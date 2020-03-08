ONFILE: March 8, 2020

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Feb. 27-March 5, 2020:
Kevin Ray Wimer, 46, and Vanessa June Ervin, 48, both of Clendenin
Matthew Allen Chapin, 36, and Chelsea Michelle Bishop, 25, both of Cabin Creek
Goerge Erik Bailey, 29, and Taren McKenzie Rhodes, 25, both of Scott Depot
Jon Michael McCune, 61, of Charleston, and Hilary Ruth Hemlepp, 60, of Huntington
Harry Franklin Myers, 31, and Justin Ray Harmon, 30, both of Nitro.
Wayne Lee Jackson, 56, and Dana Lee Elkins, 56, both of Charleston
Patrick Wayne Buford, 28, and Sydney Nikole Barker, 21, both of South Charleston
Thomas Walter Kortz, 62, and Kelly Simpson Whiting, 56, both of Charleston
Vincent Edward Quinn, 57, of Charleston, and Debbie Lynn Vaughan, 49, of South Charleston.
Brandy Lynn Broyles, 41, and Sydney Kay Via, 30, both of South Charleston
John William Clements, 41, and Brittany Leigh Davis, 28, both of Charleston
Austin Dale Parsons, 19, and Hannah Faith Abshire, 19, both of Nitro.
Michael Wayne Saunders Jr., 45, and Stacey Rae Mann 37, both of St. Albans
Joshua Clayton Sowards, 41 and Miranda Dawn Adkins, 30, both of Dunbar
Mikal Anthony Brewer, 24, and Kerastine Shanye Barnett, 25, both of Charleston
Alexander Michael Elkins, 28, and Courtney Renea Shamblin, 25, both of Nitro
Bradley Daniel Gritt, 29, of Buffalo, and Andrea Beth Tracewell, 30, of South Charleston
Dustin Lee Workman, 23, and Hailey Dawn Young, 20, both of St. Albans
Michael Bailey Lawrence, 21, and Alicia Lynn Fields, 22, both of Eskdale
Joseph Anthony White, 51, and Melissa Ann Kelley, 49, both of St. Albans
Jim Austin Pauley, 61, and Deborah Jean Casto, 62, both of Charleston
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Feb. 27 and March 5, 2020:
Joshua Steven Pickens, 28, and Brittany Elizabeth Ball, 27, both of Hurricane.
Jeremiah Chad Siders, 28, and Kelly Elizabeth McKinney, 28, both of Hurricane.
William Tod Schuermeyer, 47, and Deborah Lee Carroll, 45, both of Hurricane.
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Feb. 27 and March 5, 2020:
Erin N. Busby from Gregory D. Busby
Dianna K. Farmer from Donald Ray Farmer Jr.
Annamarie Opal Short from Rymel Tashaun Short
Nancy Lynn Sizemore from Dallas Lee Sizemore
Ida Renee Hatfield-Miller from Anthony Wayne Miller
Melissa Waller from John Waller
Samantha Diane Skaggs from Brittany Nicole Skaggs
Heather Rene New from Hubert New Jr.
Jessica Ellen Wokpara from Amadi Precious Owhonda Wokpara
Taylor Leigh Morton from Tristian Lane Morton
Melissa Dawn Hanshaw from Brian Edward Hanshaw
Dawn Lee Terry from Samuel James Terry
Seymore A. Deem Sr. from Shirley Y. Deem
Edith Frances Goodwin from Glen Wilford Goodwin
Katherine Renee Fore from James William Fore
Chad Lewis Casto from Amber Nicole Casto
Heather Lynn Hutchens from John Todd Harrell
Howard Lee Smith from Sarah Janer Smith
James Lymar Maxwell Jr. from Vonda Kay Stevens
Tena Holley Stotts from James Anthony Stotts
The following people filed for divorce in Putnam County between Feb. 27 and March 5, 2020:
Adrianna Victoria Johnson from Christina Mae Johnson.
Charles Earnest Craft from Crystal Lee Craft.
Leanna Faye Hudnall from Thomas Allen Adkins II.
Jill Kathleen Lowe from Christopher Todd Lowe.
Katharine L. Paxton from Gary Lee Morrison.
Denise Nicole Ratley from Jimmy Joe Ratley.
Travis Collias from Megan Marie Collias.
Chloe Elizabeth Watson from Wil Edward Watson.
Tyffany Elise Moore from Nicholas Ryan Moore.
Tracee Lynn Richardson from Terry Eugene Richardson.
Haley Ann Brogan from Timothy Clayton Brogan.
Sarah Rebekah John from Billy Ray Johnson.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Feb. 27-March 5, 2020:
T&J Consulting LLC to Tim K. and Debra A. Murphy. Lots, Charleston, $112,000.
808 Washington Street LLC to Master Charleston Washington Street LLC. Lot, Charleston, $640,000.
John E. and Colleen M. Leithead to Anthony and Carra Feniello. Lot, Poca District, $144,500.
BGRS Relocation Inc. to David Arnold and Alexandria Lynn Crowe. Lot, Poca District, $289,000.
Marguerite Price to Thomas E. and April Dawn McLane. lot Charleston, $174,500.
J. Christopher Thomas to Rodney A. and Lisa Lewis Smith. Lot, Charleston, $525,000.
Benjamin M. and Stephanie M. Sullivan to Russell L. Jones. Lots, Charleston, $442,000.
Timothy D. Maddox to Walter M. and Dyann C. Ivey. Condominium, Charleston, $180,000.
Nancy R. Tucker to Charles E. Smith. Lot, Dunbar, $85,000.
Brad W. and Tricia M. Taylor to Emswiler Properties LLC. Lot, St. Albans, $490,000.
Francine M. Willis and Timothy J. Lake to Leroy and Trista Cook. Lot, Jefferson District, $125,000.
Jonathan W. and Melissa M. Cleghorn to Adam N. Bennett. Lots, Clendenin, $80,000.
William H. Batten to James William and Drema L. Dennewitz. Lot, Elk District, $255,000.
Red Door Investments LLC to Bobbie Seyedmonir. Lot, Charleston, $160,000.
Carol A. Marsh to Matthew D. Buckner and Randy D. Buckner. Lot, Pinch, $102,000.
Elizabeth A. Sampson to Kathy Carper. Lots, Elk District, $153,900.
Katie L. Monroe and James M. Davis to Jerry William Wagner and Chad J. Wagner. Lots, Union District, $111,100.
AM Investments LLC to Cynthia Harris and Emily N. Legg. Lot, Dunbar, $137,500.
Chad G. Raines to Amanda M. and Brian H. Wils. Lot, Cabin Creek District, $140,000.
Thomas J. and Gloria J. Perry to Richard Scott and Sarah Elizabeth Cotsmire. Lot, St. Albans, $124,000.
WV Trustee Services LLC to Lodge Properties III LLC. Lot, Kanawha County, $118,739.94.
Eric M. Johnson and R. Douglas Calderwood to Cardinal Land Company LLC. Lots, Charleston, $280,000.
Teri L. Surface to Cynthia H. and Lawrence L. Slater. Lot, Union District, $165,000.
Annie F. Lane to April D. Blake. Lot, St. Albans, $119,500.
Bill Huddleston and Stephen R. Huddleston to Kara B. and Jeff Wade. Lot, South Charleston, $268,000.
Tony Matthew and Ashley Nicole Weber to Stuart A. and Elizabeth Moss. Lot, Jefferson District, $163,000.
Larry F. Smithson to LB Real Estate LLC. Lots, Charleston, $212,000.
Larry F. Smithson to LPM Real Estate LLC. Lots, Charleston, $88,000.
Armstrong Investment Properties LLC to Tamara Clay. Lot, Nitro, $105,000.
Katie L. Monroe and James M. Davis to Mark A. Saber and Edward Stike. Lot, Loudon District, $115,000.
Karen M. Yahr to Holly and Sean Mollohan. Lot, Poca District, $140,000.
Joshua Koepsel to Breeanna H. Kidd. Lot, South Charleston, $107,500.
Keith Anthony and Kathy Gail Kent to April Thomas and Robert Armes. Lot, St. Albans, $144,000.
Frank W. and Angela D. Volk to Kourtnay Flowers. Lot, Union District, $259,900.
Harmon Properties Inc. to Jeffrey Shamblin. Lot, Union District, $110,000.
Kenneth A. and Kimberly A. Fogel to Jeffrey M. and Kelly M. Combs. Lot, Loudon District, $332,000.
Charles Ruffner and April Woody to Kevin Harris and Brooke Haynes Smith. Lot, Charleston, $380,000.
Jeffrey R. and Kimberly D. Augustine to Teri Lynn Surface. Lot, Washington District, $285,000.
William R. and Kelly L. Bruner to Garrett D. Maner. Lot, Charleston, $111,000.
Sandra J. Hewitt to Tina D. Long. Lot, Elk District, $160,000.
Kirk A. and Rebecca W. Jones sto Kelsey Christine Stracener. Lot, Elk District, $128,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Feb. 27 and March 5, 2020:
Robert L. and Beverly A. Duff to Walter D. and Kimberly R. Taylor. Lots, Poca, $173,250.
William C. and Nichole L. Jones to Kevin M. and Taylor E. Bryson. Lot, Poca, $175,000.
Claudia Jo and James E. Hacket Jr. to Robert J. and Dona M. Grey. Lot, Union District, $105,000.
Amador M. Martinez to Sharon M. Martin and Kimberly D. Bias. Lot, Nitro, $125,000.
Matthew Ryan and Ashley Maria Wood to Jose D. Ventura. Lot, Hurricane, $154,900.
Daniel J. and Amanda F. Williamson to John Floyd Jr. and Carmen Michelle Hamilton. Lot, Scott District, $193,185.
Robert E. and Linda S. Brown to Daniel J. and Amanda Williamson. Lot, Scott District, $195,000.
Robert K. and Roberta J. Shaver to John Weston Tardy and Ariel Dawn Meeks. Lot, Scott District, $415,000.
Beverly A. Westfall to Darrick L. Myles. Lot, Eleanor, $170,750.
Jerry M. and Mary J. Arbaugh to Christopher A. and Cheryl L. Casto. Lot, Union District, $85,000.
Cobblestone Subdivision LLC to Tarr Holdings LLC. Lot, Scott District, $85,000.
Cobblestone Subdivision LLC to Mark Allen Bradbury. Lot, Scott District, $81,000.
Tyler S. and Taylor B. Shamblin to Scott M. Clark. Lot, Winfield, $182,500.
Amanda Kathryn and Cole Allen Devey to Ashley N. and Christopher D. Johnson. Lot, Teays Valley, $357,500.
Roy L. Mallory III, Linda K. Mallory and Roy Mallory IV to Carl Kemal Burgazli. Lot, Scott District, $192,000.
Kimberly Lynn Patterson to Jansen M. and Emiliea G. Arnold. Lot, Teays Valley, $325,000.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Feb. 27-March 5, 2020:
Michael Scott and Christal Lynn Dehart, Ravenswood, Chapter 7. Assets: $136,938, Liabilities: $404,110.
Victor Matthew DeRito, Sandyville, Chapter 7. Assets: $7,900, Liabilities: $25,049.
Tommy Lee Jr. and Glenda Lyn Yonts, St. Albans, Chapter 7. Assets: $72,710, Liabilities: $202,321.
Danny Lee Allen, Williamson, Chapter 7. Assets: $13,169, Liabilities: $33,063.
Gary Joel and Bethany Dawn Rucker, Charleston, Chapter 7. Assets: $444,780, Liabilities: $288,009.
Richard Alan and Jeannie Marie Lockhart, Caldwell, Chapter 7. Assets: $45,924, Liabilities: $99,619.
Gene Ray and Sheryl Lynn Payne to Forest Hill, Chapter 7. Assets: $217,404, Liabilities: $301,368.
HIS Properties LLC, Teays, Chapter 11. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.
Christopher Brian and Tara Beth Hager, West Hamlin, Chapter 13. Assets: $12,962, Liabilities: $30,845.
Kim Alan Whittington, Teays, Chapter 13. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.
Wade Kelly McKinney, Shady Spring, Chapter 13. Assets: $162,638, Liabilities: $194,274.