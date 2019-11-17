Onfile: Nov. 17, 2019

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Kanawha County between Nov. 7 and 14, 2019:
Cory Patrick Withrow, 31, and Deana Danielle Teel, 31, both of Elkview.
Cornelius Kilque Williams, 22, and Deveryana Fatimah-Jones, 21, both of Charleston.
Aaron Dayton Hammitt, 46, and Jonni Lynn Fields, 37, both of Belle.
Jon Martin Castleberry, 33, of South Charleston, and Chelsea Elise Caswell, 32, of Charleston.
Basil Lee Hudnall, 46, and Rita Faye Hudnall, 46, both of Cedar Grove.
Patrick Leonard Kelley, 40, and Ashley Nichole Calandros, 32, both of Charleston.
Alexander James Mackensen, 31, of Charleston and April Marie Roberts, 25 of South Charleston.
Alek Gracin, 22, of Charleston, and Samantha Paige Moore, 24, of Nitro.
Nathan Eugene Rhodes, 18, of South Charleston, and Abigail McKenna Combs, 18, of Charleston.
Stephen Bernard Kimble, 57, of Charleston, and Tammy Lou Goodrich, 60, of Reedy.
Jason Edward Rubin, 43, of Dunbar, and April Denise Strickland, 36, of Elkview.
Brandon Ramonte Coltey, 28, and Eboni Dawn Booker, 30, both of Charleston.
Joseph Wayne Walton, 46, and Stacey Larae Thompson, 46, both of Charleston.
Spencer Edward Turley, 21, and Elizabeth Rebecca Crouch, 27, both of Charleston.
Justin Matthew Taylor, 35, and Katrina Renee Wood, 33, both of Belle.
Robert Thomas Obey Jr., 62, and Angela Gaye Schnurpel, 55, both of Charleston.
Claude Arnold Whitlow II, 40, of Lansing, and Stacey Lanette Edwards, 40, of Cross Lanes.
Jordan Todd Chevalier, 27, and Casey Jo Breedlove-Miller, 32, both of South Charleston.
David Ernest Sayre, 56, and April Paige Anderson, 43, both of Cross Lanes.
Heng Wu, 45, and Zhenli Xie, 36, both of St. Albans.
Hayden Marshall Holstine, 26, of Charleston and Jesse Rene Bowles, 25, of St. Albans.
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Nov. 7 and 14, 2019:
Fred Michael Frye, 36, and Erica Rene Jordan, 36, both of Scott Depot
Divorces
The following people filed for divorce in Kanawha County between Nov. 7 and 14, 2019:
Taylor Bryant Price from Madison Savannah Price
Michelle Alice Stollings-Goodman from John Darrell Goodman
Carla Jenean Stevenson from Curtis Isaiah Stevenson
Justin D. Mitchell from Clarissa Mitchell
Richard Allen Taylor from Stephanie Rose Taylor
Raphael Godfrey from Laceyann Hazel
Jennifer Lind Hatfield from Jack Ryan Hatfield
Jerry Wayne Messer from Heather Nicole Messer
Kevin Wayne Deaton from Christine Estella Deaton
Eden Michelle Cunningham from Andrew Michael Cunningham
Kathalene Antoinette Nottingham from Jason Elliott Deusenberry
The Putnam County divorces were unavailable between Nov. 7 and 14.
Property transfers
The following property transfers of $75,000 or more were recorded in Kanawha County between Nov. 7 and 14, 2019:
Scott D. and Megan J. Thomas to Michael S. and Allyson Berry. Lot, Poca District, $95,000.
William L. Morningstar to Andrew D. Hodge. Lot, Union District, $176,900.
Phillip Gareth and Micah Cain Veres to Tracie A. and Winston D. Martin. Lot, Jefferson District, $133,900.
AM Investments LLC to Morgan Vance. Lot, Union District, $147,500.
Linda S. Burns, David P. Burns Sr. Steven D. Damron and David P. Burns Jr. to Nathan Johnson. Lots, Marmet, $91,500.
Ann L. Morris to Donald B. Wilson and Tracy S. Mollette. Lot, Charleston, $100,000.
JDU LLC to Four K LLC. Lot South Charleston, $198,000.
Linda N. Monk to Raj A. and Lauren J. Shah. Lot, Charleston, $187,000.
William L. Bosley to Francina D. Belcher. Lot, Union District, $225,000.
James D. and Deborah G. Wilson to Jeffrey Brannon, Summer Brannon and McKenzie Greer. Lots, Charleston, $122,500.
Bethany K. Hall to Caitlin C. and Ashir Coillberg. Lot, Charleston, $95,500.
Angela R. and Everett D. Ball to Cory M. and Kelly R. Baltz. Lots, St. Albans, $130,000.
Seneca Trustees Inc. and Branch Banking and Trust Company to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. Lot, Nitro, $115,476.91.
Tamra J. Protan to Jeffey Dale Joseph and Lisa Lynn Jordan. Lot, Charleston, $374,000.
Stover Family LLC to Derrick P. Paris. Lot, Charleston, $132,800.
Cynthia A. Quinones to TradeMark Investments LLC. Lot, Union District, $85,000.
Mark E. Sanders Sr. to Jerry W. and Brenda L. Hill. Lot, Nitro, $144,500.
James M. and Rebecca L. Taylor to Deborah A. Armstead. Lot, Big Sandy Tax District, $92,000.
Pine Grove Realty Company Inc. to STEBEC LLC. Lot, Charleston, $100,000.
Frances K. and Mark L. Morris to Steven J. Bochman. Lot, Charleston, $116,500.
Wayne R. and Carolyn D. Shafer to James A. and Rachael L. Lyons. Lot, Union District, $103,000.
Gary E. Pullin to John H. III and Christi L. Valentine. Lot, Charleston, $240,000.
Mary M. Downey to Hugh S. Cavendish and Thomas A. Cavendish. Condominium, Charleston, $148,000.
Jerry Clark Gould Jr. to Timothy D. Fairhurst. Lot, Charleston, $240,000.
Kerry W. and Laura Gateley to Swetadri and Vasanthy Manohar. Lot, Charleston, $270,000.
Christopher W. and Soraya M. McClung to Robert C. and Courtney E. Britt. Lot, Charleston, $120,000.
W. Hoard and Catherine S. Warwick to Brenda Gay and Chris Lee Taylor. Lot, Union District, $82,000.
Warren D. and Sandra N. Price to Morgan Miller. Lot, Union District, $84,500.
Robert W. Lilly to Christopher and Alicia Powell. Lot, Jefferson District, $149,900.
Larry K. Jr. and Pamela S. Houston to Joyce A. and Gary A. Slater. Lot, Union District, $158,000.
Rosemary Carte Eltonhead to Adam W. Hudson and Victoria E. Parson. Lot, Malden District, $105,000.
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Nov. 7 and 14, 2019:
Mary Alice Schmidt to Christopher D. and Tracie L. Deweese. Lots, Union District, $457,000.
Sheila J. Mooney to Kyle and Taylor Morgan Hartleben. Lot, Scott District, $219,000.
Timothy E. Bias to Scott M. and Kellie Webb. Lot, Eleanor, $214,000.
Christopher R. and Kristen E. Shinault to Robert S. Horton II. Lot, Scott District, $215,000.
Devonne Parsons to Nicholas and Brittany J. Briscoe. Lot, Eleanor, $137,000.
WV Property LLC to Alisa Cole. Lot, Poca, $110,000.
Michael S. and Tammy Baker to Paul Edward and Sarah Marie Jackson. Lot, Teays Valley, $550,000.
Rebecca A. Pauley to Jennifer Gayle Gill and Samuel Lee Dunbar. Lot, Nitro, $114,000.
Charles R. Winter to Donny M. Lancaster. Lot, Poca, $80,000.
L. Franklin and Julie L. Edwards to Raymond D. Jr. and Margaret E. Dallape. Lots, Curry District, $500,000.
L. Franklin Edward to Raymond D. Jr. and Margaret E. Dallape. Lot, Curry District, $100,000.
Christopher Philip Guild to Samuel R. and Emily L. Jones. Lot, Winfield, $268,317.
Ricky L. and Lisa K. Leach to John M.L. and Tammy L. Pierce. Lot, Teays Valley, $259,900.
Joel T. Scarlato to Erika L. and Jonathan Ray. Lots, Curry District, $182,000.
Drew R. Kesler and Hanna L. Fryer to Melissa A. and Robert T. Sanders II. Lot, Hurricane, $242,000.
James A. King to Austin L. and Savana N. King. Lots, Union District, $100,000.
Michael B. Stevens to Michael and Regina Lewis. Lot, Scott District, $75,800.
Nancy J. Lovell to Bradley Ray Creamer. Lot, Hurricane, $173,500.
Robert F. Jr. and Tonya L. VanFossen to Alex and Madison Sandoro. Lot, Scott District, $193,500.
Bankruptcies
The bankruptcies listed below are limited to those filed by residents or companies in the Gazette-Mail’s circulation area. Chapter 7 designates the liquidation of non-exempt property; Chapter 11 calls for business reorganization; Chapter 13 establishes a schedule of payments to creditors. The following bankruptcies were filed between Nov 7 and 14, 2019:
Harry Glenn and Adella Gale Runyon, Dingess, Chapter 7. Assets: $79,933, Liabilities: $95,225.
Timothy Lee and Cynthia Diane Pride, Ravenswood, Chapter 7. Assets: $113,542, Liabilities: $121,026.
Arthur Ray Lane, Cabin Creek, Chapter 7. Assets: $48,857, Liabilities: $78,354.
Freda May Browning, Gilbert, Chapter 7. Assets: $12,630, Liabilities: $12,313.
Amy Dawn Stephen, Whitesville, Chapter 7. Assets: $72,330, Liabilities: $189,624.
Ricky Dale Bryson II, Surveyor, Chapter 7. Assets: $27,000, Liabilities: $77,484.
Joey Allen Wimmer, Fairdale, Chapter 7. Assets: $19,856, Liabilities: $98,836.
Roger Lee and Paula Louise Shafer, Elkview, Chapter 11. Assets: Unknown, Liabilities: Unknown.
Willie Lee and Mary Frances Brooks, Charleston, Chapter 11. Assets: $70,604, Liabilities: $77,953.