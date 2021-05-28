The American Legion’s James E. Marshall Post 187 in Winfield will hold Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday in three Putnam County communities, starting with a 10 a.m. event in front of the Putnam County Judicial Building in Winfield.
At 11:45 a.m., post members will be at Valley View Cemetery in Hurricane where they will join members of the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers, who will speak about their loved ones and present their flag to cemetery officials. The day’s final ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at Haven of Rest Cemetery at Red House.