Kimberly Midkiff
Kelley Annette Gilmore from James Carl Gilmore
Stacy Dawn Wright from Andrew Bartholomew Wright
Brandon Dale Flowers from Diane Karen Flowers
The Putnam County Divorces were unavailable between Jan. 30-Feb. 6, 2020.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Jan. 30-Feb. 6, 2020:
Donna J. Casto, Archie David Calhoun and Douglas Calhoun to Barbara F. Booth. Lot, Union District, $210,000.
Seneca Trustees Inc. to Wilmington Trust, National Association as trustee for MFRA 2015-1. Lot, Union District, $128,700.
Fred J. Giggenbach Jr. to Dylan Dailey. Lot, Charleston, $157,000.
Win and Win Inc to Carmichael Enterprises LLC. Lot, Loudon District, $167,500.
Conveying Solutions LLC to O.V. Smith & Sons of Big Chimney Inc. Lot, Elk District, $400,000.
Jack, D. Bledsoe to Mark Brian Watson and Beth Anne Pauley. Lot, Charleston, $200,000.
Douglas Eugene and Tamera Facemire to Michael J. Romano. Lot, Charleston, $135,000.
Gene K. and Ellen Jean Zamiela to Anne M. Terwilliger. Lot, Charleston, $90,750.
Anita L. and Brian D. Harrison to Brian Patton. Lots, Poca District, $291,000.
JL Campbell LLC to Colonial Exxon Inc. Lot, Charleston, $200,000.
Stricklen Realty Inc. to Joel Behrendt. Lot, Elk District, $299,900.
Edward H. Toler to Smyer Properties LLC. Lot, Charleston, $87,500.
Ninh Nguyen to Thuy Nhan Nguyen. Lots, Dunbar, $80,000.
Zachary J. Rosencrance to Premier Bank Inc. Lots, Charleston, $600,000.
Michael S. and Kristin L. Shaffer to Ray E. Jr. and Julie L. Stuart. Lot, Elk District, $298,000.
Edwin L. Kirk to Phyllis Hudson. Lot, Loudon District, $80,000.
Nancy Campbell-Van Meter to Tate A. Hamon and Kristin D. Shriver. Lot, Jefferson District, $96,000.
Swarthmore Capital LLC to David E. Potters and Kimberly Mong. Lot, Loudon District, $120,500.
James A. Kaplan to David Lee and Rhonda Diane Carney. Lot, Loudon District, $265,000.
Anita Hinzman, Nicole J. Ringler and William M. Smith to John J. and Carole A. Mulligan. Lot, Jefferson District, $125,000.
Eric A. and Erin M. Petry to Amber L. Kemplin. Lot, St. Albans, $89,500.
Marie C. Crowder, Carrie Crowder Price and Ann Marie Crowder Reynolds to Sonya E. Mullins. Lot, St. Albans, $94,000.
AM Investments LLC to Aaron R. and Brittany R. Robinson. Lot, Union District, $110,200.
Scott Glassburn to Corey M. and Rebecca A. Belle. Lots, St. Albans, $139,500.
H. Richard Reynolds and Joseph Garcia II to Zachery Wayne and Sarah Elizabeth Carper. Lot, St. Albans, $130,000.
James E. Jr. and Kathy L. Adkins to Darian Storm Daniels. Lot, Nitro, $92,500.
Norman and Rachel Moore to Hunter W. Fitzgerald. Lot, Jefferson District, $126,500.
Pinwheel LLC to Premier Homes LLC. Lots, St. Albans, $170,000.
Ravindranath and Nilima Bhirud to Mohamad and Salma Badawi. Lot, Charleston, $270,000.
Robert S. Bubernak to Shanti L. Giles. Lot, Charleston, $187,500.
Bobby L. Robinson to Aaron and Frances McNeil. Lot, St. Albans, $238,000.
Skaff Family Limited Partnership to ARG AA12PCK001 LLC. Lot, Charleston, $1,239,494.
Skaff Family Limited Partnership to ARG AA12PCK001 LLC. Lot, Cedar Grove $969,231.
Douglas J. Skaff to ARG AA12PCK001 LLC. Lots, Charleston, $971,045.
Brenda D. Freed to Garrett M. Harrison Jr. and Kathy Jo Hackney. Lot, Loudon District, $134,000.
WV Trustee Services LLC to O.V. Smith & Sons of Big Chimney. Lot, Elk District, $81,001.
William Scott and Leslie A. Boden to Alyssa B. Bonham. Lot, Jefferson District, $145,000.
Kathryn M. Lester to Brenda D. Freed. Lot, Charleston, $155,000.
Terry Grant Young and Jeffrey Wayne Young to Tyler M. and Maria L. Shamblin. Lot, Elk District, $120,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Jan. 30-Feb. 6, 2020:
Jeffrey T. and Karen T. Huffman to Maddison A. Bostick. Lots, Scott District, $109,000.
Kimberly Ellis to Nicholas Don and Tracy Ann Smith. Lot, Scott District, $250,000.
Susan A. Pauley to Andrew K. Ellington. Lot, Curry District, $135,000.
Glen and Myra Withrow to John E. and Debra Robison Thurman. Lot, Scott District, $265,000.
Maria A. Dillinger to R&$ Ventures LLC. Lot, Buffalo, $155,000.
4667 LLC to AB Contracting Inc. Lot, Scott District, $474,600.
Ty W. Barker to Charles L. Faulkner and Lorri A. Davidson. Lot, Curry District, $89,000.
Alexander and Perry Estep to Brandon S. and Lillian E. Eskew. Lot, Poca, $144,500.
Gordon H. Watkins to James W. and Crystal D. Connard. Lot, Hurricane, $285,000.
Sally Rae Summers to Clarence Jr. and Anna Cox. Lot, Teays Valley, $260,000.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Jan. 30-Feb. 6, 2020:
Edna May Butcher, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $11,214, Liabilities: $32,027.
Bethany Ann Shreve, Madison Chapter 7. Assets: $61,399, Liabilities: $112,224.
Tonya Elaine McQuain, Belle, Chapter 7. Assets: $8,946, Liabilities: $41,311.
Sharon Ann Jaggers, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $38,611, Liabilities: $61,199.
Melba Jean Casdorph, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $86,785, Liabilities: $76,910.
Toby Lee Westfall, Clendenin, Chapter 7. Assets: $34,412, Liabilities: $50,589.
Stephanie Lynn Wright, Yawkey, Chapter 7. Assets: $39,180, Liabilities: $54,902.
Gleston Dale Seabolt, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $113,562, Liabilities: $148,398.
Bradley Dylan Nienke, Cross Lanes, Chapter 7. Assets: $14,732, Liabilities: $115,014.
Cathy Lynn Riggs, Huntington, Chapter 7. Assets: $71,176, Liabilities: $43,346.
Raymond Lynton and Patricia Anne Blankenship, Wayne, Chapter 7. Assets: $158,810, Liabilities: $249,100.
Kenneth Morris and Donna Lee Stevens, Bluefield, Chapter 7. Assets: $90,680, Liabilities: $131,202.
Travis Lee Harry, Princeton, Chapter 7. Assets: $136,665, Liabilities: $431,764.
Jason Ray Staats, Ripley, Chapter 7. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.
Cassandra Kay Simmons, Alma, Chapter 7. Assets: $19,610, Liabilities: $27,110.
Jack David Lilly III, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $15,846, Liabilities: $137,262.
Julie Lynn Smith, Big Creek, Chapter 7. Assets: $57,418, Liabilities: $99,263.
Diana June Holcomb, Clendenin, Chapter 7. Assets: $49,680, Liabilities: $98,448.
Jennifer Suzanne Nunnari, Ronceverte, Chapter 7. Assets: $153,425, Liabilities: $170,686.
William Fred Burleson II, Oceana, Chapter 7. Assets: $22,295, Liabilities: $87,560.
J.C. Spence Company, LLC, Charleston, Chapter 11. Assets: $3,400,000, Liabilities: $2,368,184.
John Joseph Allen, Beckley, Chapter 13. Assets: $136,665, Liabilities: $431,764.