Racing Commission adopts rules, with hopes of attracting out-of-state horses

Members of the state Racing Commission signed off Tuesday on a series of rule changes intended to make racing at the state’s two thoroughbred tracks more attractive to out-of-state horse owners.
“We need larger fields. We need more money wagered,” Commissioner Ken Lowe said of the rules changes, designed to make the state’s horse racing rules conform to thoroughbred racing rules at other tracks in the mid-Atlantic region.
Officials from thoroughbred tracks at Hollywood Casino, in Charles Town, and Mountaineer Casino and Racetrack, near Chester, endorsed the changes, saying having rules consistent with other racing jurisdictions will be a positive in attracting out-of-state horses for races.
The rules update lists of prohibited substances and methods, update uniform classification guidelines for foreign substances, submission of veterinarians’ mediation reports, procedures for collecting samples, as well as adopting concussion protocols for jockeys.
Joe Moore, executive director of the Racing Commission, said that under the rule-making review process, the proposed rules have to be submitted to the Department of Revenue no later than Monday, and onto the Secretary of State’s Office by July 26, in order to go through the legislative rule-making review process during the 2020 regular session. If approved by the Legislature, the rule changes would go into effect next summer.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting:
• Commissioner Lowe called on Hollywood officials to move forward with renovations to the racetrack grandstand.
He said that, on a recent visit, temperatures in the enclosed grandstand were over 80 degrees and described the lower grandstand wagering area as “disgusting.”
“I’m going to urge you to get that done as quickly as possible. It’s unbearable,” Lowe said.
Erich Zimny, president of racing operations at Hollywood Casino, said renovations to the lower grandstand area are set to begin in October, and said technicians are working on issues with cooling the grandstand, which dates back to the 1930s.
“I can tell you they’ve been working on the issue for a number of weeks,” he said.
• Commissioners approved a request from Mardi Gras Casino and Racetrack to move post times for Saturday and Sunday greyhound racing from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., consistent with post times for weekday racing.