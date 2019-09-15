Putnam on File: Sept. 15, 2019

Marriages
The following people filed for marriage licenses in Putnam County between Sept. 5 and 12, 2019:
Donald Ray Henson Jr., 42 and Heather Christine Stockinger, 42, both of Hurricane.
Austin Dale Tiller, 25, of Scott Depot and Makenzie Taylor Hamrick, 25, of Culloden.
Jacob Robert Engel, 26, and Taylor Morgan Whitmire, 26, both of Hurricane.
Timothy Woodrow Bowling, 37, of Red House and Amber Lynne Simpkins, 32, of Glenwood.
David Jacob Skeens, 27, and Brittany Dawn Gaylor, 26, both of Winfield.
Ethan Ray Martin, 29, and Shaylene Lynn Brown, 20, both of Eleanor.
Dustin Hunter Kincaid, 25, and Madalyn Grace McGrew, 24, both of Scott Depot.
Derek Tyler Whitt, 29, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, and Jessica Elaine Roberts, 22, of Hurricane.
Wayne Bennett, 81, and Myrna Carol Bowling, 75, both of Eleanor.
Divorces
The Putnam County divorces were not available by press time.
Property transfers
The following property transfers worth $75,000 or more were recorded Putnam County between Sept. 5 and 12, 2019:
John P. and Sarah E. Inghram to Jerrad and Megan Vickers. Lot, Curry District, $152,000.
Hometown Housing LLC to Buckeye Community Seventy Two LP. Lot, District, $496,144.
Kimberly Harper to Lexa Lynn Woodyard. Lot, Hurricane, $239,000.
Seneca Trustees Inc., Robert E. and Teresa L. Lee to Alexander and Perry Estep. Lot, Winfield, $131,175.08.
Dwight David Young Jr. to Randy D. and Teresa L. Wright. Lot, Teays Valley, $210,000.
Courtney L. and Matthew R. White to Nicolas and Jessica Harris. Lot, Teays Valley, $299,000.
Wesley S. and Melissa R. Randolph to George L. and Amy M. Gannon. Lot, Scott District, $291,999.
Shannon T. Moses to Joey and Elizabeth Neeley. Lot, Curry District, $170,000.
Steven M. Newton to Dustin J. Miller. Lot, Curry District, $90,000.
Greg G. and Mindy S. Mullens to Nicholas P. Rice and Brittany G. Ferrebee. Lot, Buffalo, $133,000.
Melissa Nash and Deidra Atwood to Larry E. and Mona Lee Wandling. Lot, Scott District, $177,500.
James L. and Ann M. Gritt to Jared B. and Kelsi J. Moore. Lot, Buffalo, $80,000.
Dustin and Bethany Hoylman to Travis D. and Christina R. Booth. Lot, Teays Valley, $282,000.
WV Trustee Services LLC, Deborah L. Thaxton to Anthony Stillwell. Lot, Hurricane, $85,001.
Jo Ann Ancell, Judith Kay King and Ruth A. Thompson to Cheryl
A. Ord. Lot, Poca, $117,500.
Stephen Payton and Madisen Brooks to Dwight D. Young Jr. Lot, Teays Valley, $360,000.
Darrell T. and Emily E. McCoy to Sherry Kinsey. Lot, Teays Valley, $184,000.
Stephanie L. Leeber to Diana L. Martin. Lot, Scott District, $182,000.
Linda F. Holliday to Gary R. and Pamela E. Clendenin. Lot, Scott District, $200,000.
Jackie Collins to Austin A. and Jaclyn F. Wine. Lot, Curry District, $146,000.
Melanie C. Welker to Stephanie Workman. Lot, Scott District, $235,000.
Julie A. Dawson to Robert A. and Justina Ealy. Lot, Scott District, $263,500.
Eric S. Embree, Dean E. Donahue and Jessalyn Donahue to Putnam County Bank. Lot, Curry District, $87,045.
J. Patrick Jones, Keith D. Kline and Lori A. Kline to Branch Banking and Trust Company. Lot, Scott District, $310,000.
Bradley H. Baker to David E. Triplett. Lot, Scott District, $170,000.
Charles R. and Debbie A. Winter to Ann M. Wilkinson. Lot, Eleanor, $120,000.